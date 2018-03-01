Massachusetts Man Arrested For Mailing “White Powder” Threat Letter To Don Trump Jr…

Following up on this earlier scare. Today federal authorities arrested a Massachusetts man for mailing a threatening letter to Donald and Vanessa Trump containing powder.
(New York Post) The feds on Thursday busted a 24-year-old man from suburban Boston for sending a letter that contained a white powder that turned out to be cornstarch to Donald Trump Jr. last month, authorities said.
The letter was postmarked from Boston on Feb. 7, and the first son’s frightened wife Vanessa was briefly hospitalized when she opened it on Feb. 12 at her mother’s Upper East Side home.
Daniel Frisiello of Beverly was arrested on federal charges of mailing threats to injure and providing false information and hoaxes, The Boston Globe reported.
US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said during a news conference Thursday morning that such hoaxes “scare the heck out of people” following the post 9/11 anthrax mailings that killed five people. Peter Kowenhoven, an assistant special agent in charge of the FBI Boston office, said the message was simple for people seeking to “terrorize” the public, the paper reported. “Don’t do it,” he said. (read more)
You should add a picture of this Daniel “Carbface” Frisiello
Sorry, that image came out bigger than intended, as I’m sure his parents are saying about his face as well
Naked guy wearing makeup.
Gross.
Gross inside and out.
All liberals are. even the Hollywood starlets.
Fingernails literally bitten to the quick.
🤮
Soy boy
😳
I wonder who does his eyebrows? Mommy, perhaps?
Acme Brush Co.
My, my, my…what a fat commie pig…
Wow… that terrorist will be somebodies lil piglet!! Where’s my sheep, err I mean pig
Looks like Pajama Boy, only not as good looking.
Now we know who ate all the pies!
Yes. There Ladies and Gentlemen, you have your typcial SJW who lives in Mom’s basement.
Arrested at his parent’s home where he lives.
I hope there is a substantial sentence for this terroristic action.
You’re too smart for me this time, sundance. I am reading those tweets over and over again and I see what they say but I have no idea what they mean.
Over at GWP it’s explained that he claimed credit on Twitter then posted his address.
What a moron.
TYVM. Context is king.
It confused me as well. Can you imagine! He posted his address. LOL
That will certainly make an appearance in the “Dumb Crook Lineup” over at “News of the Weird”. He probably mailed it in person at the Post Office as well. If so, I wonder how he looks on their cameras. On further reflection never mind, I don’t want to see any more of him.
Perhaps just a peek at his school transcripts to find out what someone like this thinks is important in life. He probably thinks the MSM will rush to defend him, because he took on the Trump clan. Who knows, nowadays maybe they will try. There is a cry already from some lame MSM outlet claiming that teachers with firearms will put black children at risk!
He was striking a blow for the resistance. Likely he thought AntiFa girls would be fighting over him.
He’s a “drama kid” and posted tweets highly approving of the Florida drama student protests.
Not a moron. He simply figured that since nothing ever happens to Lefties (and my bet he is a Lefty) why not?
Well if past performance was any indicator of future results that’d be true.
before he goes to jail…I really would like see serious public flogging on this idiot !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLike
Well, if referring to the tweets posted above, it was an exchange with an actor:
In addition, I am concluding that this basement dweller is likely gay and seems to be okay with pedophiles – as in he defends people like Dr. Nassar and the Glee star who killed himself rather than face the child porn charges levied against him. (he sent hoax letters to people connected with those cases, one of them a glitter bomb threatening rape and what got him caught)
Sending him to prison will ensure a monster in the making is off the streets.
Thanks Sandra. I didn’t get that deeply into it but he looks like a real sick puppy.
And after further review of his twitter feed… he loves Thomas the Train, is definitely gay and apparently is hopeful that the Subway spokesman, Jared Vogle can appeal his case (the child porn guy).
Not gonna say what I think further than that.
I don’t blame you. Sick.
Great. Another sketchy, worthless degenerate psychopath to pay for…..
I would opt for Federal chains in mommy’s basement. Let her pay for care n feeding.
More info about how he was caught. Doesn’t seem too bright, or so full of hatred that he didn’t realize he left a trail.
https://www.bostonglobe.com/metro/2018/03/01/beverly-man-charged-with-threatening-donald-trump/cxXUktjvqSBWT9ujQz3dGN/story.html
Remember what ILLary’s man said, they recruit the mentally ill and the morons, because a little cash and they will do anything. Most of these nutcases don’t even have to be paid.
I wonder who gave him the addresses for those people he sent letters to? (gleaned from the post with the picture a little further down this thread). They are not exactly people that are in the news a lot, with the exception of the actor. Perhaps there is a little “collusion” that went on behind the scenes somewhere….
Seems like Hillary should be investigated for having Brits act like Russian bots. Hmmnn?
Also, the DMV should be investigated for collision with Mexican bots to influence the election by illegal voting and BookFace posts.
And the labor pool fitting that description is 65 million strong.
What a maroon! Whatever the maximum penalty is is what he should get…and then some.
Wow, are they ever adorable! God bless them all. This is a very unique time in history that we are witnessing.
The perp (or the twerp, depending on your angle):
“Along with the letter to Donald Trump Jr., Daniel Frisiello is also accused of sending threatening letters to Nicole Hanna, the interim U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, Stanford University law professor Michele Dauber, Michigan U.S. Senator Deborah Stabenow and actor Antonio Sabato Jr., court documents show. The letters also contained white powder, prosecutors say. Hazardous materials teams had to be called after each letter was opened, but all were determined to be harmless.”
https://heavy.com/news/2018/03/daniel-frisiello-massachusetts-trump-threat-letters-photos-facebook/
Sounds like another young misfit with way too much time on his hands.
And let us hope he did not reproduce–wonder who the young head belongs to in the corner of the photo.
Didn’t Pelosi Galore tell us that we needed ObamaCare so writers could write, poets could poem, artists could art? Well haters can also hate.
lol I saw what you did there!
He is going to end up spending quite a lot of years in a federal prison. His undoing was the glitter bomb – that is how they caught him.
Yikes. Creepy as all-get-out. Terrible eyes. Hope they incarcerate him for… ever.
(Poor little one in his arms.)
The parent of the child he is holding should be VERY concerned.
Haz May team billing his expense per hour, just saying. Prob a 2-3 hour incident, even for a “hoax”.
Photographed from his mother’s basement.
The snowflake will respond best to his video games being taken away.
You got that right. That will drive him bats!
Still no word on the identity or motive of the sender of the letter to the Marines or the identity of the substance which obviously was harmful.
Yes gfl, that has gone dark, hasn’t it?
LikeLike
Amazing how quickly the FBI and DoJ can move with a little evidence, isn’t it?
Almost as good as the 4 chan kids tracking down that flag.
http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2017/03/10/4chan-tracks-down-shia-labeouf-secret-latest-he-will-not-divide-us-location/
Oh yeah. That was a hoot.
Genius!
Love the Eagle BTW
It’s a Red Tail Hawk – native to GA/FL area.
georgiafl we’ve got several of those in our woods up here in PA—they like the trees overhanging the driveway to spot their prey. simply gorgeous!!
The FBI needs to hire those guys….stat!
I thought that was hilarious too Georgiafl! I laughed every time they found him. So funny…
Yes, even acquiring a photo of him at the store with refreshment purchase in hand.
Maybe Daniel the Dopus posted that photo of himself on all of the social media sites he was on…that is not a store surveillance camera shot.
For the FBI and DOJ to catch him he had to leave a lot of clues. A whole lotta clues. Maybe neon signage and 1/2 page in the NYT? An inordinate number of clues are required for these political hacks to figure anything out……
All the crimes by the Democrats, Hillary Clinton, Obama admin., Obama and the FBI/DOJ can’t catch a clue……
Well Hillary didn’t claim responsibility on Social Media So the FBI is still scratching their heads about Uranium one and the email scandal.
Donna in Oregon made me laugh out loud. She’s right. For the FBI to catch someone on the Left, he must have had taken out a billboard reading “I DID IT. RIGHT HERE! Here’s my address and phone number.” Isn’t it interesting how Mueller and Comey have turned the once respected FBI into a joke. At least if you’re not on the Left. They can find a right wing needle in a haystack even if the haystack is on Mars.
Right donna, like a photo, name and adress. We are soooooo screeewed.
Now if they can only find Hillary’s missing emails.
Doing the crime and then bragging about it online, using your real name no less. Yet more evidence that liberalism is a mental disorder.
Right, exactly right Will…..and how long did it take the Feds to get him? Tick tock…..this is embarrassing. So embarrassing.
Hey everyone! Meet Daniel Frisiello……
…..soon to be welfare-based ward of the state with ZERO chances for a productive life!!!
So other than being incarcerated there’s no real change to his lifestyle?
Good point!!!
I guess that “Program Assistant” job at the church is really a nice way of saying Daniel is unemployed!
Maybe he will get a new boy friend?
If he gets the harshest sentence possible then it will act as a deterrent to others contemplating this kind of terrorism. In that way his time on this planet won’t have been a complete waste.
I’m more concerned as to why at 24, he would think anything, in life or politics was that serious to do time for? very sad indeed.
That, my friend, is the result of the decline of public edukayshun here in Amerika, 2018, a direct result of the leftists assuming control it over several decades ago. Common Core was to be the final nail in the coffin.
This guy is literally nuts. According to this MassLive article, he also sent threatening letters to people who were critical of pedos, and a bunch of other nutty stuff:
http://www.masslive.com/news/index.ssf/2018/03/beverly_man_daniel_frisiello_c.html
Right sunny….This is an example of the need to get the nuts off the street PERMANENTLY before they do harm.
I hope the book is thrown at this POS.
LikeLike
Hehe.
There needs to be a hole in the wall to get products out. They still build some great firearms there in that state. However, the manufacturers cannot sell them there!
They can move production to NH 😉
Are you paying for the relocation? For the factory and the families? Some of the factories have considered it. A couple have opened plants in other states. The plan is to gradually shift production over the years to minimize disruptions.
Some SJW lawyer will represent him, sonny bono, and get him 6 mo in mental hospital and then out again.
Such a beautiful family they are! They’ve had to endure more than we know I’m sure.
This man is the perfect case of “grab the gun first and worry about due process later.” Just sayin.
Once you get some law on the books like that (bypassing due process) , it is a nightmare! We are living it in NY right now.
https://scopeny.org/unconstitutional-new-york-gun-law-resources
Here in NY, the Governor has a secret police force of about a dozen state troopers that report only to him and not to the superintendent. Our lawmakers cannot find out anything what they do.
The only thing we know for sure is that HIPPA health care privacy laws are being violated and people are being ordered to surrender their handguns listed on their concealed carry license. For little things like being prescribed an anti-depressant. Some people have even been affected because of a mix-up in names.
Then after you hire a lawyer, etc. and get your handguns back, if the circumstances are such that your long guns (rifles, shotguns) had to be surrendered – there is a separate court procedure that you have to go through to get those back.
Please remember in the Soviet Union, many people were interred years ago because they were declared “mentally ill”. Do you want a bunch of BHO/ George Soros sympathizing psychiatrists making determinations like that over here?
That case in Florida was deliberately allowed to happen by the Globalist gun-grabbers embedded in the “deep state”.It was no accident and there were no missed opportunities.
They cannot get our guns all at once, so they are sacrificing innocent lives so that they can chip away little by little as each generation goes by.
