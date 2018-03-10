Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Falls Sick Visiting Kenya…

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson cancelled all engagements in Kenya today after falling ill during his tour of several African nations. A spokesman of the State Department told Reuters that “he is not feeling well”.

“The secretary is not feeling well after a long couple days working on major issues back home such as North Korea and has canceled his events for the day,” spokesman Steve Goldstein said.

Inside Kenya there were some immediate notes of irony; highlighted by media reports of colorful remarks by U.S. President Trump toward less sanitary and developed nations.

According to the Daily Beast: “[Secretary] Tillerson is expected to resume his schedule on Sunday, with visits to Chad and Nigeria planned for Monday and Tuesday. Several events planned for Saturday had to go on without him, however, including one for PEPFAR, the U.S. program to fight HIV/AIDS in Africa. His visit to the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi was canceled.”