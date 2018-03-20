President Trump Hosts Law Enforcement Roundtable To Discuss Lawless Sanctuary Cities…

Earlier today President Trump hosted leadership from the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and national law enforcement officials to discuss the ongoing issues with Sanctuary Cities and immigration.
WHITE HOUSE – SANCTUARY CITIES ARE UNDERMINING LAW ENFORCEMENT: Sanctuary jurisdictions obstruct Federal immigration enforcement efforts and put law enforcement at greater risk.
A “sanctuary city” generally refers to a State or local jurisdiction that refuses to cooperate with Federal immigration enforcement, often by rejecting “detainer” requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and refusing to share information relating to potentially removable aliens.
- Detainers are used to request that a State or local law enforcement agency hold a criminal alien in local custody for up to 48 hours after their release on state charges to allow ICE to take custody of the alien and initiate removal proceedings.
- State and local law enforcement agencies routinely detain suspects for violating Federal laws at the request of federal authorities.
- The Constitution and Federal statues allow for ICE to detain illegal aliens, and for local police to do so at ICE’s request, relying on ICE’s determination of probable cause.
Detainers themselves establish probable cause of an alien’s removability and it would be absurd to require ICE to obtain a judicial warrant every time it detained an illegal alien.
Indeed, Congress authorized immigration officers, rather than Federal judges, to issue administrative warrants to arrest aliens based on probable cause to believe they are in violation of the immigration laws.
♦If this was necessary under the Fourth Amendment, immigration enforcement would grind to a halt.
- When sanctuary cities refuse to comply with detainer requests, law enforcement officers must carry out their immigration enforcement duties in workplaces, residences, and in the streets.
This can lead to ICE having to enter dangerous environments to arrest criminal aliens.
Some sanctuary city officials have gone as far as warning illegal aliens about upcoming immigration enforcement actions, allowing criminal aliens to prepare themselves and putting law enforcement, the public, and the aliens at even greater risk.
♦ENDANGERING COMMUNITIES: Reckless sanctuary policies endanger the safety of our communities and obstruct immigration enforcement actions which can prevent further crime.
Too many criminal illegal aliens have been released into American communities and gone on to commit crimes which could have been prevented had ICE been able to take the individuals into custody.
- In 2016, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) arrested a criminal illegal alien for possession of cocaine for sale and other charges.
- The individual had been deported three times previously and had prior convictions for similar offenses but was still released.
- SFPD arrested the individual again in 2017 on charges involving the sale of narcotics, yet the city again refused to comply with an ICE detainer request and the individual was released.
- SFPD arrested an illegal alien and alleged gang member more than ten times between 2013 and 2017 for charges including rape, assault, domestic battery, robbery, and vehicle theft.
- On each occasion ICE’s request to have the individual transferred to their custody or receive notice before his release was denied.
A criminal illegal alien was arrested in Cook County, Illinois in 2011 for driving on a suspended license from a prior conviction for driving under the influence (DUI).
- ICE issued a detainer request but the individual was released from jail and arrested less than a year later for aggravated DUI causing death.
- Activists say sanctuary policies make illegal aliens feel safe enough to report crimes to police.
- Illegally present crime victims and witnesses are eligible for certain immigration benefits, like the U-visa and T-visa, to encourage their cooperation in reporting crime.
♦IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT: President Trump’s Administration has and will continue to pursue strong immigration enforcement based on the rule of law.
President Trump’s Administration has taken action to ensure our Nation’s immigration laws are faithfully enforced.
The Department of Justice has filed a legal action regarding three California laws that intentionally obstruct the enforcement of Federal immigration law, regulate private entities that seek to cooperate with Federal authorities, and impede consultation and communication between Federal and State law enforcement officials.
During fiscal year (FY) 2017, ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) made more than 140,000 administrative arrests and effected more than 225,000 removals.
- From President Trump’s inauguration through the end of FY 2017, ERO made more than 110,568 arrests compared to only 77,806 in all of FY 2016.
However, more resources are needed to ensure law enforcement is able to do its job and enforce our immigration laws.
- There are nearly one millions aliens in the United States with final orders of removal but not enough officers or resources to enforce the orders.
- Many sheriffs have backed off of holding criminal aliens for fear of lawsuits.
Time to prosecute these state and city officials who violate the law of the land! A few high profile prosecutions and I suspect the sanctuary posturing will end. Lock ’em UP!!!!
I keep hearing the charge “Obstruction of Justice”.
Why isn’t Obstruction of Justice “after Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf blew the whistle on a raid by federal immigration authorities last month”??
The Feds need to lock her up!!
Why isn’t this mayor under indictment and removed from office? The lawsuit the DOJ just filed against her city will be months, if not years, in litigation. She is breaking federal law and endangering the lives of Americans. The lawsuit isn’t phasing her.
We need our govt to do whatever necessary to keep our families safe. Those that obstruct that should be arrested.
Colorado is trying hard to mirror California’s sanctuary status and is unfortunately gaining ground in that effort.
The Denver sheriff’s office refuses to cooperate with ICE. Twice in the last two weeks they have failed to inform ICE they were holding known illegal alien felons. One caused a MVA resulting in the death of a truck driver who was burned to death inside his rig at I-25 and I-70. The victim was a family man, had just unloaded his trailer full of groceries at a chain grocery store and was headed home. The illegal alien responsible for his death was jailed with a $25,000 bond. Within a couple days he was able to post $2500 of it, ICE was not called until after he was on the street. He has reportedly now turned himself into ICE in hopes of simply being deported rather than face trial and prison time here.
Within days, another illegal alien attempted to murder a Denver law enforcement officer, was sent to a medical facility for treatment as he was injured in the incident, was able to escape and remains at large.
By contrast, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office which serves the Colorado Springs area, does cooperate with ICE, holding illegal criminals until ICE makes the determination of what happens next. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Dept lost a lawsuit that had been filed against them for cooperating with ICE agents. A federal judge ruled yesterday that the sheriff’s office can no longer hold criminal aliens until evaluation by ICE agents.
El Paso County is the only major county in Colorado that cooperates with ICE like that.
“Why isn’t this mayor under indictment and removed from office? ”
Because Dems are in charge of California! Wherever Dems are in charge (California Washington state. New York, etc.), the quasi-lawlessness of Leftist Philosophy is in the ascendant.
Get used to it, unfortunately: surveys show a large group of Millenials think Socialism is just fine, that freedoms should be restricted more out of “fairness” or for protection or to make some people feel better, etc. Check out e.g. Millenial Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania.
Right now they are not voting in high percentages, but who knows?
See: http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/11/03/millennials-think-socialism-would-create-great-safe-space-study-finds.html
Why isn’t Trump putting on pressure on Ryan and McConnell to cut funding to Sanctuary cities? To end entitlement spending on illegals? To provide funding for the wall?
I guess that is our job but the jerks do not care what we think.
Ever try putting pressure on jello? Ryan and McConnell are just fine with sanctuary cities or they would already taken the initiative to act. No available leverage to drive anything through the Senate.
And how do you know he, or his rep, isn’t?
This is where POTUS can and would motivate voters. Publicly, loudly, daily, shaming ryan and turtle, everytime a camera is in his face. He tried playing nice, now hit them and hit them hard, the same way he shamed dems over DACA. Take it the Rinos. Enough is enough!
Why can’t the Federal Govt. PULL the State’s Charter (?). And then nullify any and all electoral college votes for POTUS, and censure or remove all Senators and Reps? The State of CA is in open defiance of US Laws. How do they REMAIN a State and RETAIN all the rights thereof?
I wish ICE would let some of us old dogs come work for them.
If the dims think that sanctuary cities are a winning issue ,I support their choice, wholeheartedly…
Moonbeam belongs in Gitmo.
Jerry’s about to retire to his massive country Estate (all off the grid, of course). Thousands of acres of virgin CA land that has been in his corrupt political family for a hundred years. I would like to see the sleuths at Reddit pinpoint his property and mass mail-email an invitation for every Central American, Mexican, and Muslim Refugee to squat on Jerry’s land. After all, Jerry … you didn’t build that! And the native Americans you adore didn’t believe in private property. You’ve RUINED … MY …private property in this State … so how about we RUIN YOURS!! by using your own beliefs.
Kenji: Brown’s estate would also be a nice, relaxing place to relocate for all the needy psychiatric patients, drug abusers and drunks who are currently camping-out on sidewalks and other public spaces throughout Los Angeles.
I have a tent or two they can borrow 🤣
Put them all on buses from across America with a one-way ticket and send them on their way! Let these liberals put their money were their [huge] mouth is and show some REAL compassion.
P.S. I think some of the residents of San Fransisco would like some relief, as well as L.A.
The mere idea of Jerry retiring to his peaceful, unpopulated, wide open spaces … quietly rocking on his porch … with teams of security personnel patrolling the perimeter of his land … after what he’s DONE to this State … sticks in my craw.
Does anyone see the irony (correct word?) that Los Alamito CA, votes against CA ‘sanctuary state’ policies?
The State of CA will simply pull their charter and all State funding. You know … the same thing they’ve promised to fight if Trump tries it. Already put Eric Holder on retainer … on my dime
LikeLike
Los Alamito means The Little Alamo, does it not?
I went in a different direction 😕
What? You lost me.
This is really simple. Every Sanctuary City/State is telling the population the following. When we arrest an Illegal Alien criminal performing crimes against YOU … we will do everything in our power to make sure he/she STAYS in America … so they can be a recidivist. So you can be victimized over and over and over and over and over …
You see, the EXTREMIST Left is now capering unrestrained throughout America … multiplying all manner of their twisted beliefs … like; rehabilitation (read: catch and release) in lieu of prison or punishment, and open borders, worldwide governance (ignore US Law that the UN would not enforce). I’m no constitutional lawyer, but I believe these states and cities need to lose their charters and have any and all of their elections nullified, and their representatives censured or flat out tossed out of the Legislature. No US State can IGNORE Federal Law. This has GOT TO STOP!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
These leftist progs stomp around screaming about guns (inanimate objects), but they knowingly put out thousands of violent criminals into society to victimize us, and rob our tax dollars while doing so.
They should be locked up for contributing to all these crimes.
90+ million Americans are not in the workplace. Those in the workplace are treated like they are easily replaced by some foreign cheap labor.
Enforcing immigration laws is of paramount importance for the the wellbeing of everyday Americans.
MAGA President Trump.
We also need an e-verify system and strong penalties for hiring illegals.
Since we have an unconstitutional background check for firearms (a 2nd amendment right), than employers should have background check for workers.
Did you hear that, Rep.Paul Ryan and Sen. Mitch McConnell? (they did, but do not care)
“Illegally present crime victims and witnesses are eligible for certain immigration benefits, like the U-visa and T-visa, to encourage their cooperation in reporting crime.”
First, it’s outrageous that we reward and bribe people to do the right thing. (Don’t get me started on Crimestoppers.) We need to start enforcing existing laws which punish people who fail to report or cooperate.
Secondly, these illegals wouldn’t be US crime victims if they weren’t in the US to begin with. Zero illegals = zero illegal criminals + zero illegal crime victims. Problem solved.
In Texas start from the North and go across the entire state at one time until they reach the border. Saturate that whole area and Texas will be fine with it, make it an operation with milestones and set-up best practices on how to remove illegals from an entire state. Arrange to have perimeter deterrents so neighboring states are not effected. Have Texas use the National Guard to protect the Texas border during this operation, and shut down the border until it’s complete.
We can have border and ICE from Texas assist California when they do the same thing. All the way from the East side of California to the West (coastal). Have General Mattis/General Kelly design the loop arounds and tactics to remove as many of the illegals as possible.
And then do it again. If California complains or causes problems, shut-down the border in California. No one in until there is cooperation. No air flights, treat them like hostiles.
What is this dog and pony show? On thursday the House is going to vote on a bill that retains funding for Sanctuary cities. Not only that, it retains entitlement spending for illegal immigrants. NO funding for the wall either. Trump has said NOTHING. He has put NO pressure on Ryan or McConnell. What the hell is he doing?
/Rant
That House bill also reportedly continues funding certain aspects of Obamacare and Planned Parenthood.
What’s going on? Ryan and McConnell want to lose at least the House, if not the Senate, in November. They know the Dim’s will impeach if they have to make up a reason why, or given the way the Dim’s run rough shod over Repub’s, they may impeach for no reason and get away with it.
Ryan and McConnell probably dream about Robert Mueller being president since they give him far more respect than they do President Trump.
Take your pick; Attacked from the front with a bat (DEM) or stabbed in the back with a knife (REPUB)……..
He tells them every damn day. It’s up to us to apply pressure as well. Did you contact your Congress Critters this week? I did.
Want to put a stop to sanctuary cities just pass a federal law that when an illegal alien breaks the law and ICE detain order is flaunted and the criminal illegal alien goes on to commit another crime, said sanctury city SHALL be liable to 1,000,000 in fines, and if the crime is of capital nature the fine will be 10,000,000. A subsection of the law should also address the possibility of the jurisdiction failing to comply is later found to be playing name, date of birth, sex, physical description games with how they book these repeat offenders the fine will automatically increasing 100,000,000.
See how fast risk management of sanctuary cities quickly roll over and cry uncle
Dear Angel Moms and Dads, please run for Congress! We will stand with you and want to defend America! 2018 is Budget, The Wall, Trade and Immigration!!!
Fear of lawsuits is also causing certain cities to defacto legalize heroin use, too many lawsuits stemming from overdoses in jails or death by withdrawal in holding cells. Lawyers once again muck up society.
Many sheriffs have backed off of holding criminal aliens for fear of lawsuits.
The law suit the sheriff’s of America should fear are the lawsuits made by the victims and/or families for crime commited by criminal illegal aliens.
President Trump and his AG should charge these State and City officials with obstructing justice. What the democrats claim President Trump does all the time.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/obstruction_of_justice
Federal law on obstructing justice: a summary. Obstruction of justice is a felony under federal law. While obstruction of justice is often charged as a state law offense, the matter becomes a federal charge where it involves a federal court proceeding or the federal government.Jan 12, 2011
§ 1503 applies only to federal judicial proceedings. Under § 1505, however, a defendant can be convicted of obstruction of justice by obstructing a pending proceeding before Congress or a federal agency. A pending proceeding could include an informal investigation by an executive agency.
Misc
In the days of the INS, the handful of deportation officers would venture out alone without a radio, in old beat up cars to take illegals into custody.
When INS S/A Joseph Occhipinti started shutting down drug/human smuggling operations in NY, Federal Prosecuter Jeh Johnson put him in prison.
19USC507 provides fines fines of up to $1000 for refusing requests for help by Customs officers. The assisting party cannot be held liable for civil damages as a result of rendering aid.
The Rep. from Arizona is absolutely right about California!
From the article linked above:
More Californians are moving from the Golden State, particularly lower-income residents, although even middle-class residents are saying goodbye.
The trend is a symptom of the state’s housing crunch and, for some, high taxes.
Census Bureau data show California lost just over 138,000 people to domestic migration in the 12 months ended in July 2017.
Lower-cost states such as Arizona, Texas and Nevada are popular destinations for relocating Californians.
I am fairly certain that 6-heespanick families can take up residence in my single family home. Dr Zhivago style. Fine with me … I’ll sell my home as an apartment building … too bad for my Liberal neighbors left behind. Suck it, you tools! This mess is of YOUR making, not mine. See ya!
Wyoming here I come … where I can wear my six-shooter on my leg. Tied-down and ready to go.
Yes and yes. I was in san diego yesterday and saw the professional homeless lined up in broken down rvs all along the education entrance for sea world. Every kid saw these nuts, addicts, and drunks on the way in. And then, about 100 very fundamental muslims in full burkas with men and children went in as a school group ahead of us, with ZERO security of any kind. Remarkable? I wrote corporate this am, no response yet. I wont go back now.
We have citizens breaking the law at every level of government – every level – with no consequence. It is time to start the law enforcement with those embarrassing citizens who defy our laws and lock them up and then enforce our immigration laws by deporting them out of the country.
It saddens and sickens me to watch our elected and appointed officials not be aggressive in charging and trying all of these law breakers.
PDJT can deliver a world of legal hurt on the heads of municipal upstarts who think their town council regulations trump Federal law.
A couple of mayors doing 5 years will adjust their attitudes quickly and permanently. Problem solved. Arrogant marxists fixed.
Law and order are lost commodities – – SAD.
