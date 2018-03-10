Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Falls Sick Visiting Kenya…

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson cancelled all engagements in Kenya today after falling ill during his tour of several African nations. A spokesman of the State Department told Reuters that “he is not feeling well”.
“The secretary is not feeling well after a long couple days working on major issues back home such as North Korea and has canceled his events for the day,” spokesman Steve Goldstein said.
Inside Kenya there were some immediate notes of irony; highlighted by media reports of colorful remarks by U.S. President Trump toward less sanitary and developed nations.
According to the Daily Beast: “[Secretary] Tillerson is expected to resume his schedule on Sunday, with visits to Chad and Nigeria planned for Monday and Tuesday. Several events planned for Saturday had to go on without him, however, including one for PEPFAR, the U.S. program to fight HIV/AIDS in Africa. His visit to the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi was canceled.”
Ah yes, when your shithole won’t quithole.
Get well soon Rex, we need ya!
They didnt pick the term “schiffhole” country out of a hat.
Get well soon, T-Rex.
Hope he feels better soon.
Prayers for a speedy recovery, Rex. We appreciate ALL you have done and are doing on behalf of our citizens. Keep well and hurry home!
Those long trips are rough. Add in our cold and flu season, late hours prepping for the trip, and it can take a toll. Wishing Rex the best and a speedy recovery!
I also pray he has a speedy recovery and heads back home soon. Just breathing the air in some of those places should qualify for one for hazardous duty pay.
“Less sanitary” is the understatement of the century. Probably shaked hands with the locals.
He’s got a bad case of the obamas.
The “Kenyan Quick Steps” … the “Nairobi Squirts” … “Obama’s Revenge”?
Get well soon, Secretary Tillerson!
When a Pariotic American has to travel to ANY other country in the world and returns, his first impulse is to thank God for the safe trip and the “symbolic” kissing of the ground.
MAGA!
I know I have every time I visit wherever and ditto my mother after visiting me in Mexico. We are so blessed for America and cleanliness and foods you can eat and water you can drink (except in certain places due to the EPA), but now we are facing a lot of these diseases due to aliens invading or having been invited by Obama to pollute our space, air and foods (no Halal for us, thank you).
My pastor and his family spent four years in Kenya. His wife and son became ill from dysentery. Thankfully, they both recovered.
I hope this isn’t something too serious. Wishing T-Rex a speedy recovery.
I hope he hasn’t contracted something like–> #Ebola.. <—-
May be the one advantage of being from the 3rd world: an immune system like a tank due to natural selection.
KENYA, huh?
hmmmmm…..
Do you suppose: ‘Hey brothers, could you do me a favor…?’
Nah.
Don’t drink the water….not even ice cubes in the drinks
No doubt he’ll be back to 100% soon. POTUS and the people close to him are hale and hearty. I get worn out just trying to keep up!
Wonder if POTUS will crack a joke about this tonight?
Ouch! Prayers for a speedy recovery.
Most loving and merciful Father, we lift up Secretary of State Tillerson in prayer, that Your just and mighty Hand surround him in wellness and healing.
May the peace of our Lord, Jesus Christ, bring comfort and peace to Secretary Tillerson, as he works for the good of all people.
In Jesus Christ’s most precious name, we pray. Amen 🙏
God bless Secretary Tillerson 🙏❤️🙏
God Bless America 🙏🇺🇸🙏
Amen.
Amen.
In some ways, Sec. Tillerson’s ‘tour of duty’ is far more onerous than any other Cabinet member. I have worried more about him & his health because of the sheer amount of travel. Thank you for sharing prayers for our T-Rex.
If there is anyone who knows anything about international travel it is our T-Rex. He’s got this.
He definitely needs to recuperate and return home to begin the North Korean pre preparations for the historic President Trump meeting. I’m sure his attendance is needed. He has such impeccable judgment and his input will be very valuable.
I know of at least one parasite that mutated from that sh*thole!
Obola Virus?
Tillerson isn’t a snowflake. For him to be sick, he has to be really sick… not necessarily seriously, deadly sick but not just a cold.
He is involved in Scouting and if you stay involved as an adult you keep your hand in. He would carry on if it was reasonable. Heck I’ve camped with guys 10-15 years older than him in scouts.
I have picked up norovirus (intestinal bug) a few times and I have never had a passport.
I learned to always good to have a few Loperamide hydrochloride (Imodium) tablets in the foil blister packs handy when vacationing.
That was my first thought when I read about it. I pray for his speedy recovery. That can really wipe you out.
Shithole countries.. with populations that hates America, Americans and the American way of life. Because it’s a “American whitey” thing to be law abiding, civilized and sanitary..
Occasionally I run across it in America.. Just recently I was at a what was supposed to be a decent restaurant in DFW – my drink tasted like it had a spritz of toilet water.. (After working on offshore vessels you get to acquire a taste for various “potable” water flavors) I asked the immigrant for another.. a “clean” one. I consider such tamperings as an act of attempted murder. As expected, a mild case of food poisioning afterwards the next day. Toilet water is their favorite low tech terrorist weapon, they learned that in their shithole country.
Lesson.. when you first walk in take a moment to look around at the waiter sections of the restaurant then ask to be seated in your selected one. If you happen to get an immigrant waiter, ask to be seated elsewhere.
We are at war people.. a domestic cold war.. with infiltrators. Be politically incorrect.. You are worth it.. If the maitre’ d’ asks why, explain it to them – and out loud so others can hear..
Sick as in limit exposure to amount of people at unscheduled meetings?
Trump could not visit DMZ in Korea because it was too foggy.
I saw this news early this morning. I have been praying for Rex Tillerson all day. He is doing a wonderful job for our country. He is deep in enemy territory. There are many witch doctors there to cast spells on him as well as the possibility of someone using an exotic poison on him. Jesus tells us that Satan has no power against us because we belong to him. I have been praying for protection, love, light and strength to surround him.
I believe Rex will be fine. When someone is being assailed by very dark forces, powers and principalities it is difficult to maintain confidence and strength. Rex is a strong man and this is not the first time he has had to stand against evil. Kenya is Obama’s territory and there are a lot of evil forces aligned against Rex now. The good news is that these forces will not and cannot prevail.
Please pray for Rex Tillerson and stand with him in the body of Christ and give him peace and confidence to withstand all that the evil forces can bring against him. We stand together and not alone. We actually can help shield him and help keep him safe.
