Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo Interviews Ken Starr…

Posted on February 18, 2018 by

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo interviews former Special Counsel Ken Starr surrounding the Mueller Trump/Russia investigation and the 36-page indictment surrounding Russian election interference. Ken Starr directs attention toward the OIG investigation by Michael Horowitz and the evidence of FISA court corruption.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, FBI, media bias, President Trump, Russia, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo Interviews Ken Starr…

  1. Dekester says:
    February 18, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    I was just reading your Presidents tweets. He specifically thanked Starr for the excellent interview.

    Your country has never had a more engaged President.

    Great Stuffs!

    Like

    Reply
  2. Sentient says:
    February 18, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    Boy, is Ken Starr ever myopic. Everybody’s good people. Right… Rosenstein is “Trump’s DOJ”. Right… Starr is a Boy Scout in a system of mafiosi.

    Like

    Reply
  3. litlbit2 says:
    February 18, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    Only listened to first two minutes! Total BS. No Americans involved, yep only the Clintons, Obama’s, DNC, GOPe, Fusion GPS…No Americans! See Sundance he has the list proving no Americans, all foreigners mentally. Hang’em high including Mueller.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s