National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro Discusses Tariff Position Against China…

National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro appears on Fox Business News to discuss the “reciprocity” proposals and the ongoing confrontation with China. Despite the honest examples provided, it is transparent from the delivery Navarro is attempting to calms the nerves of Wall Street. “EC” Economically Correct, presentation – Watch:
This is a marathon, not a sprint. People have been deceived, and voted enemies of the state into congress in some instances. Bit by bit, the ship of state would be set aright. Stay the course, never, ever give up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry, China, your free ride is coming to a halt. It’s about time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe the Chinese will give it back! From 1994:
Kaiser Steel Corporation plant, built at a cost of $287 million, became a symbol of wrenching changes in the economy, its roaring furnaces burdened by international competition, environmental regulations, labor disputes and the encroachments of corporate raiders. Within three years it was closed.
Now, since early last year, the mill has been the scene of one last burst of activity: 300 Chinese workers from the Shaogang Steel Corporation in Beijing have been cutting, unbolting, dismantling, marking and crating the 55,000-ton mill and shipping the pieces to southern China for reassembly.
LikeLike
I’m sure Krugman loved it.
LikeLike
Right, burden our U.S. plants with unreasonable regulations with cries about the climate, then sell it off to the Chinese to go willy nilly with no thought to the climate, cheap labor, cheap manufacturing practices, cheap, cheap, cheap and then try to sell the inferior result back to us. Who are they fooling? Don’t ever tell me we need to “save the planet” again while you enrich a communist nation as well as yourselves.
LikeLike
“Despite the honest examples provided, it is transparent from the delivery Navarro is attempting to calms the nerves of Wall Street”
With “Trillions” at stake, of course there are going to be hissy fits. I would not be surprised one bit if those Ponzi scheme operators of the Stock Market somehow crash the market to try and get the President to change his mind.
NO WAY – We see the path out. It will not be smooth, but it will be worth it in the long run. We did not shut down American manufacturing overnight, so we certainly cannot restart it overnight, either.
That is why our President got all those CEO’s together before he did this. So they can make the long-term decisions necessary and that President Trump was not going to capitulate under any circumstances.
LikeLike
Let’s use the word reciprocity, I like that word says our POTUS!
LikeLike