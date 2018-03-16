Former FBI Deputy Director: “”I think you’re going to see some pure TNT come out in this IG report.”…

Former FBI Deputy Director Chris Swecker appeared for an interview with Harris Faulker to discuss the issues surrounding the IG and OPR recommendation that Asst. Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe needs to be fired.

Mr. Swecker notes his opinion the Inspector General report will likely be explosive: “I think you’re going to see some pure TNT come out of this IG report.” Video Below:

Former @FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker; “I think you’re going to see some pure TNT come out in this IG report.” #OutnumberedOTpic.twitter.com/7XGVfvQ5uG — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 16, 2018

Additionally, and somewhat related, it was pointed out earlier today there is a very valid reason for AG Jeff Sessions not to appoint a Special Counsel. A review of the ideology –as noted within the Office of Special Counsel communications unit– shows a clear bias against the current administration. A bias that is NOT evident within the public communication prior to the Trump administration. The OSC has strongly expressed political views.

It is beyond likely the federal agency known as The Office of Special Counsel is every bit as politicized as the DOJ and FBI officials they would be tasked with investigating. Take a look for yourself. Therefore what AG Jeff Sessions previously explained as the process he has undertaken -bringing in an ‘outside of DC‘ prosecutor- begins to make more sense, albeit frustratingly methodical.

AG Jeff Sessions revealed March 8th, in an interview with Shannon Bream, that he previously appointed a DOJ official to investigate the issues delivered by Chairman Bob Goodlatte (House Judiciary), prior to receiving the request for a Special Counsel from Chairman Goodlatte and Trey Gowdy. WATCH:

Transcript @00:15 (emphasis mine) “Well, I have great respect for Mr. Gowdy and Chairman Goodlatte, and we are going to consider seriously their recommendations. I have appointed a person outside of Washington, many years in the Department of Justice to look at all the allegations that the House Judiciary Committee members sent to us; and we’re conducting that investigation. Also I am well aware we have a responsibility to insure the integrity of the FISA process, we’re not afraid to look at that. The inspector general, some think that our inspector general is not very strong; but he has almost 500 employers , employees, most of which are lawyers and prosecutors; and they are looking at the FISA process. We must make sure that it’s done properly, and we’re going to do that. And I’ll consider their request.”

Well, there you have it. There is already an appointed person, likely a prosecutor, from “outside of Washington”, in place prior to the recent request for a Special Counsel by Goodlatte and Gowdy. That was exactly what an objective analysis of the events previously outlined – and we previously noted.

Attorney Jeff Sessions is noting the existence of an outside prosecutor who has been in place for quite a while, exactly as we thought.

