Vanessa Trump Hospitalized – Opened Mail With Unknown White Powder…

NEW YORK – Donald Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa Trump, was taken to the hospital Monday after receiving a letter containing white powder that was later deemed to be non-hazardous, New York City police told Fox News.
President Trump‘s daughter-in-law opened the letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. just after 10 a.m. at the couple’s Manhattan apartment. It’s unclear what the “white powder” was, but authorities tested the substance and found it to be “non-hazardous.”
Vanessa Trump was taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said. Two other people who were also exposed to the powder were taken to the hospital.
A hazmat crew was called to the scene and began decontamination procedures shortly after the incident. Trump Jr. is the eldest son of the president. He married Vanessa in 2005. The couple has five children, though it was not clear if any were home at the time of the incident.
Police and Secret Service are investigating the incident. (read more)
Several Treepers have asked why their mail wasn’t checked first by Secret Service.
Is it possible it was, at which time Secret Service found the powder? Then after replacing it with harmless powder, told the Trumps, allowed the Trumps to go through the charade of opening it/hospital etc, allowing the NSA to monitor/surveill where all the chatter erupted – thereby exposing the culprits?
I believe white powder was sent to Julian Assange last week too. Connected?
Most definitely a student of Q… 🙂
I do lurk on /pol/. 😉
Assange tweeted about Vanessa Trump a few hours ago, confirming the white powder he received last Tuesday was postmarked from America.
https://mobile.twitter.com/JulianAssange/status/963140472431693824
Sad to see how much more hatred the Trump family continues to endure. I really hope they catch the perps. God bless the Trump family.
