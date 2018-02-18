Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo Interviews Ken Starr…

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo interviews former Special Counsel Ken Starr surrounding the Mueller Trump/Russia investigation and the 36-page indictment surrounding Russian election interference. Ken Starr directs attention toward the OIG investigation by Michael Horowitz and the evidence of FISA court corruption.
I was just reading your Presidents tweets. He specifically thanked Starr for the excellent interview.
Your country has never had a more engaged President.
Great Stuffs!
Boy, is Ken Starr ever myopic. Everybody’s good people. Right… Rosenstein is “Trump’s DOJ”. Right… Starr is a Boy Scout in a system of mafiosi.
Only listened to first two minutes! Total BS. No Americans involved, yep only the Clintons, Obama’s, DNC, GOPe, Fusion GPS…No Americans! See Sundance he has the list proving no Americans, all foreigners mentally. Hang’em high including Mueller.
