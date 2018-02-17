Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Completes Section 232 Steel and Aluminum Reports – Recommends Tariffs…

Last year President Donald Trump requested a national security Section 232 trade-investigation, to conducted by the U.S. Department of Commerce and Secretary Wilbur Ross, specifically focusing on U.S. steel and aluminum manufacturing.
The discussion continued last week as President Trump met with a group of republican and democrat members of congress to talk about trade policy and focus attention on the lack of American steel and aluminum production. [The responses from the republican participants was very enlightening and disappointing.]
On Friday Commerce Secretary completed the industrial review and provided President Trump with trade recommendations to consider given the nature of the national security compromise. See Outline Here.
Recommendations of the Steel Report: Secretary Ross has recommended to the President that he consider the following alternative remedies to address the problem of steel imports:
- A global tariff of at least 24% on all steel imports from all countries, or
- A tariff of at least 53% on all steel imports from 12 countries (Brazil, China, Costa Rica, Egypt, India, Malaysia, Republic of Korea, Russia, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam) with a quota by product on steel imports from all other countries equal to 100% of their 2017 exports to the United States, or
- A quota on all steel products from all countries equal to 63% of each country’s 2017 exports to the United States.
Each of these remedies is intended to increase domestic steel production from its present 73% of capacity to approximately an 80% operating rate, the minimum rate needed for the long-term viability of the industry. Each remedy applies measures to all countries and all steel products to prevent circumvention.
The tariffs and quotas would be in addition to any duties already in place. The report recommends that a process be put in place to allow the Secretary to grant requests from U.S. companies to exclude specific products if the U.S. lacks sufficient domestic capacity or for national security considerations. Any exclusions granted could result in changed tariffs or quotas for the remaining products to maintain the overall effect.
[FULL REPORT pdf retracting national security issues]
Recommendations of the Aluminum Report:
Secretary Ross has recommended to President Trump three alternative remedies for dealing with the excessive imports of aluminum. These would cover both aluminum ingots and a wide variety of aluminum products.
- A tariff of at least 7.7% on all aluminum exports from all countries, or
- A tariff of 23.6% on all products from China, Hong Kong, Russia, Venezuela and Vietnam. All the other countries would be subject to quotas equal to 100% of their 2017 exports to the United States, or
- A quota on all imports from all countries equal to a maximum of 86.7% of their 2017 exports to the United States.
Each of the three proposals is intended to raise production of aluminum from the present 48% average capacity to 80%, a level that would provide the industry with long-term viability. Each remedy applies measures to all countries and all steel products to prevent circumvention.
The tariffs and quotas would be in addition to any duties already in place. The report recommends that a process be put in place to allow the Secretary to grant requests from U.S. companies to exclude specific products if the U.S. lacks sufficient domestic capacity or for national security considerations. Any exclusions granted could result in changed tariffs or quotas for the remaining products to maintain the overall effect.
The reports are currently under consideration by the President, and no final decisions have been made with regard to their contents. The President may take a range of actions, or no action, based on the analysis and recommendations provided in the reports. Action could include making modifications to the courses of action proposed, such as adjusting percentages.
The President is required to make a decision on the steel recommendations by April 11, 2018, and on the aluminum recommendations by April 19, 2018. (Commerce Link)
Those who have followed the issue closely will note how China uses third-party nations as shipping ports in an attempt to hide their steel and aluminum dumping. Therefore instead of playing the never ending game of whack-a-mole, Secretary Ross is taking the approach to identify “global” steel and aluminum imports.
Hopefully President Trump will accept and implement this approach shortly.
China win/lose culture is about to lose.
Still waiting for those WASHINGTON INSTITUTES all over China. Because:
NUMBER OF CONFUCIUS INSTITUTES IN AMERICA
MINUS
NUMBER OF WASHINGTON INSTITUTES IN CHINA
EQUALS
NUMBER OF CONFUCIUS INSTITUTES TO BE REMOVED
PS: The left is mocking Wray’s concern about these Confucius Institutes. When they go to Alinsky ridicule, THAT is a tell that you just hit VITAL STUFF
Seriously, it’s time for FAIR TRADE IN THE MARKETPLACE OF IDEAS.
What if AG Sessions was as effective as our Wolverine?
I don’t know that he’s not.
That would be AMAZING.
We could have some serious swamp cleanup happening in DC, with arrests happening to those that deserve it and some potential serious changes to FBI, CIA, and IG operations.
I still dont know why Sessions is there, and still there, in that position. Unless there is something going on that we don’t know about, he doesn’t seem to be doing much at all. Pisses me off almoat daily.
Winning MAGA
Looking out for ourselves first is looking better all the time.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Smart, and much needed!
Yes indeed!
I wrote the following after the 4th Quarter and 2017 Annual GDP was announced at the end of January:
What is holding our country and economy back is the IMPORTS that we are reliant upon. Notice in the 4th Quarter and for the 2017 year, there was an increase (acceleration) of imports which is subtracted from our GDP totals. Our President and his Killers absolutely understand that this was the plan of GHB, Bill Clinton, GWB & BHO. NAFTA & China becoming part of the WTO are the two creatures that was born and nurtured by these POS.
Realistically, a goal of 3% GDP for the 2018 year is what we should all aim for. The idea of 4% or 5% is not realistic at this time. The reason being, our need for imports. We saw Chrysler announce they are closing a factory in Mexico and expanding their factory in Michigan. Campbell Soup is closing their factory in Toronto, Canada and bringing their entire operation back to the US. Samsung and LG are opening new factories in SC and TN this year. Mazda and Toyota are expanding their production in the US with their factory in Alabama.
If the Mexicans and Canadians don’t agree to our terms with NAFTA, we need to get the hell out of there immediately. This will cause many new announcements of companies coming BACK to the US.
Putting these tariffs on solar panels and washing machines may effect the price by $50 but it allows Whirlpool and other US companies an opportunity to compete. Our President will be announcing massive tariffs on steel and aluminum within the next 90 days. Once again it will cost US consumers some additional money but it will bring our steel and aluminum companies back to life.
Everything I described will truly have AMERICA BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER! Cutting our need on imports has a multiplier effect. Our GDP by 2019 and 2020 will be closing in if not at 4% Annual GDP. By the time our President walks away on January 20, 2025, 5%+ GDP will become the new normal because factories will once again be up & booming like they did before NAFTA and China’s introduction into the WTO.
Everything I described will truly have AMERICA BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER!
Flep
It would seem to me this lower growth expectation offers a smoother transition to a manufacturing (= value added LOL) and a reduction on inflationary pressure. I am sure Trump will choose higher tariffs +2017 quotas rather then a pure quota system as I am sure shortages in production materials would result.
I believe the tariffs will be absorbed by those exporting to the us in the short term to try to short circuit and rein in industrial development in the US. the scenario should play out much like the the fracking oil production. Oil exporters crushed price to try to stave off development of domestic oil production. In this case the offset of tariffs will maintain a difficult market for new metals production but investors will see the writing on the wall and it will say long term profits.
One other thing Steel was crushed in the 1980’s Consider the unknown efficiencies of an updated 2018 steel mill. We as a nation are choosing the perfect time to re-enter manufacturing safer faster robotic centered in many cases ground up facilities. The wealth that will be created here will be insane.
Great post! Our President said the same thing at the round table with Republicans and Democrats. He anticipates a country like China 🇨🇳 paying the tariffs in order to be able to continue to have jobs for their people. He said he didn’t mind because we will be on the collecting end.
Thank you for the post Flep, it is most informative.
Our politicians up here ( Canada.) are getting very nervous.
Your team are “ killing it”
It’s about time the US “metals” in other countries!
Let’s call it the steel dossier.
LikeLiked by 18 people
I love it!
Based on facts. No application needed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
👍👍👍
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸MAGA
Need to explain “metal” to Sen.Ron Johnson; R-WI. His company manufactures “Plastic” parts. …and he calls himself an entrepreneur!
Milwaukee was once called “the foundry to the world”!
COC Puppet Johnson exerpt here
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/02/14/republican-senator-ron-johnson-tells-president-trump-it-makes-no-sense-to-try-and-bring-back-high-labor-manufacturing-jobs/
“So my final point is, it makes no sense for me to try and bring back high labor-content manufacturing to America. We need to do the value added things. And so I would just say, proceed with real caution there.”
This is serious stuff. More serious that a lot of crap we hear about from the Dems. The Dems may even say Trump is putting us on a war footing. Now it is one strong hand to play in international negotiations as long as your not bluffing. This is one to closely follow.
“war footing”–yep like the Nunes memo would cause a ‘constitutional crisis’ and destroy sources and methods.
The left is such a big bunch of pink hat-drama queens – but actually this should scare the crap out of them – all those steel workers and related industries in the Midwest who voted for Trump will be inclined to do so again–
If Wilbur is for it, I’m for it too.
CANADA 2017 ALUMINUM and STEEL EXPORTS to USA.: Aluminum: $8.5 billion – Iron and steel: $5.5 billion.
This. It’s a prime example of how NAFTA abuse results in Canada and Mexico triangulating with outside countries to ultimately import to the USA. Global or Targeted tariffs won’t work until the NAFTA issue is cleaned up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can’t hurt. What could a down side ever be? Nothing…just for us, at least.
Cost of steel will go up for manufacturers that need it in the US. I am all for US production as the quality will be better. But don’t act like the prices will not go up.
Price that has to be paid in MAGA!
rf121, one of my primary concerns is reliability/durability of all metal materials being used in military equipment, i.e., aircraft, tanks, etc. Our military is finally going to acquire all the equipment they have sorely needed for years. I consider this a vital national security issue. Who is currently the source for these materials?
this keeps us independent in case of war, keeps jobs at home in usa, gives us an equal hand in trade and negotiations rather than be in second place remember MAGA in every aspect
I need to read this a few more times and let it sink in. This is massive. Huge. Bigley.
We can’t have national security without economic security. Trump is fighting a multi-front war, and winning.
The downside? Right off the top of my head, I’d say the biggest downside is a massive shrinkage of commodity trade with reverberating shrinkages. IOW, a trade war. That happened in the first half of the 20th century.
This is EVERYTHING.
The Federal gov should purchase all coal fire electric plants near smelting plants.
These coal fire plants have been closed to force smelters out of business.
Re open electric generators sailing energy at cost to smelters.
As someone who works in deregulated power, smelteries can already buy power wholesale. We love em, since they are huge consumers. So the goal is to get them located in areas of surplus energy with sufficient transmission, so basically anywhere Midwest or the Rust Belt.
As far as coal is concerned, there’s a readon why they are shuttering, and it’s economics. Fuel is as cheap as it’s ever been, but costs to operate are too high. Why? Labor required and emissions regs. Natural Gas is cheaper per MMBTU, and a modern combined cycle power plant runs on 1/10th the staff, pollutes less, and has a better heat rate (fuel efficiency). So every which way NG is better, and we have at least 50 years of it in the Appalachians.
So, if the gov really wanted to keep coal in business, they need to reduce the costs to control emissions (new tech or reduce regulations) or just distort the market and subsidize them, which I disagree with. Or, find a way to increase electricity demand, like electric vehicles, but I think the ship has sailed on coal for a few decades.
Sure. What’s wrong with a little socialism.
Federal government has no business in business
Half my working life was in the steel industry. I watched it slowly die. Pricing forced us to buy foreign steel, products failed due to lesser quality steel, layoffs, weeks of working with no pay because we just couldn’t make the payroll. Finally had to shut it down. Today, the once mighty Bethlehem Steel stacks along the Lehigh River are rusted and cold, but they are awash in purple lights with concerts being held at their feet by the elitists who hold the arts in higher esteem than the engine of our nation. I cry everytime I see those abandoned and once mighty steel stacks mocked in fancy lights.
I cry for the great Americans who dream of working hard for great pay.
Me too
American’s are Dreamers to.
President Donald Trump.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Wolverines!! The era of economic surrender is over!
Wilbur… Wilburine King of the Tariff Frontier! MAGA
Clinton, Bush and Obama should be in jail for their betrayal of the American worker and American industry.
For those that think that we are starting a trade war please take pause. We are already in a trade war but have only now decided to fight back.
The EU for instance enables Airbus to compete with Boeing buy giving them billions of Euros in subsidies. All countries cheat in all “free trade agreements”, It’s about time that we called them out on it and started to fight back.
Not so sure Boeing would be the shining example of stellar, by-the-book capitalism here, but your comment is completely right on!!
If our companies can return to the philosophy of “skunkworks” (radical innovation) no one will be able to compete with unfettered American creativity. Lead. Follow. Or get out of the way!
Yes, but this time they need to better protect their technology. Stop putting chicoms disguised as brilliant Chinese immigrant engineers in or anywhere near skunkworks labs. Yes it’s happened far too often.
Can’t wait for GDP to hit 6% and the WSJ editorial page eats a great big bucket of crow. I hope Ross and rest of the trade team is keeping notes – this is going to be a book for the ages – how one man, and his team turned the country around.
Serious people making serious policy recommendations to a POTUS intent on MAGA!
Secretary Ross mentioned during a question and answer at Davos that China produced in just one month all the Steel our country could use in one year. His point was their business/production model doesn’t have a bank/loan involved to answer to when they saturate the market. That the Chinese and the other countries model is one of employment and market share, not based on principles including supply and demand.
It’s good to see the 80% figure for domestic production. I have been wondering what that would be and it makes national security the priority over the sold out globalist GOPe donors…
OMGosh. You all read too fast for me. I’m only on page 109 of The Effects of Imports of Aluminum on the National Security.
Then I have to re-review the meeting President Trump and Wilbur had with the RINO’s and Dems.
“Although global aluminum prices have regained lost ground in recent
months, the damage to U.S. aluminum production capability was significant and
irreversible. U.S. ability to smelt primary aluminum, including high-purity
aluminum needed for the most sophisticated commercial and defense applications,
has been reduced to minimal levels. Imports of primary aluminum now account
for nearly 90 percent of domestic consumption. Imports of downstream aluminum
products are surging as well, up 30 percent in 2017 over 2016 levels.”
**************************************
The Infrastructure plan has to take all this into consideration because we want to spend our money locally.
That’s what is happening, made in America by American products by American workers with American hands.
We have a very old infrastructure that has lasted us this long because of the principles President Trump has laid out for our re-building.
Okay. See you all tomorrow. Have a lot more reading to do. Eyes are crossing now…
Let’s stop allowing Chinese “birth tourists” to have their babies here in the US to acquire US citizenship.
As long as we are on the topic, there are also tariff rate quotas (as opposed to absolute quotas described above). When the quota is reached, the duty rate goes up substantially. Also, quota products can be placed in bonded warehouses until quota opens again, and then entered into the commerce. I will trfrain from mentioning the many avenues available to the unscrupulous for evading high tariffs, but there are severe penalties under 19usc1592, and criminal prosecution at 18usc542, however these types of actions have become more and more uncommon starting in the early 1990s. Its game time again, however.
So here is the current reality:
1. Aluminum and Steel prices up roughly 30% year over year. Proposed increase in US price of steel of 25% more, and aluminum 7.7% more.
2. Wages rising in the US due to tight labor market
3. The US dollar has been declining steadily, although levelling recently. This means higher prices for materials for US manufacturers
4. Automotive industry input costs are roughly 45% materials (primarily steel, aluminum) and 25% labor. 70% of total costs for auto production are materials and labor.
5. The labor cost to the auto industry in Mexico is $8/hr including benefits. Labor costs inside the US average roughly $50/hr including benefits
6. The Corporate tax rate has been reduced to 21% in the US, however the auto manufacturers pay virtually no federal tax…in fact they often get refunds
7. Consumer, Corporate, and Government debt in the US is currently $42 trillion combined, with interest rates up 4 times already, and 4 more increases projected in 2018
8. Auto industry profit margins range between 4% and 9%
How can anybody say with a straight face claim that the auto makers want to come racing back to the US?
The above is a recipe for either bankruptcy, or a massive increase in auto prices…which will likely be on the decline given the rising interest rates.
If any of our resident posters up on their economics can help me understand this, that would be great.
Go for broke, Mr. President!
