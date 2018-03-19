President Obama White House Responds To McCabe’s Firing – Lisa Monaco Interview…

Before becoming President Obama’s key Homeland Security Adviser Lisa Monaco was the head of the DOJ National Security Division. You might remember the DOJ-NSD is at the center of the “small group” collaboration between DOJ-NSD and FBI Counterintelligence unit. Remember, it was the DOJ-NSD (via Sally Yates) who would not allow OIG Oversight. (John Carlin quit; Mary McCord quit; David Laufman quit)
During the 2015/2016 presidential election Lisa Monaco was one of the key WH figures doing the unmasking of raw intelligence provided by the “small group” collaborators (with Susan Rice, Ben Rhodes). Monaco was also one of the key policy strategists, heck, she was the architect, who utilized the compartmentalization of intelligence to hide the fingerprints of collaboration. This was the issue that initially stymied HSPCI Devin Nunes.
Many people have wondered if the Obama White House, recognizing the empirical risk represented by McCabe’s insider knowledge, would distance themselves from McCabe -leaving him to swing in the wind- or whether they would circle the wagons to defend him. This interview should answer that question. Pay particular attention to the angst expressed by Monaco of Trump creating transparency within compartmentalized IC.
After watching the video, and understanding what battles are to come from within the Obama IC, you understand why THIS GROUP has assembled. It is all interconnected. It is all related. None of these alignments, moves, maneuvers and shifts are happening arbitrarily. They are all done purposefully knowing the biggest political battle in the history of U.S. politics is now visible on the horizon.
Additional Context:
I wonder how well they can do battle from a cell in Gitmo?
I don’t know but has FEMA been alerted? This could be the costliest storm is U.S. history.
Keep talking, please.
Any boss can fire whenever he wants with no explanation or report. It, thank God, was the FBI who wanted McCabe removed, and hence Sessions followed thru as he did and rightly so. She obviously is still Obama-mesmerized and obviously broke a few laws herself to protect all the deep state members. Appearing like this in public ain’t good for you, my dear, but only underlines your treason to America as well. In any case, unless in prison or hanged, at a certain age the traitor McCabe can still get his pension, but then again we can confiscate that and other assets, which she seems to not talk about.
Get ready for the Stalin/Hitler/Mao cards to be played, when the indictments come out for MAObama’s henchmen: “It’s a PURGE!” “It’s like Stalin rounding up his enemies!” “It’s like Hitler rounding up Jews!” “Kangaroo courts!” “IT’S ALL POLITICS!!!”
“There is no crime: it’s TRUMP using politics to smear hard-working people in the F.B.I. in the C.I.A.. in…wherever!!!”
Buckle up, Warriors, buckle up!
“Get ready for the Stalin/Hitler/Mao cards to be played”
I WANT TO PLAY THIS CARD
https://ellacruz.org/2018/02/21/1082/
Another Obozo bottom feeding leech. Wake up, Lisa, nobody believes you, even if they bother to listen to you.
I don’t pay attention to them, but if I did, why should I let their projection bother me?
First rule of getting out of a hole is stop digging.
The reality is a good 30 percent of this country will follow the Obama/Clinton cult into the grave… they simply don’t care .. in fact they are fine with them breaking the law and wont care about that… so trumps Job is just to talk to the other 70 percent… people who even if they differ politically understand that the rule of law means something
LikeLiked by 3 people
You make an excellent point.
Obama is a man whose moral turpitude is so low, so base, he never should have been allowed anywhere near 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, or even 5 blocks away, holding an “I will work for food” sign.
Heheh. I think you mean…his ‘moral turpitude is so high‘.
Turpitude = vile, shameful, depravity.
bitterlyclinging: Why is Obama even allowed back in America since he came as a student and we have yet to see any real paperwork such as his birth certificate, college stuff, but we do know he is and was a great puppet for those who would take over America but we will let them dream on for the moment, so unless there is REAL dox he is an alien and citing sedition and treason and can be arrested, tried by real judges and hanged or shot, whichever. I cling to Trump and whoever have really have plans from some time what to do with O and others and hopefully very soon before the Nov. election. If he does get “rid” of them, imagine the joy and partying we will have to be free of these creeps top and bottom, FBI, CIA, Soros and family, the 3 Clintons, etc., etc. Everyone who worked for Obama is a communist and against us, so they need to go down asap.
Must be nice to be interviewed and be able to give a looong winded repsponse, without interruption.
And then have NO comments allowed on the YT- the cherry on top.
And Woodruff sat there without one single intelligent follow-up question. It was the most scripted and rehearsed interview that I’ve ever heard.
“The reality is a good 30 percent of this country will follow the Obama/Clinton cult into the grave… they simply don’t care .. in fact they are fine with them breaking the law and wont care about that…”
You have that right.
I didn’t know that link between Lisa Monaco and Mueller- Chris Farrell had a lot to say about her!
Good, let it all come out!
See Andy? Did you watch the news? Lisa speaks for all of us. We’ve got you covered, we’re backin’ you up. Just keep quiet, and don’t start saying a bunch of foolish s*** about Seth, Hillary, Obama, and so on.
Smoke them out.
