Kimberley Strassel Discusses Corruption Junction With Tucker Carlson…

Wall Street Journal columnist Kimberley Strassel appears on Tucker Carlson TV show to discuss the decision by the FBI and DOJ not to declassify the Democrats’ rebuttal memo without redactions; and the report U.S. deep state operatives paid $100K to a Russian agent for damaging information on President Trump.
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 28 people
The correct retort to these scumbags is:
“What, you don’t trust the judgment of our beloved DOJ & FBI? Are you a conspiracy theorist? Tell me why you are calling the DOJ and FBI liars! How dare you impugn the integrity of the DOJ and FBI! You are un-American! You must be a Russian agent!”
LikeLiked by 8 people
Remember, Mueller, Comey & Rosenstein were above reproach – hahahahahahahahaHA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
oops, take two!
LikeLiked by 9 people
This just makes me giddy!
They obviously don’t think very well, if at all, beyond their own self-absorbed cylindrical sphere.
😆
Waiting patiently for the incoming MOAB 👍
LikeLiked by 13 people
Should be a doozie – they deserve it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
No, Mr. Shumer. Actually millions of Americans are asking whose butt will POTUS kick next. Its a target rich environment for sure, but be patient because all will get their turn!
LikeLiked by 23 people
Cryin’ Chuck the Buzzard might just be in the waiting in line to get his butt kicked.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Run Chuckie, run”
LikeLiked by 3 people
These two have even less respect for their own voters than they do for us deplorables. How dumb do you have to be before you can join their party?
LikeLiked by 7 people
“These two have even less respect for their own voters than they do for us deplorables. How dumb do you have to be before you can join their party?”
That’s a great point Angie
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s why so many people left their party and supported PDJT.
LikeLike
For the last few months, Pelosi believed that Bush is the current President.
Now she thinks it’s Obummer!
LOl
LikeLiked by 3 people
And she thinks Nunes’ name is Dennis. Lol
LikeLiked by 4 people
Imagine how small their actual audience is… we’re kickin’ their butts… smile, it’s really gettin’ good… for those of us who pray, whoa! What an awesome God we have!
LikeLiked by 2 people
OMG! Enough already! Will someone please slap handcuffs on Comey for leaking (we know that for certain) and everything else he has done. And, then arrest the others! Are they waiting for them to seek asylum in Russia!
LikeLiked by 3 people
they said good-bye to commies 1991…american commies have to apply in NK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey!! Lighten up, let things evolve organically, like plants, cannot get the fruit until the plant has been matured and harvested.
Evidently the boomer generation raised a gaggle of fixated offspring who must be satisfied right now!! Give my teat right now, and do what I want right now!! Don’t you know how important I feel about myself–all must satisfy me immediately!!
Could it be that all is going on now in the corrupt swamp has taken a few generations to create, and all the characters have to be identified and classified and investigated and charged in order!! Gak, what a concept??? Let’s get the goods on them, let them hang themselves, and then slam the door???!. Does that sound like a plan???
How about around Oct. 2018, start the ball rolling and let’s see what happens on Nov 8 for the democommunists–maybe a lot of peeing and pooping in their panties, before joining bubba, jamal, bubbette and jamal-tyresea in a new cubbie hole to have sleepless nights and visits to the porcelain throne for forgiveness.
Maybe polusa pelota (hairy balls) and suckie chumer will lead the cheers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m willing to exercise patience if you’re willing to put a reasonable date on when that patience should expire. That’s the one thing the ‘patience crowd’ never does.
The beginning of that clock was January 20th, 2017, so we have been waiting patiently for a year and 21 days now.
Now you are saying that we should all twist in the wind until October, another NINE months?
We would ALL be at each other’s throats LONG before then. You can’t hold the entire country hostage to political gamesmanship while these traitors work relentlessly to destroy the Republic.
And this idea that investigations cannot continue after someone is arrested, that nobody can be arrested until the entire case is complete, signed, sealed and delivered, is a novel one.
If you are investigating a serial killer suspected of 30+ murders, and you already have proof positive for FIVE murders, you don’t just let the guy go around free, continuing the murder people, until you have solved all 30+ murders.
You have to weigh the danger to society the murderer represents. And there’s no reason you can’t do an even more thorough and deeper rectal exam AFTER he is behind bars, and continue to gather evidence on the other 27+ murders.
There is an ongoing COUP ATTEMPT, it’s happening RIGHT NOW, and our Republic is the intended murder victim. Three hundred MILLION of us.
The powers that be have an obligation to put a STOP to this treason as soon as they are able to do so and put the guilty behind bars or at the end of a hangman’s rope.
If they already have them dead to rights on 5 murders (for example), that’s enough to put them away forever, or fry them in the chair.
Enough is enough.
LikeLike
Thank you Scott.
I would have more patience if the size of the Federal Government was getting smaller and the budget was being cut.
LikeLike
Well, after 60 years on the planet, I’d just like to see someone arrested instead of sat down in congress for a few hours. I’m praying for patience, but their attacks on Trump make me want to vomit!
LikeLike
Craft, they’ll wait until he goes on his book tour. Great optics, he thinks a “fan” is asking for him to sign the book and they slap on the cuffs. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
PDJT & Co. actually has the dim clown car DEMANDING the release of the very information that is going to bury them.
Amazing.
LikeLiked by 20 people
You can’t make this schiff up!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Opposite of a nothingburger = schiffburger
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s called a Shiff sandwich. I’ve had one. They aren’t all they’re cracked up to be.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Q: They are really stupid… and Oh by the way, you can’t fix stupid.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 14 people
I don;t know Larry Klayman should be handling this.” HOW TO REALLY HAMSTRING THE ESTABLISHMENT” http://www.wnd.com/2018/02/how-to-really-hamstring-the-establishment/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yup. Klayman would kick ass and show no mercy. He’s a go for the jugular lawyer. Just like William Kunsler from NYC.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, I just wanna know…
If the American People need to judge this…
Do the American People get to hold some of the nastier mouths in contempt,
and then pass sentences? 🙂
LikeLiked by 5 people
Keep praying that God’s Truth, Divine Justice, Righteousness shines brightly against these wicked corrupt snakes.
1 John 4:10
LikeLiked by 11 people
Don’t insult snakes.
LikeLike
Well this is interesting.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Hammer? Are we talking about The Hammer or are we talking about the hammers used to smash devices? Probably the latter, right, since he refers to the cloud?
Wow, this kind of ties in with that Q post someone posted earlier about next week, ha ha ha ha did you think we were that dumb or something like that. Hmm……
LikeLiked by 6 people
I believe Hillay’s lost emails were found in the cloud.
Leaks will flood everything and cannot be hidden just as if one shakes feathers into the wind they cannot be retrieved .
LikeLiked by 5 people
That… is hilarious. Nothing is ever deleted in the cloud. Just as Huma was backing up her classified emails to the family laptop, I’m sure Stonetear could have clicked Azure Backup when setting up her Exchange Server.
Funny, this is the first ad in Google for “Azure Backup Exchange”
https://www.cloudberrylab.com/backup/exchange-server.aspx
LikeLike
Haha, they used Office 365, of course it’s in the cloud!
http://rebrn.com/re/hillarys-it-guy-paul-combetta-aka-stonetear-has-deleted-all-of-h-2837472/
LikeLike
I know you really are disappointed he did not say shovel.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Totally! But it turns out it is a parody account, so….
LikeLiked by 4 people
At least that dropped the disappointment level 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dang it. I always get his account wrong!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who cares, Sylvia… that was funny!
LikeLiked by 3 people
So, we know from Q that “Hammer” was a secret gov’t surveillance system allegedly used to spy on PDJT, Supreme Court Judges (John Roberts, Antoine Scalia) + 159 other judges
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, to be fair, we knew about “Hammer” a long time ago now. Joe Arpaio & Co revealed its existence and they have seen the data…. whistleblower had 47 hard drives. Comey involved, once again.
LikeLike
Oh man…
LikeLiked by 1 person
You said a MOUTHFUL, Convert.
LikeLike
Alas that is NOT the real Julian.
Julian’s twitter address is @JulianAssange and his hourglass has brown ends, not blue.
Best to always check the @ twitter address.
Would be compelling if real Julian had said this 😊😊
LikeLiked by 3 people
According to the decsription of this Twitter account, its a parody.
LikeLike
Fake account.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Is that a parody account?
LikeLike
Clarifying for those not on Twitter…@therealjulianassange is a parody account. His real account is @julianassange.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A
R
E
Y
O
U
R
E
A
D
Y
?
__________________
You could say that.
Like someone lost in the desert for a month without water is ready for a fire hydrant.
Let ‘er rip.
LikeLike
Rachel Brand’s replacement.
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/big-deal-meet-trump-appointee-may-replace-outgoing-doj-official-rachel-brand/
LikeLike
HATE that (witch with “b”) Feinstein. Didja know she admitted to Congress that she carried a loaded .38 snub nose when she was a state of CA politician? Claims she received threats and ‘was determined to take them with me’ if attacked. The vid is prolly still on utube.
This is the rotten —ch who once said ‘If I could’ve got 51 votes I’d have said Mr. and Mrs. American, turn them in’, with regard to semi-auto AR’s, etc.
Just LOOK at that arrogant face. If that’s not a look that needs to be wiped off then I don’t know what is.
If there’s any justice before I leave this world, she’ll come down with what did Ted Kennedy in. And if I owned a newspaper this’d be my headline afterwards:
DING DONG THE B–CH IS DEAD!
LikeLiked by 5 people
‘If I could’ve got 51 votes I’d have said Mr. and Mrs. American, turn them in’
In this one statement Frankenstein proved her intent isn’t to make Americans safer from criminal gun crime, but to ensure law abiding Americans not have the same arms that govt has. And why is that?
Because when Americans have the same arms the govt has, the govt can’t easily enact their full blown communist takeover of America. So Frankenstein’s hatred of the 2nd Amd isn’t because of gun crime. It’s because the 2nd Amd is – in the end, if the people are willing – capable of doing exactly what the authors intended: preventing a tyrannical despot from becoming dictator.
Barack Barry Soetoero Hussein Obama was virtually a dictator, though a ‘soft’ dictator. If HRC had succeeded in her theft of the 2016 presidency, be sure the very firearms the govt knows has prevented their dictatorial takeover would be banned retroactively, and the confiscations woulds begin. And I truly believe most of the “I’ll never surrender my guns” guy will do just that when they realize:
“Uh, I gotta mortgage. I can’t go to jail over these guns. I’ll lose my house”.
BANG! He just made himself a subject and prisoner of the govt.
“Uh, I’m gonna retire next year. I ain’t gonna spend the rest of my life in jail over these guns”
BANG! He just made himself a subject and prisoner of the govt.
“Uh, I just bought land at the lake to build a cottage. I ain’t giving that up for this gun.”
BANG! He just made himself a subject and prisoner of the govt.
“Uh, I got a great job and a garage full of toys. I ain’t giving that up for a few lousy rifles.”
BANG! He just made himself a subject and prisoner of the govt.
99.9% of the tough talkers will give ’em up. And at that VERY moment, they’ve essentially knelt before their masters, bowed their heads in submission and surrender, and raised both wrists for the hand cuffs.
The guys without families. The guys who are true believers. The guys who recall Alexsandr Solzyneitzn’s words “How we burned in the camps…” And the guys with nothing to lose will be the ones who refuse to “turn ’em in” and let the chips fall where they will.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Evidently some do not know the heart of us old vets. We will defend our Nation and its citizens according to the oath we took.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“99.9% of the tough talkers will give ’em up. And at that VERY moment, they’ve essentially knelt before their masters, bowed their heads in submission and surrender, and raised both wrists for the hand cuffs.”
_________________
I understand your frustration completely, and there is some, almost certainly too much truth in your analysis, but I suspect the percentage would be more like 60% of the tough talkers might go wobbly, at least momentarily.
But that’s where leadership comes in, and when they see the other 40% stand up, most of the other 60% will follow suit.
Look how many were willing to go to war over the Bundy ranch. It was a small group, but it was only that small group that was specifically targeted, and they were willing to stand their ground to defend their land and their rights.
Imagine if ALL of our land and rights was similarly and directly threatened.
Americans would stand up to any such Gestapo by the tens of millions.
And THAT is a ‘no win’ scenario for any would-be government.
And they know it.
LikeLike
The reality is that if you think the government is willing to stop once they’ve got the guns, you’re only fooling yourself. Once they’ve got the guns, they can take away the mortgages, the lake cottages, the great jobs, the garages full of toys, and all the other things people think they’ll be able to keep just by surrendering their guns. Those things, all of them, will disappear for everyone who isn’t a member of the Inner Party. Without the guns who is going to stop them?
I’ll tell you one thing for sure. if it ever comes to a shooting war, I won’t waste a single round trying to defend someone who works for the government or the fake nooz media. They’re on their own.
LikeLike
Significant event.
The Wall Street Journal is now arcing up at the progressive traitors at FBI and DoJ?
Wonders will never cease.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tucker is REALLY getting irritating….he needs some different researchers or visits to CTH to get his Schiff straight…….he had a Dimm “strategist” on tonight with the narrative that Page has been under NSA “surveillance” since 2013 and pushed back against Carlson linking new targets in the FISA surveillance through “incidental” contact…..all funny since Page was an active FBI employee and CI as late as Mar 2016 and then wondrously converted to a Russian spy by Oct 2016 ….the DImm even tried to make the point that Trump was in no way a target since when the FISA warrant was granted Page was no longer with the campaign….he lacks of info and correction allows a further mucking up the water without any truth supporting it
LikeLiked by 5 people
Chatter on Twitter, grain of salt time, is Rubio and McCain worked with Dems on “second” dossier.
In light of what we’ve learned over the last year, this wouldn’t surprise
me.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It will be every bit as satisfying to see these sniveling trolls, consumed with jealousy and outrage that America rejected them for Prez, go down in disgrace as anyone on the Dem side.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rut roh.
LikeLike
It may be true but it’s of little value until we have sold proof. Emails, text messages, audio, pictures, etc.
LikeLike
I’d love to see Rubio and McCain walked out in handcuffs. What dirtbags. Of course, Rubio thinks it’s ok that Warner tried to meet C. Steele in London without a paper trail. It’s also fine with everyone on that wretched senate intelligence committee that Warner tried to contact C. Steele through a Russian oligarch. Isn’t Warner supposed to be investigating Russian collusion? Instead, he is doing Russian collusion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bubble Boy Rubio is the classical controlled opposition. He is homosexual but closeted, how easy would it be to control a guy like that? There is a reason these guys get money and become Senators.
So many of these crooks are just puppets for others.
LikeLike
James Fry who works for Rubio is a member of that same group Meathead is part of (also Clapper and Brennan). The ones who are going after “russia russia russia” via the German Marshall Plan group we have been hearing about of late.
LikeLike
I wonder if Shifft send the FBI after the Radio DJs info. I think the kremlin would look the other way or ask for a cut if they got FBI agents to enter Russia and pay a bribe for info. Dangerous for FBI agents but a hilarious take on all this.
I can see a follow up call to DJs from Shiff’s office. They would have to play along. Ya we got pictures but we must pay to get them you know how russia is. They wouldbe shocked when they through out one millyon US dollars and shiff offers 100 thousand down I mean 100 grand down payment buys a lot of wodka. So they set meeting and agents show up and produce suitcase of cash. The DJs give them some skin magazines and head out the door. And vat you gonna do about it Mr FBI man you call police or should I ?
LikeLike
It’s most likely that Warner wanted to meet with Steele so he (Warner) could give Steele more material so Steele could give it back to him and call it “intelligence product”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I heard a great term tonight…maybe by Bongino?
“Steele was only pimping the dossier.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Kick ass and take names.
The cockroaches and rats are running to ground and seek to re-emerge. They’re more dangerous than those that will fight for their values because they will return in favorable political winds as some more credible creature with a moderated personna but the same tortured logic.
Eric Holder like really…
Or a James Comey…
LikeLike
Hate to the supervisor that signed off on that $100k payment for Trump dirt. He might want to call the chick at Walmart and see if there are any openings for security.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would guess paid in newly minted NK counterfeit bills. I hear they are very good.
(insert evil laughter)
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a disgraceful attack on our nation’s law enforcement by the Democrats! /s
LikeLiked by 2 people
Treason is never graceful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Never forget, that these people have allot to lose and this is not a game.
LikeLike
I suspect there is laughter emanating from the WH, lights blinking and two scoops for all.
I think in charity, the executive branch will give the Dems what they asked for, you know, for the good of the nation. /s
Is that popcorn I smell wafting over Pennsylvania Avenue?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I need an edit. I didn’t mean sarcasm, I meant high irony. The deems asked and so it shall be given.
(I’m listening to Korean/Chinese today so my brain gets scrambled).
LikeLike
No problem… If the “memo” has such important info in it that disputes everything the Nunes memo said just leak it. It never stopped them before…
LikeLike
It would be useful to know the names and the origins of the U.S. deep state operatives who paid $100K to a Russian agent for damaging information on President Trump?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have an inkling (if Tucker is correct that it was under the Trump administration) it was Director Pompeo trying to get at the sources of the disinfo. Probably lots of info picked up in stringing those sources along.The NYT article is just an outline. Only so much you can do with cyber, need humint. Who are the players, track them and follow the payments.
LikeLike
God bless our big, beautiful POTUS. An American Patriotic Manly Man with a Very Strategic Mind and a heart as big as America. God bless you, Mr President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The FBI and DOJ continuing to use National Security to cover their embarrassment. Do they have enough file space?
LikeLike
May I suggest to you all, that you need to bring focus to this site. Get the truth out and it can only help! Repeat the link to this site, in multiple locations every day.
LikeLike
There is already a HUGE readership of this site. and growing every day… and it does get linked all over the place (even the chans).
Some very prominent peeps read here 😉
LikeLike
An den, Bre’r Trump, he starts to crying an’ a wailin’ and says to Bre’r Schiff, “Please, please Bre’r Schiff, impeach me if you must, but please don’t ask me to release dem ol’ sources an methods….”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Keep the Dem memo on ice. Since POTUS knows whats in it release info that makes the Dem memo incorrect then release the Dem memo. The Dems are then in a Catch 22 – the Dems are not that smart. The Dems are in Sesame Street with Shiff and Schumer as Bert and Earnie when in fact it is Season 13 of the Apprentice! Schiff Youre Fired.
LikeLike
One almost gets the impression that President DJ Trump was recruited by white hats to run for president. He is so out in front of the scumbags and always appears cool calm and presidential (I’m redefining “presidential ” to include sending our frequent Leftwing-trolling tweets).
LikeLiked by 1 person