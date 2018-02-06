President Trump Hosts Law Enforcement Roundtable on MS-13 Gangs and Immigration Issues…

Earlier today President Trump hosted a roundtable discussion with law enforcement, Homeland Security, border security and immigration officials.
[White House] A THREAT TO AMERICAN COMMUNITIES: MS-13 has brought violence, fear, and suffering to communities across the country.
- MS-13, short for Mara Salvatrucha, is a violent transnational gang primarily composed of immigrants or descendants of immigrants from El Salvador.
- MS-13’s motto is “mata, viola, controla” which means “kill, rape, control.”
They commit shocking acts of violence to instill fear, like machete attacks, execution-style murders, gang rape, and human trafficking.
- MS-13 has more than 30,000 members worldwide, including more than 10,000 in the United States.
- The violent gang recruits middle- and high-school students, primarily immigrants, and uses fear of retribution to keep their recruits from leaving
- The gang is known to regularly conduct activities in at least 40 states and the District of Columbia.
- MS-13 primarily generates income through extortion, prostitution, membership dues, and illicit trafficking.
As revealed by recent investigations, MS-13 gang leaders are known to send representatives across the United States border to take control of local MS-13 “cliques,” local units, and connect the local members to gang leaders abroad.
- MS-13 gang leaders have directed American MS-13 cliques to become more violent in order to control territory.
- In recent years, MS-13 has taken advantage of the large flow of foreign nationals from Central America and Mexico into the U.S. by hiding in these populations.
- MS-13 has preyed on American communities, committing horrendous acts of violence.
Approximately 38 percent of all murders in Suffolk County, New York, between January 2016 and June 2017, were linked to MS-13.
- COMBATING MS-13: President Trump’s Administration has undertaken serious efforts to bring the violent criminals of MS-13 to justice.
President Trump spoke on the threat posed by MS-13 in his remarks on the State of the Union and described the bravery of our Nation’s law enforcement officers who continue to combat this violent gang.
- Attorney General Jeff Sessions designated MS-13 as a priority for the Department of Justice (DOJ)’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces in October 2017.
- Under President Trump, DOJ has worked with partners in Central America resulting in the filing of criminal charges against more than 4,000 members of MS-13.
- ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) made 4,818 criminal arrests related to gang activity in FY 2017, as well as 892 administrative arrests that resulted from gang investigations.
- HSI arrested 796 MS-13 gang members and associates in FY 2017, an 83 percent increase from FY 2016.
- In FY 2017, U.S. Border Patrol Agents arrested 536 gang-affiliated illegal aliens, of whom 228, more than 40 percent, were affiliated with MS-13.
SECURING OUR BORDERS: President Donald J. Trump has released an immigration framework which includes border security measures vital to preventing the entry of criminal aliens like MS-13 members into the United States.
President Trump has proposed an immigration framework that includes the tools and resources required to secure our borders and close legal loopholes exploited by cartels and criminals.
The President has made clear that, as a part of our efforts to curb illegal immigration, we must ensure criminal aliens, gang members, violent offenders, and aggravated felons are detained and quickly removed from the United States. (WH LINK)
Great news. Love when he talks with the experts.
Now if we can just keep him from cursing or saying, S-hole. Oh my!
Let’s keep perspective. If Hillary were president, the US would be well on its way to becoming a f***ing s-hole.
Hillary was promising amnesty for all within her first hundred days in office.
She was proposing a 550% increase in so called Syrian refugees too.
She lost because of her policies, and blamed Russia and everybody else.
Dirty Dickie Durban was the one who accused The President of the remark you mentioned. I hope there will soon come a day when people who are invited to discuss issues of great importance with the President keep their partisan pie-holes shut. The feigned outrage and politically correct narrative is a losing strategy with POTUS supporters. Save it for them demrinos.
I hope the president takes his revenge against Durbin by holding firm to all four of his “pillars” : Wall (not just vague “border security”), ending chain, ending the lottery, E-verify and switching to merit-based. Maybe that’s 5 pillars. Oh well. Demand them all.
If I were CoS, I would make darn certain little Dicky Durban is never invited to the WH again as long as POTUS is in office. Same to another “leakers” from meetings.
Agreed. If they have to let that sleazeball in, put a recording unit right behind him “for posterity.” Then move it around if he moves. ZERO subtlety.
Hey – White House archives! The TRUMP MAGA LIBRARY will be where people go to research the LIES of Dick Durbin.
Filia, feigned outrage and politically correct narratives are the minor aspects of it. I have heard the outright lies they spout in interviews. Twisting the words of our President and the so call journalist smile and are part of the lie.
Mar- I love it when there isn’t any weasels, unnamed sources, or Dems running with to willful, enabling Press with “leaks”.
President Trump did not say that. He was accused of saying it and it was lied about for days and days. Repeating lies here is not helpful.
I disagree. He talks like every-day Americans. I ask you, what’s wrong with that?
It’s not “Presidential?” I’m sick of all of those former politicians and how they “say the right things”. That hasn’t helped anyone! In fact, it’s gobbledygook!
Testimony of Homeland Secretary Kistjen Nielsen and many others dispute the conversation.
Linsey Graham and his friend Dicky Durbin “leaked” to the press after their con- job immigration deal wasn’t accepted.
Exactly.
Also, gibberish, claptrap, nonsense, rubbish, balderdash, blather, garbage, mumbo jumbo, drivel, tripe, hogwash, baloney, bilge, bull, bunk, guff, eyewash, piffle, twaddle, poppycock, phooey, hooey. 😉
Exactly…. ” Presidential” got us the FAKE Dossier and the loss of trillions in US wealth.
at no time has their been a recording of Our President Trump saying anything resembling s-hole.
Keep your ysm/lsm stooopid to yourself. M’k?
Listen to this clip of Obama at your discretion- it made me furious! History will not be kind to him, and that’s about the nicest thing I can say.
Thanks, but no thanks. I’m having a great day.
Really.
We’re getting ready to go to the range so this is inspiring…Gonna get a lesson on my new Walther P22!
That’s a great piece to practice fundamentals with!
NICE!
Same here, no way.
This video makes me want to throw up. Obama was the King of Liars.
I’ve said it many times before….except for one instance, Barry Sotero always did the opposite of what he said. Whenever he spoke of transparancy he was clouding his admin’s actions.
The one time he told the truth was when he said that he wanted to fundamentally transform the US.
“[M]y Muslim faith.” That was also truth.
Accompanied by “my marxist faith” — like “my father’s dreams”.
… truth was when he said that he wanted to fundamentally transform the US.
BS fundamentally lied, at least by omission, when he didn’t say that he wanted to turn the US into a “sh*thole country”.
Cannot stomach the image/voice/video of zero.
He can curse and say anything he likes. Best President in my life of 72 years on God’s earth.
Yes indeed!
You’re the same age as my BF and POTUS!
I bet you look great like they do.
BF is a huge Reagan freak but he constantly says he’s never seen anything like POTUSGESGDJT.
LikeLiked by 4 people
🙂
Ours too 4harrisonblog! Love that man!
There’s a point in life, where, while I’m not in support of the swearing, intermittent bad words hardly registers as a problem. It’s a well chosen vice, given what’s out there.
Remember ‘intermittent bad words’ are for emphasis, for making a very strong point.
And, 4harrisonblog, your post is absolutely the best. Thank you!
Cuss words have a use in communicating. It is the thug culture(rap) that has made cussing just demeaning and disgusting.
Just get stung by a hornet and see what comes out of your mouth lol!
5th hand…certainly made his point and got everyone talking, didn’t he? Heh heh
All of my offshore supervisors used “well chosen vice” words to clearly clarify their orders. Most every utterance that came out of their mouths utilized this tool with purposeful extreme predjudice..
The liberals are some of the most hypocritical, meanest, lying, nastiest people in the world. They go around advocating evil all the time.
I giggle when President Trump says some word that most of us heard in 5th grade and they suddenly spend all week on it as if they never heard it before and had to put their hands over their ears and send the children out of the room.
My Mom was born in 1921 and I was 20 years younger. When Bill Clinton mainstreamed blow job on the 6:00 news, I had to explain to her what that meant and it was embarrassing for both of us. The media talked about it all the time and sniggered.
A lot of people I had liked before that episode were defending Clinton for having sex with Monica in the Oval Office. I asked if they did that at their place of employment if it would be acceptable and every one of them said no. I asked why they held the President to a lower standard and they had not even thought of it that way.
The news drug it on for months and it really was only a distraction to take peoples minds off of the really big crimes that were being committed by the Clintons that were impeachable crimes.
The presstitutes were clutching their pearls at Sara’s Press Conference today about General Kelly saying some Dreamers were “too lazy to get off their asses” to sign up for DACA. They call us names all of the time. They call President Trump names all the time. We are numb to it by now. Years ago, we might have found it offensive but we don’t react now and they can’t figure out why it doesn’t work anymore.
If President Trump decides to get them to “chase squirrels” so he can get the real work done, he has my blessing. I actually find it funny. They have the mentality of 5th graders. Actually, I don’t think they are as smart as 5th graders.
Declare war. Sure, go ahead and do a law enforcement surge ALONGSIDE a declaration of war. Hey, El Salvador do you want to cut off their ability to hurt us, YES OR NO. With us or against us? NOW.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And who directed them to find these loopholes….
It is rumored that the Obama White House used MSxiii as an asset. Considering that Obama allied America with Nazis in the Ukraine and Cannibals in Syria, I would not be surprised.
Obama was so truly despicable that I was forced to abandon atheism and reexamine the forces of Satanic evil in this world. I am a believer again.
LikeLiked by 16 people
That’s good, Anon.
LikeLiked by 6 people
A believer in the flip-side of “the forces of Satanic evil” I trust?! /s
LikeLike
Trump, and therefore America, will get the wall. Trump…my threshing sledge.
DRAIN IT
Some attendees rose to their positions under prior administrations. They have never really had to carry out the enforcement mission, they just had to make it look like they were doing something. Going to be interesting to see if they can handle working for our President
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have confidence in PDJT that if they don’t they’ll be fired.
Git ‘er done or git outta the way.
It’s so refreshing to have a no BS president. We have to do everything we possibly can to keep these criminal gangs out of this country and it’s obvious that the Dems and a minority on the other side don’t care. This is exactly why Donald Trump is president.
LikeLiked by 12 people
We watch our POTUS stuff at night. I may not watch this one because I might have nightmares. There are no words to describe how vile these vermin are.
This is pure evil of biblical proportion. These are not even people we are fighting….cut through the personalities and see the evil within them.
“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places”
But I cheated and read the end of the book and we win!
Last week someone I dearly love was abducted and brutally raped outside Orlando (not MS13 related) In those moments, I did not care about anything but her. I suppose that is the goal of the left allowing MS13 and Islamic terrorists into the country to wreak havoc. If they can keep We the People knocked off balance and constantly reeling in pain, they can do whatever they want. I think, thou, that the playbook is no longer working since each new heinous act stokes the flames of cold anger and increases its temperature, increasing our resolve and determination to return to law and order, even if we have to take to the streets to do it ourselves.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’m so sorry for your grief.
Brings the reality of such trauma home, right into our own treehouse. Even if some of us are temporarily knocked off balance, others are ready to carry on.
Law and order. By pitchfork, if need be.
My Black pitchfork stays loaded and ready!
LikeLiked by 1 person
…along with brother Colt and the two cousins, Smith & Wesson … just sayin’ ..
LikeLike
During the press conference, “press” wanted to know how many of the MS13 (10,000 total in the US in 40 different states) are here legal and how many are here illegally.
Answer from DAG: One example from one operation called “Raging Bull”: 214 arrest in the US of which 198 foreign (illegal) and only 5 had legal status while 10 were born in the US; 64 of them were children when they crossed and have since become adults.
Press quiet after that answer and all three channels (MSNBC, CNN and FOX broke away from the press conference to discuss Space X).
I decided to do the math for the lazy press:
198/214 Illegal Aliens = 92.52%
5/214 Legal Immigrants = 2.33%
11/214 American Born = 5.14%
Taking those same %s and applying them to 10,000:
Illegal Aliens that are part of MS13 in the US = 9,252
Legal Immigrants that are part of MS13 in the US = 234
American Born that are part of MS13 in the US = 514
Good work!
Media smugly thought they were going to “get” Press Secretary…they can’t handle the truth.
Danger from criminals from the South is not new. In March, 1916 Pancho Villa, with a gang of about 200 thugs, attacked Columbus, New Mexico, a small town close to the border. He was basically, killing and looting. What he didn’t know was that the US Army had a newly formed automatic weapons squad stationed there. Although the townspeople and soldiers were vastly outnumbered, the automatic weapons squad were able to drive off Villa and his thugs, killing a number of them. Civilians, including women, were killed by Villa’s thugs and IMHO, had the soldiers not been there, the entire town would have been captured, the women raped and everyone murdered. Then Villa would run back to hide in Mexico. Villa was such a “hero”.
Villa fled back into Mexico to avoid US Army reinforcements, where he was shielded by people who viewed this murderous thug as a hero. Congress authorized a retaliation and the army went into Mexico after him. However, like Saddam, Villa was too slippery to catch during the time the US Army was there. They did do great damage to Villa’s organization and a threat from the South was stopped until recent times with the Globullists push to overrun the USA with illegal aliens with a generous helping of criminals.
Mexico is resource rich. Yet it’s series of governments keep poverty a standard; it’s like an entire country of Detroit. Mexico with what the D-Rats would like to do to the USA. Bringing to the USA, the very type of people that have caused Mexico to be a failed state is a step in that direction.
It is a good day, because I learned something new. 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s especially visible (at least to me) at the 10 minutes mark or so. Scary times.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Very Stable Genius.
How many of these “kids” applied for DACA, I wonder?
LikeLike
MS13 are dreamers. I wonder why they don’t sign up for DACA? Maybe all those tattoos give them away.
LikeLike
We are not worried about your generation, Joe. Your’s is a generation that eats Tide Pods.
So that’s what was coming out the sides of his mouth – all that sudsy cleaning power!
Bet you’d drive away from the scene of an accident, though.
Use the Kennedy name, share the Kennedy blame.
Chappaquiddick.
Hotlanta Mike
I heard from a reliable source that Joe Kennedy III has an open door policy and all foreigners are welcome at his house, day or night.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who is that women? I would like to send her a letter.
Freaking Nancy Pelosi didn’t vote for her.
I am about at the end of my rope!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Save the rope, ecmarsh.
Welcome aboard miss!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Two word comment. Public hanging.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I could be over analyzing this but to me PTRUMP is using MS-13 as a leverage tool. If I’m right this is another master stroke. Think about it. Americans like their marketing nice and neat and easy to understand in about 3 seconds. MS-13 is the perfect marketing boogieman. While a very real danger, it’s a nice and neat marketing tool to use against the Dems. Dems are using “Dreamers” to tug at the heartstrings and PTRUMP is using MS-13 to create pucker.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I think you’re right. Not to say it isn’t a problem and deserving of attention, but it does make MS-13 sort of the face of the illegal alien as opposed to the valedictorian “Dreamer” kid.
So I am just curious….Sundance posts wonderful articles and commentary and when I read the comments, the majority end up talking about everything else but the article. What gives?
Did anyone find it interesting that PDJT is willing to shut down the government until the Dems get on board with securing our nation? Were you alarmed at how many and how completely invaded we have become by the MS-13 gangs?
A little more thoughtful discussion on the actual subjuect would be refreshing. Thaks for letting me vent.
Would you like to preview all comments first to see if they pass your quality control standards?
Welcome to internet comment boards. It’s been like this for over 20 years.
–> shannynae says: ‘Did anyone find it interesting that PDJT is willing to shut down the government until the Dems get on board with securing our nation?’
***
Maybe I’ve been seeing it incorrectly, but my view has been that it’s the Dems that are willing to shut down to gov over those issues – while PDJT is simply not going to stand in the way. IOW, it’s on them, not on him. It may be a subtle difference, but to me it is important – THEY are willing to shut down the gov. HE is willing to go along for the ride (as am I).
Big time!
your concern is duly noted.
Well, Bless Your Heart…😎
If Dimicrappers prefer not to get to PT’s DACA offer, then any illegal crime that results in death of US citizen, through a “Commission of Justice”, would select the most senior Dimicrappers politician in that state responsible, and have the same fate served within 3 days.
IMO, you been here thirty years or any number over one you are not very intelligent to not make it your choice to correct. For all you folks not figuring out how to fix your self inflicted option, It should be required for you to furnish copies of your IRS(1040)tax form for each year in this country. If there are fines and penalties owed the legal American people. Pay up! You are not only illegal but you have become a criminal twice.
If you did I not file every year or still illegally in this country, we are going to miss ya!
A Law Enforcement Roundtable while the FBI refuse to prosecute their own elites for obvious felony behaviour….
Monty Python would love it.
Beautiful observation.
It does seem Pythonesque.
Remember the young muslim girl who was killed in Virginia a few months back? She had gone missing… days later found murdered… it was portrayed as possibly being a hate crime. Then it turns out she was brutally raped and murdered by an MS-13 thug. BUT, for weeks we had to hear about how muslims are under attack by white supremacists.
These murderous thugs need to be routed out. They are everywhere!
I think this is one of Trump’s best formats for public consumption. He comes across knowledgeable and serious….set with solutions to take on serious problems. There is also a wealth of information put out there in a short timeframe.
Here is the solution. Identify the 10,000 MS-13 gang members and their locations in the U.S.
On the same day at the same time, deploy a force to kill them all, every stinking damn one.
On the day before America has an MS-13 problem. On the day after, no more MS-13, no more MS-13 problem. Subtraction solves the problem. 10,000 – 10,000 = 0 It is simple arithmetic.
Agreed, 100%.
And then go after them in the countries from which they came.
They are no less vicious than ISIS, and their targets are Americans, right here in America.
All of the bad actors are “playing for keeps” and dealing with that kind of threat while avoiding taking the gloves off is a fools errand.
Have they deported all of the MS13 members that have been arrested or are most of them sitting in our jails/prisons? Anyone familiar with the process after arrest?
It makes no sense to deport serial killers and mass-murderers, just as it makes no sense to imprison them.
There is only one action that makes sense.
“MS-13 has preyed on American communities, committing horrendous acts of violence.
Approximately 38 percent of all murders in Suffolk County, New York, between January 2016 and June 2017, were linked to MS-13.”
_______________
That’s what I’ve been talking about.
Hussein and Holder and Lynch, et al., are guilty of CRIMES against HUMANITY. They should be be held personally accountable as MASS MURDERERS.
They brought MS13 into our country ON PURPOSE, and set them loose on the population.
As for the gang members themselves, declare them as enemy combatants, an invading army, engaged in ongoing terrorist activities and coordinated attacks against American civilians.
It’s not like they’re hard to recognize.
Treat them the same as we would any invading military.
And do the same to those who brought them here.
Seems like the deeper we dig into the memos, the closer we get to who did what.
I have an idea.
Enforce existing laws.
Starting with immigration.
Silly, I suppose.
He looks EXHAUSTED. Say a prayer for his health and wellbeing.
His hair looked a little unruffled the other day…Prayers to him..
Zurich… praying very day, and several times a day. For our President and for all who protect him and who help MAGA. And I know I’m not alone. And if you are several time zones ahead of me I’m counting on you to pray for him while I’m (hopefully) asleep
OT: This is what American Enterprise can do:
https://www.space.com/17933-nasa-television-webcasts-live-space-tv.html
It is not “Muslim out reach. ” it is reaching for the Stars…
Engage!
“The President has made clear that, as a part of our efforts to curb illegal immigration, we must ensure criminal aliens, gang members, violent offenders, and aggravated felons are detained and quickly removed from the United States.”
_______________
I don’t understand that last part.
Removed to where?
How is sending serial killers and mass-murderers to go murder innocent people somewhere else an acceptable solution?
The corrupt leadership of the hellholes where gang members (terrorists) came from don’t care about their own populations, but we ought to care enough not to send the equivalent of an entire military Division (10,000+) of mass-murderers into an unsuspecting and defenseless population of innocent civilians.
You don’t get into that ‘gang’ without raping and/or murdering.
Hold a Nuremberg type trial, convict them all, and put them all down like the animals they are.
All 10,000+ of them.
The solutions to most of America’s problems are not complicated, and never have been.
The missing ingredient always seems to be the courage to do what is right and necessary.
Ummm…. they sent them here first! Let them deal with them. SEND THEM BACK!
And they do take care of them in their own country 😉
I don’t think it works that way. We turn them over to the foreign authorities, who will deal with them as is customary in that foreign land. Besides, we could even add a $100 bill with each deportee as an incentive, and it would cost us far, far less than handling them here.
An El Salvadoran here illegally knifes a guy in the face and neck because he was peeing in public in front of everyone at a bus stop. But have mercy, folks, he was just here doing the jobs that Americans won’t….oh and because he is a fugitive from El Salvador.
“…A man was slashed in the face and neck at a Maryland bus stop after asking a ‘drunk’ and ‘belligerent’ stranger to stop urinating in public.
Salvador Gomez-Lopez, 46, of Montgomery County, was arrested on two counts of assault, public intoxication and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure after the incident last November. He has recently been indicted.
A spokeswoman with Immigration Customs and Enforcement told Fox News that Gomez-Lopez was a wanted fugitive, in the country illegally from El Salvador. ICE have since ‘lodged a detainer’….”
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5359645/Man-slashed-asking-drunk-stop-urinating.html
It appears that El Salvador sent all their criminals and unwanted, so-called children to the USA.
I seem to recall Castro emptying out the prisons and sending the criminals here…
an at the press briefing our illustrious press opens the questioning with marijuana and Eric Garner questions……….
It is tiresome to hear the evil media repeating that old excuse that the USA cannot prosecute MS-13 and their ilk because the illegals will be afraid to come forward to report crimes. What kind of logic is that? Just as you cannot cheat an honest man ─ just so you cannot create fear of law enforcement in LEGAL immigrants.
I looked it up: “Find somebody who wants something for nothing, then give him nothing for something.” That appears to be the philosophy of the ILLegals.
I believe Trump will stand firm. We either get the wall etc, or no DACA. I also believe its what the Dems want. They have been planning riots and Demo’s for months now. Even ANTIFA are hiring church halls to teach the art of the Molotov cocktail! There is no greater evil than Socialism
The only thing that ends war is unconditional surrender.
