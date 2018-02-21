Pathetic CNN Harasses Elderly Trump Supporter for Thought Crimes…

CNN has gone full Stazi. Pathetic. Not content with bullying teenage Reddit users who create memes, CNN takes it a step further and tracks down a woman at her home in Florida to inform her on camera she’s been tricked into colluding with the Russians.

(Daily Caller) As part of its obsessive coverage of Russiagate, CNN sent reporter Drew Griffin to Florida to interview an elderly woman who runs a Facebook group that was targeted by Russian trolls prior to the 2016 election:

[…] It is unclear what Griffin hoped to accomplish with the interview. He sought to convince Goldfarb that the Russian firm, called the Internet Research Agency, had infiltrated her pro-Trump group. (read more)

