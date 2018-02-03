WSJ Reports Four Separate FISA Court Judges Approved Renewals To Carter Page Surveillance…

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Carter Page was on the radar of the FBI since 2013 “when Russian spies made an attempt to recruit him.” However, for some undetermined reason the FBI waited until October 21st, 2016, to apply for Title I surveillance authority through the FISA court.
Additionally, according to their reporting, after FISC approval there were three more renewal applications for a total of four submissions to the FISA court. A source tells the Journal all four FBI requests were reviewed by four different judges:
[…] The memo describes the process by which the government got a secret warrant under the law that governs the secret court, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, for Mr. Page.
[…] At least two of those renewals occurred while Mr. Trump was president and at least one was authorized by a Justice Department official he appointed. A person familiar with the matter said that four separate federal judges approved the surveillance of Mr. Page, and all of those judges were appointed by Republican presidents. (link)
If this is factually correct it raises an interesting dynamic because there are not that many FISA Court Judges in Washington DC. [FISA Court Link]
♦Judge Rosemary M Collyer is the presiding FISA judge and was the signatory for the court’s 99-page opinion written, April 2017, in the aftermath of the DOJ, FBI and NSA admissions to violating the FISA-702(16)(17) rules and procedures. [See Here]
♦Judge Rudolph Contreras is a FISA judge and the original DC circuit presiding judge who accepted the Mike Flynn plea (Dec. 1, 2017) and then ‘was recused’ five days later. [See Here]
Accepting there are only three DC circuit judges: Rosemary Collyer, Rudolph Contreras and James Boasberg; and accepting that four different judges approved the DOJ/FBI application and renewals for Title I surveillance of Carter Page; it seems almost certain that Collyer and Contreras were involved in the Justice Department effort to identify Carter Page as an ‘American working on behalf of a foreign government’.
It would be ‘almost’ impossible to have four separate engagements with the FISA court, and gain a different judge on each encounter. It would be entirely impossible to have four separate judges if the original application and all three subsequent renewals went through the same district. (There are only three judges in the DC district – making four separate judges impossible.) Something is entirely fishy about this.
Either the WSJ source is incorrect, or the greater likelihood is the DOJ was strategically approaching a different FISA judge each time.
CHA-CHING>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
He’s shocked! SHOCKED!
I love that Simpson is caught lying outright. What a weasel.
This wouldn’t have also been one of the meetings hosted by Perkins Coie?
See p2, item 2) in yesterday’s memo
I call bull____on this. Only good thing is the more that comes out the more we will know cause the scoundrels will turn on each other to save their own hide. It’s the only way to stop MSM, DOJ, FBI is get it all out in the open NOW. Isikoff is as bad as all the rest of MSM. He got caught. I understand that Chuck Grassley’s next memo will identify all the fake news people. I want to know how much each has been paid and is that why the DNC is out of money OR is that where the state departments missing $6billion dollars went. JMO
Judge shopping. Standard procedure for the left.
The people who keep saying that Mueller is secretly working with Trump are INSANE. Mueller has one goal: to take down Trump. Period.
Another thread writer chips in:
Who else did the FBI spy on using Page’s warrant? Who invented the theory of law behind it?
Answer]- Not Congress!
Hope Tony explained to her that Carter was the pea that they could throw the net out to snag any communication with any Trump family/friend/housekeeper/cook/gardener or cabinet member? These morons drive me crazy!
Call me stupid, but isn’t information regarding how many judges/approvals there were classified?
It was in the memo.
The number of applications is, but the number of judges is not. At least I don’t see it there, unless I am missing it.
The fact that there were 4 warrants was in the memo. But how many judges, I don’t see in memo. Is that not classified?
What part about “the WH declassified the memo” don’t you understand? I’ll try to explain.
Information about judges not in memo that was “declassified”. Therefore, any information regarding judges must be a leak of classified information to the press. Or just a pure fabrication. Don’t ya think?
The number of judges is from a WSJ piece. Haven’t read it yet (paywall) but will check a print edition soon. I assume that it is a “sources say” type of thing.
Wow. That Carter Page much be one dangerous dude. Pfffft.
Don’t you know how all their eyes (aka Schiff style) popped out when Carter’s name popped up on a Trump campaign list…..
Also noteworthy is that the surveillance on Carter Page going back to 2013 did not result in the FBI recommending charges to the DOJ. This includes Page’s activities during the election, during the transition, and during the early months of Trump’s first term in office.
A couple things to point out (and to recap):
1) Pundits are counting on people not reading the memo, so that they can poison the public’s perceptions of it by creating flawed summaries of it
2) Media is making the memo out to be a criticism of the FISA process. The memo is NOT about the FISA process. It’s about the *ABUSE* of the FISA process! *important*
3) The Media is making the memo about Carter Page. Carter Page is incidental but an important subtext to the purpose of the memo.
4) The Media is trying to suggest the fact that Carter Page was surveilled is evidence of Trump-Russia collusion.
4 a) Only Manafort, Flynn, and Papadopoulos have been indicted in the Mueller probe. The (potentially illegal) surveillance on Carter Page did not result in an indictment or criminal referral.
4 b) Only Manafort has been indicted on charges relating to his overseas activities with foreign governments. The activities took place before his time in the Trump Campaign, and are quite possibly outside of Mueller’s jurisdiction.
5) The media suggests that section 5 of the memo actually defeats the memo’s purpose by suggesting the investigation was triggered by Papadopoulos (and therefore the FISA application is legitimate). The purpose of section 5 is as follows:
5 a) The FISA application was to authorize surveillance on Carter Page. There is/was no evidence of any association between Papadopoulos and Page. So the FBI couldn’t have legitimately claimed reason to surveil Page if Papadopoulos was the suspected Russian agent.
Everyone, be careful with the media’s talking points! Good hunting!
And just for bonus points – the Deep State’s cheerleaders are beginning to say “so what” to the allegation of FISA abuse:
LikeLiked by 4 people
Are these renewals just essentially automatic? Nobody asks if anything is being found, they just say “You can keep on looking”?? This poor little guy got an awful lot of attention for no obvious reason other than he was the back door to the campaign and then to the President’s administration. Or am I missing something obvious?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am not getting 0.94%. So, you have the first judge, one out of seven. Randomly, you have 6/7 chance that you will get a different judge on the second visit. You have now gone through 2 judges out of 7. On the third visit, you then have 5/7 chance that you will get a judge that not one of the first two, and now you have gone through three. Finally, on the fourth round, you have a 4/7 chance to get someone other than the first three. The total chance of getting 4 different judges is then (6/7)*(5/7)*(4/7), or about 35 percent.
Maybe the above calculation has an error, but even if it doesn’t, one would think the warrant for the same person would keep coming from the same judge, so four different judges does sound peculiar without knowing more about how the system operates.
Your statistical analysis is correct. Indeed, right after reading the post, I looked to see if anyone had commented on the post’s statistical error.
For anyone who wants to verify that the correct answer is 35%, it is easy to run a computer simulation. For example, a program in R is as follows.
total<-0; for (i in 1:10000) {if (length(unique(c(sample(1:7,1),sample(1:7,1),sample(1:7,1),sample(1:7,1))))==4) total<-total+1}; total/10000
LikeLike
If anyone thinks the FISA warrants for the surveillance of Carter Page were solely for Carter Page and not a cover/smoke screen to surveil Donald Trump & Family, I have a bridge to nowhere and some swamp land complete with a 1950s trailer and plenty of gators for sale.
If those gators could be induced to ingest of a few dead bodies, you might be looking at a bidding war for the item between certain out of work politicians.
Exactly Correct!
Exactly! Sundance is right. This all stinks to high heaven.
GeoFl: the media couldn’t possibly go “there”……
Assuming the WSL article is correct, Judge Contreras (Flynn recusal) could not have been one of the four judges since he was appointed by Obama. Three others were also Dem. appointments including Boasberg (Obama) and Jones/Russell (Clinton).
“Either the WSJ source is incorrect, or the greater likelihood is the DOJ was strategically approaching a different FISA judge each time.”
Or … perhaps this detail you honed in on is an impossibility that no one would ever think to fabricate, inserted in other information to identify the source of a leak. Another instance of “leak is real, information is fake”?
WSJ? Isn’t that one of Strzok’s and Page’s go-to mouthpieces? And didn’t Glenn Simpson and his wife work for them? I read the WSJ occasionally and it is as anti Trump as the Washington Post.
To Sundance
Digression Re Comey:
Comey’s biggest conflict of interest: his brother is a lawyer who works on the Clinton Foundation tax matters and returns. Any investigation of the Foundation or Uranium One would necessarily extend to his brother. Hillary’s loss and any take down of her adversely affects his brother’s livelihood. Brother owes Comey millions on loan for mortgage. Comey should have recused himself from anything Hillary. Why GOP and conservative media have not made a big deal of this? Why is this not of interest to you?
Also, brother’s law firm is law firm that represents CrowdStrike, the mysterious tech firm that decided the DNC servers were hacked by the Russians??!!??? Why has no one followed up on that?
http://www.thegatewaypundit…
http://investmentwatchblog….
That is on top of the fact that Comey has been a Clinton fixer for years and years!
Comey was the US Attorney who said Bill Clinton would not be charged with a crime when he pardoned Mark Rich on the last day of his presidency. After Rich’s wife donated $450k to WJC’s library, $100k to HRC’s senate campaign and $900k to other democrats. (Read that Comey was the USA who did this from the FBI’s website in Oct 2016.) FBI also said when Rich’s wife was asked if this was a bribe, she refused to answer on the grounds of self incrimination.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It goes further back than that – Comey was also involved with the White Water investigation.
http://themillenniumreport.com/2017/03/james-brien-comey-how-did-the-fbi-director-make-1-on-americas-most-wanted-list/
Yep. DoJ prosecutor who let Sandy Berger off and didn’t probe who else (like Bill) was involved. LockheedMartin general counsel when it gave millions to Clinton Foundation, etc., etc., etc.
Apparently, the articles have been removed.
They are still there.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/report-comeys-brother-works-law-firm-handles-clinton-foundations-taxes/
http://investmentwatchblog.com/coincidence-james-comey-has-a-brother-pete-comey-who-works-for-a-law-firm-called-dla-piper-which-represents-a-company-called-crowdstrike-the-company-not-letting-the-fbi-look-at-the-dnc-servers-and-a/
If links don’t work, just google “comey’s brother” or “peter comey” and you will see various blog articles – but no major outlets.
Msher: I forgot completely about Comey’s brother’s connection and why Comey was dirty from the get-go.
Will someone please tell me who in the HELL is Carter Page?
He is a guy with extensive ties to Russia – used to have a business located in Russia – who was briefly a volunteer to the Trump Campaign. He was apparently approached by Russian agents back in 2013 trying to recruit him and, according to him, he worked WITH the FBI in that investigation. Read with this with wide open eyes and don’t forget, this is Wikipedia:
“Carter William Page (born June 3, 1971) is an American oil industry consultant and a former foreign-policy adviser to Donald Trump during his 2016 Presidential election campaign.[1] Page is the founder and managing partner of Global Energy Capital, a one-man investment fund and consulting firm specializing in the Russian and Central Asian oil and gas business.[2][3][4] He has been a focus of the 2017 Special Counsel investigation into links between Trump associates and Russian officials and Russian interference on behalf of Trump during the 2016 Presidential election.[2]”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carter_Page
So who introduced Page to Trump?
Don’t know – sorry.
This is part of a Reddit posted elsewhere here:
“In addition, bear in mind that Page was never a paid Trump staffer and claims he never met Flynn and never had a single meeting with Trump. In fact, Page appears to have insinuated himself into the Trump campaign suddenly in early 2016 when it was short-handed without persons with direct foreign experience. He seemingly emerged out of nowhere. A biography in Newsweek portrayed him as something of a mystery whose role in the campaign is unclear, as is how he managed to gain nearly instant access as a junior foreign policy advisor to Trump: http://www.newsweek.com/carter-page-fbi-surveillance-us-presidential-election-russia-donald-trump-583066“
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will someone please tell me who in the HELL is Carter Page?
A: He’s a nobody corrupt officials inside the DOJ and FBI used as an excuse to illegally spy on candidate and then president-elect Trump and his campaign/transition teams.
A couple sources I found that give judicial schedule structure. I would think to estimate you figure out the number of FISA judges you have, rotate them every week, figure in the 90 day renewal application process (91 days is 13 weeks) and see if you would end up with a different judge every time. As an example if you had 14 judges, you would expect to have a different judge every time. If you had 13 judges, you would expect to have the same judge every time.
The article written by the former FISA judge linked below is a really interesting perspective in continuing to understand a fuller picture of expectation and meaning.
The judges who preside over America’s secret court
John Shiffman, Kristina Cooke
JUNE 20, 2013
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-security-fisa-judges/the-judges-who-preside-over-americas-secret-court-idUSBRE95K06H20130621
-snip-
Every few months, the FISA judges set aside their regular, public cases, travel to Washington, and take the bench inside a secure, windowless courtroom at 333 Constitution Avenue. Prosecutors and federal agents appear to answer questions about warrants before individual judges, rather than a panel.
Generally, the judges rotate on a week-long schedule. Three judges live in the Washington area and are available for emergencies. FISA judges do not receive extra pay.
-snip-
Reflections of a Former FISA Judge
Posted: April 1, 2014
by Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton
https://bostonbarjournal.com/2014/04/01/reflections-of-a-former-fisa-judge/
-snip-
The FISA Court is in session every week but the judges do not sit en banc. Rather, they sit singly at regular intervals. Although the workload of the Court is unpublished, it has been accurately reported that the number of FISA applications considered and approved over the past several years exceeds all Title III search warrants, federal and state, issued nationwide. FISA judges work extremely hard while they are in Washington, D.C. They read every application, each of which is long and detailed (although much of the material is of a repetitive nature). I used to hold hearings on most applications, but I understand that practice is not as prevalent today. The judges of the Court come together as a group twice each year to discuss procedures and rules and are privileged to attend an annual luncheon hosted by the Chief Justice at the Supreme Court, usually attended by the Attorney General and the directors of the investigative agencies with whom the Court interacts: the FBI, the CIA, and the NSA.
-snip-
-snip-
Each application considered by the Court is certified by the National Security Advisor or a Senate-confirmed national security official and is approved by the Attorney General, the Deputy Attorney General or the Acting Attorney General. In other words, there is political accountability for every surveillance application that comes before the FISA Court. That is an important safeguard because it means that every application is thoroughly vetted and screened before a FISA judge ever sees it.
-snip-
So the judges travel to Washington, DC and thus they aren’t responsible for a particular region. That means all 11 judges are a possibility. That gives the odds at (10/11)*(9/11)*(8/11) which equals a 54% that you would get a 4 different judges. Since the judges operate on a rotating schedule with only one judge on duty at a time, the odds may be close to 100% you’ll get a different one each time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
FISA process is radically different from criminal warrant process. The essential findings for FISA are that the target is an agent of a foreign power, and that minimization (i.e., masking) adequately limits unmasking. Before the judge gets the application, the AG approves it, essentially asserting that FISA probable cause exists and minimization is appropriate. It is mandatory that “a significant purpose of the surveillance is to obtain foreign intelligence information.” I should have put “mandatory” is scare quotes. In the law, everything is flexible. Especially so with FISA.
Because the FISA applications are repetitive and “formality driven” on account of the statute, judicial review is a bit clerical, and on a substantive level, looks only for obvious shortcomings. After all, the AG has already done the same review and approved the application. I view it like a couple friends collaborating on a novel, and making sure the plot doesn’t have any obvious disconnect. Both parties (applicant and court) aim to have the warrant issue.
The entire structure exists to prop up a naked (unsupported by any public evidence) assertion that the 4th amendment is being protected. I encourage people to read the Keith case for an eye-opening view of what the 4th amendment does NOT cover. FISA exists in reaction to that case.
“Each application considered by the Court is certified by the National Security Advisor or a Senate-confirmed national security official and is approved by the Attorney General, the Deputy Attorney General or the Acting Attorney General.”
Maybe someone should look more closely at these players.
Wouldn’t we need to calculate random possibility for 11 judges?
(1) The Chief Justice of the United States shall publicly designate 11 district court judges from at least seven of the United States judicial circuits of whom no fewer than 3 shall reside within 20 miles of the District of Columbia who shall constitute a court which shall have jurisdiction to hear applications for and grant orders approving electronic surveillance anywhere within the United States
Or would that raise suspicions of judge located way away from D.C?
Source: https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/50/1803
Yes, 11 judges in the pool. There is ONE court, in ONE location, in ONE building. Any shopping would be done by timing. Each judge sits for a week, so there is roughly an 11 week (77 day) rotation. The 3 judges in DC are available for emergency applications, but I see no need for that, as the warrants can be acquired after surveillance starts – there is even a provision for totally warrantless surveillance (1802), where the FISA court just takes a report and files it.
FISA covers the space where, under case law, no warrant is required. But due to the volume of this surveillance, and the fact that it sometimes reveals crimes, the government likes to have a warrant. And too, the public gets alarmed when it hears that the courts allow warrantless surveillance, so there is a pacifier effect by giving the public the impression there is court oversight.
There’s No Way In Hell Barack Obama Didn’t Know’ About Disturbing Behavior of FBI
Mark Levin TV Video 08:19 Minutes Jan-25-2018;
FISA Memo DOJ then-Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr, a senior DOl official who worked closely with Deputy Attorneys General Yates and later Rod Rosenstein.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can no longer stomach this lunatic!
Mark Levin = neverTrumper.
I stopped paying attention to him two years ago.
So with these fisa warrants? This is where the leaked info came from the president’s phone calls to leaders?
@sundance **Statistics Match Check Please**
The probability of choosing the all different judges would be the same as no judge being picked twice.
See Mathematics Stack Exchange: “Probability of choosing the same number”
https://math.stackexchange.com/questions/509679/probability-of-choosing-the-same-number
k number choices (7 possible judges to choose from)
n people (4 times someone picked a judge at random)
general form: k!/(k^n * (k – n)!) where k=7 and n=4
equals 120/343 = (approximately) 0.34985 … 35% probability of no judge being choosen twice.
or, alternately the specific case can be computed as:
(k/k)((k-1)/k)((k-2)/k)((k-3)/k)
0.34985 which is about 35% probability of no judge being choosen twice.
Computational checks can be done on Wolfram Alpha:
-> http://www.wolframalpha.com/input/?i=k!%2F(k%5En+*+(k+-+n)!)+where+k%3D7+and+n%3D4
-> http://www.wolframalpha.com/input/?i=(k%2Fk)((k-1)%2Fk)((k-2)%2Fk)((k-3)%2Fk)+where+k+%3D+7
“k!/(k^n * (k – n)!) where k=7 and n=4” and “(k/k)((k-1)/k)((k-2)/k)((k-3)/k) where k=7” can be copied and pasted into WolframAlpha directly is the link does not work. One can then also experiment with of values of k-judges and n-number-of-requests.
The available pool actually includes all 11 FISC judges which means the odds are 54%.
LikeLike
Doesnt matter anyways. Why do you need four different judges. Cant you get an extention from the original judge who granted the initial warrant?
LikeLike
Thanx..very fancy..but as I see it if there are 3 judges the likelihood of u getting any one of them is .33 and the likelihood of getting that same judge .33 x .33 on a second draw and .33 x .33 x.33 on a third draw and .33 x .33 x.33 x .33 = .01 or about a 1% chance of getting the same judge each of the 4 times u seek a warrant. That’s my story and I am sticking to it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
“A person familiar with the matter said that four separate federal judges approved the surveillance of Mr. Page, and all of those judges were appointed by Republican presidents.”
Presidents don’t appoint judges to FISC positions. Given the context of the WaPo article though, how many people reading that sentence will walk away and tell someone else all 4 of those judges were appointed to the FISC by Republican presidents?
Subtle but powerful misinformation, relying on most peoples’ ignorance about how FISC judges are appointed.
How would Wapo know this? That there were four different judges. Or that all of them were appointed by Republicans. That would mean they know the names of the judges. Which wasn’t in the memo. Which means this was leaked to Wapo by Schiff most likely. Or Comey/McCabe. But Wouldn’t you go back to the same judge to renew the warrant? Why would you have to go to a different judge from the originating judge to extend it.
LikeLike
Definitely insider information.
Old judge might expect to see some results for continuance.
maybe the judges were all appointed by the same President but it was Chief Justice Roberts who appointed them to FISC.
LikeLike
LikeLike
“Judge Shopping” by the FBI.
Bogus filings, not providing all the info.
FBI went after Carter after he started work for Trump.
Crooked filings, lying to the court.
HANG ALL OF THEM!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That can repeated over and over, but it won’t stop the jackasses from trying to claim that the Trump admin. is attempting to discredit the ENTIRE GOJ and FBI.
They are, of course, lying scumbags, doing what lying scumbags do.
GOJ s/b DOJ above. Thx
Lyin’ Ryan, puppet-clown: “It is critical that we focus on specific actions and specific actors and not use this memo to impugn the integrity of the justice system and FBI, which continue to serve the American people with honor.”
________________
ROTFLMAO!
He can’t even be serious!
What ‘integrity’ of the just-us ‘system’ can he POSSIBLY be talking about? Does Lyin’ Ryan even live on this planet?
And the ‘integrity’ of the FIB… which ‘continues to serve the American people with honor’?!?
It’s beyond insulting.
What a lying sack of excrement.
This poor guy. His name dragged thru the mud, everyone now believing he is a Russian spy.
If one is attempting to get prescriptions without any one doctor knowing you are seeking or have multiples, it is called doctor shopping. If one is attempting to get FISA warrants without any one judge know you are seeking or have multiples, is it called judge shopping?
“[…] At least two of those renewals occurred while Mr. Trump was president and at least one was authorized by a Justice Department official he appointed. A person familiar with the matter said that four separate federal judges approved the surveillance of Mr. Page, and all of those judges were appointed by Republican presidents. (link)
If this is factually correct it raises an interesting dynamic because there are not that many FISA Court Judges in Washington DC.”
___________________
IF that is factually correct.
I would like to know WHO those ‘Republican presidents’ were, though it doesn’t really matter, because if it was a Republican named UniParty BUSH (Sr. or Jr.) then saying their are Republican appointees is meaningless.
I read on TruePundit last night that ALL but ONE of the FISA court judges were appointed by the Hussein.
Maybe the two statements can be reconciled in that the judges in question were ‘appointed’ by one of the Bushes to some federal bench, but they were later appointed to the FISC Star Chamber Sham Court by the Hussein.
And Hussein would obviously only pick corrupt individuals to do anything, much less to be judges on the Star Chamber. What other point IS THERE to a having Star Chamber in the first place, if the objective is not corruption?
LikeLike
This is distraction to get you upset at republican judges. If they were lied to, to obtain the warrant. They were lied to. They had false info.
LikeLike
Accepting the all 4 judges authorizing the original request and the 3 subsequent extensions were appointed by Republican presidents (not including President Trump) that only means that most likely were appointed by W Bush or his father. Unless some o these judges were appointed by the great Ronald Reagan which is unlikely. But we now know that the Buches are more aligned with the Clintons than with the American people. I ask the treepgers to join me in finding a video during Trump’s inauguration ceremony where W tells Hillary: we’re in trouble. Hillary responds: don’t worry, we’re going to flush him ( Trump) out. Any FISA judge may also be part of the swamp. iMHO
After reading through the FISC procedures posted by NebraskaFilly earlier I don’t see how the FBI could Judge shop.
From what I read an application is submitted to the clerk, the clerk forwards to the presiding Judge, the presiding Judge assigns to the first available local FISC Judge.
What am I missing
Josh Campbell wrote a letter published in NYT.
What he says about obtaining a FISA warrant: ”But every statement of fact included in an affidavit for foreign intelligence collection must withstand the scrutiny of at least 10 people in the Department of Justice hierarchy before it is reviewed by an independent court.”
And in other news, it sounds like our good friend Rod Rosenstein has been at it again….
“Gregg Jarrett: I can tell you a congressional source tells me that Rod Rosenstein in a meeting three weeks ago threatened Chairman Nunes and members of Congress he was going to subpoena their texts and messages because he was tired of dealing with the intel committee. That’s threats and intimidation.” http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/breaking-second-source-comes-forward-claims-rosenstein-threatened-nunes-house-intel-didnt-stop-investigation/
Glad to see all the efforts for assigning the probability of selecting 4 random judges to approve the FISA and extension warrants. When the otherwise well ordered discipline of mathematics entered the realm of probability, all hell broke loose
Just read an extremely interesting article. I have included a quote from it.
https://www.brennancenter.org/publication/what-went-wrong-fisa-court#View%20on%20Scribd
‘Under Section 702, by contrast, the court has no role in approving individual intrusions at all. Rather, its substantive role is limited to determining whether generic sets of targeting and minimization procedures comply with the statute (which gives little direction as to what is required) and with the Fourth Amendment.174
The court is not even informed of the speciﬁc targets of surveillance or the facilities to be surveilled, let alone asked to approve them. And the court may not review the substance of the government’s certiﬁcations, including its certiﬁcation of a signiﬁcant foreign intelligence purpose, even for “clear error.”’
This paper also says that the Congress has allowed FISA warrants even when the collection of foreign intelligence isn’t documented as the primary purpose of the warrant. Wow. I guess I didn’t realize just how bad it is. I’m afraid I’m going to have to go all Rand Paul on this one. It needs to be stopped.
LikeLike
Even if we don’t agree with Rand Paul, he is at least honest guy in the swamp. There are not many good guys in senate.
i read somewhere( cant rememember where) that 9 of 10 fisc judges are obama apointed. can any one corraborate or confirm?
