FISA Court Judge James Boasberg Rules Comey Memos Will Remain Secret…

The media are pointing out that a Federal District Court Judge, has ruled against the release of the memos former FBI Director James Comey wrote to himself while acting head of the FBI. However, one little thing they fail to notice:
WASHINGTON DC – A federal judge has rejected requests from news organizations to release memos of former FBI Director James Comey’s conversations with President Donald Trump, adding that publicizing the documents could harm special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.
U.S. District Judge James Boasberg on Friday sided with the Department of Justice after multiple news organizations, including CNN and USA Today, sued for the public release of Comey’s memos after their Freedom of Information Act requests were denied. (read more)
Ongoing investigation, apparently.
Could be used to advantage though.
Eventually they will have to be released and they will allow more evidence to be entered into future cases.
LikeLike
Who has oversight of FISA Judges?
Just because you have a good case, does not mean you cannot be obstructed by a judge.
Very perilous waters.
LikeLike
Remember he ruled on the memos as his duties as a District Judge. He also just happens to be a FISA court judge. Nothing could go wrong there of course.
SC Justice Roberts overseas the FISA court. What checks are in there who knows? With a 99% approval there is obviously nothing to monitor.
LikeLike
Justice Roberts, SCOTUS
LikeLike
Chief Justice Roberts, an all American Constitution-Shredder. You can count on him doing the wrong thing. He has empty sack to match his empty head.
LikeLike
Supreme court I believe…
LikeLike
Mueller is keeping it tied up because of his “investigation”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve got my pitchfork ready and the lantern is lit. When do we move?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Right behind you max!
LikeLike
Bucket of tar and bag of feathers?
LikeLike
Remarkable 😐
The dam will burst, soon enough.
LikeLike
Is this judge Boasberg’s name on any of the FISA warrants as the approving judge? If so, is there a possible conflict of interest there?
LikeLike
That is exactly the point I made on the Contreras thread. These judges wear two hats, as federal district court judges and as appointed (for limited terms) FISC judges. When these cases come up that overlap there is potentially a conflict of interest. Hence the Contreras recusal as an example of the problem.
Also the Supreme Court justice in charge of the FISC appointments is rotated.
LikeLike
He and Contreras were assigned to the court May 19, 2016.
The timing was impeccable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok, so Boasberg is also a FISC Judge…how does this tie in with Comey memos regarding meetings with Trump?
I dont see the correlation betweem the Comey memos and anything that would have been before the FISC.
What am I missing
LikeLike
Comey, as you will find, was part and parcel in getting the materials ready for the FISA warrants.
The memos, most probably, will show the criminality of hiding the FISA warrants and having a SC (Mueller, most probably specifically) appointed to continue to obstruct and obfuscate and undermine President Trump and/or having him removed.
LikeLike
That seems like a deep dive, but possible. I thought these 7 memos were just Comey memorializing the meetings with Trump.
I guess they may have discussed that stuff, and maybe Comey was stupid enough to write it down….but now we must see the memos….#releasethememos
LikeLike
Yes, they supposedly were about the meetings.
Who is to say that they also did not contain personal thoughts and instructions?
Peruse his past tweets and statements. The man likes to think he is a code talker and really smart.
LikeLike
He likely signed off on one of the FISC applications to allow surveillance on the Trump campaign/administration which application was likely authorized by Comey which is pertinent to the Meuller investigation. It all ties in.
Drain the swamp!!
LikeLike
It’s an on going investigation. On the surface it is still considered legit. The apperance of propiety in legal matters appears to be taking place. Although it is in his power to release the documents. Politics
LikeLike
How dare they want to interfere with Mueller’s investigation! The sky might fall, it’ll be the end of law & order as we know it! /s
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would be very happy with the end of law and order as we know it, because the way we know it is one set of rules for them, and another set rigorously enforced for us.
What we have right now is anarchy for the elite, who can do whatever the f they want,and tyranny for the deplorables. It is incomprehensible to me that some people still want to give government power over their lives.
LikeLike
I believe Comey worked for the FBI, which is part of the Executive Branch. Hence, the Comey memos are executive branch property. What’s the problem?
LikeLike
They were also dermed to be classified information as well.
LikeLike
Note that the ruling was in a FOIA case by media organizations. The judge might well be protecting Comey and the Swamp, but this ruling of itself has nothing to do with access to Comey’s memos by the White House or Congress.
LikeLike
Secret courts, secret pleadings, secret memos, secret every damned thing.
Government wants to conduct it’s business in secret because if you knew what they were doing you’d remember what the second amendment was for.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Another thing about James Comey, noted in his own testimony: had never made a personal record of note(s) (in his entire storied career) until he did.
I guess, one can teach an old dog new tricks.
LikeLike
Why would anyone believe Comey…a known liar.
LikeLike
Not sure where to put this:
LikeLike
What is the “one little thing” they failed to notice? That the judge denying the release of Comey’s memos is also one of the 3 FISC judges in DC which means that judge was probably one of the FISC judges who authorized a Page FISA warrant? If yes – why is that significant?
LikeLike
He’s assuming that Comey had a valid reason to think Obama would lie…what is that reason…it’s purely subjective…judge is part of the conspiracy to take down Trump.
LikeLike
Sorry, mean Trump would lie…
LikeLike
So not only was the IC, Federal Courts weaponized it seems the FISC was “manipulated” to assist in furthering the weaponization.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Comey’s memos to himself could be and probably is pure fantasy.
LikeLike
excuse, ‘are’
LikeLike
The media is not pointing out he is also a FISC Judge?
LikeLike
The Truth will interfere with the Mueller investigation.
This is the last vestige of a Judicial System, fading away.
We have no FBI, no DOJ, no Supreme Court and few Federal District Courts that are on the side of MAGA, the Constitution and Rule of Law.
The entire year of 2018 will be more pitched battles to save the Republic.
But we have a Strong Leader, Christ and prayer and a few Americans who are brave. Nunes was a blessing.
This fight is against satanic forces, so we have to stay with our beliefs while we fight for our principles.
Long War. They will fight us until the last day.
MAGA.
LikeLike
“When everyone lies telling the truth isn’t just a rebellion its a revolution.”
LikeLike