President Trump Responds To Andrew McCabe Firing…

Last night Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired embattled Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe.  President Trump reacts:

 

  1. Minnie says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:53 am

    Oh, Glorious Day!

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      March 17, 2018 at 1:29 am

      “made McCabe look like a choirboy”!!! LMAO!!!

      Andy – you heard him! “LIKE A CHOIRBOY”! And it’s time to SING!!!

      Trump did you a favor. Money is a scam – it tempts and harms – keep it away! Start doing the right thing, and the money will find you to deliver justice! You can be part of the Great Awakening, too.

      BE THE CHOIRBOY!!!

  2. sallyal says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:55 am

    More to come. I trust VSGPDJt, Q and Sessions. Going to he an exciting weekend and the rest of the month!

  3. Fe says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:55 am

    Let the indictments of these clowns begin!

    #BigUgly

  4. Blue Moon says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:55 am

    And there you have it-no mincing of words at all. Plain and to the point. Not shy at all.

  5. Marygrace Powers says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:55 am

    PDJT has made tweeting the best revenge.

  6. Ozwitch says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:55 am

    I can’t imagine how thrilled Robyn Gritz and Mike Flynn must be right now.

  7. wheatietoo says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:57 am

    That’s my President!

    This is why the Anti-Trumpers want him to stop tweeting.
    He fires off the atomic tweets of Truth!

  8. Nigella says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:57 am

    And the Libs heads are exploding! How delicious!

  9. MAGADJT says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:58 am

    Imagine what a big deal this is, that a federal employee is actually fired, rather than allowed to retire with bennies. It’s incredible the job security that these people seem to have.

  10. fleporeblog says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:59 am

    This man doesn’t fear anyone or anything! That tweet tells his enemies that I am coming for all of you! China 🇨🇳 better realize that a MOAB is about to be dropped on their heads in little less than a month when the 301 process is concluded! I hope and pray that there are $100 Billion dollars 💵 in tariffs for all the stealing of our Intellectual Property over the years.

    Americans were ready to be saved! Our Lord did just that on November 8, 2016!

  11. backwoodsgirl123 says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:00 am

    One can only hope and pray that this is just the beginning!

  12. Harry Lime says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:01 am

    You mean to tell me that DrainTheSwamp! wasn’t just some campaign gimmick to get elected?

    They underestimate this man at their own peril.

    • calbear84 says:
      March 17, 2018 at 1:23 am

      Drain the Swamp! … well, actually, let’s just lower the Swamp a few centimeters to offset Global Warming. And come to think of it, we’ll need a Swamp draining environmental impact study, followed by a new tax to cover displaced Swamp creatures…etc.

  13. karmytrumpateer says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:01 am

    Let March Madness begin! The rule of law has been re-instituted in the USA! Yes, I look forward to Mike Flynn’s redemption and I hope Robyn Gritz gets her job back. McCabe is threatening to spill the beans! I hope he does so. Makes it easier to drain the swamp.

    • Heika says:
      March 17, 2018 at 1:21 am

      Not meaning to be a wet blanket but this is hardly a big deal (but if it did not happen how could Sessions have justified that? – he couldn’t). My cynical question is – why did Sessions have to wait until he had a gun waved at his face to do it? That stays with me. Same as how the Congress had to take Sessions DOJ to court to get material for their investigations.

      For what McCabe has done he should have been more than fired and it should have happened months ago. I want the rule of law to be instituted, not feather duster tickles as soft alternatives to letting these scum off after what they have done and are still trying to do.

  14. karmytrumpateer says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:01 am

    First we F McCabe, then we F ______….will let you all fill the rest out #Justice https://t.co/jbOj1AbxB8— 🇺🇸MFLYNNJR🇺🇸 (@mflynnJR) March 17, 2018

  15. NJF says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:03 am

    Makes we wonder if the OIG report is imminent?

  16. sunnydaze says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:04 am

    “Save the Wetlands”

    Too funny! And soooo true!

  17. Nigella says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:05 am

    Not sure that was the wisest response considering the circumstances…… By Mr. McCabe…

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      March 17, 2018 at 1:13 am

      It is more like what one would expect from a petulant little child, not a grown man.

      Oh yeah, the car.
      Mid-life crisis
      Now he has another mid-life crisis, of his own making.

  18. cheryl says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:05 am

    I am so happy to hear this. I was losing hope that this criminal would ever be fired by Sessions.

    • Firefly says:
      March 17, 2018 at 1:12 am

      I was watching this closely wondering why it took so longor what the hang up was. 40% of the civil service is near retirement. Can you imagine if Mccabe wasn’t fired- it would encourage total free for all against PTrump- do whatever and lie and and if caught just retire.

    • Heika says:
      March 17, 2018 at 1:16 am

      Sessions was cornered. Does not lift my faith one bit. Where the the rest of the firings? Not happy till the fat lady sings. One scalp given a soft tap on the wrist is NOT justice. McCabe should be in prison, not worrying that he can’t pay for his diapers in later age.

  20. sunnydaze says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:05 am

    If I was Comey, I’d be cancelling my Book Tour after this tweet.

  21. sapfromthegap says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:05 am

  22. John says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:05 am

    JUSTICE!! If I were Strzock and Page I’d be VERY afraid!

    • Nigella says:
      March 17, 2018 at 1:07 am

      It’s curious you never hear anything from those 2… Could they be cooperating?

      • Chickficshun says:
        March 17, 2018 at 1:13 am

        Problem is….I thought I read where Strok’s attorney is from Perkins law firm. The same firm who was the cutout for the DNC/Clinton campaign.
        Anyone know?

  23. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:05 am

    And a splendid start to the weekend. Our President goes straight to the point. Boy how I love that man!!!!!

  24. Honest Abbey says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:07 am

    I bet Comey never expected this to be the prelude to his bogus book tour. 😂

  25. citizen817 says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:07 am

  26. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:08 am

    I like Nancy Pelosi with the environmentalist streak, holding the “Save The Wetlands” sign

    I bet in real life she probably will not even walk across a wet lawn.

  27. technerd55 says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:08 am

    Isn’t James Comey about to begin a book tour? Now, he can opine about the good ole days when he and McCabe ran the FBI.

  28. NJF says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:09 am

    Busted for lying…..again!

  29. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:09 am

    Our president stands at the abyss of the deep state, and is twirling the zippo in one hand, and thermite in the other for good measure… godspeed Mr. President.

  30. Heika says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:12 am

    GOOD, now tell me why Comey has not had his benefits removed? Sessions had no option and would have been a complete idiot should he have not sacked the turd.

    Given he openly admitted to leaking to a mate, in order to start a false special counsel investigation into Trump Russia collusion right there on camera for the world to see and before the Congress. I have never come to understand ‘HOW’ that SC was instigated so swiftly. Oh yes, Rosenstein said YES in mere days of Comey leaking it to the funnel to the press, so WHY did Rosenstein appoint the Mueller SC? I just need someone to refresh me as to why? Can someone help me out? I seem to have forgotten the reason.

  31. MaineCoon says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:13 am

    I like POTUS fearless boldness inthis tweet. Hard hitting talk at the FIB coup group’s illegal activity. He’s warning them that the pressure is not going to let up and he’s still in the office and they aren’t. There will be plenty more tweets to come.

  32. waltherppk says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:21 am

  33. gda says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:22 am

    Thomas Paine tweet:
    Just talked with Robyn Gritz, who stressed: “We made history. We took him down.”
    Then we laughed for 20 minutes.

    Boo Ya baby. It’s on.

  34. Gmandet17 says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:22 am

    God Bless POTUS and God Bless America! Truth without political interference. You’re either for America, or you’re not. Plain, simple, no lies.

  35. Linnéa says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:22 am

    Will he be charged under the federal false statements statute for `misleading internal investigators` or is that just for Martha Stewart and anyone Mueller wants to bankrupt? By the way, that is the most insidious and arbitrarily applied law ever.

    The FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility recommended firing McCabe as punishment for allegedly authorizing the sharing of information with the Wall Street Journal in October 2016 and then misleading internal investigators about his actions.

  36. honestyoz says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:23 am

    https://youtu.be/cD_AejDc1fA no prisoners no prisoners – Lawrence of Arabia looking like a young Jeff Sessions

  37. JX says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:25 am

    Heads are exploding! I hear a symphony

  38. NJF says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:27 am

