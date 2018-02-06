President Trump Hosts Law Enforcement Roundtable on MS-13 Gangs and Immigration Issues…

Earlier today President Trump hosted a roundtable discussion with law enforcement, Homeland Security, border security and immigration officials.

[White House] A THREAT TO AMERICAN COMMUNITIES: MS-13 has brought violence, fear, and suffering to communities across the country.

  • MS-13, short for Mara Salvatrucha, is a violent transnational gang primarily composed of immigrants or descendants of immigrants from El Salvador.
  • MS-13’s motto is “mata, viola, controla” which means “kill, rape, control.”

They commit shocking acts of violence to instill fear, like machete attacks, execution-style murders, gang rape, and human trafficking.

  • MS-13 has more than 30,000 members worldwide, including more than 10,000 in the United States.
  • The violent gang recruits middle- and high-school students, primarily immigrants, and uses fear of retribution to keep their recruits from leaving
  • The gang is known to regularly conduct activities in at least 40 states and the District of Columbia.
  • MS-13 primarily generates income through extortion, prostitution, membership dues, and illicit trafficking.

As revealed by recent investigations, MS-13 gang leaders are known to send representatives across the United States border to take control of local MS-13 “cliques,” local units, and connect the local members to gang leaders abroad.

  • MS-13 gang leaders have directed American MS-13 cliques to become more violent in order to control territory.
  • In recent years, MS-13 has taken advantage of the large flow of foreign nationals from Central America and Mexico into the U.S. by hiding in these populations.
  • MS-13 has preyed on American communities, committing horrendous acts of violence.
    Approximately 38 percent of all murders in Suffolk County, New York, between January 2016 and June 2017, were linked to MS-13.
  • COMBATING MS-13: President Trump’s Administration has undertaken serious efforts to bring the violent criminals of MS-13 to justice.

President Trump spoke on the threat posed by MS-13 in his remarks on the State of the Union and described the bravery of our Nation’s law enforcement officers who continue to combat this violent gang.

  • Attorney General Jeff Sessions designated MS-13 as a priority for the Department of Justice (DOJ)’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces in October 2017.
  • Under President Trump, DOJ has worked with partners in Central America resulting in the filing of criminal charges against more than 4,000 members of MS-13.
  • ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) made 4,818 criminal arrests related to gang activity in FY 2017, as well as 892 administrative arrests that resulted from gang investigations.
  • HSI arrested 796 MS-13 gang members and associates in FY 2017, an 83 percent increase from FY 2016.
  • In FY 2017, U.S. Border Patrol Agents arrested 536 gang-affiliated illegal aliens, of whom 228, more than 40 percent, were affiliated with MS-13.

SECURING OUR BORDERS: President Donald J. Trump has released an immigration framework which includes border security measures vital to preventing the entry of criminal aliens like MS-13 members into the United States.

President Trump has proposed an immigration framework that includes the tools and resources required to secure our borders and close legal loopholes exploited by cartels and criminals.

The President has made clear that, as a part of our efforts to curb illegal immigration, we must ensure criminal aliens, gang members, violent offenders, and aggravated felons are detained and quickly removed from the United States.  (WH LINK)

121 Responses to President Trump Hosts Law Enforcement Roundtable on MS-13 Gangs and Immigration Issues…

  Mar says:
    February 6, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    Great news. Love when he talks with the experts.
    Now if we can just keep him from cursing or saying, S-hole. Oh my!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    The Boss says:
      February 6, 2018 at 5:06 pm

      Let's keep perspective. If Hillary were president, the US would be well on its way to becoming a f***ing s-hole.

      Liked by 27 people

      Reply
      mopar2016 says:
        February 6, 2018 at 7:22 pm

        Hillary was promising amnesty for all within her first hundred days in office.
        She was proposing a 550% increase in so called Syrian refugees too.
        She lost because of her policies, and blamed Russia and everybody else.

        Like

        Reply
    filia.aurea says:
      February 6, 2018 at 5:14 pm

      Dirty Dickie Durban was the one who accused The President of the remark you mentioned. I hope there will soon come a day when people who are invited to discuss issues of great importance with the President keep their partisan pie-holes shut. The feigned outrage and politically correct narrative is a losing strategy with POTUS supporters. Save it for them demrinos.

      Liked by 14 people

      Reply
      Sentient says:
        February 6, 2018 at 5:40 pm

        I hope the president takes his revenge against Durbin by holding firm to all four of his "pillars" : Wall (not just vague "border security"), ending chain, ending the lottery, E-verify and switching to merit-based. Maybe that's 5 pillars. Oh well. Demand them all.

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
      Tegan says:
        February 6, 2018 at 6:27 pm

        If I were CoS, I would make darn certain little Dicky Durban is never invited to the WH again as long as POTUS is in office. Same to another "leakers" from meetings.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        wolfmoon1776 says:
          February 6, 2018 at 6:48 pm

          Agreed. If they have to let that sleazeball in, put a recording unit right behind him “for posterity.” Then move it around if he moves. ZERO subtlety.

          Hey – White House archives! The TRUMP MAGA LIBRARY will be where people go to research the LIES of Dick Durbin.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
      Rebcalntx says:
        February 6, 2018 at 6:31 pm

        Filia, feigned outrage and politically correct narratives are the minor aspects of it. I have heard the outright lies they spout in interviews. Twisting the words of our President and the so call journalist smile and are part of the lie.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    G3 says:
      February 6, 2018 at 5:25 pm

      Mar- I love it when there isn't any weasels, unnamed sources, or Dems running with to willful, enabling Press with "leaks".

      Like

      Reply
    shannynae says:
      February 6, 2018 at 5:47 pm

      President Trump did not say that. He was accused of saying it and it was lied about for days and days. Repeating lies here is not helpful.

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
    dobbsfan says:
      February 6, 2018 at 5:50 pm

      I disagree. He talks like every-day Americans. I ask you, what’s wrong with that?

      It’s not “Presidential?” I’m sick of all of those former politicians and how they “say the right things”. That hasn’t helped anyone! In fact, it’s gobbledygook!

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    Blacksmith8 says:
      February 6, 2018 at 6:48 pm

      at no time has their been a recording of Our President Trump saying anything resembling s-hole.

Keep your ysm/lsm stooopid to yourself. M'k?

      Keep your ysm/lsm stooopid to yourself. M’k?

      Like

      Reply
  parteagirl says:
    February 6, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  4harrisonblog says:
    February 6, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    He can curse and say anything he likes. Best President in my life of 72 years on God's earth.

    Liked by 39 people

    Reply
    Monadnock says:
      February 6, 2018 at 5:07 pm

      Yes indeed!

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    Wend says:
      February 6, 2018 at 5:26 pm

      You’re the same age as my BF and POTUS!

      I bet you look great like they do.

      BF is a huge Reagan freak but he constantly says he’s never seen anything like POTUSGESGDJT.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    Paula Kinziger says:
      February 6, 2018 at 5:32 pm

      Ours too 4harrisonblog! Love that man!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    AM says:
      February 6, 2018 at 5:40 pm

      There's a point in life, where, while I'm not in support of the swearing, intermittent bad words hardly registers as a problem. It's a well chosen vice, given what's out there.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      the5thranchhand says:
        February 6, 2018 at 5:53 pm

        Remember ‘intermittent bad words’ are for emphasis, for making a very strong point.
        And, 4harrisonblog, your post is absolutely the best. Thank you!

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      Texian says:
        February 6, 2018 at 7:11 pm

        All of my offshore supervisors used "well chosen vice" words to clearly clarify their orders. Most every utterance that came out of their mouths utilized this tool with purposeful extreme predjudice..

        Like

        Reply
    Elizabeth Carter says:
      February 6, 2018 at 7:06 pm

      The liberals are some of the most hypocritical, meanest, lying, nastiest people in the world. They go around advocating evil all the time.

      I giggle when President Trump says some word that most of us heard in 5th grade and they suddenly spend all week on it as if they never heard it before and had to put their hands over their ears and send the children out of the room.

      My Mom was born in 1921 and I was 20 years younger. When Bill Clinton mainstreamed blow job on the 6:00 news, I had to explain to her what that meant and it was embarrassing for both of us. The media talked about it all the time and sniggered.

      A lot of people I had liked before that episode were defending Clinton for having sex with Monica in the Oval Office. I asked if they did that at their place of employment if it would be acceptable and every one of them said no. I asked why they held the President to a lower standard and they had not even thought of it that way.

      The news drug it on for months and it really was only a distraction to take peoples minds off of the really big crimes that were being committed by the Clintons that were impeachable crimes.

      The presstitutes were clutching their pearls at Sara’s Press Conference today about General Kelly saying some Dreamers were “too lazy to get off their asses” to sign up for DACA. They call us names all of the time. They call President Trump names all the time. We are numb to it by now. Years ago, we might have found it offensive but we don’t react now and they can’t figure out why it doesn’t work anymore.

      If President Trump decides to get them to “chase squirrels” so he can get the real work done, he has my blessing. I actually find it funny. They have the mentality of 5th graders. Actually, I don’t think they are as smart as 5th graders.

      Like

      Reply
  Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    February 6, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    Declare war. Sure, go ahead and do a law enforcement surge ALONGSIDE a declaration of war. Hey, El Salvador do you want to cut off their ability to hurt us, YES OR NO. With us or against us? NOW.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Pam says:
    February 6, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    Like

    Reply
  Anon says:
    February 6, 2018 at 5:14 pm

    It is rumored that the Obama White House used MSxiii as an asset. Considering that Obama allied America with Nazis in the Ukraine and Cannibals in Syria, I would not be surprised.

    Obama was so truly despicable that I was forced to abandon atheism and reexamine the forces of Satanic evil in this world. I am a believer again.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  frank field says:
    February 6, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    Trump, and therefore America, will get the wall. Trump…my threshing sledge.

DRAIN IT

    DRAIN IT

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  emet says:
    February 6, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    Some attendees rose to their positions under prior administrations. They have never really had to carry out the enforcement mission, they just had to make it look like they were doing something. Going to be interesting to see if they can handle working for our President

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Pam says:
    February 6, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    It's so refreshing to have a no BS president. We have to do everything we possibly can to keep these criminal gangs out of this country and it's obvious that the Dems and a minority on the other side don't care. This is exactly why Donald Trump is president.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  Wend says:
    February 6, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    We watch our POTUS stuff at night. I may not watch this one because I might have nightmares. There are no words to describe how vile these vermin are.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    jerrydon10✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
      February 6, 2018 at 6:24 pm

      This is pure evil of biblical proportion. These are not even people we are fighting….cut through the personalities and see the evil within them.

      “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places”

      But I cheated and read the end of the book and we win!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  jmclever says:
    February 6, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    Last week someone I dearly love was abducted and brutally raped outside Orlando (not MS13 related) In those moments, I did not care about anything but her. I suppose that is the goal of the left allowing MS13 and Islamic terrorists into the country to wreak havoc. If they can keep We the People knocked off balance and constantly reeling in pain, they can do whatever they want. I think, thou, that the playbook is no longer working since each new heinous act stokes the flames of cold anger and increases its temperature, increasing our resolve and determination to return to law and order, even if we have to take to the streets to do it ourselves.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  fleporeblog says:
    February 6, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    During the press conference, “press” wanted to know how many of the MS13 (10,000 total in the US in 40 different states) are here legal and how many are here illegally.

    Answer from DAG: One example from one operation called “Raging Bull”: 214 arrest in the US of which 198 foreign (illegal) and only 5 had legal status while 10 were born in the US; 64 of them were children when they crossed and have since become adults.

    Press quiet after that answer and all three channels (MSNBC, CNN and FOX broke away from the press conference to discuss Space X).

    I decided to do the math for the lazy press:

    198/214 Illegal Aliens = 92.52%
    5/214 Legal Immigrants = 2.33%
    11/214 American Born = 5.14%

    Taking those same %s and applying them to 10,000:
    Illegal Aliens that are part of MS13 in the US = 9,252
    Legal Immigrants that are part of MS13 in the US = 234
    American Born that are part of MS13 in the US = 514

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  FL_GUY says:
    February 6, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    Danger from criminals from the South is not new. In March, 1916 Pancho Villa, with a gang of about 200 thugs, attacked Columbus, New Mexico, a small town close to the border. He was basically, killing and looting. What he didn't know was that the US Army had a newly formed automatic weapons squad stationed there. Although the townspeople and soldiers were vastly outnumbered, the automatic weapons squad were able to drive off Villa and his thugs, killing a number of them. Civilians, including women, were killed

    Villa fled back into Mexico to avoid US Army reinforcements, where he was shielded by people who viewed this murderous thug as a hero. Congress authorized a retaliation and the army went into Mexico after him. However, like Saddam, Villa was too slippery to catch during the time the US Army was there. They did do great damage to Villa’s organization and a threat from the South was stopped until recent times with the Globullists push to overrun the USA with illegal aliens with a generous helping of criminals.

    Mexico is resource rich. Yet it’s series of governments keep poverty a standard; it’s like an entire country of Detroit. Mexico with what the D-Rats would like to do to the USA. Bringing to the USA, the very type of people that have caused Mexico to be a failed state is a step in that direction.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  14. LBH says:
    February 6, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    I could be wrong, but it looks like PDJT is wearing kevlar under his suit INSIDE the White House.
    It’s especially visible (at least to me) at the 10 minutes mark or so. Scary times.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. mightyconservative says:
    February 6, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    How many of these “kids” applied for DACA, I wonder?

    Like

    Reply
  16. Hotlanta Mike says:
    February 6, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Hotlanta Mike says:
    February 6, 2018 at 5:45 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. Hotlanta Mike says:
    February 6, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Hotlanta Mike says:
    February 6, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  20. Hotlanta Mike says:
    February 6, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  21. Pam says:
    February 6, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. Michael says:
    February 6, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    Two word comment. Public hanging.

    Like

    Reply
  23. Ziiggii says:
    February 6, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  24. Pam says:
    February 6, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. Wee2low says:
    February 6, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    I could be over analyzing this but to me PTRUMP is using MS-13 as a leverage tool. If I’m right this is another master stroke. Think about it. Americans like their marketing nice and neat and easy to understand in about 3 seconds. MS-13 is the perfect marketing boogieman. While a very real danger, it’s a nice and neat marketing tool to use against the Dems. Dems are using “Dreamers” to tug at the heartstrings and PTRUMP is using MS-13 to create pucker.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  26. shannynae says:
    February 6, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    So I am just curious….Sundance posts wonderful articles and commentary and when I read the comments, the majority end up talking about everything else but the article. What gives?

    Did anyone find it interesting that PDJT is willing to shut down the government until the Dems get on board with securing our nation? Were you alarmed at how many and how completely invaded we have become by the MS-13 gangs?

    A little more thoughtful discussion on the actual subjuect would be refreshing. Thaks for letting me vent.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. wilski says:
    February 6, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    If Dimicrappers prefer not to get to PT’s DACA offer, then any illegal crime that results in death of US citizen, through a “Commission of Justice”, would select the most senior Dimicrappers politician in that state responsible, and have the same fate served within 3 days.

    Like

    Reply
  28. litlbit2 says:
    February 6, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    IMO, you been here thirty years or any number over one you are not very intelligent to not make it your choice to correct. For all you folks not figuring out how to fix your self inflicted option, It should be required for you to furnish copies of your IRS(1040)tax form for each year in this country. If there are fines and penalties owed the legal American people. Pay up! You are not only illegal but you have become a criminal twice.

    If you did I not file every year or still illegally in this country, we are going to miss ya!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. South Col says:
    February 6, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    A Law Enforcement Roundtable while the FBI refuse to prosecute their own elites for obvious felony behaviour….
    Monty Python would love it.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  30. Sandra-VA says:
    February 6, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    Remember the young muslim girl who was killed in Virginia a few months back? She had gone missing… days later found murdered… it was portrayed as possibly being a hate crime. Then it turns out she was brutally raped and murdered by an MS-13 thug. BUT, for weeks we had to hear about how muslims are under attack by white supremacists.

    These murderous thugs need to be routed out. They are everywhere!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  31. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 6, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    I think this is one of Trump’s best formats for public consumption. He comes across knowledgeable and serious….set with solutions to take on serious problems. There is also a wealth of information put out there in a short timeframe.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  32. waltherppk says:
    February 6, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    Here is the solution. Identify the 10,000 MS-13 gang members and their locations in the U.S.
    On the same day at the same time, deploy a force to kill them all, every stinking damn one.
    On the day before America has an MS-13 problem. On the day after, no more MS-13, no more MS-13 problem. Subtraction solves the problem. 10,000 – 10,000 = 0 It is simple arithmetic.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • scott467 says:
      February 6, 2018 at 6:28 pm

      Agreed, 100%.

      And then go after them in the countries from which they came.

      They are no less vicious than ISIS, and their targets are Americans, right here in America.

      Like

      Reply
  33. Landslide says:
    February 6, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    Have they deported all of the MS13 members that have been arrested or are most of them sitting in our jails/prisons? Anyone familiar with the process after arrest?

    Like

    Reply
  34. scott467 says:
    February 6, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    “MS-13 has preyed on American communities, committing horrendous acts of violence.
    Approximately 38 percent of all murders in Suffolk County, New York, between January 2016 and June 2017, were linked to MS-13.”

    _______________

    That’s what I’ve been talking about.

    Hussein and Holder and Lynch, et al., are guilty of CRIMES against HUMANITY. They should be be held personally accountable as MASS MURDERERS.

    They brought MS13 into our country ON PURPOSE, and set them loose on the population.

    As for the gang members themselves, declare them as enemy combatants, an invading army, engaged in ongoing terrorist activities and coordinated attacks against American civilians.

    It’s not like they’re hard to recognize.

    Treat them the same as we would any invading military.

    And do the same to those who brought them here.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  35. Sharon says:
    February 6, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    I have an idea.

    Enforce existing laws.

    Starting with immigration.

    Silly, I suppose.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  36. ZurichMike says:
    February 6, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    He looks EXHAUSTED. Say a prayer for his health and wellbeing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • 🍺Gunny says:
      February 6, 2018 at 7:11 pm

      His hair looked a little unruffled the other day…Prayers to him..

      Like

      Reply
    • wondering999 says:
      February 6, 2018 at 7:17 pm

      Zurich… praying very day, and several times a day. For our President and for all who protect him and who help MAGA. And I know I’m not alone. And if you are several time zones ahead of me I’m counting on you to pray for him while I’m (hopefully) asleep

      Like

      Reply
  37. TG McCoy says:
    February 6, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    OT: This is what American Enterprise can do:
    https://www.space.com/17933-nasa-television-webcasts-live-space-tv.html
    It is not “Muslim out reach. ” it is reaching for the Stars…
    Engage!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. scott467 says:
    February 6, 2018 at 6:39 pm

    “The President has made clear that, as a part of our efforts to curb illegal immigration, we must ensure criminal aliens, gang members, violent offenders, and aggravated felons are detained and quickly removed from the United States.”

    _______________

    I don’t understand that last part.

    Removed to where?

    How is sending serial killers and mass-murderers to go murder innocent people somewhere else an acceptable solution?

    The corrupt leadership of the hellholes where gang members (terrorists) came from don’t care about their own populations, but we ought to care enough not to send the equivalent of an entire military Division (10,000+) of mass-murderers into an unsuspecting and defenseless population of innocent civilians.

    You don’t get into that ‘gang’ without raping and/or murdering.

    Hold a Nuremberg type trial, convict them all, and put them all down like the animals they are.

    All 10,000+ of them.

    The solutions to most of America’s problems are not complicated, and never have been.

    The missing ingredient always seems to be the courage to do what is right and necessary.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Sandra-VA says:
      February 6, 2018 at 6:52 pm

      Ummm…. they sent them here first! Let them deal with them. SEND THEM BACK!

      And they do take care of them in their own country 😉

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • dalethorn says:
      February 6, 2018 at 7:12 pm

      I don’t think it works that way. We turn them over to the foreign authorities, who will deal with them as is customary in that foreign land. Besides, we could even add a $100 bill with each deportee as an incentive, and it would cost us far, far less than handling them here.

      Like

      Reply
  39. Sylvia Avery says:
    February 6, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    An El Salvadoran here illegally knifes a guy in the face and neck because he was peeing in public in front of everyone at a bus stop. But have mercy, folks, he was just here doing the jobs that Americans won’t….oh and because he is a fugitive from El Salvador.

    “…A man was slashed in the face and neck at a Maryland bus stop after asking a ‘drunk’ and ‘belligerent’ stranger to stop urinating in public.

    Salvador Gomez-Lopez, 46, of Montgomery County, was arrested on two counts of assault, public intoxication and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure after the incident last November. He has recently been indicted.

    A spokeswoman with Immigration Customs and Enforcement told Fox News that Gomez-Lopez was a wanted fugitive, in the country illegally from El Salvador. ICE have since ‘lodged a detainer’….”

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5359645/Man-slashed-asking-drunk-stop-urinating.html

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  40. labrat says:
    February 6, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    an at the press briefing our illustrious press opens the questioning with marijuana and Eric Garner questions……….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. All American Snowflake says:
    February 6, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    It is tiresome to hear the evil media repeating that old excuse that the USA cannot prosecute MS-13 and their ilk because the illegals will be afraid to come forward to report crimes. What kind of logic is that? Just as you cannot cheat an honest man ─ just so you cannot create fear of law enforcement in LEGAL immigrants.
    I looked it up: “Find somebody who wants something for nothing, then give him nothing for something.” That appears to be the philosophy of the ILLegals.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. Pam says:
    February 6, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  43. Craft Eccentric says:
    February 6, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    I believe Trump will stand firm. We either get the wall etc, or no DACA. I also believe its what the Dems want. They have been planning riots and Demo’s for months now. Even ANTIFA are hiring church halls to teach the art of the Molotov cocktail! There is no greater evil than Socialism

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

