GOP Members Discuss The FISA Memo…

GOP Membership have put together this video to highlight the key points surrounding how the DOJ and FBI put together a FISA Court application to conduct surveillance on political opposition:
Additionally, constitutional lawyer Alan Dershowitz discusses the ongoing issues:
I’d like to see a discussion on Democrat (Warner, Schiff, McCain, etc) ties to Ukrainian and Russian oligarchs. It seems there is some shady arms dealer lurking behind every shrill Trump alarmist.
I would like to see an investigation following the money investments in Ukraine.
Better add Biden and his son to the list…
I’ve always believed the Clinton Foundation is cover for arms dealing to worn torn African countries
”
Bill Clinton’s Africa entourage
Donors and big campaign fundraisers join him on his annual foundation trip abroad.” https://www.politico.com/story/2015/04/bill-clintons-africa-entourage-117445
Like Sidney Blumental’s role in the downfall of Libya for mo etary profit and his coordination with SOS Hillary Clinton? I’m sure you are correct in your conjecture.
Good to see some GOP members are standing up for the rule of law
Dershowitz: “The problem is, none of this is criminal”.
Excuse me, sir??
LOL
I like Dershowitz and he knows WAY more than I do, but that is a simply absurd.
He just doesn’t want any democrats prosecuted. He’s been pushing for a “ceasefire”.
Too late for that. Besides, Trump didn’t do anything wrong and they did. Prosecute everybody involved to the fullest extent of the law, whether “Dersh” likes it or not.
It was unbelievable to hear Dershowitz say that none of this was criminal. We have watched so much criminal activity for so many years and there are never any consequences. Most of us would be in jail.
Dershowitz was saying that what general Flynn did, talking to the Russians, was not illegal. It wasn’t but lying to the fbiwas
General Flynn didn’t lie. Much more likely that Strzok falsified the 302, as was his practice. Dirty rotten bast**D.
Gen Flynn was willing to take a quilt plea on something. I pray to God he gets out of it. He is a great american
Glass house owner Lolita Dershowitz is not going to say murder is illegal if the deed is done or paid for by Crooked, Blackmailing Hillary.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Dersh is treading carefully, damned if he does or does not. Hi name was on the manifest on at least one of Epstein’s flights.
“Unbelievable”? Not.
Der Dersh is a lifelong Demonrat. He has always been pro-baby murder, pro-homosexual everything, proudly voting for Israel-hating 0bama (twice!) and of course BJ & Hellary for as long as they are breathing (and maybe even after).
Don’t let Dershowitz’ occasional peeks out of the dark side fool ya.
The FBI & DOJ did commit a crime if they withheld certain information from the judge.
18 U.S. Code § 1519 (in part)
Whoever knowingly . . .
– Conceals, Covers Up, Falsifies, or makes a false entry in any record, document, . . .
– with the intent to impede, obstruct, or Influence the investigation or proper administration of any matter within the jurisdiction of any department or agency of the United States
OR
-in relation to or contemplation of any such matter or case, shall be fined under this title, imprisoned not more than 20 years, or both.
==
In addition to not identifying Steele’s motive, apparently not having corroborating information & who paid for the Dossier& the FBI / DOJ-cited numerous times the Yahoo news article by Michael Isikoff article that does not corroborate the Steele dossier because it is derived from information leaked by Steele himself to Yahoo News.
Exactly…there must be consequences for crossing the giant.
“When you strike at a king, you must kill him.”
― Ralph Waldo Emerson
“Counterintelligence” is reason many will walk away.
he is just talking about the FISA misrepresentation. he says there is not a statute to cover misrepresentation to the FISA court. he says, maybe contempt of court…. but as for lying to the FISA court, there’s no statute about that, a special case for this strange court. he is not trying to hold out for the democrats – all his old friends are now shunning him, I don’t think we should too.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Not shunning him by ANY means, and you make a good point. Thanks.
And if it is not criminal, there is nothing that would prevent this from happening again. And again. And again. Also, nothing prevents a Judge from issuing bogus warrants based on bogus FISA based on bogus intelligence.
The whole thing violates the Constitution in every possible way and it is not criminal.
Quoting Comey… That’s it?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly. Some people on this forum are hearing things that isn’t being said.
But then again….we all can be like that from time to time. 🙂
I am not a lawyer but lying to a judge is perjury and that is a criminal offence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not sure how Dersh squares this circle….lying to the FBI is a crime….lying to a judge and presenting knowingly false evidence…no problem…sorry Dersh, why dont you give it a whirl next time you find yourself arguing before a Federal Judge and see how that works out for ya….k!
“he is not trying to hold out for the democrats – all his old friends are now shunning him, I don’t think we should too.”
____________________
How do we know ANYBODY is ‘shunning’ him?
Because he says so?
Because that’s the narrative that suits the Left for the moment?
Or is there some actual evidence that this is true?
Lying to the Court should be good for disbarment at the least.
How can Dershowitz say that it isn’t criminal to get a FISA title 1 action with a BS dossier?
And Mueller’s team is largely made up of Hillary supporters and donors.
This “incidental” nonsense means that everyone that Carter Page talked to was being spied on. This is a witch hunt and that’s all it is. Nobody can tell me it’s legal.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHYB6o9V0AAUH2o.jpg:large
Some believe mens rea is right in America’s face. This would include any jury…….prosecution, witness, evidence….footnotes on FISA application or extensions.
mens re·a
menz ˈrēə
noun LAW
the intention or knowledge of wrongdoing that constitutes part of a crime, as opposed to the action or conduct of the accused.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Dershowitz is VERY sophisticatedly shilling for the left. He wants to get his fellow leftists off the hook.
The man is a liar and a propagandists.
Do you think he is sincere when he says you have beautiful eyes?
Or do you think he is manipulating you by leveraging your (totally misplaced) joy that “someone on the other side” might see you pov?
Dershowitz KNOWS his side is in deep, disgraceful trouble, and he is trying to help his fellow leftists all he can.
With respect, Dershowitz has taken STRONG issue with the Mueller investigation and most esp. with arguments that PDJT can be charged with obst. of justice, even if he were to fire either Mueller or Rosenstein. And he has taken unmitigated HELL from the left for doing so, all while sticking to his guns. Jus’ sayin’
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looks like he’s getting it from the right now
+1
You can fool some of the people but not long time Dershowitz observers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
3 hops friend. Everyone Page communicated with and everyone those people communicated with. Think of the Bacon game.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Then Dershowitz goes on to say how important the “media” is to serve as a check and balance in order to uncover the facts, blah, blah… huh? Has the good professor been living in a cave the last couple of decades? The media, with its blatantly obvious commie pinko bias wouldn’t present “the facts” or “the truth” if it were to smack them upside the head… Remember Mel’s Diner? Flo? “When donkeys fly?” The more things change, the more they remain the same, until now. Thank you Lord for PDJT!
LikeLiked by 6 people
If the “media” had any character what–so–ever, then perhaps they would actually serve as a check and balance just at the Founders intended them to do.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sadly, All American, I don’t think the media believes in character… they are on a globalist mission, the mission is not in the best interests of the USA; and they hold the conviction that they must succeed by whatever means necessary… yuck!
But take heart, PDJT has branded them to be fakes… as time goes by, their ammo will run out.
Don’t get me wrong, we shouldn’t gloat over closing in on the kill of a hapless adversary; but maybe we could get the Good Lord to grant us a mulligan…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wretched1, My apologies but I don’t really have a problem with gloating. It’s in my DNA. 🙂
Mr. Dershowitz has been ‘pink pilled’ at best. He has been shrewd enough to see the writing on the wall, but to undo a lifetime of leftist thinking needs strong medicine. He’s still in the sick ward, but making progress.
LikeLike
Dershowitz has made this statement on more than one occasion on TV. The time was on FBN and he was pushed to answer, why. His rationale is that he believes laws regarding the FISC are so vague and essentially no existent because the courts have no constitutional basis. Therefore, in his mind, there are no US Codes or Federal Laws that can be applied. When pushed further, he said, “remember I am a liberal”. In other words, don’t ask him to legally attack anything democrat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At least he highlights that FISC is unconstitutional. The “secret” Court will not survive this scandal.
LikeLike
The doj and fbi, being gov employees, have what’s called the immunity doctrine. Sidney Powell discusses that in her book entitled license to lie.
Dershowitz has a point on violations not being criminal. There could be perjury – but the courts rarely do anything on that. The law calls for damages and civil liability. Gov employees might get disciplined or even fired for not following procedures- but usually the doj protects the gov employees. There’s been many fisa violations, 75 after 9/11, cited but nothing on any prosecution and nothing on any disciplinary action either. It seems like police warrant violations the judge just doesn’t let the evidence be used in court. Police are motivated to follow the 4th so that the evidence to convict can be used in court.
In light of the congressional spying, the 99 Page fisa abuse report, and now this- its obvious the court and FBI aren’t sincerely trying to comply with the 4th amendment. They congress passed a 6 year renewal of fisa.
This all looks like political Kabuki theatre to me. It might be geared to getting Mueller SC dropped and politically damaging the Dems. I see no sincere effort to fix the actual fisa abuse though- especially in light of the renewal.
We must demand change. FISC is unconstitutional.
LikeLike
Dershowitz: “The problem is, none of this is criminal”.
FOX News could just as well have had a, Clinton apologist, Lanny Davis analysis. Geesh.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lanny Davis is exactly as corrupt as Dershowitz.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anyone associated with the Clinton’s or Obama is corrupt.
Dersh is just reinforcing what we already know…it is a crime for you or me to lie to the FBI or a Judge….if a crooked politician, lawyer , or agent does it, its not a crime…2 tiered justice brought to you courtesy of Alan Dershowitz
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I like Dershowitz and he knows WAY more than I do, but that is a simply absurd.”
_______________
It is absurd.
I don’t like him, at all. He is corrupt and a defender of the corrupt.
“Lolita Express” Dershowitz has always swum among the Leftist scum, while his shtick is ‘impartiality’. I didn’t buy it 20+ years ago, and I don’t buy it now.
LOTS of lawyers have enumerated entire lists of crimes which have been committed, and then there’s Dershowitz with his ‘nothing to see here’ routine.
They can’t both be right.
Dershowitz is pals with a lot of people who are going to be arrested and tried for Treason. Dershowitz should go down with them.
At the very minimum, many of these people have lied to Congress under oath. That’s perjury at the minimum.
We could start with perjury, obstruction of justice, contempt of court, criminal conspiracy against rights…im sure even a half decent lawyer could fouble that list without much trouble
LikeLike
I agree with you! There is a lot Dershowitz says that I like…but I also get that he is STILL a Dem at heart…and tho’ he spouts “Constitutionality”…he seems to always lean towards favoring the Left, in my humble opinioin!
LikeLike
Last I heard these crimes are either treason (life in Prison) or Sedition (hanging).
LikeLike
Sedition, Consparisy against the United States, and Obstruction.
LikeLike
I believe there is also conspiracy in play. RICO, where art thou?
LikeLike
RICO the whole Damn-o-rat Party!
Larry Klayman would take the case pro bono.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not only is there criminal activity, but activity that deserves the death penalty.
LikeLike
I think that Dershowitz’ Democratic party no longer exists. Has he been paying attention to the leadership and platform of the Democrats lately? He seems to be living in a 50 year old bubble where the media does its job.
LikeLike
He defended OJ.
Says it all.
LikeLike
Tipping point coming soon. House of corrupt cards unraveling. May God Help Our ❤️🇺🇸 Beloved Country 🇺🇸❤️
LikeLiked by 9 people
I do love Tipping Point on OAN 347 Directv
I am so proud of the White Hats in the House and the Senate. Rep. Devin Nunes, Rep. Ron DeSantis, Rep. Jim Jordan, Rep. Bob Goodlatte, Rep. Matt Gaetz, Rep. Mark Meadows, Senator Chuck Grassley and Senator Ron Johnson.
Our President said last year he was going to teach the Republicans how to win. He is doing exactly that!
Rep. Matt Gaetz said that he speaks with our President every single day. He said that our President loves the fact that he goes on tv, no matter the station and defends our President. He was like a little kid the night of the State Of The Union asking our President to pose for a selfie 🤳 with him.
LikeLiked by 20 people
They’re both very handsome in that photo!
Yes, I noticed President Trump looks particularly happy in that picture.
After giving that SOTU speech, it’s no wonder he has a big smile!
Our President said last year he was going to teach the Republicans how to win. He is doing exactly that!”
Yes,Fle, that is exactly what he’s doing! Our poor Republicans may have good souls but have never been taught to fight back. There are many ways to fight, and President Trump knows them all. And now is not only passing them on to his children and staff but a whole new crop of leadership in our government. This may be his greatest legacy of all.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Which is why some GOPers that stayed away from PDJT are now supporting him. Even never-Trumpers
Beautifully said! Gaetz, DeSantis and Nunes are extremely young and have very bright futures in the Republican Party. Our President is mentoring them and that is how Trumpism gets passed on for generations to come.
Don’t forget Jim Jordan! 🙂
Ah….you didn’t, just in that one comment. My bad!
Agreed, but I’m wary of Rep. Goodlatte’s bill on a national biometric ID card. Citizens already have proof of identity. We are a Republic made up of sovereign States. we don’t need national ID cards – just as we don’t need national driver licenses.
🙏 Pray everyday for ❤️ Donald John Trump ❤️ May God continue to give him strength, endurance, fortitude and vigor to defend US 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 21 people
…And wisdom..from on High…as well as safety from evil-doers who wish him ill!
I like the FISA Memo video.
But even though it is a summary, it probably sails right over a lot of lofo heads.
Perhaps we need a shorter version…summed up in a couple of sentences, that makes it easier to understand.
Exactly, dumb it down with a 30 second cartoon with rap music for the millennials
LikeLiked by 5 people
Pretty sorry state we’re in.
Benjamin Wittes, friend of Comey’s , doesn’t get it and he is supposed to be intelligent.
Sunny – so true!!! The American public isn’t that well educated, unfortunately. Years and years of lefty brainwashing has taken its toll.
They are millennials, too, sunny!
http://www.pewresearch.org/topics/millennials/
http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2016/04/25/millennials-overtake-baby-boomers/
Just b/c someone has a PhD (or are well educated) does not mean they are intelligent.
Treason. They tried. They lied. They cried. They fried.
They were with her. He won. Game over.
What will be the endgame of the MSM after running interference in the face of obvious sedition?
merely change the subject.
Sad. Porbably true.
The left is already moving on…just like Rush says of the media, they are ‘drive-bys’. Shoot ’em up, get some people bloodied up, and drive on.
And if any one calls out the carnage…dismiss, distort and distract.
I go to Memeorandum every once in a while to see the vile hatred that the left/media/neverTrumpers for the President.
Sundance has eloquently outlined the ‘small group’ of Trump haters trying to over turn the last election by extrajudicial means. A cabal if you will. But that ‘small group’ is embedded in a large culture/society that views itself as White Hats. They are the ones we’ve been waiting for (in their heads)
The ugliness of that social organization is plain to see in Memeorandum.
https://www.memeorandum.com/
CTH occasionally gets a mention…down in the weeds, below the fold. The current war is on Kelly. The goal is obvious, create the image that the Trump administration is in chaos, is is always in chaos, because President Trump is incompetent and overall an evil man.
True in 1985, true now “Dirty Laundry”
We all know that Crap is King. Give us dirty laundry!
The idea of a Republican video explaining the memo is a terrific idea especially since such a video would be aimed at ‘lower info voters’ as opposed to Treepers who are on the cutting edge in knowledge about this corruption thanks to Sundance. My observation is that the memo is too detailed, too ‘in the weeds’ so to speak and needs to be simplified to the core issues. Things like Hillary Clinton and the Democrat Party used our FBI and our Department of Justice to spy on the Trump campaign. That is using the police powers of the federal government to prevent the election of the opposition party candidate, etc, etc…I think it would be more powerful if done that way.
How about:
In 2016, our government decided that it was ok to wiretap political candidates, work with foreign spies to spread fake news to the media, then undermine an elected President with fake investigations. The government routinely taps your phones, your email, your Facebooks, then lets anybody make queries against it, and those people then fun of your political beliefs in private texts. If you want that to stop, you need to pay attention to this scandal and vote everyone who did this out of power.
LikeLiked by 4 people
IMHO they need to make it more about the way they lied about Carter Page and accused him of being a spy when they knew better just to suit their purposes. If they can do it to Carter Page, they can do it to you. In reality, it would take several small videos like the old PSAs of the ’70s and ’80s.
I’m thinking more and more that Devin Nunes led Schiff right into the briar patch.
We’ve been saying all along that THE FISA COURT JUDGE involved was CORRUPT. The same Judge who was forcibly recused from General Flynn’s case.
Now Schiff is out there saying the FISA court WAS aware that the Russian Dossier was a product of the Clinton campaign and still issued the FISA warrant anyway.
Schiff and the FBI may think that lets them off the hook, but it doesn’t. It just hangs Judge Contreras on the hook next to them, and moves us another step up the ladder of corruption that goes all the way to 0bama.
… as I recall all that was admitted to the court was that some of the intelligence had a ” political” source. That is miles from saying that HRC & the DNC and the Obama people, as well as the FBI itself funded it, and it was KNOWN to be “salacious and unverified” and Steele was a known Trump hater, and etc…
I would be curios to find out what questions were asked by the Judge and what answers were given.
Sundance, a month or two ago, I believe you posted that this was all about leverage and no one of significance would face indictment. Is that still your reading?
I think that’s regarding Mueller trying to hide the FISA abuses that were rampant post 9/11 while HE was FBI Director for 12 years under Bush & 0bama. But it’s all starting to come out. Even Rush Limbaugh was talking about the nearly 20 years of FISA abuses on Friday.
It was a race between Black hats and White hats, and the White hats won. I think Black hats are now powerless to stop what’s coming, and Mueller’s window has closed. Anything he tries to do now will be illegitimate.
From what I read in between his/her lines, this is going to be decided by chief justice Roberts. Based upon the Obamacare tax ruling his hat matches his robes.
Sorry, Dershowitz is being a total leftist propagandist.
He is essentially calling for a path where his fellow leftist Democrats are taken off the hook in favor of a “non-partisan” approach.
Dershowitz is just providing another leftist angle to defeating justice.
Why is he not fully and intensely condemning the FISA abuse?
Why is he belittling conservatives for “finally getting on board,” an insulting and totally false Narrative?
Why is he minimizing and probably erroneously claiming there is no criminal liability for the leftist corruption of the legal process?
Sorry, this man is a snake and a shill.
I am not falling for his very sophisticated propaganda, and he is NOT the impartial know-all he falsely presents to be.
Dershowitz has been promoting the no crimes angle applied to both sides from the beginning. It helped him initially get credibility on the right for saying Trump was on solid ground. In the end, however, he is still another shill protecting deep state.
Actually it’s worse than that. He is everything you said Tonawanda, and also he is trying to sell us his crappy book.
He doesn’t support President Trump, he knows we do and he’s trying to sell us his crappy book.
In the end they will all end up in the Lake of Fire. Until that day we need to Keep on Trumpin’ and researching all the Turds that have tried to destroy the President we voted into office.
Andrew Breitbart said it long ago……WAR!!!
How do you really feel about his book, Donna? “Crappy” is one of them there fightin’ words, don’t ‘ya know(/s)… LMAO! Glad you brought that out though about the Dersh’s book. It seems like a lot of “Conservative News Media,” like Fox and a lot of the really special, can’t miss interviews are not about much more than selling books. Peeeyouuu…
Agree…agree!
I have not read all the posts, if I step on someone’s toes sorry. However when listening still puzzled why Mr. Gowdy states the dossier was by the DNC but never states it was paid for by the FBI! Transparency?
They pulled out of paying for the dossier after Steele bragged about it to the media. Just like they stopped making payments to the Russian scammer once they got his Trump dossier. The FBI isn’t going to pay for information after they already get their hands on it.
I like seeing the GOP fight back, countering the DNC PR narrative heard in the corp media by making and releasing this video. I hope to see more in the future and aggressive determination to win from the Republicans. President Trump is teaching them to WIN!
Very strange to see men who are Republicans acting like men.
I beg your pardon? You must be talking about those in DC, so forgiven. 🙂
IIRC there have been studies that showed when men watch or are in presence of an alpha male, their testosterone levels go up. .@realDonaldTrump is raising the levels of the American male 😁🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree, someday I may have to stop calling them RepubliCANTS.
Ha! That comment makes me laugh!
Sigh. I was a bit dissapointed by AD in the second video. The signature of Comey or RR on the FISA application is a statement ‘upon oath’ (Sec 104 (a) of the FIS Act (found here https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/STATUTE-92/pdf/STATUTE-92-Pg1783.pdf). There is the statue he is looking for.
After hearing Professor Dershowitz point of view, which puts Democrat and Republican on the same level of corruption, I could not help wondering if his opinion maybe biased by the fact that Flight logs reveal the many trips Bill Clinton and Alan Dershowitz took on pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet called Lolita Express. (DAILYMAIL.COM: 23:14 EST, 22 January 2015 | UPDATED: 15:54 EST, 23 January 2015)
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ahh, you beat me to it .
I knew about BC, but did NOT know about AD and this. Wow.
I find it interesting that until this video, I found Dershowitz to be a reasonable guy. Now, however, he becomes the first person I’ve heard call for a 9/11 type of commission, which would become an open door for delay, obfuscation and whitewash. Perhaps he’s being used as a sounding board. It will be interesting if we hear Republican swamp rats echo the call for a “commission.” If that happens, and Democrats also take up the call for a “commission,” we can conclude that the swamp rats know the gig is up for the Mueller investigation and that their only hope is to delay and obfuscate under the banner of “seeking the truth.” At any rate ,the mere act of calling for a “commission” will give swamp rats some measure of cover and insulation against previously made false statements.
Dersh has been calling for this commission for awhile now. My opinion it will never happen.
Events have overtaken this idea and are coming too fast and too hard for everyone to stop, take a time out, assemble a commission, and wait a few years while they investigate and deliberate and write a nice report that no one will read.
By then we will have all killed each other and the Republic in a Civil War. It’s too late baby, now it’s too late for some utterly useless commission.
I gotta admit, I turned off the GOP FISA vid when RINO Trey “Roosterhead” Gowdy was the first talking head I heard — a poor choice…
Roosterhead head is no leader. Never trust that worm. He should not have been in that video.
Caius Lowell, I got turned off immediately also after seeing Gowdy and his purple tie.
Nunes may have just sunk the Trump agenda! Bringing this all out in public has moved Trump to the back burner for the foreseeable future. Now we have the UniParty producing a video? What a circus.
I cannot agree..!
Unfortunately, I think Alan Dershowitz is correct. On another occasion, I remember Alan Dershowitz said that people think the court is going to provide “justice,” it’s not. The courts are supposed to follow the law and if there are no statutes which say this activity is illegal, it’s not. Maybe we need to write a new law which encompasses this. The interview did not address the fact that the FBI (Strzok) changed the wording to a lesser degree and if the 302s were changed to fit their conclusion. Hard to believe that even though they were caught manipulating the system, there are no statutes that cover their seeming illegalities. ahhhhhhhhhhhh frustrating and anti-climatic. They all walk.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There might not be criminal violations as Dershowitz says. However, there can be civil liability- although the courts usually only decide to not allow the evidence to be used in court. Usually for criminal you have to show intent- and the FBI can say they thought the foot note was sufficient – were deceiving. I think this is all political. It might help a PTrump, Flynn, Papadoupolis, and a Manafort overcome the sc Mueller gang. The fisa was conveniently renewed before this all came out. The 99 Page report of fisa abuse report didn’t seem to have much impact to deter the FBI.
Obstruction of justice ( many counts) for HRC investigationS Colluding with a foreign agents to influence an election(it is said to be illegal when Trump is accused of the same things) Knowingly falsifying a document to the court
( not legal anywhere)
Lying to judges to oust a sitting President. ( does not sound legal)
In fact if the goal was to remove Trump through lies and a witch hunt, sedition may be in the mix.
Uranium one, how many laws broken? And the beat goes on.
Constantly writing laws to plug holes that Democrats take advantage of.
Meanwhile they walk aroung the Dam with a drill.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/deep-state-team-cleared-hillary-spied-trump-transition-team-now-working-mueller-destroying-evidence/
Words getting out!
What a profound disappointment AG Jeff Sessions has been. He has been AWOL through this mortal struggle for our republic. I recognize he may be doing things beneath the surface that we are not privy to. But a strong AG could’ve been doing so many things to turn this battle in our favor. Can he even call for a grand jury since it can be construed to relate to the campaign? And are we to believe that Rosenstein would call for one when it is likely he would be called before them?
Hindsight is 20/20, but we would’ve been much better served if he had remained in the Senate in a seat we have now lost, instead of taking the most prominent law enforcement position in the nation in which he has been essentially neutered. I really find his inability to perform his most important and vital functions to be very alarming. It’s just like having your star player suspended from playing and having to sit on the bench.
Going one step further, Sessions should resign his position and let Trump replace him with someone unencumbered with the restrictions Sessions placed upon himself by his recusal.
Obama’s entire administration was given free reign to ignore our Constitution. Senior officials lied and obfuscated while carrying out an 8 year assault against Americans. As we know, this included the IRS, DOJ, FBI, Dept of State, Dept of Defense, DNI and CIA. The FISC is a purely political entity comprised of Obama appointees; their duties are divided (as in Gen. Flynn/Contreras) and their appointment to FISC is controlled by only one man, Chief Justice Roberts.
A democrat congressman Rep. Jim Himes (CT), has stated that “a democrat FISC Judge” (Himes referred to bottom of page 5 of the democrat rebuttal memo for details) was fully aware of the origins of the fake Trump dossier. It seems no longer reasonable to expect the structure of FISC to continue as currently constituted, even given an ethical FBI and DOJ. The extent to which Obama stacked the Courts with anti-Constitutional activist judges, combined with Congress’ lax and inefficient scrutiny of those appointments darn near ended us.
The Smith-Mundt “Modernization” Act (2012/3), in fact REMOVED the safeguard that prevented MSM/BBG blasting the domestic U.S. market with propaganda. This prohibition needs to be reinstated ASAP. It’s our only hope of media reporting truthfully on the scope of this Federal conspiracy against We The People and our elected President.
Dersh…SOME of the individual actions may not be illegal but it is the CONSPIRACY Stupid!
The FISC court and its processes may be secret, but the rules governing many of its procedures are the same as in an official court. Officers swearing to the truth of information they are providing, and withholding exculpatory evidence, in seeking warrants of judicial authority to violate 4th amendment rights are still illegal, and those engaging in these illegal activities should be held accountable.
I disagree with Dershoeitz. The dem’s. memo should be redone, not released redacted. If they put info in it that would be a national security risk then that info should be removed. The president and his council are right.
Tucker Carlson interview with Professor Princeton Professor Stephen Cohen-40 years Russian expert…
No proof of Russian collusion, but of anti-Trump conspiracy
Feb. 07, 2018 – 3:59 – After more than a year of investigation, there’s still no evidence of Donald Trump working with Russia himself to steal the presidential election. But there’s evidence suggesting Democrats and others tried to conspire against Trump. #Tuckerhttp://video.foxnews.com/v/5728519350001/?#sp=show-clips
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t waste time listening to Derahowitz. Crossed over to confuse and obfuscate.
Just in case anybody hasn’t seen, CTH at GWP.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/deep-state-team-cleared-hillary-spied-trump-transition-team-now-working-mueller-destroying-evidence/
Anyone know whether the FISA warrant against Page could be used to conduct surveillance against other people in the Campaign, beyond any communications they had with Page?
Seemed to me that Derschowitz was attempting to mitigate and soften the criminal extent and intent of Hillary/Obama crimes. Maybe being a longtime defense attorney can’t be completely eradicated.
I think the lawyers that signed the FISA warrants and the Judges will all be disbarred . , They all knew it was wrong , no way they say they didn’t know what the warrant was for .
While not a great video (it’s designed to reinforce what CTH readers already know and instead should be addressing/targeting LIV (low Information Voters) who know little. It should be set to music and written at 5th grade level…”Once upon a time, there was a secret Court called the FISC Court. The secret Court’s job is to”… Nevertheless, I DO applaud Nunes and team for creating it and releasing it!!
