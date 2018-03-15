White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro Discusses Trade and Tariffs….

Terrific ‘big picture’ interview and discussion between National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro and CNBC’s Rick Santelli about President Trump’s trade policies, the threat of China, and the future of how our nation will deal with allies and trading partners.
A perpetual trade deficit is detrimental to our American economy because it is financed with debt. We can buy more than we make because we borrow from trading partners. The trade deficit simply means we purchase more foreign goods, and send more money overseas, than they purchase from us. We then turn around and borrow back the money we just paid.
Another broad concern revolves around national security. A perpetual trade deficit is a statement about the competitiveness of the U.S. economy itself. By purchasing manufactured goods overseas for a long enough period of time, U.S. companies lose the expertise and even the factories to make those products; ex: try finding a pair of shoes made in the America. As the United States loses manufacturing competitiveness, we outsource more jobs, and our total standard of living declines.
Many including myself were really surprised when the 4th Quarter real GDP came in at 2.6% when it was released (January 26). We were even more surprised when it was revised on February 28th to 2.5%. We all asked how could that be given what we were seeing and reading about the Christmas shopping which was up 6% from the previous year.
We all fell into a fallacy! Yes Americans were buying more than they had in a very long time. Consumer confidence is at all time highs. However, since so little of what was purchased was made in the USA, our imports had to be increased because of the demand. That increase in imports is a complete subtraction from our real GDP.
This tweet by Sarah that was released about an hour ago makes the point I shared above! Canada in 2017 had a $17.58 Billion dollar surplus with us. Check out what the dollar amount was for January 2018. That is $3.63 Billion dollars. The Canadians are as happy as happy can be because Americans are confident in the economy and have extra money in their pockets. They and others are the ones that are benefiting. Not us!
The Mexicans love our confidence in the Economy and the fact we are willing to spend more! This tweet tells you how much they are benefiting.
This tweet by Charles Payne tells you the story about how the World is happy as hell because Americans are spending more.
We have to wake up or we will lose it all! What I showed is the master plan of the last 4 administrations. Spend more so that the world’s GDP expands (3.5% last year) while ours evaporates because we are the ones that caused the 3.5%.
New pedestrian bridge collapse in Florida.
wanna bet inferior Chinese steel is to blame?
Could be! It was reinforced concrete – rebar all over the place, or may be not? My money is on some sweet graft between the city and the contractor – bill the city $9M, cut corners while building insitu alongside the road, lift into place, pocket $7M.
I hate to go straight to politics at a time like this, but I’m gonna do it anyway even though I am so sorry for all the people involved in this horrible event.
I hope it was a failure of inferior Chinese steel. I really hope it was. That will shut up the “but tariffs on Chinese steel will ruin the economy” yappers and THAT will make me smile.
Peter Navarro was briefly on last night (Lou Dobbs?*), but did have enough time because of a technical difficulty.
Gotta start taking notes. These “senior moments” are getting annoying and I am not that old yet. Maybe try that Previgen.
Any thoughts on how the nascent trade policy improvements will be affected by a possible democrat resurgence in Nov?
Thoughts on the Nov elections in general and how trade and banking might be in play?
Majority of Republican seats are in deep red areas, majority of Democrat seats are in competitive areas, worst case the status quo is upheld.
It’s a bit strange that the Repubs are losing seats in these re-elections. Maybe time Trump tones down his language to be less radical in his descriptions. The rest of America seems a little put off on that. Dems say often he is very abrasive.
It would not surprise me at all Republicans run the table in November.
There may be exceptions. I am thinking in particular of the voters in Maxine Waters (D-CA) district. Those people might be a special case, just like their representative.
That could be interesting. Mad Max moved out of her district some time ago and lives with the rich folks in her multimillion dollar mansion. Her old district, the hood, has been overtaken by immigrant Latinos or so I am told and the Republican challenger, Omar someone, is a Latino who actually lives in the district AND it seems I read somewhere that he is a pretty good candidate. A lot smarter than Auntie Maxine, not that THAT would be difficult….
The graph says so much! Government subsidized health care and student loans that block the middle class. Short term loans in real estate make business sense; leveraging our kids future with defecits in infinity does not. Navarro has been everywhere nonstop. He is tenacious.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Another thing to notice is what went up the most – College and Health Services, which are items where there is a virtual monopoly. You cannot shop around for an emergency room.
If you are in school, you are beholden to the textbooks the professors are using. Every two years or so, a new edition comes out. For math textbooks, they use the same problems and solutions. However, the chapters and order is changed around so much that it is an exercise in futility to try and use an older edition.
Minimal changes are made in Accounting textbooks, changing a little and using different pictures.
The graph confirms the items the obamaphone voters purchased – that were NOT covered by welfare or foodstamps – drooped 100% in price during the puppets 8yrs…during that same period if time, the prices of the items the people who quaily for NOTHING and pay for EVERYTHING – aka white privilege – rose as much as 200%…gee if I were cynical I might think this might be intenional.
…”dropped as much as”
I have always liked Peter Navarro. He is a good communicator.
As for that chart, I keep going back to look at it and marvelling over it. It sure tells the story, doesn’t it?
The Trade Team Wolverines are working at the speed of ‘Trump Time’ not slow bureaucracy time.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think the food and beverage increase shown in the graph (looks to be about 60%) is actually higher than that. How many times over the past 20 years or so has anyone purchased and opened a container of whatever to find that the contents of said container is just smaller???
LikeLiked by 6 people
Tuna fish is one example. they put 1/4 to 1/2 oz less in the cans until they had to make the cans smaller. Candy bars have been downsized -you name it.
Remember when people were outraged when bread hit $1.00 per loaf? Now a single roll cost 50 cents and a bagel 75 cents in an upstate NY supermarket. ten years ago a can of anchovies was about $1, now it is $1.75.
sundance had an excellent explanation of the increase in the cost of food in the NAFTA posts at the end of December:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/12/26/exiting-nafta-the-myth-of-global-markets/
Food is one of my biggest expenses after my mortgage and insurance, and I don’t eat that much, believe me! And yet every single time I pay the bill at the grocery store I walk out with my bag or two of groceries and think how can this little dab cost so much money?
And the thing of it is, you have to have food! I can’t just give it up entirely! It just shocks me every time I go to the store and has been shocking me for at least ten years now, and it just seems to get worse, never better.
Sylvia,
I’m an almost 80-year-old woman who lives alone and seldom entertains any more. I do try to buy “real” food and avoid the processed junk, as fresh vegetables are generally cheaper than prepared/semi-prepared/frozen dishes. But today two half full plastic bags cost me $64. And I shop the sales.
Remember candy bars for a nickel?
mostlyogauge, most definitely smaller cans (less content). Tuna used to have 6 oz. of product (been 5 for a number of years); canned veggies have gone down to 15 ounces and some have gone further to 14.5 oz. Last year, I noticed the difference when making a dessert using jello…it didn’t set correctly (too soft). Turns out the recipe was more than a couple years old and a slightly higher amount of water was used back then because there was MORE jello-o in the older boxes. I had used a box of gelatin that had less product. And have any of the prices gone down?
LikeLiked by 3 people
mostlyogauge, right on! I still have kleenex plastic containers from the 50’s and it is now very obvious how much the kleenex itself has shrunk – maybe 2 inches with fewer in a box and at a higher price.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have a Grainger engine driven centrifugal pump # 3P582 that was new about 10 years ago. Being the pack rat that I am, I have old catalogs to compare prices over the years. They are as follows:
Cat # 364 Fall 1983 $604.81
Cat # 371 Spring 1987 $721.02
Cat # 388 1997 $911.50
Cat #404 2013-2014 $1898
Over the past two years, I have seen the on-line website price as high as ~$2100
Today it is $1902
https://www.grainger.com/product/DAYTON-8-HP-Aluminum-305cc-Engine-3P582?searchBar=true&searchQuery=3P582
My favorite fun to invest in the future of consumer spending: IBUY
And by that I meant fund…
How do you do that? I looked it up and couldn’t find anything on investment, but that may just be me…
Little Ben Shapiro at it again,
“Yes, Tariffs Are Still Stupid. Here’s Why.”
https://www.dailywire.com/news/28302/yes-tariffs-are-still-stupid-heres-why-ben-shapiro
Because we have done so well w/o major tariffs.
The steel and aluminum tariffs help counteract currency manipulation, besides providing negotiating leverage. That said, how nice to see Rick Santelli (father of the modern Tea Party) discuss the impact of tariffs with Navarro in a professional manner. (Especially after reading the deluge of comments elsewhere on this site from newly minted nervous nellies and pearl clutchers).
Terrific is a great way to frame this interview. It’s amazing how reasonable these policies sound when you don’t have a rabid dog ask the questions. Bravo, Rick
