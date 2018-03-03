Chairman Devin Nunes Interview With Neil Cavuto…

House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes interview with Fox News Host Neil Cavuto to discuss the ongoing FISA abuse investigation.

Chairman Nunes highlights two key issues: #1) The risk to the Democrats in having their use of a politically weaponized FBI and DOJ exposed; and #2) It is against the interests of the U.S. media to highlight the alarming investigative discoveries, because the media participated in pushing the narrative which aided the weaponization.

Advertisements