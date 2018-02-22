The U.S. media apparatus -specifically for current events, CNN and Jake Tapper’s narrative engineers- consistently indoctrinate and manipulate children. Indeed, in the history of Fabian political advancement children have always been a focus point for advancing their authoritarian control objectives.
However, today – as with prior history, the media’s ideological lust intoxicates them, and the engineers have a tendency to go too far. Cue the audio visual:
.
As awkward as it is to see a boy utilized as a political tool, note the nuance, comfort, preparation and defensive narrative positioning of the moderator, Jake Tapper. The aggregate event was a very carefully orchestrated pantomime. The boy, Cameron Kasky, is nothing more than a puppet on a string playing a role.
As much as CTH dislikes Marco Rubio, I give him great credit here. Senator Rubio could have very easily deconstructed the child, but he took the high-road. Tough to do under these circumstances.
Years from now this boy will be found as all children are who go through this process; laying amid the junkyard of no-longer useful tools. Smug, arrogant and condescending character traits only survive when they can be excused as childish immaturity; once they become fully matriculated and embedded traits – they are better known as toxic personalities.
[There’s a metaphor here with a Scott Farkas doppelganger in the background.]
Prior to appearing on CNN schoolboy Cameron Kasky scrubbed his Facebook page. However, the internet is forever.
I can’t even fathom the ideological mentality and immaturity of the boy’s parents. This is exactly what setting up a kid for a life of misery and shallowness looks like.
Sad.
Also heads up One World Adoption Services, with his father?
http://oneworldadoption.com/adoption-lawyers/
I think I read somewhere around here that this agency went out of business due to some illegal activities….
Let’s do some digging.
Nice catch. Grandpa Alaska, I take it, makes a little global cooling reference in his bio. I’d run for the hills if I was seeking adoption services.
Kasky — Alaska in spellcheck. Sorry.
These kids were rude and obnoxious… Future leaders?
Of the radical Left maybe, but not of America. At least not an America that will remain strong and free and true to its Constitution..
No, not leaders, cannon fodder. Bring back the draft and teach these insolent P.R. I, C. K. s what discipline and respect means.
Of such were the Nazi Youth comprised.
Brainwashed, taught to hate, arrogant, unquestioning obedience to the ideology, conformity. Only the ideology mattered, only their vision of total domination. All conscience erased. Dissenters and those who questioned were immediately ostracized, beaten, psychologically abused, and worse until they conformed.
————————
German school teachers and university professors were not Hitler’s adversaries….Quite the opposite; the teaching profession proved one of the most reliable segments of the population as far as National Socialism was concerned.
At least two leading Nazis, the rabid antisemites Heinrich Himmler and Julius Streicher, had formerly been teachers. Eventually more than 30% of the top Nazi Party leadership came from that background. Teachers, especially from elementary schools, were by far the largest professional group represented in the party. Altogether almost 97% of them belonged to the Nazi Teachers’ Association.
In his memoir, “A Child of Hitler”, Alfons Heck writes about the vulnerability of youth and issues a warning to future generations:
“The experience of the Hitler Youth in Nazi Germany constitutes a massive case of child abuse. Out of millions of basically innocent children, Hitler and his regime succeeded in creating potential monsters. Could it happen again today? Of course it can. Children are like empty vessels: you can fill them with good, you can fill them with evil; you can fill them with compassion.
https://www.facinghistory.org/resource-library/decision-making-times-injustice/life-german-youth-1930s-education-propaganda-conformity-obedience
————————————–
No different than in North Korea today, or any other totalitarian society in history.
Btw, just in case you didn’t know…..
“Nazi” is a German slang word that is short for “Nationalsozialistische”, or “National Socialist”…..the political party of Hitler.
And no….in spite of what the left loves to tell people, it was/is a leftist ideology, as all forms of socialism are.
And, like I keep saying, when you wanna know what a leftist is up to, just look at what he/she/they accuse others of doing. They simply cannot help themselves, for everything they do is built upon lies.
This young man is venomous, believes in violence, and hates others (according to his own words…), and spews against Christians… Our family will pray for him to have eyes to see that he is being used as a useful idiot for the marxist left . His dad seems to need pray also!
LikeLiked by 2 people
sp. prayer…..
Unwatchable.
The left cannot help but get in their own way. These particular morons are especially adept at destroying their own advocacy.
Always overreaching. Always.
This rat kid would have been right at home denouncing “class enemies”, “wreckers” and “counter revolutionaries” during Mao’s Cultural Revolution or in Pol Pot’s Khmer Rouge. This CNN put up job is right out of the Willi Munzenberg playbook of the 1930s Comintern. http://www.heretical.com/miscella/munzen.html
Who is this miscreant? Is he even a student at the school? If so, was even attending the day of or near the crime? “Survivor” is a broad term used here…I mean, WE are all could “survivors” from one thing to the next in our own minds.
In this situation, I think a Survivor would be a person shot who lived, a person shot at in the immediate area but was able to escape – anybody else would NOT truly be a survivor. With CNN involved I question claims from any of them! A real survivor most likely would not be doing road trips and parties with Political entities like CNN immediately after such traumatic event.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just found this on a 4 plebs site. Not sure what to make of it.
https://archive.4plebs.org/pol/thread/161236723/
The post is pointing out that Jeffrey Kasky was urgently looking for execs at Lyft.
Kasky Deepstate Anonymous ID:fGB4TvRG Tue 20 Feb 2018 14:04:27 No.161236723 ViewReplyOriginalReport
Jeffery Kasky, father of Cameron Kasky posted this on his LinkedIn two days before shooting. Police claim that Nikolas Cruz took an Uber. Kasky wanted to contact the Executives of Lyft. He could’ve set up the transportation.
All unverified, but interesting.
Would anyone know how to confirm if Kasky was ever an FBI agent?
This kid is mentally ill posting all of that garbage. The pic of him ambusing Rubio is pure glee. His parents must be proud they have filled him with so much hate. Someone please get him a psych eval.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A psych eval will be of no use. He is too far gone over the edge in his ideology. Prison would only infect others…….a stiff rope is the only humane way to deal with this…harsh? Yes, but in time either it is them or us……they have had their way too long and will not give it up.
im sure he was one of the bullies who tormented Cruz
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excuse me, Cameron…. But the rest of us are going to listen to a lecture from a generation that eats Tide Pods for breakfast?
Spare me…..
It appears our CNN sheriff left out some important details before he started egging on the crowd. Also from the article:
“In November, a tipster called BSO to say Cruz “could be a school shooter in the making” but deputies did not write up a report on it. That came just weeks after a relative called asking BSO to seize his weapons. Two years ago, according to a timeline of interactions with Cruz’s family, a deputy investigated a report that Cruz “planned to shoot up the school” – intelligence forwarded to the campus deputy, with no apparent result.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am having horrible thoughts after hearing what Michele and O’dumbo had to say about this movement. Has o’dumbo now have his “brown shirts”? Too much like Hitler. JMO
Baby Brown Shirt wants to punch people in the face.
He epitomizes the end product of the “new” public school system.
This kid’s tweets sound as deranged as the kid who pulled the trigger.
That was 5 minutes totally wasted.
Cameron better be careful what he wishes for. The people he wants to punch aren’t brainwashed snowflakes, they’re the everyday working Americans, the soldiers who fight in order for him to spew his bull**** & other assorted freedom loving Americans
But this is what I mean when I harp on how important it is to start addressing the stranglehold the radical left has on our education system. The absolute enslavement of our children’s minds is real & it churns out mindless leftist sheep every year
Where do you think all those Hillary voters came from? BLM & Antifa? They’ve been groomed since grade school to be unthinking social justice warriors
They can’t tell you what 2 + 2 is. They have no sense of history. They pretty much know nothing, except white people are bad, including their own ancestors, America is racist / imperialistic & Marxism is good
The same people who orchestrated their school massacre are now guiding them into lashing out at those who truly want to save them. It’s the biggest con job, & it’s our children being sacrificed for the globalist lefts personal gain
We’ve really got to stop this insidious crime of leftist influence over our children. That influence has been instrumental in how our children are raised & how they form their critical thinking skills, (non-thinking) & it’s destroying their lives
The takeover of our schools & our media by the left has truly been their biggest weapon against traditional America, & our children are their pawns. It’s time we start to concentrate on ending their influence
If we don’t do it soon, I’m afraid we’ll ultimately lose
https://www.dailywire.com/news/27470/walsh-i-will-get-rid-my-gun-matt-walsh
“Cruz and his biological brother, Zachary, were adopted by Roger and Lynda Cruz, who were from Long Island, New York. They moved to Florida, where they adopted the boys, an aunt, Barbara Kumbatovich told Newsday. Roger Cruz died in 2004.
http://popculture.com/trending/2018/02/16/nikolas-cruz-adoptive-mother-lynda-death-florida-school-shooting/
Is it possible that there is a connection between Kasky and the Cruz’s adoption of two biologically-connected children, possibly with Autism?
This Cameron child seems like the perfect candidate for residency in a mental health institution.
“He had yellow eyes! So, help me, God! Yellow eyes!”
Easy to see this kid down the road standing over a trench with a pistol…
‘HE NEVER WENT IN’: Broward County Sheriff INVESTIGATING School Officer For Failing To Act During Parkland Shooting
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/never-went-broward-county-sheriff-suspends-school-officer-failing-act-parkland-shooting-video/
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel on Thursday said he was suspending without pay the school resource officer who was at the Parkland school where 17 people were shot dead.
Israel said school resource officer Scott Peterson took a position outside of the school but “never went in” as the onslaught occurred, citing security footage.
“In the case of Scott Peterson, our school resource deputy, I want to clarify any rumors conjecture or stories that may have been out there,” Israel said.
Israel said Peterson was “absolutely on campus,” adding that he was armed and in uniform during the shooting.
Israel said he decided to suspend Peterson without pay pending an investigation, but Peterson decided to resign.
Sheriff Scott Israel said Officer Scott Peterson failed by waiting outside the Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS building for about 4 of the 6 minutes while Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people.
Thank you for posting all that Sundance. Well said.
Tapper/CNN brass literally gave this kid a microphone to shout down a sitting Senator. Really disgusting.
I watched about 5 minutes muted. Body language and attitude were interesting. Did everybody see that the Broward County Security Officer resigned cuz they got him on tape cowering outside the door of the schools and didn’t go in? For 4 minutes? People need to be jailed in this mess. And this little Nazi on stage with Rubio might be one of ’em.
P.S. Scott Israel needs to resign and be looked at for indictments for failure to perform.
Where did the audience come from? In what city was this filmed/produced? Did CNN screen or vet every audience member to make sure they were of like mindedness?
