Lou Dobbs Trade and Tariff Discussion With Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross…

U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross discusses the recently imposed steel and aluminum tariffs and America’s future trade relationships with all nations including the very protectionist European Union.
“Economic security is national security” ~ Secretary Wilbur Ross
Reminder: Regarding ‘European Union (EU) retaliation’, forget it; they won’t.
The protectionist EU hypocrites simply cannot afford to go toe-to-toe with the U.S. on trade. The UK is in the process of formalizing their Brexit terms; the EU (essentially ‘Germany’) needs to find a way to make up for the lost revenue (billions in taxes) from the UK economy. Currently the UK pays Brussels approximately a billion per month on a $2.5 trillion economy; that will stop.
Brexit reduces the overall EU GDP by $2.5 trillion. German Chancellor Angela Merkel cannot -and will not- challenge President Trump. In addition to being politically weak, Merkel has attached her economy to expansive environmental regulations (Paris treaty), though she is now attempting to pale down those regulations. Chancellor Merkel cannot afford to run the risk of losing any access to the U.S. market.
Precious Wilburine.
Unquestionably THE BEST economic team EVER assembled in any country: Trump, Ross, Mnuchin, Lighthizer, Navarro and maybe Kudlow next to join. THE DREAM TEAM. Operating like a finely tuned Swiss watch.
You’re leaving out Sec Def Mattis, who is most definitely a silent member of this economic team.
And precious Lou too…great money advice. Love that guy. That grin he started to crack about 9:30ish on November 8th will forever be seared into my memory. 🙂
Isn’t he awesome?
He was speaking up about migration when he was still on CNN. Great man.
One of the first mainstreamers in Conservative media to break ranks.
Likewise Stuart Varney and Trish Regan.
Not as early as Lou Dobbs, though.
Lou was Pro-Trump in the primaries…and never waivered.
Varney and Trish were late-comers and still waiver at times.
Thank you for keeping us updated, Sundance.
“Economic Security National Security “.
Thank you Secy. Ross!
It is nice to have a President who actually picks competent people for his cabinet, isn’t it?
LikeLiked by 13 people
Indeed. It makes you almost want to pinch yourself and say we’re in a dream but thankfully, were not. Many of the POTUS’ cabinet picks were in the business world or had prior military experience. No other prior presidents have gone to such links to pick out the best people and Wilbur Ross is undoubtedly one of those people.
He’s a “Killer”!
Most polticians wouldn’t have a prayer of getting guys like Ross to work for them. The best of the best generally stay in the business realm. It was our good fortune the one in particular decided to risk it all (and he really did risk it all). That paved the way for some others to step up.
I think Wilburine is having fun!!!!!
I think so too. It’s the icing on the cake too a spectacular career. No one but POTUS Trump could ever pull him into the public arena. It’s spectacular to watch this entire “show”!
Oh, my, MC! I so believe your comment. These killers are having a blast ! I believe they are just dabbling in their wheelhouse!
M33 – as opposed to what – communist political operatives? Now, who did that???
I read an anecdote about a group of Zen students meditating. The master monk walked around hitting them lightly on the shoulders with a stick saying “Wake up!!!” Wilburine is that master.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yoda.
Love that!
Eventually it will sink in, to those too dense to grasp the genius of our President.
Some might be in prison for a long time before they realize it.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Could incentivize other EU countries to do their own “Brexit” and try for better trade/tariff deals with the US – *IF* we are a larger trading partner to them than the rest of the EU.
It was an attitude adjustment
it was Angela’s first time
An attitude adjustment
Now she understands just fine
She got bent out of shape
And he opened her mouth
And just one appointment
Straightened her right out
It was an attitude adjustment
Oh It’ll work every time
IOWs, 0% to UK means that UK will be 0% to US. Angela will have NO CHOICE but to follow suit and compete.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And so goes the rest of the EU. Done.
Let’s hope so. However, they have a lot of problems mostly due to Merkel.
btw. Rolls Royce had a factory in Springfield MA. in the early 1920s. Same idea as manufacturers today: avoid shipping and duty.
LikeLiked by 5 people
More MBs and BMWs built in Britain? Then again some of those BMWs are built in the US.
Wouldn’t that be nice??!
Ross: No trade surplus since 1975; 43 years of a trade deficit. Concessions to Germany (which is now the EU) in 1951 no longer make sense. Ross not going to negotiate at EU; Lighthauser is.
Interesting. That’s about the time Nixon “normalized” relations with Chiiinnna. Nixon Administration and Wall Street sold the American people the ” worlds largest market 1.4 billion people” BS. We don’t sell 💩 to Chiiinnna!
You say Nixon, I say how does a Republican introduce HMO’s? I am triggered. LOL
I defend Nixon because he and my late stepfather were friends, because he sent me a great letter and autographed copy of “Six Crises” and because he got jacked up. The opening to China was a brilliant move in some ways but disastrous in others as you point out.
If there ever was a complicated man who was President, it was Nixon. I did not know him but only studied him. His insurance entry into HMO’s was in my mind a huge mistake that led us to where we are on Obamacare and called for single payer. Nixon’s positive legacy is China detente but he is not responsible for the leeches who gave up the American worker to bleed our economy for private pay-outs.
Personally, I think that Nixon’s Quaker upbringing left him naïve in many ways.
He did things with ‘good intentions’…and seemed blind to seeing what disastrous unintended consequences could happen as a result.
Take the EPA, for example:
It seemed like a good idea, and was created with good intentions.
But we’ve seen how the EPA was weaponized against US businesses…which killed jobs.
We should remember that the Cold War was raging when Nixon ‘opened up China’.
So the geo-political reasoning at the time…was to keep China & and the USSR from being so totally united against us, by becoming ‘trade friends’ with China.
GHW Bush was our ambassador to China for a while.
His policies toward China led to a lot of the disastrous trade imbalances that hurt us so much.
Bill Clinton did nothing to stop them…and neither did Bush Jr.
Then of course Ozero made things even worse.
Nixon made mistakes.
But he loved this country…and I don’t think he ever imagined that we would have leaders who would sell us out the way that they have done.
Dick Nixon will always be a saint in my book for nailing Alger Hiss and having unlimited contempt for the fraudulent Leftist elites. Unfortunately his extreme ambition joined with his extreme introversion were a toxic mixture which produced a very flawd personality which did not allow him to be a “happy warrior” in the political arena.
Well, it most probably was the rebuilding of Europe after WWII that gave Germany and other countries a discount.
It took President Trump to expose that we never lifted it.
If polls would pose the question about Economic Security being National Security, we would have similar data as this (Thread below)! It is absolutely amazing and to be honest wonderful to see so many Americans that agree with our President and his team of Killers when it comes to trade, tariffs, manufacturing in the USA and having to pay a little extra to do so. This is the America that gives me hope. This is how Trumpism carries itself forward for decades and generations to come.
Loved Netanyahu’s 3 prong approach on Levin’s show: First and crucial Economic Power produces Security Power which allows and facilitates Diplomatic power.
Holy Cow! Didn’t read the article yet, watching CNN (Don Lemon show). Clapper was on, he was shaking, his voice was quivering, he threw Brennen under the bus, he pleaded: he did no wrong! Now pencil-neck Schiff is on. Stay tuned.
Donny – thanks for taking “one for the team”. You’re a better man than I!
These economic articles are a breath of fresh air as compared to the disgusting corruption of our politicians, lawyers law enforcement and judges. Sundance has been nearly spot on with the global economics front for as long as ive been reading (18 months). Thanks, I have learned so much based off of these topics.
Hope the clips get posted.
President Trump will walk all over the EU dealmakers.
They don’t stand a chance.
“Economic Security is Military Security” ~ Wilburine
Sundance what’s up with Olde’ Yeller on the trade issue? Mr. Principal conservative just a hired mouth piece?
That’s his Big Bugaboo. He’s with POTUS 90%, but it makes him feel good (maintain street cred) to rant and stomp about something. He’s just wrong on this. He’ll find out.
Levin is a lawyer with poly-sci roots.
He’s never built a business and doesn’t understand our economy.
Since he has been so outspoken against McConnell and Ryan…it makes no sense that he would be agreeing with them in condemning our President’s stand on tariffs.
Levin should just admit that he knows nothing about economics and stop embarrassing himself by spouting off about it.
Who is Old Yeller? Levin?
Wend, I think it is Levin but not sure..
Wilburine versus the EU on Trade Negotiations.
I’ve waited my whole life for a moment such as this.
It’s like the Cubs, finally winning the World Series.
Cage-match!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I love the way Wilbur described the EU bureaucracy as far worse than anything in DC.
It is worse, I am EU Organic Certified.
Thank you PDJT/Wilburine for your
your hard work on our country’s behalf.
Finally we’re sitting in the catbird seat/FEELS GREAT.
I feel bad for Wilbur: He clearly knows his stuff, and he’s performed his appointed role in Trump’s cabinet as well as anyone, but no Wilbur Ross-centric post here at the Treehouse ever seems to generate 100 comments.
Wilbur is quality and if you look at the comments on this thread you will see the same.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This has been going on for a year.
Perhaps you missed the big threads last year, where we had so much fun christening him “Wilburine” and extolling his virtues.
Wilbur Ross is much loved here.
How sweet it is!
Steel and aluminum, the skeleton
Energy, the life blood
Intellectual property, technology, the nervous sysem, brain
Americans at work, the heart
This was a great clip. Thank you SD!
