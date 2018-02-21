Pathetic CNN Harasses Elderly Trump Supporter for Thought Crimes…

CNN has gone full Stazi. Pathetic. Not content with bullying teenage Reddit users who create memes, CNN takes it a step further and tracks down a woman at her home in Florida to inform her on camera she’s been tricked into colluding with the Russians.
(Daily Caller) As part of its obsessive coverage of Russiagate, CNN sent reporter Drew Griffin to Florida to interview an elderly woman who runs a Facebook group that was targeted by Russian trolls prior to the 2016 election:
[…] It is unclear what Griffin hoped to accomplish with the interview. He sought to convince Goldfarb that the Russian firm, called the Internet Research Agency, had infiltrated her pro-Trump group. (read more)
Advertisements
These are the same Jokers who said not to real Wikileaks’ Seth Rich release! They’d review them for you…SICK
LikeLiked by 1 person
Supposedly they’ve lost 30-40% of their audience since last year, pathetic crap like this will accelerate their never-too-soon demise.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The MSM just keeps digging. This is a game to them. To belittle and degrade anyone who does not believe as they DEMAND.
IMO, the hole is getting deeper and the majority of America is becoming aware and educated.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It would be difficult to keep your composure and think of a witty comeback when under this type of unbelievable intrusion into your personal life, but I wish she had responded, “Do you realize that YOU – the media – are the ones attempting to undermine our democratic government. YOU are the ones serving Russia’s interests. YOU are the problem. FIX YOUR OWN HOUSE.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Saw this video earlier, was floored by CNN’S harassment of this Lady. She was much nicer than I would have been…She is now being harassed on her Facebook Account….CNN needs to be stopped….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonder when/if they will interview Micheal Moore
LikeLike
They just doxxed this elderly woman for the crime of having a pro-Trump Facebook group. I saw this video earlier and couldn’t believe what I was seeing/hearing….
This is way more than a bridge too far… it is now harassment and if any harm befalls this woman due to CNN’s actions, then it will be 100% their fault.
Scary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Their Stasi tactics have been up’d today with public “shame” marches…
LikeLike
CNN is beyond ridiculous. What the lady is saying is that her and her group of people are AMERICAN TRUMP supporters, period. Doesn’t matter if they liked or retweeted anything from someone else. It doesn’t discount their support or citizenship.
I hope CNN FAILS.
LikeLike
This is horrible. I am so proud of that lady telling the so called “reporter” it was bullshit. This is getting insane. How can we STOP the media. We need some ideas. Perhaps, and this such a random thought, we can all pitch in and create our own news station. We the People. Any ideas, anyone? I know that a lot of us might not have much money, but maybe we can make it happen if we all come together. I don’t know where to start, but surely, together, we have great minds. God bless this lady for standing her ground. I wish she would have demanded he get off of her property. I am rambling, I am pissed.
LikeLike