Chairman Devin Nunes Discusses Ending HPSCI “Muh Russia Collusion” Investigation…

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes appears on Fox News at Night to discuss the ending of the Trump-Russian investigation and the continuance of the ongoing FISA abuse and FBI/DOJ corruption investigations.
Part of the interview surrounds the new request by Senator Chuck Grassley for a second special counsel. As Nunes notes the Grassley request is almost identical to his own.
Devin Nunes is one hell of a man. God bless him, and keep him and his family safe.
The interviewer isn’t very bright.
Beverly, and interesting that Mueller has this subpoena but why? He has a problem because of the FISA mess and I am supposing he is trying to cover that up. Unfortunately, and why I do not like Rosenstein, is that Rosenstein did NOT give him a limit on an investigation and not on money spent nor on so many democrat attorneys to be called upon. That makes me leery about Rosenstein and where he really stands in all this. Muellar needed to have a mandate and it was not given. Wasting time and money to pursue nothing but eventually he will be brought to account and hopefully finds himself in the same boat with all the current and past FBI traitors. Hopefully very, very soon!
So Nunes is requesting a special counsel too? I had thought he hadn’t—at least many claims that he didn’t want one were made in a few Sessions threads.
Here is the biggest thing I got from the interview. The most important thing, and it comes in the last 30 seconds or so:
Nunes saying that there are more informants coming forward all the time.
This is HUGE. HUGE.
Not long ago, Sharyl Attkinson (journalist) was saying that informants were starting to hedge their bets on whether they wanted to talk. The informants were concerned that the black hats would win and they, the informants, would then be targets for retribution.
That informants are still coming in now, and maybe picking up pace in their stepping forward, says that we are winning this fight. At least in the minds of the informants. And they are the people who have to know who is winning.
This is a very good sign. Very good sign.
