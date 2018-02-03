FISA Court Judge James Boasberg Rules Comey Memos Will Remain Secret…

Posted on February 3, 2018 by

The media are pointing out that a Federal District Court Judge, has ruled against the release of the memos former FBI Director James Comey wrote to himself while acting head of the FBI.  However, one little thing they fail to notice:

WASHINGTON DC – A federal judge has rejected requests from news organizations to release memos of former FBI Director James Comey’s conversations with President Donald Trump, adding that publicizing the documents could harm special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg on Friday sided with the Department of Justice after multiple news organizations, including CNN and USA Today, sued for the public release of Comey’s memos after their Freedom of Information Act requests were denied. (read more)

This entry was posted in 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, FBI, media bias, Professional Idiots, propaganda, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

39 Responses to FISA Court Judge James Boasberg Rules Comey Memos Will Remain Secret…

  1. Sean Supsky says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    Ongoing investigation, apparently.

    Could be used to advantage though.

    Eventually they will have to be released and they will allow more evidence to be entered into future cases.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Mark L. says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    Who has oversight of FISA Judges?
    Just because you have a good case, does not mean you cannot be obstructed by a judge.
    Very perilous waters.

    Like

    Reply
  3. SoCal Patriot says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    Mueller is keeping it tied up because of his “investigation”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. maxmbj says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    I’ve got my pitchfork ready and the lantern is lit. When do we move?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Minnie says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    Remarkable 😐

    The dam will burst, soon enough.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Trumpmendous says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    Is this judge Boasberg’s name on any of the FISA warrants as the approving judge? If so, is there a possible conflict of interest there?

    Like

    Reply
    • A2 says:
      February 3, 2018 at 8:33 pm

      That is exactly the point I made on the Contreras thread. These judges wear two hats, as federal district court judges and as appointed (for limited terms) FISC judges. When these cases come up that overlap there is potentially a conflict of interest. Hence the Contreras recusal as an example of the problem.

      Also the Supreme Court justice in charge of the FISC appointments is rotated.

      Like

      Reply
  7. All Too Much says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    He and Contreras were assigned to the court May 19, 2016.
    The timing was impeccable.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Thecleaner says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    Ok, so Boasberg is also a FISC Judge…how does this tie in with Comey memos regarding meetings with Trump?
    I dont see the correlation betweem the Comey memos and anything that would have been before the FISC.
    What am I missing

    Like

    Reply
    • Sean Supsky says:
      February 3, 2018 at 8:26 pm

      Comey, as you will find, was part and parcel in getting the materials ready for the FISA warrants.

      The memos, most probably, will show the criminality of hiding the FISA warrants and having a SC (Mueller, most probably specifically) appointed to continue to obstruct and obfuscate and undermine President Trump and/or having him removed.

      Like

      Reply
      • Thecleaner says:
        February 3, 2018 at 8:30 pm

        That seems like a deep dive, but possible. I thought these 7 memos were just Comey memorializing the meetings with Trump.
        I guess they may have discussed that stuff, and maybe Comey was stupid enough to write it down….but now we must see the memos….#releasethememos

        Like

        Reply
        • Sean Supsky says:
          February 3, 2018 at 8:34 pm

          Yes, they supposedly were about the meetings.

          Who is to say that they also did not contain personal thoughts and instructions?

          Peruse his past tweets and statements. The man likes to think he is a code talker and really smart.

          Like

          Reply
    • txconservativemomof2 says:
      February 3, 2018 at 8:27 pm

      He likely signed off on one of the FISC applications to allow surveillance on the Trump campaign/administration which application was likely authorized by Comey which is pertinent to the Meuller investigation. It all ties in.

      Drain the swamp!!

      Like

      Reply
    • Mark L. says:
      February 3, 2018 at 8:31 pm

      It’s an on going investigation. On the surface it is still considered legit. The apperance of propiety in legal matters appears to be taking place. Although it is in his power to release the documents. Politics

      Like

      Reply
  9. 1hear2learn says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    How dare they want to interfere with Mueller’s investigation! The sky might fall, it’ll be the end of law & order as we know it! /s

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Swrichmond says:
      February 3, 2018 at 8:28 pm

      I would be very happy with the end of law and order as we know it, because the way we know it is one set of rules for them, and another set rigorously enforced for us.

      What we have right now is anarchy for the elite, who can do whatever the f they want,and tyranny for the deplorables. It is incomprehensible to me that some people still want to give government power over their lives.

      Like

      Reply
  10. 1angryplumber says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    I believe Comey worked for the FBI, which is part of the Executive Branch. Hence, the Comey memos are executive branch property. What’s the problem?

    Like

    Reply
    • Thecleaner says:
      February 3, 2018 at 8:25 pm

      They were also dermed to be classified information as well.

      Like

      Reply
    • Chewbarkah says:
      February 3, 2018 at 8:32 pm

      Note that the ruling was in a FOIA case by media organizations. The judge might well be protecting Comey and the Swamp, but this ruling of itself has nothing to do with access to Comey’s memos by the White House or Congress.

      Like

      Reply
  11. Swrichmond says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    Secret courts, secret pleadings, secret memos, secret every damned thing.

    Government wants to conduct it’s business in secret because if you knew what they were doing you’d remember what the second amendment was for.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  12. andi lee says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Another thing about James Comey, noted in his own testimony: had never made a personal record of note(s) (in his entire storied career) until he did.

    I guess, one can teach an old dog new tricks.

    Like

    Reply
  13. sunnydaze says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Not sure where to put this:

    Like

    Reply
  14. EbonyRapror says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    What is the “one little thing” they failed to notice? That the judge denying the release of Comey’s memos is also one of the 3 FISC judges in DC which means that judge was probably one of the FISC judges who authorized a Page FISA warrant? If yes – why is that significant?

    Like

    Reply
  15. littleflower481 says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    He’s assuming that Comey had a valid reason to think Obama would lie…what is that reason…it’s purely subjective…judge is part of the conspiracy to take down Trump.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Ziiggii says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    So not only was the IC, Federal Courts weaponized it seems the FISC was “manipulated” to assist in furthering the weaponization.

    Like

    Reply
  18. FofBW says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    Comey’s memos to himself could be and probably is pure fantasy.

    Like

    Reply
  19. colddeadhandsyoudirtyape says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    The media is not pointing out he is also a FISC Judge?

    Like

    Reply
  20. Bull Durham says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    The Truth will interfere with the Mueller investigation.

    This is the last vestige of a Judicial System, fading away.
    We have no FBI, no DOJ, no Supreme Court and few Federal District Courts that are on the side of MAGA, the Constitution and Rule of Law.

    The entire year of 2018 will be more pitched battles to save the Republic.

    But we have a Strong Leader, Christ and prayer and a few Americans who are brave. Nunes was a blessing.

    This fight is against satanic forces, so we have to stay with our beliefs while we fight for our principles.

    Long War. They will fight us until the last day.

    MAGA.

    Like

    Reply
  21. John Adams says:
    February 3, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    “When everyone lies telling the truth isn’t just a rebellion its a revolution.”

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s