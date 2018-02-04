Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo Interviews Peter King…

Posted on February 4, 2018 by

Following up to earlier interviews with James Kallstrom, former Assistant Director of the FBI, and Representative John Ratcliffe (R-TX) who has reviewed the underlying FISA application documents, Maria Bartiromo interviews Representative Peter King.

Representative Peter King discusses his disgust with former FBI Director James Gowdy.

10 Responses to Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo Interviews Peter King…

  1. Janie M. says:
    February 4, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    Pssst. “FBI Director James Gowdy” edit and delete my comment.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. georgiafl says:
    February 4, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. doofusdawg says:
    February 4, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    With regard to Trump’s four point immigration offer… sometimes a deal is what it is. Rather than making an offer and negotiating you just lay out what is as close to a win win situation as you can with no intention of further negotiations. Adjustments can be made around the edges and with the implementation but it is what it is… and that’s the deal.

    Like

    Reply
  4. mickeyhamtramck says:
    February 4, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    Maria…. Wow! Like a Cruise Missile today, on target.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. phoenixRising says:
    February 4, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    Hey, as hard as Sundance works… first typo I’ve EVAH seen… we knew what he meant!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. fleporeblog says:
    February 4, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    Good luck to the Democrats, Left, MSM etc. after viewing these results from a CBS Poll after the SOTU!

    Like

    Reply
  7. NoDivisionUSA says:
    February 4, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    Question with a preamble: Carter Page was under surveillance in 2013. Then again, under the current FISA warrant in question. This warrant had 3 extensions. Each extension needs to show that the previous warrant was bearing fruit in order to continue invading the privacy of the subject. Where are the charges against Carter Page? Is this man, that the Russians reportedly thought was an idiot, so crafty that he was single handedly able to thwart the investigative might of our premier law enforcement agency and intelligence services? C’mon man.

    Like

    Reply

