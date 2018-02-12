Senator Lindsey Graham Discusses The Curious Susan Rice Email…

Senator Lindsey Graham (U-DC) appears on Fox News to discuss the curious Susan Rice email to herself on inauguration day. “by the book”
Amazing. Lindsey Graham. Never have been a fan. But, you sir, spoke the truth. When push came to shove, you are a Patriot, sir. Bravo.
He is a RINO but tonight he was our RINO! Lindsey has his moments! Our President is still pushing his and a Bill Cassidy’s Bill and will use reconciliation with the 2019 budget to finally get rid of Obamacare.
Most of our “leaders” need to be led around. It has been that way throughout history.
In other words they are a leaf in the wind.
Uniparty – District of Columbia – am I right? (U-DC)
Wazzup with that? Miss Lindsey suddenly grow a pair now that Juanita McStain is out of the picture? I don’t trust Lindsey for a second…
I’ve never understood Lindsey Graham. One minute he gives an interview like this and the next he’s pitching amnesty for all.
Graham is not the smartest whatever so I believe it was Grassley writing up the questions and all Graham wants to do is be constantly on stage taking over where McCain left off. Doesn’t like Trump but wants to be noticed.
So Rice writes an email to herself about a meeting with the President as “notes”. But she does it over two weeks later because she must have delayed onset memory? On inauguration day no less. Must have been depressed. My B.S detector is going off!
Obama and his dirty team must have been sweating. ” Quick! What can we do before we’re kicked out to cover our butts????” They saw signs that their plans were beginning to unravel.
Of course they were doing things by the book! Unfortunately, that book was ‘Rules for Radicals’.
Can I tweet that for you? I’ll give you credit! Hillarious!
I made the exact comment to my wife, only I said ‘Alynski’s book’..
Obama: “ Yeah, right . Ok , Comey empty that waste basket over there by my desk..and make sure you get everything. We’ve only got 15 days to clean this crap up. Susan, don’t just sit there, I ‘ ll hold this rug up, and you sweep that stuff under it here. Samantha? Do something..check those drawers in that table over by the door …clean ‘em out. We gotta make sure we leave this place lookin’ like we did everything ‘by the book’.
15 minutes after DJT was sworn in. Obama out.
IMO that was so that it would not be scooped up as Obama presidential records (and moved / hidden at the Obama library after inauguration).
No, she did this for the express purpose that it would be found by the new administration and provide “deniability” for Obama while throwing all the others under the bus (who were without a doubt doing exactly what he told them to) should it all blow up in their face. Had it never gone further and Trump be impeached, the letter would never have been noticed.
As I understand it, the meeting on January 5 was not on record. So, this memo establishes the meeting existed… Or it is a lie… to herself… Huh?
A lie, or another lie, what is with these crooks and traitors?
No wonder Obama had a portrait painted of himself buried deep in the weeds.
It sounds like Ms Rice was giving her boss plausible deniability as to his involvement in the Trump-Russia collusion story.
It’s the only reason that would make sense.
She was always called in to clean up Obama’s mess.
^^^THIS!!!
I’m impressed. Lindsey Graham was able to pack a whole lot of info into a short amount of time…kudos to him and to Fox for letting Graham speak, uninterrupted.
Idk…..I’ll take his help but me thinks Lindsay should have a question or two for his good buddy. Mr Graham might learn something from John if he was really curious.
Who knows maybe he has talked to him?….now I’m just being naive.
Graham makes a good point at the very end. Why would they be talking about doing things by the book … on January 5 (i.e., just 2 weeks before the end of the Obama presidency)?
Susan “dindu nuffin” Rice psy-ops again. Susan, please, we’re not stupid.
Plausible deniability=Probable defiability
so you are saying he didn’t order the code red..gotcha
Senator Graham is a RINO but on nights like tonight, he is our RINO. He actually had me laughing throughout the interview. At some point, Barry and his minions are going to get that BOOk 📖 slapped right across their face. I love what Graham said about how did Comey answer that question about making sure it was done “By the Book”.
This tells me that Barry and his Bitches are scared out of their minds! Over 50%+ Americans now believe that his administration spied on the Trump Campaign. The same percentage are calling for a second special counselor. That percentage will only grow as soon as the IG report is released.
There is no way in hell that Barry is going to get away with claiming he wanted everything done by the book 15 days before his sorry ass was evicted from the WH. If anything, this will show how guilty he was as well as his bitches. Sorry Barry, we are going to Throw the Damn Book At You During Your Sentencing!
Both he and Mo looked really…..different…… today at the ugly picture event.
Ha! Ugly picture event – good call and my chuckle for the night. Thanks, Web.
My takeaway from Rice’s email is that it shows a consciousness of guilt.
Just like with Benghazi.
Evil people don’t know what guilt is.
If she ever had any pangs of remorse she had her chance after the “Benghazi video” lie.
In my neck of the woods we called these people ‘lying sacks of shiit”, because they were and got caught.
Two thoughts from this:
1. They must have really believed they would succeed in preventing President-elect Trump from being inaugurated. Otherwise they wouldn’t be doing butt-covering maneuvers on Inauguration Day.
2. How do they do this entire interview without addressing the other (bombshell) part of Rice’s self-email which says “as we engage with the incoming team, we are mindful to ascertain if there is any reason that we cannot share information fully as it relates to Russia” ? In other words, that statement says: We are going to cover up what we were doing with the Russia investigation.
Your first point is very astute. I remember after my brief celebration on Nov 9th I was paranoid until after the electoral college voted in December. With the Stein recounts and faithless electors not mention the behind the scenes sedition act being carried out.
I wonder if they chickened out? Maybe a little scared of blood in the streets yada yada? And at the last minute decided ahhh WTH how much damage can Trump do to our precious little cabal, we’ll have him out in 6 months anyway…..just some things I’ve wondered.
I was thinking more along the lines that they believed they’d get some dirt off the wiretaps that they could use against him, then it didn’t happen and they had to butt-cover at the last minute.
No. By the 5th, they knew he was going to come in for sure. For one thing Obama was the one who called Hillary to tell her to concede on election night.
This was mostly about trying to cover tracks and make it look like they didn’t do anything wrong. Perhaps a little bit to set up ongoing activities after they left. But trying to stop the Inauguration is conspiracy thinking. They had no basis to believe that and in fact the Inauguration happened without event.
I wasn’t thinking along the more conspiratorial lines. Just that they might have thought they could catch him in a crime on the wiretaps and then release it to the press before Inauguration Day, then they would expect him to step aside under pressure. I never thought they would subvert the inauguration process via the electors or any of those other unlikely scenarios.
Except they knew there was nothing. We know there was nothing, they said so! Anti Trump patient zero said themselves there was no there there. Rather they realised their trap wasn’t working with the American public.
It wouldn’t have had to be the manufactured Russia dirt, it could have been any serious crime or scandal picked up on the wiretap, then leaked to the press. What if he’d had a dirty phone call with a mistress? It would have been leaked, the woman found and outed, and the media would have revisited the pu$$ytape rage and demanded he step aside before the inauguration.
Thankfully PDJT is squeaky clean and also wise enough to know he was being tapped. I hope he spent a lot of time on the phone talking about what a pansy and total dick Obama is.
“Dear me….I did everything right…Barry too. That is all.”
Title of Obama’s autobiography, ” By The Book.”
LikeLiked by 7 people
Title of his biography: “Booked and Charged”
Title of his memoir: “Screwed and Tattooed”
Oh, Ja! hahahahahah – “screwed and tattooed” Love it!
The book of Alinsky!
Ha! I just posted that up thread. These ‘folks’ are pretty transparent aren’t they.
“BUY the Book”
His whole life story and accomplishments could be entitled “What Didn’t Happen”
No, it would be, “Why Didn’t Anyone Buy The Book?”
“That’s It?”
It seems like the ultimate “fall on the sword” kamakazi soldier of he Obama regime has taken one more bullet for the team. Watch her story will be: I wrote the letter/memo on January 5th and I thought that I had sent it in the matter of course. Then as I was clearing out my computer on the last day, I discovered it in my “Draft folder.” I thought OMG . .this was supposed to have gone out 3 weeks ago ..quick send it now!!!
If Susan Rice regularly memorialized conversations in this manner, this email might be plausible…. in this case, it is not.
Good point.
(U-DC)…😂😂😂
I know! I love that one!
Wonder what was redacted (quite a few sentences by the look) from the Rice email – to herself!
I’m thinking it was about “Muh Russia” surveillance, pretending it’s real. THAT is what they would be throwing Comey under the bus about. The whole point is that she’s saying COMEY was supposed to come to OBAMA and inform him of something unstated, that will be used to fill in the “update” blank. It’s a nice general dodge – “Comey should have said something, it’s HIS FAULT, and OBAMA didn’t know.”
One factoid that seems to have slipped away from the whole dossier discussion is that FEC records show that OFA (Organizing for America, formerly Obama for America) also cut a large check ($972K) to Perkins Coie law firm…the same cutout that Clinton used. What did PC do for OFA so late in the election cycle and why does this never get mentioned?
I’ve seen it mentioned. I’m guessing the investigating white hats know exactly what OFA paid the law firm for. Hopefully we’ll learn the details at some point.
When was the check cut?
The only good thing here is that Lindsey Grahamnesty is often a go-to Republican for the media because he’s been reliably anti Trump and quite often unsupportive of the Presidents agenda. He’s definitely not reading the Democrat narrative on this one. Wonder if he’ll be interviewed or even quoted on the commie news networks.
[embedded video content]
LikeLiked by 2 people
Graham’s little boy smirk with his Innocently posed gotcha questions are delightful and he’s proving himself to be quite the asset to the truth seeking deplorables.
Drip, drip, drip. Every day another jewel comes out. Tick tock tick tock….
At some point even the most ardent Never Trumpers will surrender to the temptation of looking good while speaking the truth. Hence the midterm landslide.
So clearly a CYA. I can’t stop laughing 😂😂😂
It reeks of desperation.In my mind I imagine her in her office dreading the fact that soon she will be out of power. Power that’s needed to keep the lid on everything, so what does she do? A lsat ditch effort at covering her a zz on the one thing that keeps her awake at night, Treasonous acts committed that she was a large part of.
Maybe she was pondering the growth (or lack thereof) of her net worth. After all, losing this gig was going to seriously cramp her enrichment!
I think it was an insurance policy in case it was discovered “how they knew what they knew” (Farkas statement) and corrupt actions … for the WH to cover their arse and throw Comey, DOJ, and FBI under the bus to take all the blame.
What’s funny about it is how ham handed it was. It just makes them look worse than if they did nothing. She really is not a smart one like Shumer or the like.
Oh you’re killing me SD with the (U) DC….second time I’ve seen you out that in your article. May have been other times, but it’s hilarious every.single.time. 😁😂😂
Our = put stupid word press autocorrect for me again
Graham is asking the right question.
Why would a person write an email 15 days later to point out the at the meeting people should do what is not just expected of them, but their job.
Why would she emphasize doing things by the book as a driving focus of the meeting?
Honest AND innocent people do not stress these points. They never think about them.
She, Rice, is guilty of either knowing or being a part of something dishonest.
People should view this not as a reminder for the record, but as an admission that at that meeting, those were the only words that were never said.
Yes, a real shocker that Graham had a clue somewhere in this life. Makes me wonder how much is faked stupidity and how much is borrowed intelligence.
Did she send herself a similar email a couple weeks after Benghazi?
So if we take her email at face value (I don’t but bear with me) and they did actually do this one “by the book”…because it was explicitly stated…how many were not “by the book”…shouldn’t they all have been “by the book”, and not need a supposed explicit directive? Admits more guilt than she does exonerating anyone with this email. She’s amazingly stupid.
A good prosecutor is going to cut her into ribbons
I’m wondering if Ms. Rice was in the habit of keeping notes on important meetings she attended. Was it dept policy (ie “by the book”) to keep notes like the one she wrote on Jan 20? And to do so using an email to self as a note storage system?
And we know that about a month later, Mr Comey was also writing memos to himself……Was he doing so per policy, personal habit, or did his boss issue an order?
If I were Graham or Grassley, I’d add an 11th question to dig into their note taking history.
Obama has too much faith in Valerie Jarrett, Susan Rice and Power. But time has own speed and people change. How long these people and DNC lie and take bullet for Obama and Hillary?
Samantha Power has two children under the age of 10….
Not for long.
The question is whether her hubs Cass Sunstein goes to prison for something too. He seems pretty innocent now, but TROLLGATE will eventually come out – where they used foreign and domestic resources to do a lot of nasty stuff online, per Sunstein’s theories of propaganda. If they crossed over into illegality (and they stopped doing a lot of things, so I suspect they did), then he may need to cut a deal, too. He kinda slid out the side door – something up with that.
SR: I have thought the same thing: There is no more reason for any one conspirator to keep up the charade. Now, it’s everyone for himself or herself. They are all going down. There’s no place to hide.
Most people seem to be assuming that the email was actually sent on Inauguration Day 2017. How do we know she didn’t send it MUCH MORE RECENTLY with a faked time stamp to make it LOOK LIKE it was sent on Inauguration Day? Reread Grassley’s lette!! He’s not sure either!!
I’m unclear on the timestamp clue. Not sure how she could get it into the archival records much after she left office. It might be off a minor amount (like during turnover), but I don’t see how it would be very recent. I could be wrong, but that is initial thinking.
Maybe it is just them wanting to get confirmation of the time on record, not some big deception. IOW, have her agree to the timing.
Without the umbilical cord connected to John McCain, Linds ventures out on his own.
Susan Rice thinking: “Gotta remember verbatim what we agreed the story was.”
“Susan Rice thinking: ‘Gotta remember verbatim what we agreed the story was.’ ”
That does have the ring of truth…
I’m neither Graham watcher, nor a body language expert, but the very subtle facial muscle movements were telling. Watch the clip 4, 5, 6 times, paying close attention to the eyes and the mouth. Maybe he’s always like this, but I read a knowing bemusement. He knows exactly what she was up to.
Sticky Rice full of beans!
