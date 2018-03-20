President Trump meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MbS) today at the White House. This is their first meeting since the “Great Realignment” began {Go Deep} and there is much to discuss:
[Transcript] 12:07 P.M. EDT – PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much, everybody. It’s a great honor to have the Crown Prince with us.
Saudi Arabia has been a very great friend and a big purchaser of equipment and lots of other things. And one of the biggest investments in the United States is their — I guess it’s your big investment — is buying stock in companies and various other things in the United States and creating jobs.
We’ve become very good friends over a fairly short period of time. I was in Saudi Arabia in May. And we are bringing back hundreds of billions of dollars into the United States. And we understand that, and they understand that.
Some of the things that — have been approved and are currently under construction and will be delivered to Saudi Arabia very soon, and that’s for their protection. But if you look, in terms of dollars, $3 billion, $533 million, $525 million — that’s peanuts for you. (Laughter.) You should have increased it. $880 million, $645 million, $6 billion — that’s for frigates; $889 million, $63 million — and that’s for various artillery.
Some of the things that we’re now working on and that have been ordered and will shortly be started in construction and delivered: the THAAD system — $13 billion; the C-130 airplanes, the Hercules, great plane — $3.8 billion; the Bradley Vehicles — that’s the tanks — $1.2 billion; and the P-8 Poseidons — $1.4 billion. And what it does is it really means many, many jobs. We’re talking about over 40,000 jobs in the United States.
So we make the best equipment in the world. There’s nobody even close. And Saudi Arabia is buying a lot of this equipment, and a lot of people are at work making the equipment, not only for us — because we, as you know, we’re getting a $700 billion military proposal. And that’s even a lot for you guys. But we’re getting a $700 billion military plan this year, and 716 will be next year — $716 billion.
So we really have a great friendship, a great relationship. I would really have to say the relationship was, to put it mildly, very, very strained during the Obama administration. And the relationship, now, is probably as good as it’s really ever been, and I think will probably only get better. Tremendous investments made in our country. And that means jobs for our workers, jobs for our people.
Also, defense. We’re talking about defense, and we’re working very hard with Saudi Arabia. And they’re also footing a big part of the bill for defense — the whole Middle East. And we know what’s happened in the Middle East. And it has not been a pretty picture for the United States or for anybody.
And a lot of things are changing, and they’re changing very rapidly. As you know, ISIS is now — we’ve recaptured almost 100 percent of the territory, as you probably have heard before anybody. But we’ve captured close to 100 percent of the territory held by ISIS. We’ve moved very rapidly, very quickly. And that’s, really, coming to an end in that part of the world — it’s coming to an end. And we’ll be able to get out of certain areas that we’ve wanted to get out of for a long period of time. And other countries can handle it. At this point, they’ll be able to handle it.
So it’s a great honor to have you and your representatives here. Crown Prince, thank you very much. Thank you for being here.
CROWN PRINCE BIN SALMAN: Thank you, Mr. President. Actually, the relations between Saudi Arabia and United States of America, it’s old relation. We are the oldest ally for the United States of America in the Middle East.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Right.
CROWN PRINCE BIN SALMAN: More than 80 years of alliance and big interest — politically, economically, and security, in different area — a lot of area. And the foundation for relation, it’s really huge and really deep.
And a different issue — we know that today, the relation, it’s the cause of more than 4 million jobs in the United of States of America, directly and non-directly. Also, it’s a cause for a lot of jobs in Saudi Arabia directly and non-directly.
And, as you know, Mr. President, from day one you’ve reached this office, we’ve planned to tackle 200 billion U.S. dollars for opportunities in the next four years, but it end up with 400 billion U.S. dollar for opportunities.
We’ve talked to you, Mr. President, about the military deals, the implementation, and it is more than 50 percent. And, also, the implementation overall in the 400 billion U.S. dollar of opportunity, more than 55 percent.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Right.
CROWN PRINCE BIN SALMAN: We planned this for next 10 years, but it happens in one year, we implement 55 percent, though. So this is signal that there is a lot of things could be tackled in the close future, and more opportunities. And that why we are here today, to be sure that we’ve tackled all the opportunities and achieve it, and also get rid of all the threats facing our both countries and the whole world.
So I am very glad to be here today.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well that’s right. And you know, one thing that you have been really focused on is the terrorism threat and the funding of terrorism. And whether it’s Saudi Arabia or other countries, as we know, there will be no funding. It is — we have a zero tolerance for the funding of terrorists, and we’re working very hard. And I will say that Saudi Arabia has been working very hard on that, as are certain other countries in the Middle East.
When I was there in May, I think it was one of the most incredible two-day meetings that I’ve ever seen — that anybody has ever seen. It was an amazing two-day period. We had 56 countries. We had — everybody was there at the head of every country. Virtually — I guess, in every case, it was the head of the country. And we talked about terrorism and the funding of terrorism. And it will not be allowed. It will not be allowed. That would be the one thing that would end the relationship with any country. So I think there’s a very big focus on that — the funding of terrorism — meaning, it’s over.
And the other thing that I really am very happy about is that we talked about 400 billion dollars’ worth of investment, of which we’ve already invested and seen invested $200 billion to our companies, to various other places, and people that make things. So a lot of places throughout the United States are benefitting by this massive investment made by Saudi Arabia to buy product from the United States.
And again, we make the best military product in the world, whether it’s missiles or planes or anything else. There’s nobody that even comes close. So I just want to thank you and I want to congratulate you on everything. Thank you very much.
CROWN PRINCE BIN SALMAN: Thank you, Mr. President.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much, everybody.
Q Can you comment on the bombings in Austin, Mr. President?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: The bombings in Austin are terrible. The local, state, and federal are working hand-in-hand to get to the bottom of it. This is obviously a very, very sick individual, or maybe individuals. These are sick people, and we will get to the bottom of it. We will be very strong. We have all sorts of federal agencies over there right now. We’re searching.
What’s going on in Austin — a great place, tremendous place — is absolutely disgraceful. So we have a lot of power over there. We’re looking; it’s not easy to find. But these are sick people and we have to find them as soon as possible. We have to find them, really, immediately.
I will say, working with Texas, working with the local governments has been great. But we have to produce, we have to find this very sick person or people.
Thank you all very much.
Q How was your call with President Putin?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: I had a call with President Putin and congratulated him on the victory — his electoral victory.
The call had to do, also, with the fact that we will probably get together in the not-too-distant future so that we can discuss arms, we can discuss the arms race. As you know, he made a statement that being in an arms race is not a great thing. That was right after the election — one of the first statements he made.
And we are spending $700 billion this year on our military, and a lot of it is that we are going to remain stronger than any other nation in the world by far.
We had a very good call, and I suspect that we’ll probably be meeting in the not-too-distant future to discuss the arms race, which is getting out of control, but we will never allow anybody to have anything even close to what we have. And also to discuss Ukraine and Syria and North Korea and various other things.
So I think, probably, we’ll be seeing President Putin in the not-too-distant future.
Q How are you going to counter Iran? This is a Saudi —
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, we’re going to see what happens. The Iran deal is coming up. It’s probably another month or so, and you’re going to see what I do. But Iran has not been treating that part of the world, or the world itself, appropriately. A lot of bad things are happening in Iran. The deal is coming up in one month, and you will see what happens. Okay?
Q Your Royal Highness, should the President pull out of the Iran deal?
CROWN PRINCE BIN SALMAN: Well, we’ll talk about that today.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: (Laughs.) Okay? Thank you very much, everybody.
END – 12:18 P.M. EDT (LINK)
I have to trust our President on this one, because there is a lot of info he has that I am not privy to.
I hear you deplorable. This is just so much the little people like myself don’t know.
At some point, we have to trust somebody, and right now, I trust Trump.
I will sy, the Prince was very well spoken, and he seemed sincere in his desire
to be FRIENDS with America.
Though I wish the question of Wahhabism and its relation to terrorism had come up.
It’s a good topic to raise, but I am “old school” enough to believe that was probably not an appropriate question with which to confront the Prince in front of the world’s cameras and microphones. I trust POTUS will (or possibly already has) discuss that in a less public venue with appropriate staff around for both parties.
I trust our President on this, and everything else. To me, there’s no other logical – or sane – alternative. And I don’t bemoan my decision, at all, at all.
“Where we go one, we go all.”
Changes in SA are rapid. Thousands of Saudis and Kuwaitis are educated in US universities, with about 20% female. All engineering, MBA, and some physics. Majority at Catholic schools as this is where parents feel they are safest and get best education. That creates temendous pressure for modernity when gradustes return to home countries, especially from the women and their parents as they are limited to education and hospitals primarily.
Arab countries pay full prices for their students, so this is huge for Catholic schools. In addition, this gives Catholic U. President’s considerable influence in the ME, an interesting development.
I went to CSU Chico State 2011-13 and there was a small community of SAs even there of approximately 50 out of 15-17k students as the college recovered from state cuts in 2009-10……..most were in the College of Engineering with me and several were in my study group…..they get in essence a scholarship from the government with all expenses paid and a $2k stipend during the school year for living expenses…..if they maintained at least a 3.0 GPA they got a bonus check equal to a normal monthly check…….they also got one free rt per year on the Saudi airline to go home….the Kuwaiti was an Air Force serviceman with an even more lucrative deal (do not know if it was related to his military association)
sorry that should read $2k per month for living expenses
Just a few questions:
1. Where’s the glowing orb?
2. What really happened in Las Vegas
3. When are the indictments going to be unsealed?
LikeLike
The answer to your question is “Yes!”
They will be unsealed when.
Thanks. I saw that earlier but refrained from responding. I guess some people do not know the topic of the thread they are on (HINT: check your browser window at the top of the screen)
People do make mistakes.
Let’s be civil!
What exactly is your beef with my response?
I like your posts very much.
The trip that will be looked back on that set the stage for everything we have and will see in the ME and Northern Africa for years to come!
The epic speech! “DRIVE THEM OUT”
LikeLiked by 5 people
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
Historical.
“So I think, probably, we’ll be seeing President Putin in the not-too-distant future.”
This I am looking forward to. Both PDJT and Mr. Putin are facing an onslaught from Islam and the globalists. The whole MSM anti-Russian narrative is to prevent these two men from joining forces to defeat both. I know Mr. Putin is no angel, so I don’t want to hear any more from the neocons that want to portray Russia as the devil incarnate so that they can push their weapons systems on the Pentagon. How many times have we heard about buying military equipment the Generals do not want and say we do not need, because the factory was located in some lawmaker’s district?
Not to mention that the US does EXACTLY what Russia does every day of the week all over the world! Despicable and beyond hypocritical!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, I would not say “exactly”. Words mean things. Both countries have their interests and agendas. Strategies to carry out those agendas may, at times, be similar and, at other times, will differ, sometimes as much as by 180 degrees…
huh. putin’s grandfather was the personal chef of stalin and lenin. he is a bad guy. very bad guy.
What – he couldn’t cook?
LikeLiked by 1 person
OK – it seems no one so far has gotten my point.
Lemme wait a bit …
Dubya’s grandfather was a Nazi banker. So trust the Neocons, right?
Do you mean Putin’s grandfather was a ‘very bad guy’, or do you mean Putin?
So, we have now a universal axiom ‘like grandfather, like grandson?’
well Putin was KGB chief before the USSR collapse so yes he is a very bad guy
And John F,. Kennedy’s father…George HW Bush’s father…Obama’s father…..what’s your point?
President Trump just announced his focus on the “ARMS RACE” … twice.
“… we will never allow anyone to have anything CLOSE to what we have”
Message to World:
• The era of “MUTUALLY assured destruction” are OVER.
• It’s now “ASSURED DESTRUCTION” for existential threats to America.
Message to Putin:
• Remember how Reagan’s Defense Buildup ECONOMICALLY buried the USSR?
• How’s your Energy-based-Economy holding up with America’s Fracking Tsunami?
• How’s your Defense-export-Economy holding up as we end your Export Clientele?
• How’s your Trade-Sanctioned-Economy holding up as we stifle your Oligarchs?
L.E.V.E.R.A.G.E
Can you explain your LEVERAGE …
And use all the bullet points you can muster.
Cause The Wasp comes with real and verified info.
Your turn…
Troll Team ZERO:
If you can’t read spelling, you’re beyond help.
I can spell LEVERAGE – you just can’t explain it…
Do you need some help ..?
Russia is not Americas enemy …
But, thanks for diatribing the MSM and NeoCon narrative.
A spendthrift CONGRESS is our enemy…….
In my book, Russia’s 500-man attack on Americans securing the Syrian refinery – despite our warnings to stop – was an ENEMY ATTACK.
In your book, Hitler would have been an ally.
Oh great – the ultra-liberal neo-con Hitler name calling.
You do know, that our military was in contact with Russia – before and during that attack when our American forces destroyed them..? Uhmm… and ‘your’ demised caricature is to call me names..? Laughable.
Maybe, they were ‘mercenaries’ being paid and were lead to believe ‘they could win’ … and the Russian Federation wanted them gone as much as the United States military…
Think… dumb-ass – as long as we’re calling names.
Now, do you want to have a legitimate discussion..?
LikeLike
LikeLike
So you got nothin’ ..
BKR – just do some simple research. I know you mean well. We are on the same team – we just don’t need to ignite and continue the Russia is the enemy. If you have verifiable proof that Russia – todays Russia – is Americas enemy then present it.
MAGA !!
Agree Mickey. Russia is our friend. The Rothschilds and the zionists have been running Europe and the central bank for centuries. Enough of this globalism.
I believe the people that are living there in Syria, not the MSM/CIA narrative we are indoctrinated with.
Look up the treaty we have with Syria from 1952 or 1953.
I have a document of plans to frame Assad for a false chemical weapons attack that I downloaded in August 2015. It is no longer here:
http://kcandassociates.org
You’re a great, and valued-by-me, poster.
Perhaps your book is too brief.
MSM has been DRIVING the anti-Russia narrative. I hope you exit that car.
Food for thought!
This attack was a stupid test from Putin.
Putin IS Russia until something changes.
That doesn’t forego the possibility of doing something constructive with Russia.
If anyone could pull that off, it’s President Trump, which is why he’s open to dialogue.
The MSM anti-Russia narrative is FIRST designed to ensnare President Trump in handcuffing controversy and impeachment allegations, and SECOND to prevent President Trump from doing anything constructive with Russia … even if it precipitates war. Both wings of the UniParty are complicit on both fronts.
Not quite.
In THIS war, Russia is our natural ally.
Nationalist. Christian. Stable (see election results – Russians know Putin is FOR them).
So, the point of the “muh-Russia” was twofold – provide a scapegoat boogey-man, and prevent/delay the natural alliance between us (US, Russia) against the scourge ofglobalism.
Skirmishes happen – the Deep-State has provided more than enough cause for action by Russia.
Russia wants Soros eliminated from power. So do we. There’s commonality there!
Putin ain’t “stupid”.
Russia is making its claim to the pipeline.
Considering the lives it has cost and will cost, I think we should allow Russia to have that pipeline. And battle over more concrete threats and transgressions.
LikeLike
Yes.
Let Russia have its lifeline.
Don’t forget The Chamber of Commerce. “You want to buy Congress? Say hello to my little friend.”
I like this crown prince and I trust the president… so as someone else said. he has more information than any of us could hope to be privy to. Ill sit back and let him make the decisions he thinks best. certainly on the surface there are some societal improvements happening in Saudi Arabia that are certainly encouraging from women being allowed to drive, to allowing outside visitors to foreign trade zones. Seems Hopeful!
It’s the beginning of another proxy war imo. Trump can bail from the Iran deal because we can sell to the Saudis. Boeing will be thrilled. And it might just work.
Watch the expression on Prince bin Salman’s face change when President Trump begins addressing the Iran situation at 9:25. You think he knows something we don’t?
LikeLiked by 12 people
You beat me to it! I was actually laughing at work as I was watching MbS with that smile (10+ seconds) that said I know exactly what will happen with the Iran Deal.
Saudi Arabia is going to be a MAJOR player in taking down the Mullahs in Iran. For those that follow Thomas Wictor on Twitter, he has detailed over and over just how much Saudi Arabia and the other GCC countries have done in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen and elsewhere.
MbS absolutely understands that Iran is the one piece that has to be dealt with in order for the ME to have every chance for peace for decades to come.
He was on 60 Minutes recently. He didn’t hold back when it came to Iran’s leadership.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Interesting…MbS spoke Arabic with the CBS interviewer, but he spoke very fluent and fluid English with President Trump. Thanks for posting this.
Ha ha ha! That shows who he respects.
“he spoke very fluent and fluid English ”
I have not read this man’s biography, but I know many from the Saudi royal family have gone to elite schools in the UK & USA. They probably were well grounded going in, so were not corrupted like so many of our youth when they go through today’s “higher education”.
I saw it also and I really value Thomas Wictors research.
And did you read the message on Nowruz (new year on the White House page?
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/statement-president-donald-j-trump-nowruz/
I think he is already in the loop and prepared to help Trump with Iran. Iran is his enemy, too.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Prince Salman and his father hate Iran with a passion.
I think this is one of the main reasons why our President was welcomed so warmly last year when he went there.
Also why they rejoiced that he was the new US President.
They know that Pres Trump doesn’t like Iran…unlike Ozero who was friendly with Iran.
I am sure that the Salmans knew all about the Iranian ValJar and how she controlled Ozero.
This is largely why Prince Salman is loading up on military hardware…because of Iran.
MbS has been very busy in the U.S.!
Not sure how many knew about the meeting that took place at the WH on Tuesday. The White House on Tuesday hosted 19 nations, including Israel and Arab Gulf states, to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Here is a recent Wictor thread about Syria and the GCC:
“Not sure how many knew about the meeting that took place at the WH on Tuesday.”
Those that are not caught up with the “Stormy Daniels” story will probably know. I barely know anything about the SD situation and frankly do not care. Furthermore, Robert Tracinski over at the Federalist should blow his anti-PDJT smoke up ************ with his latest article claiming we “are inducing precisely the apocalypse of moral values” by electing DJT.
I guess Mr. Tracinski would have preferred HRC back in the WH hanging condoms and dildos on the official Christmas tree again. When he was asked whom he would vote for in any particular election, the William,Buckley, Jr. replied “the most conservative candidate THAT CAN WIN THE ELECTION.”
The Atlantic cover story on evangelicals compromising all principles this month. NYT commentary on “African American exodus from evangelical churches” (with NO supporting data except three anecdotes) last month.
Muh Russia has failed. The next strategy is to call Trump un-Christian and split off the moral majority.
That’s all.
This visit, I think, was a confirmation that things are ready at the Saudi end, for what is coming.
I have a feeling that we won’t have long to wait for the fireworks to start.
I cannot WAIT for Pres. Trump to toss the Iran “Deal” in the rubbish bin. I look forward to the puckered anus reactions of Valerie Jarrett and John Fitzgerald Kerry. I’ll bet Kerry gets so upset seeing his “signature accomplishment” go down the crapper (where it belongs) … that he sails his wife’s yacht to the Bahamas (to check on his offshore accounts). Go Pres. Trump!!! Allahu-snack bar that crap sandwich.
Here’s a corrected version of the headline:
President Trump meets with Saudi Terrorist Mohammed bin Salman.
LikeLike
Your misplaced concern is noted. Again.
Um, no…Prince Salman is the one who rounded up all the rogue members of the Saudi Royal family who have been funding terrorism and put them in jail.
He froze their assets too, so that they cannot keep funding terrorists.
Blaming everyone in Saudi Arabia for what a few have done…is like blaming all of us here in the US, for what some of our previous leaders have done.
I am fascinated by the fact that MY President’s very first trip abroad was to Saudi Arabia where he began his UNapologetic Tour. Shortly thereafter, all the Saudi benefactors of HER Foundation were locked-away in a 5-Star hotel and tortured, stripped of their Royal wealth, and waterboarded (I hope). The entire Obama Middle Eastern suck-up to Iran has been ENDED … and a more moderate, modern Islam appears to be emerging.
Every scholar who has ever opined about what is NEEDED to FIX Islam … is a Reformation. Like the Protestant Reformation. This is the Holy Grail (sorry) for transforming Islam. Reformation. And it appears as though this “reprobate”, “ignorant”, “inexperienced”, ewwww “businessman” (sic) President is actually facilitating the Reformation of Islam. Unbelievable!! Unbelievably WELCOME!! That’s what I see happening … what say you?
Among his many titles, the crown prince is the “keeper of the one holy Orb.”
“the funding of terrorism. And it will not be allowed. It will not be allowed.
—>>>That would be the one thing that would end the relationship with any country.”
Qatar, take note.
