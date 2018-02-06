Carter Page Interview With Laura Ingraham…

The primary target of the DOJ FISA “Title I” surveillance warrant, Carter Page, appears on Fox News with Laura Ingraham for an exclusive interview discussing Mr. Page’s history and contact with the Trump campaign. There are two interview segments.

Video #1:

Video #2 below:

♦Around 01:50 of segment #2 Carter Page says he emailed FBI Director James Comey on Sept. 25th, 2016 offering his help on any questions the FBI might have; and noted prior work with people within the FBI and the intelligence community.  This is approximately a month before the October 21st, 2016, FISA “Title 1” application against him.

♦Around 03:05 Mr. Page mentions the prior DOJ case he was involved in, against Evgeny Buryakov, described by the DOJ as an FBI Under-Cover Employee (UCE-1), in this interview Carter Page describes himself as a “witness“.

11 Responses to Carter Page Interview With Laura Ingraham…

  1. DanO64 says:
    February 6, 2018 at 4:16 am

    Well, well, well.

  2. TomR,Worc,MA,USA says:
    February 6, 2018 at 4:38 am

    Did she interrupt him every time he was making a point? (likely)

  3. wolfmoon1776 says:
    February 6, 2018 at 4:40 am

    Good grief. This is just ridiculous. Page sent the Russian COURSE DOCUMENTS. Academic course documents. From what he was TEACHING.

    LMAO. Good GRIEF. This is just BS.

    FAKE JUSTICE!

  4. Mezzz says:
    February 6, 2018 at 5:00 am

    Seems like Page is honest guy trying to do business. He never mentioned anything about working for the FBI.

  5. Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
    February 6, 2018 at 5:25 am

    Regarding the case vs. the russians..

    “…and I sent him a couple of course documents…”
    Didn’t the FBI in that case use binders with tapes?

  6. GREENMIRROR says:
    February 6, 2018 at 5:27 am

    I’m thinking CIA/FBI/NSA/GCHQ were using Page, Manafort, and likely others to spy on the geopolitical locations and parties of energy deals…look at Biden’s son sneaking in for piece of action…how do government families become rich through public service…it ain’t their welfare paycheck, healthcare, and pension from the taxpayers.

  7. Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
    February 6, 2018 at 5:41 am

    prompted to 2:31

    “Intelligence community responded to false evidence, WHICH IS OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE, given to them by the Clinton campaign”

  8. TERESA Cox says:
    February 6, 2018 at 5:50 am

    Pate is obviously still an employee of the deep state. Notice how he crafts his answers.

