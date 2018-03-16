Former FBI Deputy Director: “”I think you’re going to see some pure TNT come out in this IG report.”…

Former FBI Deputy Director Chris Swecker appeared for an interview with Harris Faulker to discuss the issues surrounding the IG and OPR recommendation that Asst. Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe needs to be fired.
Mr. Swecker notes his opinion the Inspector General report will likely be explosive: “I think you’re going to see some pure TNT come out of this IG report.” Video Below:
Former @FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker; “I think you’re going to see some pure TNT come out in this IG report.” #OutnumberedOTpic.twitter.com/7XGVfvQ5uG
Additionally, and somewhat related, it was pointed out earlier today there is a very valid reason for AG Jeff Sessions not to appoint a Special Counsel. A review of the ideology –as noted within the Office of Special Counsel communications unit– shows a clear bias against the current administration. A bias that is NOT evident within the public communication prior to the Trump administration. The OSC has strongly expressed political views.
It is beyond likely the federal agency known as The Office of Special Counsel is every bit as politicized as the DOJ and FBI officials they would be tasked with investigating. Take a look for yourself. Therefore what AG Jeff Sessions previously explained as the process he has undertaken -bringing in an ‘outside of DC‘ prosecutor- begins to make more sense, albeit frustratingly methodical.
AG Jeff Sessions revealed March 8th, in an interview with Shannon Bream, that he previously appointed a DOJ official to investigate the issues delivered by Chairman Bob Goodlatte (House Judiciary), prior to receiving the request for a Special Counsel from Chairman Goodlatte and Trey Gowdy. WATCH:
Transcript @00:15 (emphasis mine) “Well, I have great respect for Mr. Gowdy and Chairman Goodlatte, and we are going to consider seriously their recommendations. I have appointed a person outside of Washington, many years in the Department of Justice to look at all the allegations that the House Judiciary Committee members sent to us; and we’re conducting that investigation.
Also I am well aware we have a responsibility to insure the integrity of the FISA process, we’re not afraid to look at that. The inspector general, some think that our inspector general is not very strong; but he has almost 500
employers, employees, most of which are lawyers and prosecutors; and they are looking at the FISA process. We must make sure that it’s done properly, and we’re going to do that. And I’ll consider their request.”
Well, there you have it. There is already an appointed person, likely a prosecutor, from “outside of Washington”, in place prior to the recent request for a Special Counsel by Goodlatte and Gowdy. That was exactly what an objective analysis of the events previously outlined – and we previously noted.
Attorney Jeff Sessions is noting the existence of an outside prosecutor who has been in place for quite a while, exactly as we thought.
Since it has been known since March 8 that Sessions had appointed an outside prosecutor, then why does congress continue to request a Special Council?
Deep State
Because a new broom sweeps clean and they don’t want the person that sweeps the floor to choose the broom.
Excellent question. What do they know that we don’t?
They know how guilty they all are of corruption and sedition. And they know the punishment will be severe.
The whole mess is corrupt….all of em….this is truly a battle
I think Grassley and Graham are forcing a formal legal on the record response. So far we just have an interview stating an independent person. Recall in the press interview Sessions did not state whether the independent person had the authority to interview all witnesses- and was looking into whether a special counsel was needed. The Grassley/graham letter will force a formal legal explanation on the record.
This will sound bad but perhaps to sow discontent with in us, those seeking justice. We may be simply being allowed to smell the carrion without a taste. We will bellow, growl and gnash our teeth until justice is served.
I believe we will be eventually served, swallow it whole and even more ferociously demand more. That is when some of the corrutapols will understand we are in a feeding frenzy and will not be going away. The wise will know the pack will consume it all and its time to run.
Most like the french aristocracy will hear the clamor of the crowd as well wishers, how could they be anything but? They will stand before us to show their unity and dance to the ringing of the blades being honed behind them. Each in turn they will stab the back of their nearest distinguished colleague hoping the blood lust will end there.
I for one will cheer each one as the blade goes deep.
So there you have it…the top people in the FBI would not even be capable of being a standard field agent since they are politically biased and information leakers.
Nothing would prevent a second Special Counsel from turning his guns on Trump! I’ve said that all along. Be careful what you wish for.
Special Counsels are empowered to investigate only what they’re told to investigate.
Wandering off into la-la land inventing crimes against President Trump was only possible for Mueller because of the terms of his appointment letter.
That’s probably why Nancy Graham is calling for a SC. If he’s for it, I’m agin it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And as eyes are being opened as Sundance, you and others labor to wake the AG bashers up, it becomes abundantly clear that the AG bashers know EXACTLY what they are frothing at the mouth for and their masks are falling.
IN MY OPINION.
BOOM
BOOM
BOOM
and all that.
No wonder this is taking so long to come to bare! They’re having to swim with the sharks but not look like the lunch.
While I admit I’m frustrated as all “you-know-what” regarding justice being served, I’m willing to be more patient for the criminals to be lined up in a row.
Providence has its own time schedule.
Amen.
I’m willing to be more patient for the criminals to be lined up in a row.”
Yes, be patient, that’s exactly what happening.
No doubt the breadth, depth and scope of the largest
criminal cartel in American history will leave us speechless
when it is unveiled.
Agree. What will probably be most epic is seeing how the mindless masses who worship the “great messiah Ob***” deal with the revelations. 1) worship him more and deny everything, or 2) have their world come crashing down as reality hits them.
It feels like the whole game is speeding up. Team Mueller makes a move and the next day there is a response. Or what I presume is a response. I can’t help but think that means the IG report is imminent. And that it isn’t likely to be favorable to Team Mueller, although I’m telling myself not to get my hopes up too much. There is still a huge cognitive dissonance canyon to span, so I don’t know how much of a dent that report will make.
In my mind, Hillary’s theorized drinking problem could be flaring up due to anticipation and would explain her recent health woes.
She is on her Farwell tour.
Mueller does not look like a white hat to me.
He’s not! He is a means to an end.
ME EITHER and I have NEVER thought of him as such… not since day one. And why Sessions didn’t fire every single one of jugears’ holdovers on day 1 remains a complete mystery to me
What difference will the IG report make since no one will be prosecuted?
Count on it. NO ONE will be indicted, arrested, prosecuted….
BUT they WILL keep coming after President Trump.
Hillary’s theorized drinking problem?….Ah….maybe it would be wise to catch up a little on when the theory became fact..
Just saying..
Just read that Sessions will not fire McCabe! Done with Sessions. I can’t see this as him just playing possum anymore…
So… does Flynn get pardoned now? Why does one long-time government servant go to jail for lying to federal investigators, while another gets to retire in peace, with no charges whatsoever?
I guess the only question is if McCabe is convicted of X does he lose his pension when he goes to the big house? ??
If you are reading that at Gateway Pundit then Cernovich is their primary source. He’s as reliable as the Washington Post or New York Times.
Catherine Herridge stated they are still deliberating and technically have until 12 midnight to make a decision. IMO, they might actually be trying not to announce their decision until the middle of the night Saturday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very possible. I just don’t want people going crazy over an unreliable report. We had enough of that over tha last few days..
Read an interview where Gen Kelley is on record saying what a fine job Session, Rosey, and Wray are doing and he is letting PDJT know. All of it is fake news now. To steal a hip meme circulating “the crimes are real, the investigation is fake”.
Do we know for a fact that the bureau known as “The Office of Special Counsel” has anything to do with appointed Special Counsels? It sounds like a permanent appendage that watches over Hatch Act violations and the like.
You mean other than the fact The Federal Office of Special Counsel are responsible for providing the Special Counsel appointees that are provided by the Attorney General when he/she needs a Special Counsel?
You mean other than that…. do they have anything to do with Special Counsels’?
You are correct. OSC is not a part of DOJ. It’s an independent agency whose authority comes from four legislative acts: the Civil Service Reform Act, the Whistleblower Protection Act, the Hatch Act, and the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act
Jeff Sessions totally wiped out the KKK in Alabama.
I think he is going to totally cleanse the FBI and DOJ, a job 100x more complex because of National Security issues, historic precedent, politicization, MSM, and deep criminality and conspiracy.
Surely it took Sessions more than a year to take down the KKK.
Just pointing that out to the instant gratification crowd.
He has done nothing but let Holder & Clapped walk on criminal charges & is set to let McCabe keep his pension . AG Useless is going to do nothing but write mean letters & rail against Demon Weed.
Man….bunch of trolls here already….must be the evening shift….sheeeez…
How does a newcomer, like myself, avoid the sobriquet of “troll”?
Furthermore, the premise that the OIG cannot interview or subpoena persons who are not currently in the government is insane! Having been an OIG special agent I can tell you that 99% of our criminal investigations were of criminals outside of government. The OIG has administrative subpoena power and functions just like the FBI, ATF and IRS as agents of the federal grand jury using grand jury subpoena power a hundred times a day. All that’s needed is any federal prosecutor.
All kabuki. Massive amounts of sorta true information being released strategically. Both sides are up to there eyeballs in it. Dulles is smiling in his grave.
This whole mess is looking really, really bad for the FBI, DOJ and the Obama Admin. If nothing comes out of this travesty I am moving because sadly there is no hope for this nation.
The new revelations in the Stozk, Page texts about Contreras and the reference to “M” (McCabe) in said texts is enough to put them all away. The big ugly better happen, and it needs to start before Sunday, starting with McCabe.
Criminals, all….
Move if you want to…but I will stay here and continue to fight for my country.
Move. Yeah, that’ll show them.
…to the death.
Thank you. Just where the H3LL is h going to go that isn’t worse?
I hear there are good deals on real estate in Venezuela.
To where would you move that’s better?
Even it its current condition on life support the United States is still the best country in the world.
Moving from a Leftist area to one more conservative would make a lot of sense, though.
I was thinking Wyoming :).
D’Oh!
PDT is being lead by the GOPe into bad decisions. He endorses Heller in NV? Now Grassley and Graham are pushing a SC?
Lot of info outbthere to weed thru. But I know one thing and tge GOPe want to lose the house.
They are trying their hardest to lose the MO senate election with Hawley.
Grassley is a white hat. Heller in NV is the ONLY one who can win in the fall and that is our toughest race.
Click OFF Brietbart and all things Bannon. Then allow PDJT to lead your thinking regarding taking on the GOPe and Deep State. He is not only the ONLY one who has done it as his level but he is also the ONLY one who will lead us to victory.
#JustSayNo2BannonBotsAndCruzBots
I know NV is going to be for us, whoever the candidate is. The GOPe sent out Donahue today, I believe based on the tineline after PDT sent out the Heller tweet. What a smack in the face to our President. They ask a favor then disrespect him.
PDT should stop accomodating them.
One thing Bannon got right is China is our enemy not Russia. Shows how even sloppy Steve is ahead of nearly all Republicans in congress.
Consider if Alabamans had listened to him rather than Steve Bannon and Luther Strange would still be a senator.
Trust Trump.
TNT goes boom.
Yes yes…we like boom. Bring on the boom booms.
And the splodey heads, we like those too.
Splodey heads go good with boom booms.
The wheels of justice grind slowly, but as long as they’re turning, I’m happy. This is the ultimate delayed gratification, boys, but you can bet it’ll be worth the wait!
I really hope this is true, the lefty’s I know are gloating like cats on a dead mouse and think Trump is on his way out and the ‘blue wave’ will make it happen. What I have learned on this blog the past couple years is astonishing and sad, plus disturbing. I hold out hope for the good guys.
Lefties are brainwashed zombies, I pity them and feel bad for them. Trust in Trump, have faith that God allowed him to save the nation for a reason.
Sessions may not have to fire McCabe.
TNT IG Report will be so explosive he
will lose his pension regardless. No
doubt National Security was compromised BIGLY.
That’s an excellent point, Marygrace.
Maybe McCabe is singing like a canary.
If McCabe is agreeing to testify against Lynch, Comey…and Obama…then it would make sense that he’s not getting fired or indicted.
I hope that’s what is going on.
wheatietoo: This would seem to make the most sense to me at this point in time (i.e., right this very second, because, in two seconds, everything could change).
“Maybe McCabe is singing like a canary.”
wishful thinking I bet Wheatie
We’ve been told that others are ‘cooperating’, though.
McCabe is a weasel.
If he realizes that he’s being fingered by some of the others…then he might realize that ‘making a deal’ is his only hope of saving his own butt.
Thank you, Mary Grace.
My problem with this interview? How does he know? I mean our side doesnt like unverified speculation or statements from the MSM. Why do we cling to this type of info of it seems positive for us.
Curious here. Do you ever have a problem with an interview that attacks AG Sessions? Or do you only have “problems” (some say concerns) about anything that undermines the “AG Sessions is a bad dude” meme?
Just wondering. Don’t remember ever seeing it posted here, if you have.
Because “ya gotta believe!”
The Special Council statute was not renewed by congress and expired in 1999. It was then written into DOJ regulations, with no legal standing. The shadow government is run by the illegal Senior Executive Service which includes Christopher Wray and Michael Horowitz. Details on this at….
“Obama Hired Us….Trump Can’t Fire Us” > Aim4Truth.org
The swampneeds to be drained and the snakes sent packing! God bless PDJT and God bless the USA!
Guess I’m just impatient with the slow pace that Gov’t runs but still have my doubts that it will happen.
Really hope to be pleasantly surprised if it happens.
Thanks Sundance as you do give me hope that the swamp will be drained as it’s now or will never happen.
I’ve hollered “Wake Up, Jeff!” as much as the Wiggles did back in the day.
If it turns out that AG Sessions has been quietly delivering Southern Fried Sun Tzu, and the payoff is actual indictments, convictions and prison for the heretofore untouchable high and mighty Lords of the Swamp, I’ll eat a whole milliner’s shop, and gladly.
The perp walks alone would be worth a bazallion CT “I told you so” posts.
I’m convinced that things are about to hatch. In fact, some things have been hatched.
Bombs away!
Former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker is an App State grad and ran the FBI office in Charlotte….
yeah we grows them good in our state!
AMEN, ZIGGII!
American by birth,
Southern by the Grace of God,
a Tarheel by His special blessing!
There seem to be significant issues with the current Regulations (Janet Reno era) governing DOJ Special Counsel activities. https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2018/03/special-counsel-legal-authority-is.html
Oh good gosh! Forget about this “pension” nonsense! This weasel (McCabe), clearly has a “pot of gold” stashed somewhere else! The guy lives like a millionaire… This guys life consists of expensive foreign cars and and an expensive home! His “work detail” was that of the President of the US! Had a Chief of Staff, A league of lawyers, speech writers, armed agents catering to his will(s)….this fool even “qualified” as “Law Enforcement-Retire@50”, even-though he never conducted a legitimate investigation nor ever fired a weapon!!!! I bet this fool could not even attempt a simple cleaning handgun nor qualify at a range! These type are NOT the typical law enforcement officers who actually are in danger in their job. Pathetic!
It’s a rigged system – kabuki theater.
Gowdy and Issacs “investigations” into Benghazi and the IRS went nowhere. The only thing we got were hours of face time for them and flushing more of our tax dollars into the Swamp.
