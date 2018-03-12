Lou Dobbs Trade and Tariff Discussion With Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross…

U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross discusses the recently imposed steel and aluminum tariffs and America’s future trade relationships with all nations including the very protectionist European Union.

“Economic security is national security” ~ Secretary Wilbur Ross

Reminder: Regarding ‘European Union (EU) retaliation’, forget it; they won’t.

The protectionist EU hypocrites simply cannot afford to go toe-to-toe with the U.S. on trade. The UK is in the process of formalizing their Brexit terms; the EU (essentially ‘Germany’) needs to find a way to make up for the lost revenue (billions in taxes) from the UK economy. Currently the UK pays Brussels approximately a billion per month on a $2.5 trillion economy; that will stop.

Brexit reduces the overall EU GDP by $2.5 trillion. German Chancellor Angela Merkel cannot -and will not- challenge President Trump. In addition to being politically weak, Merkel has attached her economy to expansive environmental regulations (Paris treaty), though she is now attempting to pale down those regulations. Chancellor Merkel cannot afford to run the risk of losing any access to the U.S. market.

  1. Wend says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Precious Wilburine.

  2. Minnie says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Thank you for keeping us updated, Sundance.

    “Economic Security National Security “.

    Thank you Secy. Ross!

  3. M33 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    It is nice to have a President who actually picks competent people for his cabinet, isn’t it?

  4. Wend says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    I read an anecdote about a group of Zen students meditating. The master monk walked around hitting them lightly on the shoulders with a stick saying “Wake up!!!” Wilburine is that master.

  5. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Eventually it will sink in, to those too dense to grasp the genius of our President.
    Some might be in prison for a long time before they realize it.

  6. missilemom says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Ross: No trade surplus since 1975; 43 years of a trade deficit. Concessions to Germany (which is now the EU) in 1951 no longer make sense. Ross not going to negotiate at EU; Lighthauser is.

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      March 12, 2018 at 10:30 pm

      Interesting. That’s about the time Nixon “normalized” relations with Chiiinnna. Nixon Administration and Wall Street sold the American people the ” worlds largest market 1.4 billion people” BS. We don’t sell 💩 to Chiiinnna!

      • missilemom says:
        March 12, 2018 at 11:02 pm

        You say Nixon, I say how does a Republican introduce HMO’s? I am triggered. LOL

      • Wend says:
        March 12, 2018 at 11:02 pm

        I defend Nixon because he and my late stepfather were friends, because he sent me a great letter and autographed copy of “Six Crises” and because he got jacked up. The opening to China was a brilliant move in some ways but disastrous in others as you point out.

        • missilemom says:
          March 12, 2018 at 11:18 pm

          If there ever was a complicated man who was President, it was Nixon. I did not know him but only studied him. His insurance entry into HMO’s was in my mind a huge mistake that led us to where we are on Obamacare and called for single payer. Nixon’s positive legacy is China detente but he is not responsible for the leeches who gave up the American worker to bleed our economy for private pay-outs.

        • wheatietoo says:
          March 13, 2018 at 12:07 am

          Personally, I think that Nixon’s Quaker upbringing left him naïve in many ways.

          He did things with ‘good intentions’…and seemed blind to seeing what disastrous unintended consequences could happen as a result.

          Take the EPA, for example:
          It seemed like a good idea, and was created with good intentions.
          But we’ve seen how the EPA was weaponized against US businesses…which killed jobs.

          We should remember that the Cold War was raging when Nixon ‘opened up China’.
          So the geo-political reasoning at the time…was to keep China & and the USSR from being so totally united against us, by becoming ‘trade friends’ with China.

          GHW Bush was our ambassador to China for a while.
          His policies toward China led to a lot of the disastrous trade imbalances that hurt us so much.
          Bill Clinton did nothing to stop them…and neither did Bush Jr.
          Then of course Ozero made things even worse.

          Nixon made mistakes.
          But he loved this country…and I don’t think he ever imagined that we would have leaders who would sell us out the way that they have done.

          • colmdebhailis says:
            March 13, 2018 at 12:34 am

            Dick Nixon will always be a saint in my book for nailing Alger Hiss and having unlimited contempt for the fraudulent Leftist elites. Unfortunately his extreme ambition joined with his extreme introversion were a toxic mixture which produced a very flawd personality which did not allow him to be a “happy warrior” in the political arena.

      • WSB says:
        March 12, 2018 at 11:51 pm

        Well, it most probably was the rebuilding of Europe after WWII that gave Germany and other countries a discount.

        It took President Trump to expose that we never lifted it.

  7. fleporeblog says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    If polls would pose the question about Economic Security being National Security, we would have similar data as this (Thread below)! It is absolutely amazing and to be honest wonderful to see so many Americans that agree with our President and his team of Killers when it comes to trade, tariffs, manufacturing in the USA and having to pay a little extra to do so. This is the America that gives me hope. This is how Trumpism carries itself forward for decades and generations to come.

  8. donny says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Holy Cow! Didn’t read the article yet, watching CNN (Don Lemon show). Clapper was on, he was shaking, his voice was quivering, he threw Brennen under the bus, he pleaded: he did no wrong! Now pencil-neck Schiff is on. Stay tuned.

  9. Adam says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    These economic articles are a breath of fresh air as compared to the disgusting corruption of our politicians, lawyers law enforcement and judges. Sundance has been nearly spot on with the global economics front for as long as ive been reading (18 months). Thanks, I have learned so much based off of these topics.

  10. molonlabe28 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    President Trump will walk all over the EU dealmakers.

    They don’t stand a chance.

  11. Turranos says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    “Economic Security is Military Security” ~ Wilburine

  12. iwasthere says:
    March 12, 2018 at 10:52 pm

    Sundance what’s up with Olde’ Yeller on the trade issue? Mr. Principal conservative just a hired mouth piece?

    • Curry Worsham says:
      March 12, 2018 at 10:58 pm

      That’s his Big Bugaboo. He’s with POTUS 90%, but it makes him feel good (maintain street cred) to rant and stomp about something. He’s just wrong on this. He’ll find out.

    • wheatietoo says:
      March 13, 2018 at 12:25 am

      Levin is a lawyer with poly-sci roots.
      He’s never built a business and doesn’t understand our economy.

      Since he has been so outspoken against McConnell and Ryan…it makes no sense that he would be agreeing with them in condemning our President’s stand on tariffs.

      Levin should just admit that he knows nothing about economics and stop embarrassing himself by spouting off about it.

  13. Wend says:
    March 12, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    Who is Old Yeller? Levin?

  14. daughnworks247 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    Wilburine versus the EU on Trade Negotiations.
    I’ve waited my whole life for a moment such as this.
    It’s like the Cubs, finally winning the World Series.
    Cage-match!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  15. Marygrace Powers says:
    March 12, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    Thank you PDJT/Wilburine for your
    your hard work on our country’s behalf.

    Finally we’re sitting in the catbird seat/FEELS GREAT.

  16. Right Mover says:
    March 12, 2018 at 11:36 pm

    I feel bad for Wilbur: He clearly knows his stuff, and he’s performed his appointed role in Trump’s cabinet as well as anyone, but no Wilbur Ross-centric post here at the Treehouse ever seems to generate 100 comments.

    • missilemom says:
      March 12, 2018 at 11:50 pm

      Wilbur is quality and if you look at the comments on this thread you will see the same.

    • wheatietoo says:
      March 13, 2018 at 12:32 am

      We’re always going on about our Wilburine, singing his praises on a lot of the threads here.
      This has been going on for a year.

      Perhaps you missed the big threads last year, where we had so much fun christening him “Wilburine” and extolling his virtues.

      Wilbur Ross is much loved here.

  17. mildtosevere says:
    March 12, 2018 at 11:46 pm

    How sweet it is!

  18. appadoo9 says:
    March 12, 2018 at 11:59 pm

    Steel and aluminum, the skeleton
    Energy, the life blood
    Intellectual property, technology, the nervous sysem, brain
    Americans at work, the heart

  19. conservativeinny says:
    March 13, 2018 at 12:22 am

    This was a great clip. Thank you SD!

