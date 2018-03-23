National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro Discusses Tariff Position Against China…

National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro appears on Fox Business News to discuss the “reciprocity” proposals and the ongoing confrontation with China. Despite the honest examples provided, it is transparent from the delivery Navarro is attempting to calms the nerves of Wall Street. “EC” Economically Correct, presentation – Watch:

