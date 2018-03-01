President Trump Announces Likelihood for Steel and Aluminum Tariffs…

President Trump announces he is like to impose global tariffs on imported steel and aluminum – in a broad effort to ensure U.S. national security and manufacturing capacity within a very important industrial sector.
Earlier today President Trump appeared to be accepting Commerce Secretary Ross proposals for 25 percent tariffs on imported steel and 10 percent for aluminum. It is likely the tariffs will apply globally to all imports because targeted national tariffs have not worked. China ships their manufactured steel to another nation first in order to avoid the tariff. As Secretary Ross has previously stated we end up with a whack-a-mole policy. So likely the tariff will apply globally regardless of the nation shipping the product.
.
The usual, the corporate GOPe and Chamber of Commerce politicians will go bananas.
Last year President Donald Trump requested a national security Section 232 trade-investigation, to conducted by the U.S. Department of Commerce and Secretary Wilbur Ross, specifically focusing on U.S. steel and aluminum manufacturing.
The discussion continued last month as President Trump met with a group of republican and democrat members of congress to talk about trade policy and focus attention on the lack of American steel and aluminum production. [The responses from the republican participants was very enlightening and disappointing.]
Commerce Department Recommendations HERE
Screw em.
You took the words right out of my mouth……and cleaned one of them up. Thanks for not letting me embarrass myself.
That’s where I’m at. Fortunately the Muslims will take over soon and we won’t have to worry about German steel.
This just a day after the Courts screwed the German automakers’ golden goose for Diesel engines.
H3ll i love my diesel Passat.
What part of America First don’t the Germans and for matter the WTO understand?
Foreign Steel Steals Jobs….
Well we knew this was coming. Obviously they had this ready to once the announcement was made. Can we get out of WTO?
Bilateral Trade Deals: No need for WTO.
[Anticipate President Trump opening bid.]
Is it really?
It’s as if the EU and WTO never noticed President Trump has plans for them, too.
Watch out, NGOs: You’re next in the crosshairs.
Lordy mercy, I HOPE SO!!!!
We are a sovereign nation. The WTO needs to make note of that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tough!
The German steel association should inform their members that they best way to manage the risk of possible tariffs is to operate/build manufacturing plants in the USA. The USA would welcome them with open arms – just like we have welcomed some of their auto manufacturers. The President stated this at Davos – the USA is open for business.
Germany says unfair for US to put tariffs on steel. But it is just fine for them to charge nearly 20% on stuff we send to them! http://www.ixpos.de/IXPOS/Navigation/EN/Your-business-in-germany/Market-entry/Tax-and-duty/sales-taxation,t=value-added-tax–vat,did=270932.html
I think they (Germany and the whole EU too) have been getting away with far too much for far too long. Perhaps they should consider this a minor ‘correction’.
U.S. Chamber of Commerce pledges allegiance to China, as per Stock Market reaction
The stock market reaction is simply a reflection of the earnings contraction that will now occur in the MANUFACTURING sector particularly autos and machinery…if NAFTA is scrapped the lást auto industry bailout will look like beer money in contrast…they will not be able to pass these cost on to the consumers who are already neck deep in debt and with rates rising financing costs will skyrocket…perfect storm brewing here imho
Do we want a bubble economy based on whims and algorithms or do we want an economy based on facts (as factual as one can get in this LaLaLand)? Remember the tech bubble? Today we face the Drams of My Father bubble with a few shots of Clinton and Bush largesse.
Consumer debt is our real concern and that debt is not buying housing and food. It’s buying S.T.U.F.F. to fill the holes in too many reckless souls.
Can elaborate on this perfect storm? Your post intrigues me and I’m curious what you’re getting at.
Okay, let’s extend the logic of your argument . . . the primary reason that costs would go up as a result of exiting NAFTA is due to the out-sized wages and benefits locked in for unionized American auto workers. Because of this problem, we should just throw up our hands and design and/or maintain policies such that large numbers of these jobs get outsourced, or continue to be outsourced, so that American consumers can buy slightly cheaper vehicles, which are cheaper in the first place because the outsourcing is subsidized by the American economy via faux “free” trade deals?
IMO the stock market is a legal ponzi scheme. It is artificially inflated because the Federal Reserve has deliberately kept interest rates below what they should be. So instead of savings and bonds, money went into stocks, everyone from mom & pop to the big public & private sector retirement accounts.
If/when interest rates go up, most of the $ that the federal government takes in will have to go to debt service (the interest payments) and entitlements, with none left over for operating expenses.
That is about the extent of my knowledge about economics. i buy my children and grandchildren US Silver Eagle coins for their birthdays and Christmas.
Hoorah for President Trump’s TRADE LEADERSHIP and Secretary Ross’s YUGE CONTRIBUTIONS!
So much for UniParty support of America First.
Timely evidence for who to avoid in the Mid-Term Primaries.
On to electing a Congress that supports our American Mainstreet Workers!
Been waiting 6 MONTHS for this to happen!
BANG: America is FINALLY on OFFENSE.
PDJT’s actions are really smoking out the Uniparty globalists who don’t care about the American Middle Class. And, personally, I think the reaction of the stock market is a lot of Chicken Little’s “The sky is falling! The sky is falling! nonsense. Give me decent quality American made goods that will last, not Chinese junk.
The program traders and hedge funds will be whipsawing the markets like mad. Let em screw each other. Invest in America First.
So Wall St. is acting like this is the first they’ve heard of this plan. Or did they think the GOPe and CoC would be able to change the President’s mind?
Same thought, same time above!
Wolverines on the Prowl
I am thrilled to see this happen. MAGA! These type of changes are vital to fixin’ the mess we are in. Gotta find my ear plugs because the howling will be extremely loud.
These tariffs are being imposed for National Security reasons – yet the pundits seem unable to mention this nor understand the why.
The UK went through this already a few years ago.
If we have no steel mills, aluminum producers – then what happens if we go to war with say… CHINA… who has the monopoly and has been dumping all over the world (and so has India, btw). How will we manufacture planes and etc? It is quite simple to understand that we have to maintain these two industries for national security.
Don’t get me started in the significant difference in product quality…
Look at countries like Tanzania to argue they export STEEL to US Markets…CHINA’s game has been exposed and the GLOBALIST money transfer system as well! Sorry…it’s AMERICA FIRST!
Gotta love the GLOBAL and OPEN-ENDED TARIFFs.
• The rest of the world has a YUGE incentive to rein in China.
• The WTO has FAILED to do so … IRRELEVANT until REFORMED.
[Anticipating those bullets in a Trump Tweet.]
“Don’t get me started in the significant difference in product quality…”
I can relate. Once I get started on the topic of low quality imports, I can’t shut up 🙂
The Uniparty, CoC, the Jurassic Media does what again? Rely on facts, think and or speak logically? What?
Nah, it’s always the NWO and the narrative. Tune ’em out (easier on the BP that way). Their audience continues to dwindle. Just stay out of the way as they continue on with their self-destructive ways.
Not only national security, but steel and aluminum are good industries to have for economic reasons. Lots of good jobs, lots of spinoff industries (which also are good jobs), and it has a future.
Absolutely ibobland. I’d love to bring back those mills in Ohio, PA, WV et. al.
I know Sandra. I used to be in steel purchasing and the Koreans and Chinese were always dumping their crap.
Like NIKE says……”Just Do It”. Let’s roll. No guts, no glory. Get it on. Anchor’s away.
Hey, Tom Donahue…..C’est la guerre, Que Sera, Sera. Is that Globalist enough for ya you SOB? snicker.
This insures that the wall will be built using American steel.
Now you’re TALKING!
FoxBusiness:
• 25% Tariff on Steel vs Commerce recommendation of 24%
• 10% Tariff on Steel vs Commerce recommendation of 7.5%
Just in case some thought President Trump might “back off”:
• Signaling that there is worse to anticipate for any retaliation.
• He won’t be “taking the lumps out” until America First is WINNING!
Fox USCOC-UNIPARTY commentators now frantic:
• “Judge” Napolitano: President Trump has too much power.
• Steve Forbes: Consumers will pay for it.
– … As opposed to Importers paying with lower margins
– … Like President Trump didn’t just give everyone a Tax-Cut pay raise.
• Forbes: There are better ways to deal with China.
– Just put quotas on. [Don’t eat into the margins of manufacturers who fled to screw Americans.]
– The steel and aluminum industries are doing fairly well. [Fool]
The consumers would indeed pay for the tariffs, unless…
…the domestic steel/aluminum industries were poised to ramp up production to meet the increase in local demand.
I think the latter is the case.
As a steel fabricator, I can tell you that the domestic steel mills are NOT poised to ramp up production yet. I hope and pray they are wise enough to get on board quickly though.
FED chairman says this not the best approach for Trade….
Not.His.Job.
Who the hell does this NGO FED appointee think he is?
[As he swims with the Globalists now fleeing the TRUMP SHARKS.]
Now we enter the next labyrinth of Globalist Theater! It will show once again how close we were to ending our Constitutional Government of, for, and by the American People! The masks have come off…we see how the US courts treat illegal immigration by demanding we accept everyone! We will see how the World Court will attempt to impose NEW RULES AND REGULATIONS ON AMERICAN INDUSTRIES IN RETALIATION! Remember, we are just getting started…as Wilburine has stated: we’ve been in a TRADE WAR for the past 30 years, NOW WE WILL RETURN FIRE!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Every American Traitor, Media Co-Conspirator and Globalist Goblin is now in full TEMPER-TANTRUM MODE.
Not.Going.to.Stop.
Pure Comedy Central for TRUMP TEAM SIX.
Forbes is actually proposing “Tactical Nuclear Weapons”
• Why provoke a Nuclear War with China?
• As opposed to inviting China to ingratiate themselves by shutting down NORK NUKES.
TRAITOROUS.
And dumb.
Tactical or not, when the first nuke of any size goes off, their all gonna go off.
American manufacturers and workers First! No more bowing to the WTO. Imagine if we entered into the TPP or the Paris accord.
Great move President Trump and Wilbur Ross!
There is an academic case to be made for protectionism. The evidence our greatest president cites is now fresh data for analysis.
I believe that protectionism should lead to a rapid increase in GDP that will be understood by the stock market when Trump kills NAFTA.
Interestingly, it may be Trumpism that solves the wage inequality problem in the USA by, let’s say, a doubling of working class wages due to protectionism.
God bless our VSG President!
THIS is part of the war to restore American families! Workers need living wages so they can support their families!
This and PDJT’s unwavering support for LIFE is why he is the warrior the prolife, profamily movement have been praying for, for decades!
Forbes: “If NAFTA blows up, you’ll see 1,000-point days [drops in the DOW].
Message to Globalists: NAFTA’s NEXT.
Message to Congress: Put this in your pipes and smoke it.
• What did you do on DACA over the last 6 months?
• What did you do on SCHOOL SHOOTINGS over the last 6 decades?
• How about the BUDGET APPROPRIATIONS?
• How about IMMIGRATION REFORM?
• How about the INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN?
• Senate-delayed TRUMP ADMINISTRATION APPOINTEES?
• Senate backlog for JUDGE NOMINEES?
Yes, every single issue has been punted to another day while the money goes out in barrels!!! We know the SHOOTINGS WERE FALSE FLAGS DEVELOPED BY UNIPARTY DEEP STATE THINK TANK BLACK OPS…their budgets are all off line but not hidden…hold DOJ FBI in contempt so the Executive may act.
And they never ended Obamacare, as promised.
… Which President Trump just put back on the table … including terminating the Medicaid Expansion … allowing the states to fund (roll) their own.
Finally, a CNN talking head gets it. The last one to speak on the panel says, “It’s only a matter of time before Trump gets what he wants.”
#MAGA #WINNING
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Thanks for watching the Fake News for us. You have more tolerance than I.
Thanks to this website, I was able to know in advance how serious Trump was in ending NAFTA, and I knew Wall Street would not like it. This is the opener. So I put my 401(k) in cash. Thanks, Sundance! I believe this will play much better though, with Main Street, as Sundance has predicted, and I am all in favor of it.
My guess is this policy will never be implemented. Too many courts, to many lobbyists, the WTO.
That is why it will be implemented for National Security.
WTO does not have power to stop trade actions. They can rule againat it and fine an offending country… good luck with that.
I’d welcome a WTO invitation for America to withdraw.
So this is what is like to have a President fighting for America? Thank you Mr. President. America First!!
This decision strikes a chord with me in my occupation as a steel fabricator, and it concerns me.
I sure hope I’m wrong about this.
While I appreciate the “America first” policy decision, in this case, I don’t think it goes far enough.
This decision offers a tentative opportunity and a challenge to the steel industry
1. The domestic steel mills do not roll (i.e., make) many of the larger steel shapes at this point, so we have to buy many of the large shapes used for heavy construction from overseas. This will cost us, the fabricator, more due to the tariffs on the raw steel shapes (i.e., non-fabricated steel).
The tentative opportunity is for expansion of steel mills in the US, which are owned by a limited number of companies. But until the mills decide to ramp up, we, the fabricators, are screwed.
2. The added challenge is that the decision gives foreign fabricators an advantage over US fabricators, which we’ve begun to see play out in NYC construction. An easy workaround this policy is that once the raw (unfabricated) steel is fabricated into a member for construction (i.e., beam/column), the tariff no longer applies. In other words, to cheat the system, you could fab the steel in Mexico and ship it here for assembly.
Neither of these situations assists the American worker because at the front end, materials unavailable domestically cost more (costing employers overhead; reducing available overhead for wages) and at the back end, it could entice project developers to buy their steel fabrication from a foreign company (costing Americans their jobs).
As I said, I hope I’m wrong about this, and that Wilbur Ross & PDJT have addressed it in their decisions.
RW, what are the larger steel shapes used for heavy construction you refer to?
Other than beams and columns?
But.. “muh free trade”
This is “instant relief” from the annoyance over the delayed “Big Ugly”.
Bring it on. All day. All night.
• The positive adrenaline is massively kicking in.
• Zero stress: President Trump’s got this.
Let the Big Dog Eat!
All President Trump needs to do now for the Mid Term Election is announce the TRUMP AGENDA PAC to advance Mid-Term Primary Candidates who support his ENTIRE agenda.
• No more “splitting it with the RNC”: He’s done that.
• Open the spigots and throw down the gauntlet for all incumbents!
• Set up a TRUMP AGENDA PAC Twitter Account for Brad Parscale and turn him loose.
