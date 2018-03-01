Massachusetts Man Arrested For Mailing “White Powder” Threat Letter To Don Trump Jr…

Following up on this earlier scare. Today federal authorities arrested a Massachusetts man for mailing a threatening letter to Donald and Vanessa Trump containing powder.

(New York Post) The feds on Thursday busted a 24-year-old man from suburban Boston for sending a letter that contained a white powder that turned out to be cornstarch to Donald Trump Jr. last month, authorities said.

The letter was postmarked from Boston on Feb. 7, and the first son’s frightened wife Vanessa was briefly hospitalized when she opened it on Feb. 12 at her mother’s Upper East Side home.
Daniel Frisiello of Beverly was arrested on federal charges of mailing threats to injure and providing false information and hoaxes, The Boston Globe reported.

US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said during a news conference Thursday morning that such hoaxes “scare the heck out of people” following the post 9/11 anthrax mailings that killed five people.  Peter Kowenhoven, an assistant special agent in charge of the FBI Boston office, said the message was simple for people seeking to “terrorize” the public, the paper reported. “Don’t do it,” he said. (read more)

89 Responses to Massachusetts Man Arrested For Mailing "White Powder" Threat Letter To Don Trump Jr…

  1. Captain Blood says:
    March 1, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    You should add a picture of this Daniel “Carbface” Frisiello

    Reply
  2. mimbler says:
    March 1, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    I hope there is a substantial sentence for this terroristic action.

    Reply
  3. Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    March 1, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    You’re too smart for me this time, sundance. I am reading those tweets over and over again and I see what they say but I have no idea what they mean.

    Reply
    • joninmd22 says:
      March 1, 2018 at 1:48 pm

      Over at GWP it’s explained that he claimed credit on Twitter then posted his address.

      What a moron.

      Reply
      • Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
        March 1, 2018 at 1:53 pm

        TYVM. Context is king.

        Reply
        • joninmd22 says:
          March 1, 2018 at 1:54 pm

          It confused me as well. Can you imagine! He posted his address. LOL

          Reply
          • Deplorable_Infidel says:
            March 1, 2018 at 2:23 pm

            That will certainly make an appearance in the “Dumb Crook Lineup” over at “News of the Weird”. He probably mailed it in person at the Post Office as well. If so, I wonder how he looks on their cameras. On further reflection never mind, I don’t want to see any more of him.

            Perhaps just a peek at his school transcripts to find out what someone like this thinks is important in life. He probably thinks the MSM will rush to defend him, because he took on the Trump clan. Who knows, nowadays maybe they will try. There is a cry already from some lame MSM outlet claiming that teachers with firearms will put black children at risk!

            Reply
      • yy4u says:
        March 1, 2018 at 2:16 pm

        Not a moron. He simply figured that since nothing ever happens to Lefties (and my bet he is a Lefty) why not?

        Reply
      • Sandra-VA says:
        March 1, 2018 at 2:19 pm

        Well, if referring to the tweets posted above, it was an exchange with an actor:

        In addition, I am concluding that this basement dweller is likely gay and seems to be okay with pedophiles – as in he defends people like Dr. Nassar and the Glee star who killed himself rather than face the child porn charges levied against him. (he sent hoax letters to people connected with those cases, one of them a glitter bomb threatening rape and what got him caught)

        Sending him to prison will ensure a monster in the making is off the streets.

        Reply
  4. MfM says:
    March 1, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    More info about how he was caught. Doesn’t seem too bright, or so full of hatred that he didn’t realize he left a trail.

    https://www.bostonglobe.com/metro/2018/03/01/beverly-man-charged-with-threatening-donald-trump/cxXUktjvqSBWT9ujQz3dGN/story.html

    Reply
    • TwoLaine says:
      March 1, 2018 at 2:18 pm

      Remember what ILLary’s man said, they recruit the mentally ill and the morons, because a little cash and they will do anything. Most of these nutcases don’t even have to be paid.

      Liked by 5 people

      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        March 1, 2018 at 2:33 pm

        I wonder who gave him the addresses for those people he sent letters to? (gleaned from the post with the picture a little further down this thread). They are not exactly people that are in the news a lot, with the exception of the actor. Perhaps there is a little “collusion” that went on behind the scenes somewhere….

        Reply
      • Red Frog says:
        March 1, 2018 at 2:41 pm

        Seems like Hillary should be investigated for having Brits act like Russian bots. Hmmnn?
        Also, the DMV should be investigated for collision with Mexican bots to influence the election by illegal voting and BookFace posts.

        Reply
      • joninmd22 says:
        March 1, 2018 at 2:48 pm

        And the labor pool fitting that description is 65 million strong.

        Reply
  5. Harry Lime says:
    March 1, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    What a maroon! Whatever the maximum penalty is is what he should get…and then some.

    Reply
  6. Momofabunch says:
    March 1, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    Wow, are they ever adorable! God bless them all. This is a very unique time in history that we are witnessing.

    Reply
  7. G. Willikers says:
    March 1, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    The perp (or the twerp, depending on your angle):

    “Along with the letter to Donald Trump Jr., Daniel Frisiello is also accused of sending threatening letters to Nicole Hanna, the interim U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, Stanford University law professor Michele Dauber, Michigan U.S. Senator Deborah Stabenow and actor Antonio Sabato Jr., court documents show. The letters also contained white powder, prosecutors say. Hazardous materials teams had to be called after each letter was opened, but all were determined to be harmless.”

    https://heavy.com/news/2018/03/daniel-frisiello-massachusetts-trump-threat-letters-photos-facebook/

    Reply
  8. Bavarian says:
    March 1, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    Photographed from his mother’s basement.

    The snowflake will respond best to his video games being taken away.

    Reply
  9. georgiafl says:
    March 1, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    Still no word on the identity or motive of the sender of the letter to the Marines or the identity of the substance which obviously was harmful.

    Reply
  10. sundance says:
    March 1, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    Reply
  11. joninmd22 says:
    March 1, 2018 at 1:55 pm

    Amazing how quickly the FBI and DoJ can move with a little evidence, isn’t it?

    Reply
  12. Donna in Oregon says:
    March 1, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    For the FBI and DOJ to catch him he had to leave a lot of clues. A whole lotta clues. Maybe neon signage and 1/2 page in the NYT? An inordinate number of clues are required for these political hacks to figure anything out……

    All the crimes by the Democrats, Hillary Clinton, Obama admin., Obama and the FBI/DOJ can’t catch a clue……

    Reply
    • joninmd22 says:
      March 1, 2018 at 2:14 pm

      Well Hillary didn’t claim responsibility on Social Media So the FBI is still scratching their heads about Uranium one and the email scandal.

      Reply
    • yy4u says:
      March 1, 2018 at 2:20 pm

      Donna in Oregon made me laugh out loud. She’s right. For the FBI to catch someone on the Left, he must have had taken out a billboard reading “I DID IT. RIGHT HERE! Here’s my address and phone number.” Isn’t it interesting how Mueller and Comey have turned the once respected FBI into a joke. At least if you’re not on the Left. They can find a right wing needle in a haystack even if the haystack is on Mars.

      Reply
    • Oldschool says:
      March 1, 2018 at 2:35 pm

      Right donna, like a photo, name and adress. We are soooooo screeewed.

      Reply
  13. Louisiana Steve says:
    March 1, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    Now if they can only find Hillary’s missing emails.

    Reply
  14. Will says:
    March 1, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    Doing the crime and then bragging about it online, using your real name no less. Yet more evidence that liberalism is a mental disorder.

    Reply
    • Donna in Oregon says:
      March 1, 2018 at 2:19 pm

      Right, exactly right Will…..and how long did it take the Feds to get him? Tick tock…..this is embarrassing. So embarrassing.

      Reply
  15. Linus in W.PA. says:
    March 1, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    Hey everyone! Meet Daniel Frisiello……

    …..soon to be welfare-based ward of the state with ZERO chances for a productive life!!!

    Reply
  16. Johnny Bravo says:
    March 1, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    I’m more concerned as to why at 24, he would think anything, in life or politics was that serious to do time for? very sad indeed.

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      March 1, 2018 at 2:41 pm

      That, my friend, is the result of the decline of public edukayshun here in Amerika, 2018, a direct result of the leftists assuming control it over several decades ago. Common Core was to be the final nail in the coffin.

      Reply
  17. sunnydaze says:
    March 1, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    This guy is literally nuts. According to this MassLive article, he also sent threatening letters to people who were critical of pedos, and a bunch of other nutty stuff:

    http://www.masslive.com/news/index.ssf/2018/03/beverly_man_daniel_frisiello_c.html

    Reply
  18. NHVoter says:
    March 1, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    I hope the book is thrown at this POS.

    Also, I would love to see Trump build a wall around Massachusetts.

    Reply
  19. Roger Duroid says:
    March 1, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    Some SJW lawyer will represent him, sonny bono, and get him 6 mo in mental hospital and then out again.

    Reply
  20. straightstreet says:
    March 1, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    Such a beautiful family they are! They’ve had to endure more than we know I’m sure.

    Reply
  21. deplorablebabe says:
    March 1, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    This man is the perfect case of “grab the gun first and worry about due process later.” Just sayin.

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      March 1, 2018 at 3:07 pm

      Once you get some law on the books like that (bypassing due process) , it is a nightmare! We are living it in NY right now.

      https://scopeny.org/unconstitutional-new-york-gun-law-resources

      Here in NY, the Governor has a secret police force of about a dozen state troopers that report only to him and not to the superintendent. Our lawmakers cannot find out anything what they do.

      The only thing we know for sure is that HIPPA health care privacy laws are being violated and people are being ordered to surrender their handguns listed on their concealed carry license. For little things like being prescribed an anti-depressant. Some people have even been affected because of a mix-up in names.

      Then after you hire a lawyer, etc. and get your handguns back, if the circumstances are such that your long guns (rifles, shotguns) had to be surrendered – there is a separate court procedure that you have to go through to get those back.

      Please remember in the Soviet Union, many people were interred years ago because they were declared “mentally ill”. Do you want a bunch of BHO/ George Soros sympathizing psychiatrists making determinations like that over here?

      That case in Florida was deliberately allowed to happen by the Globalist gun-grabbers embedded in the “deep state”.It was no accident and there were no missed opportunities.
      They cannot get our guns all at once, so they are sacrificing innocent lives so that they can chip away little by little as each generation goes by.

      Reply

