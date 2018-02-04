Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo Interviews Peter King…

Following up to earlier interviews with James Kallstrom, former Assistant Director of the FBI, and Representative John Ratcliffe (R-TX) who has reviewed the underlying FISA application documents, Maria Bartiromo interviews Representative Peter King.
Representative Peter King discusses his disgust with former FBI Director James Gowdy.
Pssst. “FBI Director James Gowdy” edit and delete my comment.
Freudian slip.
Yep
Maria is a busy lady today. Doing yoeman’s (yoewoman’s?) work on Super Bowl Sunday.
I think he meant to write Rep.Trey Comey!
With regard to Trump’s four point immigration offer… sometimes a deal is what it is. Rather than making an offer and negotiating you just lay out what is as close to a win win situation as you can with no intention of further negotiations. Adjustments can be made around the edges and with the implementation but it is what it is… and that’s the deal.
Maria…. Wow! Like a Cruise Missile today, on target.
Hey, as hard as Sundance works… first typo I’ve EVAH seen… we knew what he meant!
Good luck to the Democrats, Left, MSM etc. after viewing these results from a CBS Poll after the SOTU!
Question with a preamble: Carter Page was under surveillance in 2013. Then again, under the current FISA warrant in question. This warrant had 3 extensions. Each extension needs to show that the previous warrant was bearing fruit in order to continue invading the privacy of the subject. Where are the charges against Carter Page? Is this man, that the Russians reportedly thought was an idiot, so crafty that he was single handedly able to thwart the investigative might of our premier law enforcement agency and intelligence services? C’mon man.
