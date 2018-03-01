Massachusetts Man Arrested For Mailing “White Powder” Threat Letter To Don Trump Jr…

Following up on this earlier scare. Today federal authorities arrested a Massachusetts man for mailing a threatening letter to Donald and Vanessa Trump containing powder.

(New York Post) The feds on Thursday busted a 24-year-old man from suburban Boston for sending a letter that contained a white powder that turned out to be cornstarch to Donald Trump Jr. last month, authorities said.

The letter was postmarked from Boston on Feb. 7, and the first son’s frightened wife Vanessa was briefly hospitalized when she opened it on Feb. 12 at her mother’s Upper East Side home.

Daniel Frisiello of Beverly was arrested on federal charges of mailing threats to injure and providing false information and hoaxes, The Boston Globe reported.