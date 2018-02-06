Carter Page Interview With Laura Ingraham…

The primary target of the DOJ FISA “Title I” surveillance warrant, Carter Page, appears on Fox News with Laura Ingraham for an exclusive interview discussing Mr. Page’s history and contact with the Trump campaign. There are two interview segments.

Video #1:

Video #2 below:

♦Around 01:50 of segment #2 Carter Page says he emailed FBI Director James Comey on Sept. 25th, 2016 offering his help on any questions the FBI might have; and noted prior work with people within the FBI and the intelligence community. This is approximately a month before the October 21st, 2016, FISA “Title 1” application against him.

♦Around 03:05 Mr. Page mentions the prior DOJ case he was involved in, against Evgeny Buryakov, described by the DOJ as an FBI Under-Cover Employee (UCE-1), in this interview Carter Page describes himself as a “witness“.

