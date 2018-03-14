Justin from Canada Talks About His Confidence Defeating President Trump Over NAFTA…

Justin from Canada discusses his confidence at defeating U.S. President Donald Trump over concessions in NAFTA.  Essentially Sparkle Socks argument comes down to his view that women’s rights, climate change and globally progressive policies are more than enough to swat away the territorial annoyances of President Trump.

  1. Mark Thimesch (loves charcoal) says:
    March 14, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Dear Canadian readers…..

    You have my DEEPEST of sympathies

  2. WSB says:
    March 14, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    I really can’t wait to read Justin’s book…or, at least look at the pictures.

  3. H.R. says:
    March 14, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    Twinkle Toes in Sparkle Socks,
    how does your economy grow?
    “With silver bells and cockle shells
    and SJW maids in a row.”
    ~Canadian PM’s Garden of Verse

  4. Snow White says:
    March 14, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Sparkle socks is truly delusional. He definitely lives in a parallel universe which shares his “values ” 🤔🤔🤔 because he definitely doesn’t live in the real one we live in.

  5. coveyouthband says:
    March 14, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    As our previous head honcho might opine……Uh Um Uh Uh I I Um Ah Uh ……

  6. usayes says:
    March 14, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    How do you say “delusional” in Canadian?

  7. sunnydaze says:
    March 14, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    “Kudlow said you were on the phone with Trump making concessions hand over fist. What do you have to say about that?”

    LOL. I can just hear Larry K. saying this.

  8. Pyrran says:
    March 14, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    ahahaaahahaaaa
    You just can’t see good comedy like this on TV any more.
    Justin should go on the radio or have his own comedy special.

  9. Running Fast says:
    March 14, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    He is a bobblehead doll!! Frankly my 5 year old can handle what he is doing. Sorry Canada you are screwed.

  10. sunnydaze says:
    March 14, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    His mouth is lopsided. It’s kinda driving me nuts. Never noticed it before.

  11. Janice The American Elder says:
    March 14, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    Justie-Fek decides to have an interview in a Steel Mill? I’m sure this was very symbolic and such. However, most steel mills have glassed-in areas, so that people can see what is happening, yet are shielded from the noise.

  12. Chris says:
    March 14, 2018 at 10:52 pm

    How many times must we listen to “Uh, Uh, Uh” during his comments? He is unlistenable. He is absolutely clueless.

  13. texastrumper says:
    March 14, 2018 at 10:52 pm

    With so many genders out there these days, I can’t quite figure out which one this one is?

  15. sunnydaze says:
    March 14, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    There ya go. At the end he says, in a nutshell, that Trump is truthful with him and keeps his word.

    Yep. That’s one of the reasons we love him – Honesty.

  16. Le Borgne says:
    March 14, 2018 at 10:59 pm

    The animated show, South Park, started poking fun at Canada years ago. It was creative, amusing, and – little did the creators know – prescient.

  17. Donna in Oregon says:
    March 14, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    Next time Bloomberg……please conduct this interview under truth serum.

    President Trump’s admin. is addressing all the issues holding our economy back. Our President made clear–and promised all of us–that unless it benefits American workers, we will dump NAFTA.

    I don’t have the heart to tell Justin of Canada….he’d be crushed to know his opinion is secondary.

  19. FL_GUY says:
    March 14, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    Listening to the things that Trudeau says, there was a time when people would view him as being mentally ill because he distorts reality. However, the left have totally skewed reality with their PC garbage including the declaration that you can pick your gender. Whether you believe in God or not, claiming there are more than two genders is insane; mother nature is mother nature.

    I can see now why the lefties pushed to make it difficult to take mentally ill people off the streets. For example, use to, alcoholics could be put into mandatory dry out programs, which was very good for them and not something they would do for themselves (if you’ve ever worked with alcoholics, you know what I mean). By the time I was working mental health in the late ’70s, they had to want to go and could leave any time. Even the ones we convinced to check in, free gratis I might add, usually left to resume drinking in 2 or 3 days.

    So Trudeau, one day, sanity will prevail and people like you will get the help that you need to find reality again. Even the kid in Kindergarten Cop who said: Boys have a penis, girls have a vagina, is way smarter and more grounded than you are. Better put on your pink hat and head to your safe bunker because NAFTA is going down!

  20. David Vicknair says:
    March 14, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    Trudeau defeat Trump? Bwa, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha!

  21. Mercenary says:
    March 14, 2018 at 11:07 pm

    Trudeau is in for a rude awakening when Trump terminates NAFTA. Liberal delusion means they always have maximum confidence until their reality gets shaken; they generally react as victims when that happens.

  23. Jason says:
    March 14, 2018 at 11:08 pm

    “you’re making concessions hand-over-fist” lol

  24. Blacksmith8 says:
    March 14, 2018 at 11:08 pm

    This is great SunDance is doing an overnight cartoon thread.
    Will wonders never cease?

  25. The Boss says:
    March 14, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    In a word…glib.

  26. CorwinAmber says:
    March 14, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    aaah, nothing a little duct tape couldn’t fix – where is Red Green when ya need him?

  27. dufrst says:
    March 14, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    Cupcake interview for a cupcake. Trump will get his deal or he’s gonna straighten things out himself with tariffs. Bottom line. Canada and Mexico have no leverage.

  28. Earl & Pearl Tourist says:
    March 14, 2018 at 11:26 pm

    Maybe Trump should propose building a wall on our northern border too?

