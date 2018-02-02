Nellie Ohr Research Was Provided To FBI For FISA Application Source Material…

Like you, I’m going through the HPSCI Memo release FISA and mining some of the more nuanced facts the media will overlook. This one is quite explosive (memo page 3 pdf-pg 4):

That is a stunning aspect.  Nellie Ohr was hired by Fusion GPS in/around the end of April, beginning of May, 2016. According to the memo, while employed by the Clinton Campaign (via Fusion) to do opposition research on Donald Trump, Nellie Ohr’s findings were delivered directly to the FBI by her husband Bruce Ohr.

Mrs. Nellie Ohr’s findings were not only delivered to the FBI (likely to Peter Strzok) by her husband, DOJ Offical Bruce Ohr, but her findings were used in the FISA Court application and never revealed to the FISA Court.

As such, the Hillary Clinton campaign was funneling opposition research to the FBI through contracted agents of the campaign (Fusion) and their employees (Nellie Ohr).

The FBI then used the Clinton Opposition Research to supplement their ongoing FISA surveillance of Donald Trump campaign officials.

We suspected that was what was happening.  We outlined the strong likelihood that was happening.  However, yeah, that’s a big deal to see confirmed.

Review continues…

ps. Where might this go?  To the contractor question:  Don’t be surprised to discover Nellie Ohr, having a pre-existing relationship with the FBI and CIA, was one of the 2016 contractors pointed out within the admonitions of the FISA Court in 2017.

665 Responses to Nellie Ohr Research Was Provided To FBI For FISA Application Source Material…

  1. average Joe says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    I am truly thankful, to be a leaf on this Tree,just absorbing a little sunlight,from Sundance.

  2. jst1 says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    So what is the takeaway?
    It is not a requirement to show the shortcomings of your intelligence when submitting an application to the FISC. Therefore, any accusation can get you a warrant.
    It doesn’t matter how you got here as long as you can pin anything on anyone (i.e.questioning the origins of the warrant is pointless).
    The left always wins.

    • WVNed says:
      February 2, 2018 at 4:37 pm

      My takeaway is you cant live in a free society with democrats.

      • porkchopsandwiches says:
        February 2, 2018 at 4:44 pm

        thats because they are socialists.

        • scott467 says:
          February 2, 2018 at 5:16 pm

          “thats because they are socialists.”

          __________________

          Much worse than that.

          The Democrat Party has become the God-hating, America-hating, Constitution-hating, baby-murder loving Party of Sodom & Gomorrah.

          That’s the short version.

          If there is any lie the Democrats won’t tell, if there is any sin (including pedophilia and murder) the Democrats won’t condone or excuse, what would that be?

          If Satan was creating a political party, what would he add that the Democrat Party doesn’t already do?

      • ForGodandCountry says:
        February 2, 2018 at 4:46 pm

        You cant live in a free society with ̶d̶e̶m̶o̶c̶r̶a̶t̶s̶ marxists/Goebbelists.

        Fixed. No charge. 🙂

        • Remington says:
          February 2, 2018 at 4:51 pm

          I keep on telling folks; We are in a Civil War, to consider this anything else is a huge mistake…

          https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/266197/civil-war-here-daniel-greenfield
          THE CIVIL WAR IS HERE
          The left doesn’t want to secede. It wants to rule.
          March 27, 2017 Daniel Greenfield

          FTA – …’Civil wars end when one side is forced to accept the authority of the other. The left expects everyone to accept its ideological authority. Conservatives expect the left to accept Constitutional authority. The conflict is still political and cultural. It’s being fought in the media and within the government. But if neither side backs down, then it will go beyond words as both sides give contradictory orders.

          The left is a treasonous movement. The Democrats became a treasonous organization when they fell under the sway of a movement that rejects our system of government, its laws and its elections. Now their treason is coming to a head. They are engaged in a struggle for power against the government. That’s not protest. It’s not activism. The old treason of the sixties has come of age. A civil war has begun.

          This is a primal conflict between a totalitarian system and a democratic system. Its outcome will determine whether we will be a free nation or a nation of slaves.”

          • tazz2293 says:
            February 2, 2018 at 5:05 pm

            I hope that many more on our side become aware of the war we are in to save America. If hey are not woke by now I am not sure what it will take to wake them from their happy slumber in their warm cozy beds on Melody Lane.

            • kiskiminetas says:
              February 2, 2018 at 5:23 pm

              It will be exposed piece by piece and when necessary the military will be on alert and ready to put down any organized rebellion. Also many in this nation are armed legally and as citizen soldiers will take measures to keep their turf safe. We will win this fight.

          • dbobway says:
            February 2, 2018 at 5:06 pm

            I just watched a talking idiot on FBNews about the FISA warrants are a nothing burger
            What’s the big deal, “You could get a warrant with anything.”
            The big deal was,the miscreant was as old as I am and he was wearing bright agua colored glasses.
            It’s a civil war alright.
            And the very people who were hired to fight for our government are on the other side!

          • grandmaintexas says:
            February 2, 2018 at 5:09 pm

            A MUST read. Pass it along to friends and family.

          • NJ Transplant says:
            February 2, 2018 at 5:09 pm

            Remington – this link led me to another great Frongpage article “Who really wrote the dossier?” There is another dossier written by Cody Shearer, who is a long time Clinton dirty tricks operative. Christopher Steele gave a copy of the Shearer dossier to the FBI in order to corroborate his own dossier. What is the chance that there are 2 untrue, uncorroborated dossiers with the same information? The article suggests that Shearer wrote the 1st dossier and Steele used the information and made it appear as if it came from an investigation.

            The FBI is currently investigating the Shearer dossier.

          • Michael says:
            February 2, 2018 at 5:19 pm

            More than a civil war.
            Life is a battle everyday whether it is understood or not.
            We have alien invaders working to destroy us with traitorous help from within.
            The most determined wins.
            The Right primary wants to go about it’s business unmolested and to pursue happiness.
            The Left wants to rule just like valerie jarret said.
            The left never gives up. Never concedes. Only change tactics.

          • Gil says:
            February 2, 2018 at 5:25 pm

            Scares me enough to be willing to put my life on the line for my kid. I cannot abide it. POTUS saud he will take the slings and arrows for us but at some point he may need reinforcements.

    • Boots says:
      February 2, 2018 at 4:47 pm

      “Shortcomings”? There weren’t “shortcomings” in the application. There was multiple layers of fabricated allegations, used to misdirect and mislead the court. This was deliberate by the FBI.

      In plain language, the FBI lied to FISC in order to process their attempted coup.

      Still not a big deal?

    • Kintbury54 says:
      February 2, 2018 at 4:48 pm

      I am not a lawyer but I am pretty certain this means Mueller and Rosenstein knew from the beginning this was all bullshit. I suspect Rosenstein helped Trump fire Comey and Rosentstein, Comey and Mueller set this whole thing up. In a normal court of law, I would suspect all cases and surveillance starting from this nonsense would be thrown out.

      • littleflower481 says:
        February 2, 2018 at 4:51 pm

        “normal” is the word in question. I agree Rosenstein is part of the plot, Mueller definitely is, and Comey..well, no comment needed.
        What is bothering me now is that the Dems keep threatening POTUS; if he fires Rosie, if he fires Sessions, if he fires Mueller…I mean, he has the right to fire them all. And, btw, how can he obstruct justice to a fraudulent investigation and fraudulent ‘crime’….I hope this works out…in Trump I trust.

      • ecmarsh says:
        February 2, 2018 at 5:28 pm

        I am wondering about the Judge(s) that approved the warrants over and over every 90 days.
        Was there only 1 FISA judge that they used?

    • Dogood says:
      February 2, 2018 at 4:48 pm

      Here’s the problem. Obtaining that warrant, requires someone swear under oath testifying to probably case a crime was committed “the facts and circumstances within their knowledge and of which they had reasonably trustworthy information” (from Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fourth_Amendment_to_the_United_States_Constitution#Warrant).

      Thus, unless we want people passing off made up information to those swearing before the judge, it’s the responsibility of the people who swore before the judge that their information was trustworthy. However, as the memo told us, higher ups at the FBI and DOJ knew the dossier was Clinton/DNC funded and produced via a partisan. Thus they and whoever swore before the judge, are all guilty of violating the Constitution.

      • Cathy Molyneux says:
        February 2, 2018 at 5:04 pm

        Agree- the FBI knew Steele was not trustworthy as evidenced by them Black-Balling him (fired).
        Every federal Judge that I appeared before when seeking a warrant or court Order always asked after reading my Affidavit- Do you trust this Guy?

    • jst1 says:
      February 2, 2018 at 4:50 pm

      Shaping public opinion is an immense power.

      • Michael says:
        February 2, 2018 at 5:22 pm

        “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”

    • Joshua2415 says:
      February 2, 2018 at 4:52 pm

      One take away is that it REALLY sucks to be named Ohr right about now.
      Another take away is that this “memo” is just the first seed to be planted in the public consciousness regarding corruption in the FBI and the “Just Us” Department. The public will now be looking for the IG report next. The white hats are building their case, one release at a time.

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      February 2, 2018 at 4:52 pm

      “The left always wins.”

      LOL

      Sincerely,

      President Hillary Clinton

    • jst1 says:
      February 2, 2018 at 4:57 pm

      Memo released on a Friday, the best day for dumping news that you want minimized. It was discredited in the press all week long.
      It kills me that these folks get it wrong every time. Being right just isn’t enough.

  3. intercesser says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    I think that Sundance has previously described James Comey’s texts as a cry for help . Reading between the lines on his most recent text , I think that we can readily discern the following ” Bob Mueller , Save me ! Make the mean Trump monster go away !

  4. American Georgia Grace says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    God’s Promise💖💖💖 No kidding, on my wall at home now and remaining, been this way a very long time💖💖💖

  5. American Georgia Grace says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    God’s Promise💖💖💖 No kidding, on my wall at home now and remaining, been this way a very long time💖💖💖

  6. fanbeav says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    I know most here are not surprised by the Memo and it’s contents. The MSM has totally discredited the memo as propaganda and still believes nothing bad happened. I hope Trump and company have more up their sleeve, because this memo just makes him look weak unfortunately. We need prosecutions Sessions!

    • nigella says:
      February 2, 2018 at 4:33 pm

      I’m not sure Sessions is on our side

    • Kent says:
      February 2, 2018 at 4:39 pm

      The lamestream hasn’t discredited the memo as propaganda…they have only attempted to do so.

    • webgirlpdx says:
      February 2, 2018 at 4:42 pm

      President Trump weak?
      Try again…….

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        February 2, 2018 at 5:06 pm

        People are not looking carefully. They didn’t hand Trump a nuke. They handed him a half-dozen sniper rifles with plenty of ammo. Each guaranteed head shot with one of the rifles gives the shooter 2 or 3 more rifles with plenty of ammo.

        Comey is as good as TAGGED AND BAGGED. Same with Squeaky Yates. McCabe is at the butcher’s already. Rosenstein can be taken with hollowpoints or a tranquilizer and used as bait, if he hasn’t already. Mueller is cornered. Loretta Lynch is in a thicket in the clear.

        EVERY CASE ANY OF THEM WORKED ON IS OPEN FOR REVIEW UNDER SUSPICION OF CRIMINAL FIXING.

        And that’s just what any chump reading the memo can figure out. Can you even imagine what the IG has on these guys and girls?

        The “Silent Executioner” has just been given nearly unlimited license. And it matters not one bit what the media says. They are already on thin ice. Sharpen the nails on how to deal with them. CNN does not deserve WHPB seats, IMO. Yahoo needs some document demands from .gov, too. Time to put Blondie on the stand and see what she knows. Bet it’s WAY worse than Twitter and Google.

    • Chickficshun says:
      February 2, 2018 at 4:42 pm

      I agree. All this does everytime some factual info cones out about how bogus all this is……. it gets buried by the media. Our side keeps hoping something will break. Meantime, calls for keeping Mueller cone from both sides. Dems and Repubs ( looking at you Gowdy). And PDT had tocome out again and reassure evetyone he’s not firing Mueller. So PDT legitimizes the very man out to get him.

      Sessions is a dud. For a man who says he is about law and order, to condone this. Knowing his recusal was based on a lie. Bullsh$t. He should shut all this crap down. Now.

      • D. Manny says:
        February 2, 2018 at 4:44 pm

        It’s NOT FACTS…..they aren’t facts until the evidence is produced….

        • Dogood says:
          February 2, 2018 at 5:00 pm

          The memo has been reviewed by the FBI, DOJ and Trump, and found its contents to be accurate based on the facts of the FISA warrants and the IG investigation of the FBI/DOJ. Are you suggesting something in it is inaccurate? If so then you’re disputing what the FBI, DOJ and Trump say is true.

          I think we need either a special council, or a DOJ investigation of the people involved, with indictments and prosecution. Further, the Mueller investigation should be terminated, because it’s all based on a false dossier that someone swore to the court was accurate, when those high up in the FBI/DOJ knew it wasn’t, and when they chose to not reveal to the FISA court that Clinton and the DNC paid to have it produced, during an election, with the intended purpose to create a reason to spy upon and investigate Trump. That’s corruption at the highest level and far worse than Watergate.

          • D. Manny says:
            February 2, 2018 at 5:04 pm

            They can say anything they want, and it’s still not evidence….

          • Lefty says:
            February 2, 2018 at 5:15 pm

            Rep. Jim Jordan is out saying we definitely need a SC because nobody else can or will prosecute these crimes. He said sessions won’t and obviously the DOJ won’t unless compelled. He says an SC is essential for prosecution. He also said Mueller cant/won’t do it either.

        • booger71 says:
          February 2, 2018 at 5:08 pm

          You are correct. No federal prosecutor would go in front of a Grand Jury with this memo and offer it as fact. He/she would get the source documents this memo is based on. The memo is the first step. I think the source docs will be next to be unclassified.

      • phoenixRising says:
        February 2, 2018 at 5:01 pm

        Unfortunately for you, Donald John Trump calls the shots… he’s the POTUS, Not you.

    • NewfTea says:
      February 2, 2018 at 4:47 pm

      As, lookit…Troll thread, with (as usual) all the troublemakers affirming each other.

      LOL.

      Go back home to Huff(com)Post, y’all.

    • phoenixRising says:
      February 2, 2018 at 4:59 pm

      You still watching FAKE NEWS? Most Americans surf the net for what’s happenin’

      I wish for ONE DAY we could be grateful for the progress we are making instead of asking “where is such and such”

      Trump has never looked weak except to those who are pre-determined to think that way.

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        February 2, 2018 at 5:21 pm

        Important not to watch the Fake News disinformation. I didn’t realize that until I cut the cable – even Fox is used by the other side to channel our thinking AWAY from key ideas. It’s a brilliant attack on us. Sometimes I think it isn’t even human. But we have superhuman resources to fight back.

        No – when I cut the cable, I actually felt SMARTER within weeks, just like I did when I started listening to Trump. Trump set my mind free to look ahead, and now I see the TRUE FUTURE OF TRUTH that the LOSER ENEMY so desperately tries to hide from us.

        Cut the cable. If every Treeper cut their cable, every day would be popcorn day.

  7. Mickturn says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    This whole scam is a massive Democrap collusion matrix…that is called a criminal conspiracy! I want blood, nothing else will be good enough!

  9. WVNed says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    I suppose hunting for their heads would be cultural appropriation.

  10. phoenixRising says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    thank you, thank you Sundance for all that you do… we appreciate so much the superb way you connect the millions of dots that enable us to get a picture of what is going on.

    I see your Twitter account is growing by almost 1,000+ daily… so many are following and bringing puzzle pieces to you…

    God bless and keep you safe.

  11. The Politik (@realThe_Politik) says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    Media Logic: Memo is republican partisan. But dossier to spy on political opponent by democrats isn’t partisan.

  12. Dora says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    • mimbler says:
      February 2, 2018 at 4:42 pm

      Not the first time Sessions has gratuitously praised Rosenstein who picked Mueller, and is supposed to be ensuring Mueller does not exceed his authorized limits.

    • Publius2016 says:
      February 2, 2018 at 4:45 pm

      Which FISA continuing application did a Rosenstein sign off on? Flynn?, Manafort? Don Jr? The Memo is definitely first man up and he hit a homer run!!! Everything is tainted…except for that the Democrats are now about to get COMEUPPANCE TIMES 2!

    • brh82 says:
      February 2, 2018 at 5:13 pm

      That does it for me……Sessions praising Rosenstein means Sessions is a black hat too. Wow, I was soooo willing to believe otherwise.

  13. The Politik (@realThe_Politik) says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    It’s been 4.5 hours and not a single line of the HIC memo has been refuted or denied by anyone.

    • Publius2016 says:
      February 2, 2018 at 4:40 pm

      They can’t deny only minimize…the End game may be Obama’s owning the Surveillance by labeling Trump an enemy of the state.

      • The Politik (@realThe_Politik) says:
        February 2, 2018 at 4:44 pm

        As someone tweeted earlier they only have two ways to explain

        1. The FBI/DOJ/Intelligence Community is an out of control, unaccountable banana republic secret government that violates every line of the US Constitution and morality in general.

        or

        2. They aren’t out of control and unaccountable — they were entirely controlled and accountable to these actions by the clear and deliberate direction of the Obama White House.

        Save the secret society or save Obama. That is their choice

    • getouttahea says:
      February 2, 2018 at 4:44 pm

      Yep, the left is trying to dismiss the entire memo. The supporting FISA documents need to be released to convince the marginally reasonable liberals.

      • brh82 says:
        February 2, 2018 at 5:15 pm

        Not releasing the supporting documents is what someone meant earlier on, saying Trump sounded weak. The whole case is weak without the supporting documents, but there probably is some kind of legality I’m missing?

      • Publius2016 says:
        February 2, 2018 at 5:22 pm

        The scary part is that they are embracing the surveillance.

  14. JAS says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    There is a huge problem here.

    91% of DC voted for Hillibot. Where in the DC FBI would you find anyone to even investigate these crimes? Where in the DC DOJ would you find a prosecutor that would bring charges? I don’t think unbiased people even exist in those agencies…

    That, is the problem.

    • benifranlkin says:
      February 2, 2018 at 4:50 pm

      Ahhh, try the US House and Senate oversight committees

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      February 2, 2018 at 4:59 pm

      Relax JAS. There is a guy by the name of Michael Horowitz who is the DOJ IG.

      And if you don’t think there aren’t hungry, low-level DOJ prosecutors who would love nothing more than to make a name for themselves by successfully prosecuting someone like a former Director of the FBI or an AG, you don’t know lawyers.

      • Lefty says:
        February 2, 2018 at 5:22 pm

        But the IG can’t refer criminal charges from what I understand. The IG can’t prosecute anyone. Only turn over info to department heads for action. If the Dept heads are Dems, it goes nowhere.
        We need guliani as SC.

    • moosemalloy says:
      February 2, 2018 at 5:07 pm

      Yes, and a DC jury is the last line of resistance for these crooks. No way Holder, Lynch or Obama would ever get convicted in DC

    • brh82 says:
      February 2, 2018 at 5:17 pm

      Why would you choose someone from DC anyway? We only needed Sessions to look at the warrant, see who signed it and what the supporting docs said and it all be over with all the Democrats OUT of the White House.

  15. Publius2016 says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    These are not little matters…These are the basis of our US Constitution…if someone like Carter Page can be weaponized into a human 3D recorder than none of us are safe! The Zero ahour revelation shows clear collusion of Globalist corporate interests working with government syndicates to take down the Republican Presidential Candidate and then President of the United States!

    • deplorablebabe says:
      February 2, 2018 at 4:42 pm

      If current administration is allowed to use intelligence tools to spy on private citizens trying to help political campaigns, it will only serve to put anyone wishing to do this in fear.

    • D. Manny says:
      February 2, 2018 at 4:46 pm

      Snicker, I know, right?

      All these silly posts, oh, well, they don’t believe us, so let’s just go home with our tails tucked in our legs….

      I’m getting the idea that they haven’t a clue what’s at stake here. At least somebody does.

    • Kintbury54 says:
      February 2, 2018 at 4:53 pm

      Carter Page was the one originally tapped to spy on and he has not been charged with anything so far. Doesn’t this make you want to scratch your head.

      • ForGodandCountry says:
        February 2, 2018 at 5:05 pm

        No, it doesn’t make me want to scratch my head.

        Remember, none of this was supposed to be made public or see the light of day. Page was a “story” to throw to the FISA court.

        The Page who is going to wind up getting charged is Lisa Page (maybe).

    • AZ18 says:
      February 2, 2018 at 5:22 pm

      Agree Pub… yet FBI investigations with San Bernadino, Orlando and Las Vegas shooters were all closed down bc there was no there there.

  16. Raffaella says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    • Raffaella says:
      February 2, 2018 at 4:44 pm

      • The Politik (@realThe_Politik) says:
        February 2, 2018 at 4:50 pm

        That’s kinda a surprise with Scott Adams. He had been saying that he wasn’t expecting much from the memo because he doesn’t put much credence into anything that only one side writes. In fairness he wouldn’t believe the Democrat reply memo, and doesn’t believe the phony investigation either, all because of that very reason.

        But this memo is so specific as to clear coordination, collusion and motives of the people and entities involved, that it is impossible to ignore if read.

      • blind no longer says:
        February 2, 2018 at 5:24 pm

        IMO, it’s not just Steele here who hated Trump. I think the entire British government wanted Trump to go down over his support of Brexit and his friendship with Farage.

    • webgirlpdx says:
      February 2, 2018 at 4:47 pm

      Yes. There’s your collusion. Period.

    • Concerned Virginian says:
      February 2, 2018 at 4:57 pm

      And I say again: WHO in the British government knew about the activities of Christopher Steele? How many in the British government DID NOT want Donald Trump to become President of the United States and wanted Hillary Clinton instead? Why would the DNC/Hillary Clinton campaign/FusionGPS hire a former MI6 agent to do anything even assuming that Steele didn’t like then-candidate Trump? Did Steele need money?

  17. deplorablebabe says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    To lighten the mood a little, let’s look ahead to what is sure to be a blockbuster film-although so complex it might need to be more of a Netflix series-or several. It would rival House of Cards.
    Who would play the key parts?
    Donald Trump – played by himself of course
    Melania Trump – same
    Jim Comey – Brad Garrett
    Jim Mueller –

    • JMC says:
      February 2, 2018 at 4:46 pm

      It will be produced by Hollywood nutters, unfortunately. Unless Clint Eastwood does it.

    • LM says:
      February 2, 2018 at 5:24 pm

      Thank you! I had fun with this and it provided much needed comic relief.

      If I were casting an actor for the part of President Trump I might consider James Woods or Jon Voight.

      I don’t watch a lot of movies so it is hard to think of an actress with the beauty, grace, and intelligence of Melania, but I think the Israeli actress who played Wonder Woman might be a good fit.

      Steve Martin could play the part of the spineless weasel Comey adequately but Christopher Walken might be even better.

      And then for Mueller….William Davis (actor who plays smoking man…x files)

  18. jstanley01 says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    Do we know who was surveilled under the FISA warrants in question? Was it just Carter Page, or was it the entire Trump campaign? Is that information still classified?

    • Joshua2415 says:
      February 2, 2018 at 5:00 pm

      The reputed FISA target was Carter Page, which would have given the NSA clearance to suck up all of his digital communications, so if he communicated with anyone in the Trump campaign, they would have dragged in as well. Probably explains what a lot of the Obama “unmasking” requests were about.

  19. Dora says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    • Cameraman says:
      February 2, 2018 at 5:12 pm

      Masterminds don’t get caught.

      We already know that Clinton is dumber than the average rock. It’s becoming clear that Obama isn’t too far behind – but he is a mean teleprompter reader (above average).

      If there is such a thing as a ‘master-idiot’ then these 2 dopes qualify with flying colors.

  20. truthbomb says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    Close your eyes and imagine a world where the police state (FBI/DOJ) uses ill-gotten surveillance information to blackmail lawmakers, judges, agency heads and others for their own gain. Now open your eyes and behold!

    • Concerned Virginian says:
      February 2, 2018 at 5:00 pm

      It’s called Communism. This is HOW CLOSE the United States of America was to starting down that road until our POTUS along with courageous people like Devin Nunes swore to stop it.

    • Allan Bernard says:
      February 2, 2018 at 5:17 pm

      The memo, in my opinion is a dud. It’s about Carter Page. Aside from the individuals being appointed by Obama, there’s no indication of any involvement by Obama. Aside from the indirect funding of Fusion GPS for OP research, there’s no indication of any direct, or indirect involvement by Clinton, although she may have been pulling the strings. And the individuals involved are already removed. It’s about a few jerks, who should have known better.

      Nothing about the “about queries”, or what caused And Rogers to suspend them in April 2016. Nothing about what caused Adm Rogers to visit Trump just after the election, or Trump moving his operation to NJ. Nothing about wiretapping Trump, or Trump Tower, during the campaign, during transition, or after he became President.

      There is also nothing about the origins of the collusion issue.

      Personally, given the advance billing, and loud opposition by the dems, I am quite disappointed.

      • brh82 says:
        February 2, 2018 at 5:24 pm

        I was disappointed too, but read again the Sundance monologue and know this is baby step business, and patience is the biggest virtue of them all so they can’t impeach the President. That is EVERYTHING now!

  21. paulwoll says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    Holy crap. Facebook is marking All articles from here as SPAM!!!

  22. Suzanne says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    color me stupid if you wish but I haven’t been able to wrap my brain around the facts that
    1) the Marshalls haven’t gone into their offices and seized all their electronics
    2) they seem to still be employed
    3) they aren’t in freaking jail
    WHERE IS JEFF SESSIONS pray tell

  23. Raffaella says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    We need to seriously discuss and elevate this. There should be criminal charges.

  24. Sayit2016 says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    Wait.a.cotten.picking.minute……

    The Memo states Steele was paid $160,000 by the DNC and Clinton campaign.

    Early reports said 12 MILLION was paid….. where did the other money go ?

  25. Blue Moon says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    I notice the statement of Nellie turning over her research to her husband and the FBI. There are too many husband/wives/lovers intertwined within the FBI/CIA etc. It is a family affair. That is one reason they have been able to get by with this-with outside help from their spouses. Wasn’t surprised at the memo cause SD has laid it all out here before us. I am just sick at how little respect for this great country they had not counting the little respect they had for us and President Trump. Makes me sick to my stomach.

    • keeler says:
      February 2, 2018 at 5:02 pm

      Extend that line of thinking that out to the “private” sector- not only research firms, think tanks, lobbyists, and law practices but also, and most importantly- the corporate media- and the extent of the problem becomes crystal clear.

    • D. Manny says:
      February 2, 2018 at 5:08 pm

      That raises an interesting question….

      So a wife’s and husband’s communications aren’t admissable in court….unless it’s FISC….

  26. 4sure says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    99.99% of what was in memo, as I said a few days ago had already been covered and reported by our brilliant Sundance. He is what no current living journalist could ever be.

    I am so impressed with you, Sundance. Words just cannot convey how brilliant you are. I agree w/you 99.99% of the time. I have to be allowed a little wiggle room to think for myself.

    • keeler says:
      February 2, 2018 at 5:09 pm

      Agreed 100%.

      I was slightly disappointed after reading the actual memo, which was odd, only to realize this was because sundance and the CTH team correctly inferred and deduced all of its contents months ago. Nothing was shocking or surprising because CTH “spoiled” the reveal.

      • JMC says:
        February 2, 2018 at 5:18 pm

        I was not disappointed. I was ecstatic that it confirmed all SD’s work and showed the perps as far more compromised and guilty than I had dreamed possible.

  27. The Politik (@realThe_Politik) says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    Let’s not forget that the same players from the FBI and DOJ that were involved in this dossier and spy campaign, used this very information to force Jeff Sessions to recuse himself.

    The GOP House and Senate needs to get off their arse and pass a majority resolution that renders Jeff Sessions’ refusal as void

  28. Ziiggii says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    WHO signed twice for the DOJ in the Page FISC app?

  29. jamesvsmithjrj says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    I keep hearing from Dems that this is a “nothingburger” (Comey asks: “That’s it?”). Does this mean that in 2018 and 2020, President Trump and the GOP can adopt those nothingburger tactics against all comers in the political arena? Hey, why not, eh?

    • JMC says:
      February 2, 2018 at 5:21 pm

      They know they’re cooked. They’re hoping people will take their word that nothing’s there. Old rhetorical technique called “laughing it off”. Bill Clinton did it when Sandy Burglar was bagged stealing (and ultimately destroying) top secret documents.

  30. freddy says:
    February 2, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    Sessions statement….all agencies aren’t perfect. WTF Jeff sedition was committed here. These are not just some rogue agents they are the heart beat of the FBI…..If jeff is acting he’s doing better than all expectations…..

  31. Joe says:
    February 2, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    Will a nuked New York be the ultimate outcome of this corruption?

    Without an honest FISA court, it goes away.

    We lose a valuable tool to fight terrorism.

    That’s why Holder & Hussein must also be held accountable.

    We don’t need a Paki nuke smuggled into New York because we could not use FISA wiretaps because some corrupt politician didn’t want Trump for President.

  32. Lucille says:
    February 2, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    Trump reacts to contents of Nunes memo: It’s a disgrace

  33. hidden says:
    February 2, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    Cavuto guy from fox looks so disappointed.

  34. andyocoregon says:
    February 2, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    Lately I have found myself not getting overly excited about all this Memo stuff until I hear about indictments of the conspirators. Then I’ll perk right up again.

  35. William R. Felder says:
    February 2, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    President Trump, to show that the DOJ, FBI, ect. are under the Executive Branch, should proclaim that all Intelligence departments will be abolished in 90 days if they can not justify, in writing, the necessity for their existence. If after the 90 day period there is no reply or unsatisfactory reason to survive, that department will be abolished immediately.

    Wouldn’t it be fun to watch the MSM go nuts over that.

  36. Ziiggii says:
    February 2, 2018 at 5:07 pm

  37. Dora says:
    February 2, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    Oh yes! Build the gallows!

  38. Eric Kennedy says:
    February 2, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    I just said to my wife, “I know I say this all of the time, but Sundance was all over this from the beginning. Without him, I wouldn’t known that any of this was coming down the pike. And I certainly wouldn’t know the players and about the upcoming IG Report.”

    I hope everyone realizes what a difference-maker Sundance has been. There isn’t a site like this on the net.

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      February 2, 2018 at 5:15 pm

      We are so very lucky and blessed that there are citizens that would not give up.

      Sundance, CTH and many other Patriots forced the sunlight into the Swamp to disinfect our Republic. Sundance dances like no one is watching 🙂

      May the blessing of light,
      Be with you always,
      Light without and light within,
      And may the sun shine
      Upon you and warm your heart
      Until it glows
      Like a great fire
      So that others may feel
      The warmth of your love
      For one another.

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      February 2, 2018 at 5:26 pm

      Sundance and Q have been invaluable. And I do MEAN invaluable…as in, I would give my life to protect them if it ever came to that and I was in position to do so.

      Citizen journalism…..the last line of defense against the Goebbelists.

  39. The Politik (@realThe_Politik) says:
    February 2, 2018 at 5:11 pm

  40. Donna in Oregon says:
    February 2, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    The interagency MOU (Memo of Understanding) for the 3rd Party to get a 702 minimization created by FBI attorneys is the document that I want investigated.

    That is such a typical weasel lawyer trick. The MOU stinks and anyone involved in it’s creation should be put under a microscope and then into a sweat box.

    Potential smoking gun? Yep.

  41. tazz2293 says:
    February 2, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    I could name maybe a third of the folks who post here at CTH from memory. Each of them, while not always agreeing on everything, I count as Patriot. Another third I recognize when they post and count them as Patriot. Others I recognize and count as Patriot. There is a small faction while well meaning I wouldn’t share a foxhole with if my very life depended on it.

    We are in a war to save this country. If some of you have given up already just when the going is getting real rough let me just state I’m just glad we will never serve together.

  42. Zippy says:
    February 2, 2018 at 5:19 pm

    Paul Ryan is a black hat…

    Fitton: FISA Memo Is ‘Devastating Blow’ to Mueller’s Russia Investigation

  43. D. Manny says:
    February 2, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    I’ve uncovered another actor in Russia-gate.

    Somewhere up in these pages, I posted a speech from Gen. (ret.) Keith B. Alexander here:
    https://www.yahoo.com/news/blogs/ticket/intel-chief-clapper-gave-least-untruthful-answer-u-164742798.html?ref=gs
    —————————
    -The basic gist of his speech there is that, “Pffft, nooooo, the NSA doesn’t collect any 702 About Queries information on Americans, that’s just dumb.” Basically.

    So he’s bald-faced lying saying they aren’t collecting this data when the FISC opinion proves differently. Okay. Proven liar….
    ——————————-
    So I did a little more study on this guy to find out where he is today, and I found some really interesting things……

    1. He was the guy that preceded Mike Rogers, vacated the position in 2014. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Keith_B._Alexander

    Guess who was in charge of the NSA during the time period in question laid out in the FISC ruling? Why, none other than Gen. (ret.) Keith B. Alexander.
    Pretty interesting, right? Well, it gets better….
    ————————————-
    2. You remember Steven Chabinsky?
    2016-04-25 Obama appoints Steven Chabinsky to a presidential commission for enhancing cybersecurity.

    Who is Steven Chabinsky? General counsel and chief risk officer for CrowdStrike.

    Well, guess who else was serving on this commission? If you guessed Gen. (ret.) Keith B. Alexander, you guessed correctly!

    So why do I think that’s particularly interesting? Because I believe Obama created this commission in response to the Russians hacking the DNC computers (supposedly hacking).
    ————————————
    Wait, I’m not finished…..
    ———————————
    3. Oh, so guess who is the “expert” that confirms to the Senate Intelligence Committee that, yes, indeed, it was the Russkies who hacked the DNC?

    Why, if you guessed Gen. (ret.) Keith B. Alexander, you’re on fire today!! Not bad for some guy who never even examined the evidence. Maybe he’s got the ultra tinfoil hat version not available to poor people
    file:///C:/Users/Owner/Downloads/802222.pdf
    ———————————
    But, wait, we’re still not done…..

    Check out a small segment of his testimony:

    “During the Cold War, these activities [by the Russkies] included efforts to undermine the FBI, the State Department, and civil rights leaders, as well as efforts to incite racial violence and hatred, including through the dissemination of false information about private organizations, individuals, and the government via false publications and materials misattributed to particular individuals or organizations, among other things.”

    George Orwell, anyone? I’m starting to wonder if “The Net” with Sandra Bullock was more of a blueprint than a movie.

    Isn’t it interesting how he refers in his testimony to portions of the dossier as though they’re fact?
    ————————————–
    And silly you if you thought we were done yet…pfffft!

    They actually tried to sell the narrative that Rex Tillerson is really a Russian spy/stooge: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQmtu-_ct-0
    ——————————–
    I’ll bet you anything that he’s one of the unauthorized subs of 702 About Queries…..

  44. Thomas Holsinger says:
    February 2, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    The Nunes memo shows a civil RICO conspiracy against Donald Trump, specifically to injure him in his trade as a presidential candidate through the use of interstate wire (electronic) fraud across a state line. The fraud was on the FISA Court. A civil conspiracy is an agreement to act in concert to either use unlawful means (here interstate wire fraud) to achieve a lawful end, or to achieve an unlawful end.

    Whether this rises to the level of criminal RICO depends on the evidence. Civil conspiracy does not require an overt act, only proof that an agreement was made. Criminal conspiracy requires overt acts. The burden of proof of a criminal conspiracy is beyond a reasonable doubt. The civil conspiracy burden is only more likely than not. Civil conspiracy requires money damage, and there wasn’t any because Trump won even though the 2016 Presidential election was rigged against him. Criminal conspiracy only requires an unsuccessful attempt – the overt act requirement.

    I am confident that there is sufficient evidence to establish the civil conspiracy shown in the Nunes memo, which is enough to merit firing, for cause, of every federal employee who was a party to the civil conspiracy.

    The perps should be quaking in their boots about the evidence. Their pensions, and particularly McCabe’s, are at stake in the event of criminal convictions, as well as their freedom.

  45. John Adams says:
    February 2, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    I’ve been reading your comments all day. Thank you for your unselfish and tireless efforts. Its humbling to realize how much you don’t know.

  46. JMC says:
    February 2, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    It has occurred to me that Rosenstein will have to recuse himself from anything touching this whole affair now since he is one of the principals in the FISA scandal. So can Wray appoint a white hat to take his place?

