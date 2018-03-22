“Giddy Up – DOJ Admits They Have a Grand Jury Empaneled in FBI and DOJ Investigation…”

Today chairman Bob Goodlatte sends a formal subpoena to the DOJ (Inspector General Michael Horowitz) for documents regarding the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private email server, potential abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, and the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility recommendation to fire former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.
However, it’s not the subpoena that should make the news. Pay close attention to the DOJ response.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) is one of the top three people throughout the entirety of congress with a comprehensive knowledge of the events surrounding the investigations of the FBI and DOJ. Chairman Goodlatte is one of only four people outside the DOJ who have read the full DOJ FISA application used for a Title-1 Surveillance warrant of Carter Page.
The House Judiciary Committee holds the primary statutory oversight over the U.S. Department of Justice. Additionally, Chairman Goodlatte is the congressional office working closest with DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz. In short, Goodlatte is the center of all ‘oversight’ information circling the investigations into the DOJ and FBI.
However, all of that said, even Chairman Bob Goodlatte doesn’t, and shouldn’t, know what criminal investigations are underway. We’ve explained this dynamic of disconnect numerous times. We really began emphasizing this when AG Jeff Sessions admitted he brought in a prosecutor from outside Washington DC to work with Inspector General Horowitz.
You can read the Goodlatte Subpoenas – HERE – along with the letter that accompanies his demand. However, more important is the response from the DOJ as communicated by Fox News journalist Chad Pergram (emphasis mine):
Oh, what’s that? Yes, the DOJ has to review the demand for evidence because release of those documents might conflict with ongoing Grand Jury information (evidence). Yes, that means a Grand Jury is impaneled, exactly as we expected.
Yes, that also means there are “law enforcement actions” currently ongoing as a result of the prosecutor assigned to reviewing the evidence discovered by Inspector General Horowitz.
Are there still those who doubt?
There has been a great deal of consternation, directed toward AG Jeff Sessions surrounding the ongoing FISA abuse scandal and the larger issues of unlawful DOJ and FBI conduct in their political investigation of candidate Donald Trump. It is a matter of great division amid people who follow the details. Yet there is overwhelming evidence he assigned a prosecutor to conduct a criminal investigation of the FBI and DOJ “small group” a long time ago. Now we know, with certainty, a GRAND JURY is empaneled.
… I have appointed a person outside of Washington, many years in the Department of Justice to look at all the allegations that the House Judiciary Committee members sent to us; and we’re conducting that investigation. (read more)
Evidence of this prosecutor, and the Grand Jury, was also visible within the firing of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. –SEE HERE– We’ve been talking about this since it became obvious someone was giving information to congressional investigators.
♦First, the question: If Jeff Sessions has appointed a prosecutor to work with Inspector General Horowitz, why do congressional reps keep asking for a second special counsel?
The answer is a lot simpler than we might think: They don’t know.
The legislative branch of the government doesn’t know what the criminal investigations are of the executive branch of government; AND AG Jeff Sessions has repeatedly said his intention is to restore the proper, appropriate and professional standards of the U.S. Department of Justice. (ie. no talking about criminal investigations)
Within this specific investigation there is a triple role. ¹A DOJ Inspector General conducting an internal investigation; ² Appropriate congressional oversight; and ³ the collection of evidence that might also be used in criminal indictments.
Within the IG collection of evidence there are two competing issues: #1) Evidence of misconduct and political bias (shared openly with congress and oversight); and #2) evidence of illegal activity (retained from congress to preserve integrity of evidence for later used in criminal proceedings); this is where the “outside DC prosecutor” comes in.
Which brings us to point #2
♦Accusations of DOJ hiding evidence from congress.
Several congressional representatives have stated the information about Judge Rudolph Contreras was not readily know because his association with Peter Strzok was redacted within text messages sent from DOJ to congress. Therefore the DOJ is trying to hide damaging information. That claim is not the correct framework/context.
Congress as a whole (reps, staff and investigators) can go to the DOJ and look at ALL unredacted text messages. However, if congressional staff wish to take copies with them the copies must be redacted. Why? Because, just like the Contreras issue within the Strzok and Page text messages, there’s a possibility specific texts are evidence of a crime.
Go back to December 2nd, 2017, when the first reports of the IG investigative findings were hitting the news media and you’ll note IG Horowitz said he has no issues with congressional oversight getting his investigative evidence with the approval FROM the DOJ. In this example the “prosecutor”, working with Horowitz, has to make a determination if a potential criminal case would be compromised by allowing the release of specific information/evidence gathered by the Inspector General.
♦Lastly, where all this appears to be going. It is not likely there will be a ‘second special counsel’ per se’. With a prosecutor already working with Inspector General Horowitz that person already has a thorough knowledge of all the evidence. As soon as the IG publishes his report, the prosecutor can begin subpoenaing witnesses. And now we know there’s already a Grand Jury seated somewhere hearing the criminal evidence he/she has carved out from the overwhelming IG evidence as collected.
You and I might be frustrated with the pace of the activity for a myriad of righteous reasons. However, we must also remind ourselves of the scale and scope of the corruption here that is inherent within the BIG PICTURE. All of this was done on purpose. None of this was accidental.
The prosecutor could, likely would, be having to outline the biggest political conspiracy in the history of politics. It is entirely possible officials within the CIA, NSA, DOJ, FBI, State Department, ODNI, and national security apparatus along with the Obama White House, Clinton campaign officials, politicians, career bureaucrats and possibly judges are all entwined and involved.
Add into this likelihood the complicit ideological media who will go absolutely bananas about any single member of their team being indicted; and a better than average chance the media will follow instructions from their leadership and send tens-of-thousands of low-info sycophants into the streets in protest, and well… you see the picture.
The left only know one narrative: “Jeff Sessions is doing Trump’s evil bidding.” That’s it. That’s the drumbeat. 24/7/365 That’s the narrative pushed over and over.
Just look at the media reaction to Andrew McCabe’s simple firing, which Trump had nothing to do with, and think about what their response would be to indictments?
For reasons I don’t need to share, life in carole world has been pretty sh&!!y lately. In some respects it patterns (in a miniscule kind of way) what’s going on in the country. Good vs evil and evil going crazy every which way from Sunday. We all have times like this. But anyway, all this to say THANK YOU Sundance and fellow Treepers! This is the one place I can always come to find sanity and hope. I love our President Trump and KNOW he will prevail.God is good. Good WILL defeat evil.MAGA!
God Bless, Carole. My haven is here too. Great times.
This is my saving grace as well. Keep fighting the good fight
Amen . Time and Season for everything under the Sun , Carole what a blessing in the Treehouse to have so many who are in this battle to save the country for good souls like you !
I’m sorry Carole, prayers said for you. You are so right regarding thanking Sundance and a few others, my hope continues when so many of the mockingbird press keeps their drumbeat.
Good always triumphs over evil, all according to His plan in His timing 🙏
Praying for you, Carole, we are all in this together ❤️
Prayers to you Carole, and similar to what Minnie has said, the Almighty can and will bring forth good out of evil. We don’t always recognize, or see how, but it does happen.
Good doesn’t always triumph over evil. Evil runs deep; it is pernicious ! “Good” is understood and accepted only by the “good”. Evil could care less!
Sometimes it’s just good to log in somewhere familiar and see the regulars making comments even it you can’t full read them.
Been there and survived and you will too. We are praying for you and more importantly God is in control.
Your last sentence is what is so important in all of this. Sometimes it’s so easy to forget it when life gets so chaotic. If for no other reason that sentence should prove to others that God is leading and guiding this president. He is in this position because God put him there. That alone should put the fears about impeachment to rest.
God bless you, and lift you up, Carole!
Believe. There is an end date!
Yes, I hear you – evil and its leaders aren’t happy with the foiling of their plans! The globalists are driven by Satan, his minions carrying out his plans – and he’s not happy with Trump flouting them! And he is taking it out on all of us. Prayers to you, stay strong in our LORD!
Carole, I hope it turns the other way for you, dear.
This is great news S.D. I hope there is some way to take down or involve some of the news broadcasts fakers with them. I’d love to see pretty boy George in a cell with big bubba.
Paradox Scenario: AG Sessions AVOIDS ALL PUBLICITY in executing the Big Ugly … for MAXIMUM IMPACT and MINIMUM INTERFERENCE.
• Convictions begin materializing.
• They multiply at an accelerating pace.
• Every one a “stunning surprise” to the unprepared public.
• No ability of the press to spin show trials that they’re unaware of.
• No ability of the MSM to organize narratives when there are multiple convictions DAILY.
That’s not bad, actually. But the press is going to find out, I think. The crooks can’t have defensive riots if they don’t tell people, so the CROOKS are likely to leak, even if news of trials could legally be kept from the press (which I oppose on 1A grounds).
Paradox – absurd statement that when investigated may prove true.
Scenario – a postulated sequence or development of events.
For maximum impact and minimum interference… okay dokay ..
Convictions suddenly materialize – out of thin air – in whose world.
Multiplying at an accelerating pace – in Americas justice system..? Geez.
A “stunning surprise” in todays public – what basement do you live in.?
No ability for press to ‘spin’ … geez. and their ‘unaware of’… ohhh
MSM has no ability to organize narratives – oh damn we are living in the basement.
When the first one of the ‘small group’ gets an indictment and it could possibly lead up to the Big Club – shiite will get real eff*king serious and their paid minions will hit the streets… Don’t believe me.? See, Ukraine…
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/966085027409752065.html
Everyone of them was involved – Clinton, Nuland, McCain, Biden, Obama, State Dept, CIA, Nazi, Skadden Arps, and many other groups. You think BLM, MoveOn, etc… haven’t been waiting for this moment.?
“send tens-of-thousands of low-info sycophants into the streets in protest” Sundance
MSM starting attacks on Sessions again. They know.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Foolishly they show their hand.
“complicit ideological media who will go absolutely bananas ”
First they needed to learn to read.
Then they found Sundance.
Too late.
“AG Sessions AVOIDS ALL PUBLICITY” ~ Please explain to me how AG Sessions avoids publicity when he indicts and summons a charge against anyone … ?
Before the “Convictions begin materializing”..?
“No ability of the press to spin show trials that they’re unaware of” ~ of course in your world all press is ‘unaware’ of “show trials” ~ what the heck does that mean.?
“No ability of the MSM to organize narratives when there are multiple convictions DAILY.” The MSM has been in business for DECADES, even back before TV and radio. But, in your world – the media will have no way to organize…
Yea, watch what happens when Brennan, Holder, Lynch, Hillary, Jarrett, Obama get indicted… These people have overthrown countries… and still have sycophants of real means to cause havoc.
“follow instructions from their leadership and send tens-of-thousands of low-info sycophants into the streets in protest” ~ Sundance …
Want proof – https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/966085027409752065.html
And their attacks serve as dog whistles to the AG Sessions bashers here. We will see more and more of them show their hand or come back from their unexplained absences, I am sure.
Are CNN and MSNBC attacking him?
LikeLike
what if the arrests were made a short time before the midterm elections??? What fun.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It can be a little earlier than that. In almost all states, once a candidate’s name is on the ballot, it cannot be removed. So, the next couple of weeks will lock in dozens of state representatives for the primaries and fall elections.
https://ballotpedia.org/State_and_federal_candidate_filing_deadlines_for_2018
There’s no necessity to “…organize the narrative …” if you simply tell the truth.
They cant.
They won’t.
Not a matter of “telling the truth”. It’s just that their “truth” is different than the “actual truth”. Which is the really scary part, if you think about it.
Paradox – absurd statement that when investigated may prove true.
Scenario – a postulated sequence or development of events.
For maximum impact and minimum interference… okay dokay ..
Convictions suddenly materialize – out of thin air – in whose world.
Multiplying at an accelerating pace – in Americas justice system..? Geez.
A “stunning surprise” in todays public – what basement do you live in.?
No ability for press to ‘spin’ … geez. and their ‘unaware of’… ohhh
MSM has no ability to organize narratives – oh damn we are living in the basement.
BKR – when the first one of the ‘small group’ gets an indictment and it could possibly lead up to the Big Club – shit will get real fucking serious and their paid minions will hit the streets… Don’t believe me.? See, Ukraine…
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/966085027409752065.html
Everyone of them was involved – Clinton, Nuland, McCain, Biden, Obama, State Dept, CIA, Nazi, Skadden Arps, and many other groups. You think BLM, MoveOn, etc… haven’t been waiting for this moment.?
“send tens-of-thousands of low-info sycophants into the streets in protest” Sundance
SD, your DOJ link is a riot. The tweet displays in plain English the fact that a DOJ prosecutor outside DC has been enlisted; however, the five or so commentors ACTUALLY DID NOT READ THE TEXT PRIOR TO TWEETING.
Read their responses. They are clueless Andrew are commenting on a cloud.
Geez.
Dang this platform…just during posting the word Andrew appears…supposed to be ‘and’.
Cripes. Apologies.
Oh WSB….I was visualizing McCabe sitting on some cloud all by himself….but hey…I’m just weird like that 🤗🤗
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like obama on the pot in the leaves. MAGA!!!!
Works for me, WSB.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The ghost of Andrew Breitbart? …..
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
HA ! I thought you mean Andrew Breitbart was commenting on a cloud because he is in heaven ; )
Funny how things accelerated after President Trump’s tweet. Now we have a grand jury and this is the first we hear references to one after all the demands being made by Congress months ago. Hillcankles has been out of the country for months now pretending to plug her book to natives of India. People being investigated already know they are being investigated. If the country’s president puts the call out again, I and many others will be there in an instant with the blinders off! With all due respect, the midterms are soon and we needed these wins on the corruption! This secrecy over a GJ and even a second SC is on the other hand fodder for the media once indictments are in. If it’s just fear of the media then who cares, why let the tail wag the dog? We want as much transparency as possible so that FBI/CIA/DOJ abuses never happen again.
Question about redactions. Noted in the post that folks could see the full documents in the secure facility. But could only take redacted copies with them. How exactly are redactions done? I guess its not someone with a sharpie or other white out stuff as that could be scraped off. I’ve seen the redaction copies with the black rectangle. I guess someone has earlier redacted all the juicy stuff and there are basically 2 files, original and redacted. I’m guessing they get paper copies of the redacted that other than the length of the redacted word and guessing (like has been done around here), can’t be deciphered. They don’t get a flash drive with the documents? The black rectangle covers up the word(s)…..but doesn’t remove the word. Is there software out there that can somehow remove the rectangle if someone wanted to? Or is it basically black print and black box and no software can tease out the word? Like how you carve a ship out of wood. Get a big block of wood and you carve away everything that doesn’t look like a ship.
Sorry to wander around with this, but I was wondering.
It depends on how the redaction is accomplished.
If, for example, somebody exports a Word document into Adobe Acrobat and just covers word(s) with a black box, then it’s possible to remove the black. This has happened before due to lazy redacting.
The correct way would be to export the text to a photo/graphic editor, like Photoshop or Illustrator, cover the redacted part in black, and then “flatten” the image, which removes all of the “layers” – eg: text and black box overlay. This converts the entire page into one static image (.jpg, .bmp, .tiff) that cannot be edited in such a way as to remove the redaction blocks. Once that’s done all pages can be exported to Acrobat and combined into one large PDF file.
The last two versions of Acrobat Pro did it all in PDF with drag to select then click. Poof, whatever was underneath is 000,000,000
I’m not a hacker, so I’d be worried that it would be possible to crack the pdf and see revisions in the history file.
I’m paranoid like that though. 😉
Not likely with the latest version of Acrobat as there are no layers. But if Acrobat app was hacked before you used it, that’ll be a horse of another color. 🙂
Unless it is Barry Soetero’s birth certificate…no flattening…that was so hard to believe…such incompetence!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who ever did it was sloppy, no doubt about it.
True professiinal redaction is not complicated.
The originals have a clone copy with the redactions made on the document over the space for where a word or phrase would be but was left blank. The blacken areas have nothing under them. It was just a blank to give depth to what was redacted.
Adobe Acrobat among others will totally erase the underlying redactions. Just point and click. IOW, nothing but a blackhole, so to say. Adobe also automatically creates a redacted copy so you don’t accidentally lose the original unredacted file by overwriting it. Dummy proofed.
In the early days, before the redacting tool became available, one simply drew a black rectangle. But if you could unlock the document, you could see the underlying text, unless you reprinted the document as an image.
And going back further, if it was a scan of a document that literally had a black marker to redact the text, you could play with it in Photoshop to expose the original text – not all black are equal, especially when there are the 16 million colors in RGB format.
Interesting. I’ve never used the Redacting Tool.
Not sure if I’d trust it.
I use it frequently enough. If extra insurance was required, print the PDF to Adobe and check the checkbox under properties “print as image file” you get a new pdf with a single image layer and no readable text. If you then want text, you have to run the OCR to create the second layer that carries the text of what’s left.
“if it was a scan of a document that literally had a black marker to redact the text, you could play with it in Photoshop to expose the original text – not all black are equal, especially when there are the 16 million colors in RGB format.”
I have the same issue with using a marker over magazine names/addresses you might not want to throw out, just drop them off in your doctor’s waiting room, etc. That is why most people just grab the scissors.
If I am giving friends old firearms magazines etc that I don’t want to butcher with scissors, I use a heavy marker in one direction and let it dry. Then I put on another coat. Finally I put a blank adhesive label over that.
Forgot to add:
The old style of doing redactions is to take an original copy of text, redact with black ink, or tape, then copy the redacted pages through a scanner/copier.
These can’t be un-redacted unless the original redaction was sloppy, for example; using an ink pen and not covering the words totally.
Yes. We would redact, then write new words over the old – so if you thought you saw an “OLE” written, it might be the original word, or our coverup, or a bit of both.
Then, photostat.
Thanks a bunch for the information and the several generations of redaction techniques. Fascinating.
“The old style of doing redactions”
That is the only way i do them.
It has got to be driving many people in the MSM and DC Beltway crazy to one end not knowning who is this person…
AG Jeff Sessions brought in as a prosecutor from outside Washington DC to work with Inspector General Horowitz.
It has to be the biggest secret in Washington by far.
It bet the opening statement to a seated witness or defendant goes like this…
“This grand jury considers these peoceedings a State Secret… breath just one wrong word to the media and you’ll be charged with Treason. Do you fully understand the position you now are in!!!”
If we are dealing with lethal conspirators like the Clintons, then yes – gotta keep it secret until the time comes to let ‘er rip.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
And to keep it that way Sessions needed Trump’s regular “Squirrel”! tweets, as well as a well-coordinated series of traps aimed at leakers and their leakees!!
“My, my, my”, said the spider to the fly…….
But, but, but there is no 3D chess going on. Trump is a dolt.
He who laugh’s last laugh’s best.
Hahahahaha 😎
“Just look at the media reaction to Andrew McCabe’s simple firing, which Trump had nothing to do with, and think about what their response would be to indictments?”
If “their” means paid, political protestors courtesy of George Soros and his fav, Antifa, then yes we know. But what a great opportunity to round them up, throw them in jail, and ruin the paid political protestor business model.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bet there’s a few dark ops types who have other things in mind than “rounding them up”???
LikeLiked by 2 people
Start by reviewing the “tax exempt” status of Media Matters!
https://ellacruz.org/2018/03/21/to-the-white-house/
LikeLiked by 1 person
As a 72 y/o born again Christian (3 yrs. ago) I now see clearly that the only real battle in life is the one between good and evil, in our hearts and in the world. Since 1912 and Woodrow Wilson evil had the field all to itself until 2010 and the Tea Party. Stunning how quickly evil collapses when confronted by good. I know good will defeat evil. What I don’t know is when and how much damage we will suffer until victory. I hope to live to see it, for my kids and for my grand kids. President Trump is not a perfect man for sure. A real public sinner. But he is a good man and fearless warrior for God and country. MAGA!!!
LikeLiked by 10 people
great comment, suiteD.
Batten down the hatches, everyone. A real norEaster is coming in. We are about to hit really heavy water when the prosecutor starts unsealing indictments. It’s going to be a wild ride. The media will be apoplectic and the streets will be roiling. It’s going to be Armageddon. I wouldn’t be surprised if martial law isn’t put into effect.
But remember, this IS our nation’s hope. I hope to some day tell my grandkids what it was like to make it through this dark, dark period!
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is no nor’easter. This is a hypercane, a cat 6+ political hurricane. A Norteamericano ‘Operation Car Wash’, the investigation into a relatively small-time laundering of crooked money through a car wash that led to the toppling of Lula, Dilma, and scores more Brazilian politicans and public figures. And Sessions is our Judge Sérgio Moro.
This shows Obama getting ready to eat New Zealand crow for doubting Jeff Sessions:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Some Globalist oligarchs bought up some sheep ranches out there. I wouldn’t be surprised if Barry from Honolulu drops in to check out their new digs.They can live almost anywhere in the world they want, so they can retreat to a place like NZ when in the future the SHTF from the peasant uprisings that they caused.
Yep, but maybe not for long:
“Twenty-four hours after Matt Lauer was fired from the Today show after allegations of “inappropriate sexual behavior,” the onetime TV titan stands to lose even more. New Zealand’s Overseas Investment Office has said, in a statement obtained by Page Six, that it is considering whether Lauer can keep the 27,180-acre sheep and cattle ranch, Hunter Valley Station, in New Zealand’s South Island that he and his wife, Annette Roque, purchased in February of this year.”
https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2017/11/matt-lauer-might-lose-his-new-zealand-farm:
That is good news. Perhaps money cannot buy everything and some places on earth do not want to be contaminated by examples of totally corrupted humanity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“considering whether Lauer can keep the 27,180-acre sheep and cattle ranch, ”
Perhaps they had some concerns about the well being of the sheep and cattle.
For far too long, even honest & decent politicians were afraid to expose massive corruption & criminality due to the harm it could inflict on the country. Afraid of the ensuing riots & the MS Media’s toxic reactions
That has to end. It’s now time not to give a flying f*** about the media or the low-info sycophants & paid thugs reactions. Let the media spew their garbage & let the thugs riot in defense of outrageous corruption & crimes
Expose these subversive miscreants & let them show the American people what they’re really all about
And the country needs to be shaken & shocked for a change, in order to get half the populace to wake up. Yes, it’ll wound the country for a time, but that wound will heal & we’ll be much better off because of it
This simply cannot be tolerated any longer. The globalist elite & their radical leftist handmaidens have run roughshod on our country for far too long. We cannot shy away from or be afraid to return to the rule of law
Hopefully what comes out will shock the nation awake & open it’s eyes to the absolute usurpation of the peoples government, their wealth & their dreams by a cabal of corrupt Swamp politicians, radical leftist subversives & greedy globalist money men
“…even honest & decent politicians were afraid to expose massive corruption & criminality due …to the fact they allowed themselves to fall for simple deceptions in the name of sex and fun, where they were drugged, then filmed or photographed in very embarrassing compromising positions! Starts with a little Comet Pizza or a trip to the Playboy Mansion, for a little “harmless fun”, then…BAM!…a couple of roofies later: Nude photos with children or under-aged teen girls!
Didn’t those clowns ever watch “Godfather 2”??? Or if they did, did they think that was some sort of fairy tale???
More affirmation Sundance has been right all along. Great stuff.
“The answer is a lot simpler than we might think: They don’t know.”
Or they could know, they are just going out and “beating the drum” for the cause because so much of the MSM is ignoring it under ORDERS from Media Matters and most of middle America is clueless. The only thing they know is that sick and tired of hearing about “RUSSIA”
https://ellacruz.org/2018/03/07/cuaght-hold-your-breath/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Middle America is not clueless—–many listen to Fox news—-and Rush. And they talk to each other. Don’t underestimate them. I also imagine most of them are never polled !
SD, that’s just as likely a boilerplate response listing generically the types of info DOJ can’t/won’t turn over.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do you have any examples of this being boiler plate copy and paste?
When doing a search for “grand jury information, information about ongoing law enforcement actions involving American citizens, or privileged attorney-client communications.” the only matches I get refer to this document alone.
Anthony Weiner’s laptop confiscation turned out to
be the ‘holy grail’ of blackmail with the folder labeled
‘life insurance’ No doubt about it they are ALL GOING DOWN.
Weiner was the first to go before the ‘secret Grand Jury’.
“Having agreed to a plea deal where he agreed not appeal his up to 2-year US Federal prison sentence for the crime of “sexting” with a 15-year-old girl child, and his further agreeing to be listed as a sexual offender for the rest of his life, this report details, the unprecedented speed of Anthony Weiner’s demise this past Friday showed his being arrested, appearing in US Federal Court, pleading guilty to his crimes, and then released on bail until his final September (2017) sentencing, all occurred in the span of 2 hours.”
Is it a coincidence Weiner was able to barter down a 10 year sentence to 27 months?
“Is it a coincidence Weiner was able to barter down a 10 year sentence to 27 months” in TWO HOURS??? WTF???
Being professionally familiar with a substantially identical case, I can state that was absolutely NO coincidence. Case I’m familiar with, took months to work out a plea, even with a cooperative defendant! And he still got 10 years!
“As to the incredible secrecy and speed in which Anthony Weiner was processed by President Trump’s Department of Justice (DoJ), this report explains, is believed to be due to his becoming a witness to Hillary Clinton crimes and before he could be suicided or killed, and as evidenced by US Attorney Joon Kim only asking for a 21-27 prison sentenced, as opposed to the 10-year sentence Weiner was facing.”
Anthony Weiner Pleads Guilty To Sexting Teenage Girl And Faces Prison Sentence/
“These destructive impulses brought great devastation to my family and friends and destroyed my life’s dream in public service,” Weiner said.
He continued to fight back tears as he read the statement, which surveyed the crime – which he called “as morally wrong as it was unlawful” – and its impact on the victim and his life.
“The charges could bring a sentence of up to 10 years but because of the plea agreement, Weiner is expected to serves less time. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for 8 September.”
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/may/19/anthony-weiner-plead-guilty-sexting-teen-girl
When someone tells you that this is a conspiracy theory, just say, “this is neither a conspiracy hypothesis, nor a conspiracy theory. It’s a conspiracy fact.”
Sundance I follow your articles closely and can’t Thank you enough for your thorough analysis. Could you or one of our soldiers here please explain why I should put any trust IG Horowitz findings and more importantly what may not be in his report that might protects the Oboma evil crowd which appointed him to his job in the first place. I for one don’t trust him for that very reason. Thx.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance has already explained that, with the story of how IG Horowitz was hamstrung during the Clinton years. I’m sure of that because I remember reading it.
If you weren’t following the articles closely I’m sure they’re still available on the site.
Being eyoreish? Go back to his archives and read Sundance’s articles on the whitehat Horowitz. You can start with the 3 links at end of this article.
When Obama was president—–he did not allow Horowitz to do his job. He was squelched.
Sessions turned him loose—-much pent-up irritation, I would guess. He was the one who released the text messages for all to see. DOJ Sessions knows what he is collecting.
Does that make you feel any better?
Sundance your ability to sift through a desert of sand to extract singular grains of importance is truly a gift. Not to mention weaving it into the larger picture. But what is REALLY special is the infusion of joy you bring to serious matters, i.e. the memes… the pictures, and “all your base are belong to us”.
“Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled” Matthew 5:6
It’s rather simple… if the DOJ let the Congress in the info, the investigation would go to pot as soon as Shifty and his ilk get a hold of it.
Congress can not be trusted, not so much the white hats but the black hats…. and there is no way to restrict the flow, it’s either all or none.
“Giddy Up – DOJ Admits They Have a Grand Jury Empaneled in FBI and DOJ Investigation…”
https://i1.wp.com/www.commonsenseevaluation.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/05/He-Knows-What-Im-Thinking.jpg?resize=654%2C454
We the people are going to have be vigilant regarding what is happening in our country, whether it is with the media, our politicians, laws, and or current events.
Many of us have often felt there is nothing we can do about a problem so we have ignored it or figured someone else will do something, but much has changed since Nov. 2016 and we find that our President is keeping his word to us and now we have to help him to make our country work again.
I don’t believe we will see a light at the end of the tunnel for a few years, there is so much corrupution and greed involved in all areas it seems, we have alot of work to do, but with strong leadership it can be done.
“Giddy Up – DOJ Admits They Have a Grand Jury Empaneled in FBI and DOJ Investigation…”
Thank you Jeff Sessions, possibly the bravest AG in modern history.
LikeLiked by 2 people
hmmmmmmmmmmmm
You think Hillary was walking around the woods of Chappaqua for some self-reflection and fresh air? Right.
Could the last part, “privileged attorney-client communications’ be referring to the attorneys of clients who are cooperating with the investigation?
Re: MSM. They freaking out yesterday & even more today. What they going to do when one of them gets indicted? Aside: I heard somewhere something about big problems with their daily 4:00 am drops began yesterday>panic.
“daily 4:00 am drops”?
I’m an idiot, generally speaking, but, regardless, I do need help with this one.
Wake me when we can see a high-profile someone in cuffs.
Snark not Princess….. all in good time.
it all makes sense, but how is it possible for Sessions to keep the existence of a grand jury and the identity of the prosecutor secret?
By letting those involved know they would be in jail if they talked.
Grand juries are sworn and cannot talk. The perps don’t appear, only the prosecutor. No one else knows. No need for threats.
Maybe we have brave honest cops & prosecutors (American Patriots) at the helm now. So we can run a right ship. Two things criminals can not do: 1. refrain from gloating, bragging and taking credit, 2,. keep secrets.
This is likely your best compilation of the events to date. You paint the picture so clearly it is obvious to anyone who has been following the facts, A question I still have regarding the conspiracy, is the participation of Great Britain, Australia ? and I wonder how many other people we still call friends? I think there may be some surprises there as well.
More than likely their citizens are waking up too.
Documented history of events = New York Times bestseller. The advantage: a big head start on everybody else.
I say: “Go for it!”.
Holder’s picture would be a welcome addition to the one above.
While I am certain there is a grand jury, in order to bring justice with all the people we KNOW have broken the law, AG Jeff would need an army. Special counsel has how many people full time? A large team, and he has not crimes to present. I do hope that there is a large team from outside the swamp available to the AG, or a 2nd SC is needed.
Cyber security announcement tomorrow sounds like mail fraud or identity theft or MONEY LAUNDERING offshore…….or in a foundation maybe? Hmmmmmmmmmm We shall see what RR presents tomorrow,.
Mueller has 17 lawyers. Sessions has 10,000 and 35K FBI Agents, most of who are not corrupt.
OIG has 400-odd lawyers and agents. They just don’t have prosecutorial power.
Now, how many prosecutors would be needed? I have no idea.
Not sure if that’s the correct answer, just thinking out loud.
Thanks for the information. I always thought that Sessions was doing something in the background
I HOPE THIS IS TRUE BUT I THINK ROSENSTEIN WOULD STOP ALL THIS BEFORE IT HAPPENED SOMEHOW. hIM AND HIS WIFE ARE THE KEY TO THE ROUND TABLE OF CORRUPTION. BUT I PRAY THIS IS TRUE WHAT YOU HAVE HERE
interesting read
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/976584904304668673.html
Doesn’t anyone think its odd how Rosenstein is holding a press conference about cyber law and possible indictments are coming. Connect that with the Daily Beast article claiming Gruccifer 2 was a Russian GRU agent and Roger Stone had communications with Gruccifer. Now this is coming on the heels of the Trump/Putin call and how Trump said he us going to have a meeting with Putin very soon about NK. Now all of a sudden we have this announcement. Which I’m sure is going to be made very unflattering as possible towards PDT. Especially if Roger Stone is involved. If the article in the Daily Beast is true, someone from Muellers team leaked it.
So we’ve had Cambridge hustled out to discredit PDT’s election win. Now the press will claim if it wasn’t for those DNC emails being leaked, Hillary would have won. Of course the press will gloss over how damaging bad those emails made her look.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“someone from Muellers team leaked it”
I am shocked… SHOCKED(!)… at this allegation!
IAC owns 50% of Daily Beast. Chelsea Clinton is on the Board of Directors of IAC. Hmmm.
http://money.cnn.com/2011/09/26/technology/chelsea_clinton_IAC/index.htm
Just logged on. And Wow! What fantastic news!!!
Hallelujah 👏👏👏👏
Woooooowwwww weeweeee!
“Let’s roll!”
