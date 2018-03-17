President Trump Responds To Andrew McCabe Firing…

Last night Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired embattled Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe. President Trump reacts:
Oh, Glorious Day!
“made McCabe look like a choirboy”!!! LMAO!!!
Andy – you heard him! “LIKE A CHOIRBOY”! And it’s time to SING!!!
Trump did you a favor. Money is a scam – it tempts and harms – keep it away! Start doing the right thing, and the money will find you to deliver justice! You can be part of the Great Awakening, too.
BE THE CHOIRBOY!!!
More to come. I trust VSGPDJt, Q and Sessions. Going to he an exciting weekend and the rest of the month!
Let the indictments of these clowns begin!
#BigUgly
Yes!
After reading weasel-boy McCabe’s long whine about how he’s being picked on…I have nothing but Cold Anger.
No mercy.
And there you have it-no mincing of words at all. Plain and to the point. Not shy at all.
As always, POTUS says what he means and means what he says.
That’s called “integrity”.
Gosh, I love OUR President!
PDJT has made tweeting the best revenge.
Tillerson Was Reportedly On The Toilet When He Got Canned
By Joe Tacopino March 16, 2018 | 7:50pm | Updated
https://nypost.com/2018/03/16/tillerson-was-reportedly-on-the-toilet-when-he-got-canned/
That’s why someone tweeted that McCabe was flushed down the Tillerson. Hahaha!
“During the call, the Chief of Staff Kelly told Tillerson to cut short his diplomatic trip and added, “You may get a tweet,” The New York Times reported.”
If that’s true, then it was not very smart of Tillerson to reveal that little detail.
Yeesh.
Never let it be said that Rex didn’t give a sh** about his job !
I can’t imagine how thrilled Robyn Gritz and Mike Flynn must be right now.
I’m looking forward to Gen Flynn’s pardon!
His indictment should be vacated…it was bogus and a purely political persecution.
Yes. A pardon implies guilt, and Flynn was railroaded.
McCabe made their lives HELL/
did everything to completely destroy them. KARMA.
Flynn stumped for Omar Navarro tonite out in Maxine Waters CA. district. Yeah, it’s a great nite!
Very inspirational talk from a man who has been treated worse than most of us can imagine! Humility and truth make a powerful combination.
Our oldest served under General Flynn for three years.
This General is a mans man!
I served under him for a time as well and he is a great man. He was railroaded and I believe the only reason why he copped a plea was because he no longer had the funds to fight against a never-ending money battle against the gov’t. He’d already reportedly lost his home and any form of savings…I believe Pres Trump will right this wrong when the time comes.
That’s my President!
This is why the Anti-Trumpers want him to stop tweeting.
He fires off the atomic tweets of Truth!
Indeed, Truth Bombs, I like that!
And the Libs heads are exploding! How delicious!
Imagine what a big deal this is, that a federal employee is actually fired, rather than allowed to retire with bennies. It’s incredible the job security that these people seem to have.
Lois Lerner must be smiling.
“Thanks Obama”
It’s been a long time coming. Federal govt has gone from a “Spoils system” to a Spoiled, deep state system.
This man doesn’t fear anyone or anything! That tweet tells his enemies that I am coming for all of you! China 🇨🇳 better realize that a MOAB is about to be dropped on their heads in little less than a month when the 301 process is concluded! I hope and pray that there are $100 Billion dollars 💵 in tariffs for all the stealing of our Intellectual Property over the years.
Americans were ready to be saved! Our Lord did just that on November 8, 2016!
Amen!
AMEN!
One can only hope and pray that this is just the beginning!
You mean to tell me that DrainTheSwamp! wasn’t just some campaign gimmick to get elected?
They underestimate this man at their own peril.
Drain the Swamp! … well, actually, let’s just lower the Swamp a few centimeters to offset Global Warming. And come to think of it, we’ll need a Swamp draining environmental impact study, followed by a new tax to cover displaced Swamp creatures…etc.
Let March Madness begin! The rule of law has been re-instituted in the USA! Yes, I look forward to Mike Flynn’s redemption and I hope Robyn Gritz gets her job back. McCabe is threatening to spill the beans! I hope he does so. Makes it easier to drain the swamp.
Not meaning to be a wet blanket but this is hardly a big deal (but if it did not happen how could Sessions have justified that? – he couldn’t). My cynical question is – why did Sessions have to wait until he had a gun waved at his face to do it? That stays with me. Same as how the Congress had to take Sessions DOJ to court to get material for their investigations.
For what McCabe has done he should have been more than fired and it should have happened months ago. I want the rule of law to be instituted, not feather duster tickles as soft alternatives to letting these scum off after what they have done and are still trying to do.
It’s slow, …………………….but it ain’t over.
I tend to agree although now that it’s done McCabe will have to be prosecuted, and that is the crack in the dam. Finally.
Makes we wonder if the OIG report is imminent?
“Save the Wetlands”
Too funny! And soooo true!
Pelosi’s brain is a wetland by now 🙂
Not sure that was the wisest response considering the circumstances…… By Mr. McCabe…
It is more like what one would expect from a petulant little child, not a grown man.
Oh yeah, the car.
Mid-life crisis
Now he has another mid-life crisis, of his own making.
I am so happy to hear this. I was losing hope that this criminal would ever be fired by Sessions.
I was watching this closely wondering why it took so longor what the hang up was. 40% of the civil service is near retirement. Can you imagine if Mccabe wasn’t fired- it would encourage total free for all against PTrump- do whatever and lie and and if caught just retire.
Sessions was cornered. Does not lift my faith one bit. Where the the rest of the firings? Not happy till the fat lady sings. One scalp given a soft tap on the wrist is NOT justice. McCabe should be in prison, not worrying that he can’t pay for his diapers in later age.
It begins…
If I was Comey, I’d be cancelling my Book Tour after this tweet.
This is a correct list. Lets get the other ticks going.
If these people go to prison, do they end up in general population? I can’t imagine them being real popular in that setting.
Scott, you are conjuring up pleasant images for me – thank you
Protective Custody Wing.
JUSTICE!! If I were Strzock and Page I’d be VERY afraid!
It’s curious you never hear anything from those 2… Could they be cooperating?
Problem is….I thought I read where Strok’s attorney is from Perkins law firm. The same firm who was the cutout for the DNC/Clinton campaign.
Anyone know?
And a splendid start to the weekend. Our President goes straight to the point. Boy how I love that man!!!!!
I bet Comey never expected this to be the prelude to his bogus book tour. 😂
I don’t think he lives in the real World. He seems to live in a World of his own
Hey James, that’s what I call Perfect Timing.
Another beautiful tweet by James Woods/SO TRUE.
I like Nancy Pelosi with the environmentalist streak, holding the “Save The Wetlands” sign
I bet in real life she probably will not even walk across a wet lawn.
Isn’t James Comey about to begin a book tour? Now, he can opine about the good ole days when he and McCabe ran the FBI.
Busted for lying…..again!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Given he openly admitted to leaking to a mate, in order to start a false special counsel investigation into Trump Russia collusion right there on camera for the world to see and before the Congress. I have never come to understand ‘HOW’ that SC was instigated so swiftly. Oh yes, Rosenstein said YES in mere days of Comey leaking it to the funnel to the press, so WHY did Rosenstein appoint the Mueller SC? I just need someone to refresh me as to why? Can someone help me out? I seem to have forgotten the reason.
“I seem to have forgotten the reason”
The archives are available to refresh your memory
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/category/white-house-coverup/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/category/the-big-ugly/
Thank you very kindly
I like POTUS fearless boldness inthis tweet. Hard hitting talk at the FIB coup group’s illegal activity. He’s warning them that the pressure is not going to let up and he’s still in the office and they aren’t. There will be plenty more tweets to come.
Thomas Paine tweet:
Just talked with Robyn Gritz, who stressed: “We made history. We took him down.”
Then we laughed for 20 minutes.
Boo Ya baby. It’s on.
Awesome. God Bless, Robin!
God Bless POTUS and God Bless America! Truth without political interference. You’re either for America, or you’re not. Plain, simple, no lies.
Will he be charged under the federal false statements statute for `misleading internal investigators` or is that just for Martha Stewart and anyone Mueller wants to bankrupt? By the way, that is the most insidious and arbitrarily applied law ever.
https://youtu.be/cD_AejDc1fA no prisoners no prisoners – Lawrence of Arabia looking like a young Jeff Sessions
Heads are exploding! I hear a symphony
