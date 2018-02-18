Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo Interviews Jeff Sessions…

Attorney General Jeff Sessions sat down with Maria Bartiromo for an extensive discussion on ongoing issues. Topics include immigration reform, FISA court abuses, the DOJ and FBI corruption investigation(s), and more. WATCH:
I wish he could give more details, but I understand why he can’t!!
I actually was surprised how much he actually did say! He proved SD correct on two fronts. His office has been the one allowing those text messages to come out into the sunlight. He also said their are 27 opening investigations on leaks. Under the previous administration, they only had 3 in one year. One of those leak investigations is on the Flynn and Russian ambassador’s phone call.
Excellent summation Fle
I for one am damned sick and tired of hearing Jeff Sessions praise that rat Rosenstein.
YAY!
Another website is using this interview to trash AG Sessions. I think I understand “where he is coming from.” I would love for Sundance to provide his expert insight.
Could be wrong here… but willing to bet Jeff Sessions knows that if he comes out breathing fire and brimstone… like Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch did… any subsequent indictments, prosecutions, etc. will be marked as purely political targeting by the Marxist democrats…
I think that is what folks have been saying all along.
Jeff Sessions knows exactly what he is doing.
TY for that comment Wolf…..
I agree!!
I’ll put it this way.
First. If Sessions told us what he is doing, he would also be telling the enemy.
Second: Whether Sessions is dirty or clean our President knows. Sessions is still there and one way or the other, our President knows how to handle it.
Objectively Speaking: I’ll trust the President. All the rest is just blather, until the action start.
Oh yeah.
Some of Sessions critics are pot heads who are miffed about drug policy.
Some are impatient and want instant gratification.
Some don’t understand AG JBSIII’s Southern Gentleman personality and speech, total commitment re: law and order, exactitude re: case preparation, and his silent predator stealth prosecutorial style.
When Sessions strikes, it will be like Sun Tsu:
‘Let your plans be dark and impenetrable as night, and when you move, fall like a thunderbolt.’
I hope to God you are right!!
In this interview, Sessions’ steely completely committed determination was visible/audible. There is no half-a$$ effort here. I think the Clinton and Obama and even Bush years lit a fire under this man that only restoration of law and order, the Department of Justice and FBI will satisfy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Appropriate Sun Tzu quote there georgia. I always find a Sun Tzu quote to fit PDJT; however, in this case PDJT’s administration is following/learning or just plain on the same page as him.
Eyeballs over the glasses. Just like my teachers/bosses do when they catch you doing something “wrong”.
To borrow from T-Rex: This isn’t Sessions’ first sword dance. He’s the real deal and heads are going to roll. We won’t hear about the coming arrests until after the Miranda rights are read.
Its not Lindsey Graham’s first sword dance either…..
Funny!
I think you mean Linda’s first FAN dance, eh?
LMAO
Foam sword dance…. Wait that is Rubio. My bad.
wolfie, Jeff was as “cool as a cucumber” in that interview and I consider Maria one of the best. “Lawlessness over the last 8-10 years” (how long will she be at FBN).
Jeff definitely knows what he is doing. He did say Rosey is a professional which sounds noncommittal.
Jeff also talked about a strong immigration policy and trashed both current law and latest proposed laws.
Every day in Trump Time, I say “No – THIS GUY or THIS GAL is his biggest killer.” And then the next day, somebody is bigger.
This is how too much winning happens. Amazing players!
Agreed about what he said about Rosey. I’m saying intentionally noncommittal, which of course means the same thing, but I think it’s all good. And perfect on immigration, too. Win or fail, he has it right. POTUS isn’t budging from GREAT.
👍👍
Can you imagine the sh**hole agencies he is trying to clean up, all while trying to get nominees through Congress; attack MS-13 and human trafficking across our country; and right bureacracies gone way off course? They have had 8 years of wilful disregard for constitutionality and Rule of Law drummed into every rank, not to mention biased hiring practices to fill the rank & file.
I pray that he has found a few good men & women to support this nearly insurmountable task.
He clearly has found some good people. I think many people are as invested in this as we are, all over FBI and DOJ.
And when I say that EVERY SECOND COUNTS in preventing future DEEP BLUE MASS MURDERS, I think the HONEST men and women of the FBI are going to do the right thing and CLEAN OUT THE FILTH.
Sessions was called a racist by Feinstein and her racist conspirators when he was nominated for a judicial appointed by President Reagan when he was 39 years old and defeated. Something tells me he never forgot. Heh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Feinstein. I’m very curious what sort of justice is coming her way. She has hidden her crimes much better than most of them.
Reply to Gov Jay – I agree that if Sessions does anything overt, the crooked main stream media will label any and all action by the FBI and DOJ as “Trump abusing using his Presidency to go after political opponents”. The crooked main stream media has already done this on several occasions. I think Sessions knows (that the President) is at a disadvantage (with every Presidential action) as the UniParty and crooked main stream media attack the President constantly. I hope the President can make the public more aware of the UniParty (as opposed to the crooked main stream media who are not hiding their agenda).
Other Sunday talking head news:
Wallace on FNS just allowed some kid to spout the 18 school shootings in 2018 stat. He didn’t even try to correct him on the bogus stat. I only watched to see how Rush would handle the swamp rat Wallace and the big takeaway for me on the whole show was the no pushback on that kid. Disgusting.
Well Snowman, thanks for doing the dirty work. I can’t watch Wallace or Shep Smith. They both are so disgusting. Can’t understand why FoxNews keeps them around.
I think a lot of people (even people on the Trump Train) are trashing Sessions unnecessarily.. you can’t expect the man to show his hand, that’s what Republicans (stupidly) did in the past!! Sundance has raised my hopes that MAYBE Sessions et al are going to show some cojones and go for all the marbles!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
We’re really just soldiers in the foxhole complaining that the generals are taking too long. We’re aching for our fight. But we still trust there are pieces being put in place to win the war.
Thank you for posting this! Was just getting ready to watch it this morning and the high winds knocked out the power and it didn’t come back on until right after her show was over. 😦
I keep saying that if Trump didn’t like what Sessions was doing, then he would be doing something different.
Well, not really. He clearly knows that he should have informed POTUS before recusing himself and withdrawn his bid for AG, but he didn’t because he wanted the job. POTUS cannot go near him because it will be obstruction of justice even if it isn’t. I just wish he would resign.
Right you are Littleflower……………Sessions did a dis-honorable thing by the president. Well before he was nominated and confirmed Sessions knew he was going to recuse. He should have told the president. He didn’t. P Trump would have never nominated him to be the AG.
We really do not know that 100%. If so Sessions is an honorable man and he would have resigned. There was more to it.
The hiring of Sessions is certainly perplexing. Any Trump AG would come under fire for bias whether a member of the campaign or not. Maybe the recusal was planned, though, to be sure, if the shoe were on the other foot, Holder/Lynch would never have done the same. The problem is that Trump’s innocence in the collusion doesn’t matter as long as Mueller can keep the story alive through the next campaign season, though there is the possibility that a sham investigation could backfire politically. It may even be that prolonging the Mueller probe was what Trumpworld had in mind to set the traps needed to bring down the big boys.
ANYONE that Trump nominated would have been forced to recuse OR would not have been confirmed. The recusal should have been a nothingburger in an ordinary Presidency. Give the number of lawsuits that President Trump has been through AND the La Raza judge in Calif. with his shenanigans with the Trump University lawsuit, I very much doubt that President Trump was unaware of recusal and when it applied.
Also remember SESSIONS FIRED ROSEY. It was President Trump who refused his resignation. link
Exactly – THIS PRESIDENT has over 50 years of managing high powered executives and making deals/profits/gains in one of the worlds most aggressive, cut-throat business arenas.
You can bet President Trump has met numerous times with AG Sessions and laid out his precise priorities, policies, goals, agendas for the investigative/legal portion of the Executive branch.
Somehow, I do not find this interview reassuring. He has 27 investigations in a black hole….so reassuring (not).
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maria Bartiromo’s interview style is awesome – she puts Hannity and Ingraham, and of course O’Reilly to shame.
Maria Bartiromo is one of the few I can watch…………
Indeed… Ask a question and let the person respond. Only speak if you are getting windy answers to run the clock out or to keep the person on track…
In our “sound bite” world, the art of the interview is a lost skill; MB is always excellent.
I, too feel frustration with his demeanor but after reading several articles here over the last few months my faith in Sessions is being restored. It’d be great if he would just say ‘We’re going to send that b$*#& and her cronies to Gitmo’ but he’s playing his role as scripted.
The smile on his face when questioned about the investigations give me renewed confidence!!!
Thanks Mr.Session for doing your job and I hope those on this site who constantly b*t have full fridge of crow when SHTF……
As said before, Sessions barely made it through the senate. The Demonrats hate him from way back in the 1980’s. His reputation was smeared when he was up in the Senate being interrogated for a judgeship. See below. The communists fear and hate him. That alone should give comfort.
http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/jeff-sessions-1986-confirmation-hearing-tinged-allegations-racism/story?id=43645768
Loved how Maria played the soundbite from Newt. It was like hitting Sessions with a Howie; how are you Howie? Lol I’ve been impatientwith JS at times too.
Very telling interview. Good to know JS is on top of things. Great video but you need to read between the lines. Maybe some people (hopefully) will go to prison. But it must be done as to NOT look partisan or it will not achieve the desired results.
He said nothing of value. Again. Of course all of his enemies watch Maria too. If I was doing an investigation would I give out juicy details? Nope. But this strategy works the same if I do nothing at work all day except play Candy Crush, and then say a year or so later give a statement saying nothing was found.
If I was a rat-fink b@stard FBI Director would I give details? No. But if I was Comey and I had to act like there was nothing to hide would I write a book that is released right before the IG report is issued? If I had an immunity deal from my pal Mueller, how would I act? Would I Twitter stoopid comments so people would think I was crazy? Crazy like a fox……
Yes. A rat-fink b@stard with insider knowledge would do all these things.
So how many of the IG staff have been bought off by the Swamp? Because no one in the DOJ or FBI appears scared. No one.
Most of the illegal spy mob in the FBI have been fired, ‘resigned’, moved on or demoted. Many in the DOJ NSD too
AND they’ve pretty much lawyered up. The smart ones have gone radio silent…….or maybe they’re somewhere ‘safe’ cooperating.
He seemed to make sense with the way he was handling his office. I like Jeff Sessions. 🙂
I love AG Sessions…he is doing his job…and no leaks are coming out…again he is doing his job. We aren’t supposed to know what they are doing. His little grin right before he answers Maria when she asked him about the Clinton Email Investigation was quite telling. He almost looked a little giddy…like…we got her on this.
I’m holding onto the thought that the white hats are waiting for the I.G.’s report (maybe just prior to it being released) then moving swiftly en masse to round up the conspirators at the same time lest they get warned.
Couple of questions:
What do you guys think about the timing of this interview? Part of the planned buildup to the IG report?
and,
Do you think Mueller can / would pivot and indict the DNC / HRC campaign etc for the same / similar crimes as the 13 Russians? In other words, he could structure the announcement in exactly the same way (and using some identical verbage), but obviously the individuals would be the other side of the aisle. A comment on another post pointed out the parallel structure of what they did!
Thoughts?
I hope you will get the answer fro this
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2018/02/why-mueller-didnt-indict-the-russians-for-meddling-in-the-presidential-election.php
Mueller COULD do that but I’m thinking at this point he is limited to just Trump Campaign. He doesn’t know what the I.G. knows about ‘Operation Trump’ and while he may not have been an active participant, there will most certainly be emails/texts by the conspirators naming him as the possible ‘End game’ i.e. Special Counsel. The plot has been exposed so he needs to let this investigation fade away but not too quickly.
Don’t miss the little smile and the twinkle in the eye of AG Sessions when Maria starts talking about Comey’s bogus investigation of Hillary Clinton.
You have to be quick to catch those telltale twinkles but they are there.
Ag Sessions is NOT going to talk about ongoing investigations because he shouldn’t but those twinkles tell you he has a lot of RATS in his traps.
Go back and watch again to see WHERE Ag Sessions has cream on his whiskers.
When common folk (like myself) question the process, we’re told that we just don’t understand how the government works, we need to be patient blah blah blah. I accept that premise ……. until people like Newt Gingrich go on national television and ask:
WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON???
This is like a three ring circus and the monkeys locked the ring master in the tiger cage and he can’t get out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Newt. Paid Pundit.
Controversy Sells. Chaos Sells. “What’s going on sells.”
Buy into it if you choose.
Br’er Woof doing his Song of Sessions impression:
Suspicious Cat is gonna be PURRIN’ on accounta what mah brotha Br’er Sessions be up to, ah’m tellin’ y’all! You heared it – Br’er Woof is tellin’ ya.
This here moment:
Don’t you be worryin’ none about that. Cuz Br’er Woof just done figgered it ALL out.
Askin’ that Jeff Sessions ’bout that FISA Court. Listen to his ansah. That BE the ansah.
Oh, he’s a SHAHP ONE and that’s all ahm a sayin’. Sundance done figger it out. Then that othah guy done figger it out in that tweet ’bout how Byron Yawk don’t figger it out but Sundance did. You wanna figgah it out you jus’ look at Br’er Woof’s Twittah tahm-lahn fo’ anythin’ bout dat ol’ Byron Yawk.
Br’er Sessions be in that briah patch REAL good, ain’t he? REAL GOOD. Whah, I cain’t see NOTHIN’ in thayuh. NOTHIN’. How come’s that? Hmmmm. Br’er Woof is smilin’.
Br’er Woof done love him some o’ that LAZY DAWG SLEEPEH DAWG JEFF SESSIONS.
Seriously – go back and read Sundance’s post where he corrects Byron York. If you need it more explicitly, look in the comments, including the one I retweeted. But don’t speak it. The DEMS can’t speak it. It’s TOXIC to them, just like Lisa Page and the leakers. So I won’t speak it either, and all they can do is THINGS OUTSIDE THE LAW which distract and try to gain power through normal communist means. Which get them stuck in the SAME TAR that Sessions has them in now.
Watching the tar pits is REAL SLOW, but it SHORE IS INTERESTIN’.
LOL……….Your on a roll today Wolf………
I’m in a heck of a mood after figuring out how BUSTED the Dems are. Time to bring those spotlights to DWS-land and sun-fry us up some co-conspirators who are gonna be dodging the needle. We are gonna save future kids even faster than I thought.
Priceless, B’rer Wolfie 😍
Worthless interview by a clearly uncomfortable sessions. Looked like a deer in the headlights. He’s more concerned with keeping his own image squeaky clean then rooting out corruption. Good man but in over his head. Basically it’s all in Rosenstein s hand right now. Anybody that watched that dope keep a straight face with Barney fife type report on the Russian s for screwing around on Facebook and acting like that’s the real threat to our country will we are slowly being corrupted and conquered from within, can see that Rod s part of the system that’s destroying us. We need someone in there who really gets it and has guts. Sorry guys, there is no grand strategy here. If there was trump wouldn’t be bashing them from Twitter. He’s probably as frustrated as we r
Politely and completely disagree.
Sessions’ history, actions and character are the polar opposite of your assessment.
His reputation is one of deadly effectiveness against criminals.
Sessions maybe doing his Machiavelli thing but Wray and Rosenstein as dirty as the muddy Mississippi.
well the President tells it like it is with his tweets and then leftist judges use those tweets to derail the Trump agenda…I think if the AG did the same thing, the leftist judiciary would have a field day – just my deux centimes FWIW
Sessions has no problem talking about ms 13 but can’t seem to open his mouth up about the Most dangerous thing to our republic. A corrupt intelligence/ justice dept. he doesn’t have the guts to take that monster on
I really appreciated his response to why he recused himself – “under explicit regulation of the Department of Justice, no one can participate in the investigation of a campaign in which they were an active participant”; followed with – “You can’t ask others in the department to follow law and follow the rules, if the Attorney General refuses to do so”. He is clearly a man of ethical standards! I also believe President Trump made those comments last year (his disappointment of such), as purely a “tactical comment” – The President and the AG are on the same page and traps need to be set via specific comments to throw the media into another ridiculous frenzy..
