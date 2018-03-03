Chairman Devin Nunes Interview With Neil Cavuto…

House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes interview with Fox News Host Neil Cavuto to discuss the ongoing FISA abuse investigation.
Chairman Nunes highlights two key issues: #1) The risk to the Democrats in having their use of a politically weaponized FBI and DOJ exposed; and #2) It is against the interests of the U.S. media to highlight the alarming investigative discoveries, because the media participated in pushing the narrative which aided the weaponization.
Wish Cavuto would shut it and let Nunes speak.
Hannity’s brother? Must really think they are important. So glad I cut the cable, now go to the circus to watch clowns. Those at Barnum very talented.
No not Hanity’s brother, more like the twin brother of Chris Wallace with a mouth that doesn’t know when to stop. His most intelligent line during an interview (repeated often) is “I don’t know”.
Hannity & Levin are the same, and for that reason, I have quit listening to either of them. They also continue to interrupt.
Think about it: Nunes gets sidelined 6 months on Fake ethics charges and he’s the Chair, but Schifty leaks lies and does whatever the heck he wants and…crickets??? Where’s the Speaker???
Too busy trying to figure out how to save NAFTA, apparently ….
RAT Ryan is part of the problem.
If FISA application potentially incriminates DOJ signers and if Rosenstien signed one of those court documents , he needs to recuse or be recused from anything connected to Trump/Clinton. Mueller and investigation should be seen as illicit from the start.
The Senate and Chief of the Supreme Court need to hold FISA judges accountable for letting DOJ/FBI get away with this and using the FISA Court to do it.
What else to say?
I agree fully with Publius2016 comment. The Republicans (UniParty), RINO’s should be ashamed of themselves. President Trump and Devin Nunes are constantly attacked and no Republicans defend them, in fact they pile on or lead in the attack. How the President can change or mollify this “I don’t know”.
Excellent point. Rules, such as they are, are only EVER used against MAGA Republicans.
Nunes is well spoken and very articulate when presenting the facts
Cavuto was put in his place……BRAVO MR NUNES
The only reason the Left, Democrats, MSM etc are going after Devin Nunes has nothing to do with the here and now. The train has already left the station and the fallout will be huge as soon as the IG drops his report.
They realize that Devin Nunes is the greatest threat in the future. A former dairy farmer that happens to all be of Hispanic decent from the far left state of California. The same Devin Nunes that our President asked immediately after winning the election to join his transition team. The same man that believes completely in our President’s agenda and has put his country and its people above any type of personal gain.
Devin Nunes is someone that could carry Trumpism forward for 8 years as President of our country. He comes from California, our President comes from NYC yet both of them care far more for the middle of this great nation than they do from the states they lived in.
That is the greatest threat to them! A politician that isn’t corrupt and is learning from the greatest President since Gerge Washington!
This tweet also tells you about the character of the man!
Nunes: “ Neil, these mediocre comedy skits about me? I must be over some major target when I see this kind of flack. They’re scared of what is coming down on them.” No, he didn’t say that. That’s me screaming at the tv screen.
LikeLiked by 6 people
He may not have said that but you are quite correct.
If the Ds are not interested in cleaning up this mess, perhaps they’d like their “dossiers” sent over to Gateway Pundit.
I would rather view a complied yearly audits of their financial statements say from 2008 to present. Matter fact should be a yearly requirement for all Senate and House members retroactive back to 2008. Also include the Obama office holders, Mueller and his team. ASAP
What dossier would that be? The one that shows them being sold out to the highest bidder.
Lou Dobbs gets it….
Who should I believe? A pair of Twitter characters or public figures who have stood by Trump for more than two years like Huckabee, Judge Jeanine, Lou Dobbs, Sebastian Gorkha, and numerous others?
There is something very very wrong. There’s a lynch mob with a grand jury attacking the President and his family on government dole. And Jeff Sessions is enabling it.
The NRO stood by Jeff Sessions today against the President.
It is time to abandon Sessions and protect the President. The USA will be over and done with if we sit on the sidelines while the lynch mob runs amok.
I think you, and all the rest, are jumping the gun.
Gorka is an opportunist – likely a leaker too – not impressed with him.
Suit yourself, though.
Cavuto has decided now that tariffs are so bad that everything GOP is worthy of his disdain. Cross-examining Nunes about HIM leaking??? Then, cutting him off and getting into Sessions and Trump without any further discussion about Committee business. Cavtuo is bought, sold, paid-for, whored-out and flogged by the Chamber of Commerce. He is Tom Donahue’s bitch.
Between bringing up the lefty group’s false charges and the talentless Steven Colbert’s (with mega-whore Flake) piece, Cavuto proved he is a bitch all right. He’s Murdoch’s bitch, on loan to Donahue.
I liked Cavuto before Trump came on the scene; then he dedicated himself to doing nothing but criticizing Trump and his policies.
Agree.
At the rate President Trump has allowed so many to expose themselves to be not only liars but totally corrupt, Gitmo will be the final item on their Bucket List!
Sundance will keep score and in terms all can understand. “The Forgotten Man is not forgotten anymore” “not gonna happen”
MAGA
Quote: “The buck stops with the guy who signs the checks.” Rupert Murdoch, Australian (naturalized American 1985)
You just heard Nunes not denying that his staff leaks. We should concentrate on the the Dem party colluding with Russians to get dirt on Trump, and the subsequent machinations by the FBI and DOJ to surveil Trump via Carter .
“You just heard Nunes not denying that his staff leaks.”
No, that’s not what I heard.
3:25 – “It’s laughable that we’ve leaked anything….”
Judge Jeanine: Sessions has lost his “prosecutorial balls.”
I think it is worse than that. Like SC Justice Roberts, there is something to this story that explains his inexplicable behavior.
Sessions got a package ” a fish wrapped in a copy of The US Constitution”
Heading to your neck of the woods in a few months.
Cavuto has joined the MM. Is there a news commentator out there that will REPORT the news rather than give their OPINION what the news should be?
H&HC: Why do people keep watching “news” on the tube? Might as well listen to old broadcasts of Lord Haw Haw and Tokyo Rose.
I’m so glad that Nunes said they “weaponized the intelligence agencies”.
This can’t be said enough.
Rep Nunes did a great job.
Neil Cavuto is a globalist lackey that looks down his nose at our President and us Deplorables.
I think he has a very punchable face.
Hi Wheatie!
I believe the word “appears” appears in that sentence. As in, ” and it appears like they’ve weaponized…” (2:40-ish) But Nunes is certainly putting it out there. 😉
Yes I know, you’re right that he said “appears like”…but it’s those 4 little words, “weaponized the intelligence agencies” that can’t be said enough.
I agree. They were weaponized, it was criminal, and there must be consequences.
When Rep Nunes talked to Cavuto, the responses and questions he got sounded leftist, because I believe Cavuto is one.
Cavuto trying to pin down Nunes that he did not leak, instead of being Cavuto being frustrated with any of the many leaks coming from the left and Schiff proves my point.
Sorry but another Shitehole at FOX, cut the cable.
I appreciate Rep. Nunes pointing out that the left controls our universities, Hollywood and MSM.
Being the optimists I am and the “can do” training I got in boot camp, I would like to add….. for now!
Right !
What is Sessions DOING?! (And the OIG)
Tracy Beanz does a good job showing that Jeff is ‘not doing nothing’. She gives kudos to CTH too!
Don’t forget how the late night comedians wouldn’t dare mock Obama but of course now how the tables have turned. Nunes must really have a tough skin because you would have to in order to endure all he has. Getting down to the truth isn’t easy, but I believe he’s doing everything he can to make sure we do get down to some real answers.
I’m sure that Nunes is getting death threats too…so I just hope he’s got some good security, for both him and his family.
Mr Cavuto looks he just swallowed a fly. Poor boy doesn’t enjoy being the presence of a truth teller,, it violates his principles you might say to have truth spoken his program. Just sayin’.😎
It was OK. Cavuto asked the questions like a skeptical reporter should and Nunes answered them best as he could. We are just in a holding pattern for the IG report and either the let down it is or the firestarter it becomes. These Congressional hearings plod very slowly and apparently people can lie to them anyway, with no consequence. Or, if the President gets tired of the obfuscation from what are supposed to be his own people, and wants to pitch a grenade into the nest, just declassify everything-he has the power to do that. Just open it all up. Either charge someone and keep it subject to privileges and secrets or open it up for inspection, one or the other. I say give them two more full months.
