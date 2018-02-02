Nellie Ohr Research Was Provided To FBI For FISA Application Source Material…

Like you, I’m going through the HPSCI Memo release FISA and mining some of the more nuanced facts the media will overlook. This one is quite explosive (memo page 3 pdf-pg 4):
That is a stunning aspect. Nellie Ohr was hired by Fusion GPS in/around the end of April, beginning of May, 2016. According to the memo, while employed by the Clinton Campaign (via Fusion) to do opposition research on Donald Trump, Nellie Ohr’s findings were delivered directly to the FBI by her husband Bruce Ohr.
Mrs. Nellie Ohr’s findings were not only delivered to the FBI (likely to Peter Strzok) by her husband, DOJ Offical Bruce Ohr, but her findings were used in the FISA Court application and never revealed to the FISA Court.
As such, the Hillary Clinton campaign was funneling opposition research to the FBI through contracted agents of the campaign (Fusion) and their employees (Nellie Ohr).
The FBI then used the Clinton Opposition Research to supplement their ongoing FISA surveillance of Donald Trump campaign officials.
We suspected that was what was happening. We outlined the strong likelihood that was happening. However, yeah, that’s a big deal to see confirmed.
Review continues…
ps. Where might this go? To the contractor question: Don’t be surprised to discover Nellie Ohr, having a pre-existing relationship with the FBI and CIA, was one of the 2016 contractors pointed out within the admonitions of the FISA Court in 2017.
I am truly thankful, to be a leaf on this Tree,just absorbing a little sunlight,from Sundance.
Joe: I agree. Sundance, TCTH. and Treepers “enlighten” all of us.
Me too Joe, me too.
I feel very thankful today. Very lucky to be here. This was such a wake-up call, the whole FISA process for the Clinton Steele dossier. It is a shock to the conscious.
How does one post a new comment here? Not reply to a comment.
So what is the takeaway?
It is not a requirement to show the shortcomings of your intelligence when submitting an application to the FISC. Therefore, any accusation can get you a warrant.
It doesn’t matter how you got here as long as you can pin anything on anyone (i.e.questioning the origins of the warrant is pointless).
The left always wins.
My takeaway is you cant live in a free society with democrats.
thats because they are socialists.
“thats because they are socialists.”
Much worse than that.
The Democrat Party has become the God-hating, America-hating, Constitution-hating, baby-murder loving Party of Sodom & Gomorrah.
That’s the short version.
If there is any lie the Democrats won’t tell, if there is any sin (including pedophilia and murder) the Democrats won’t condone or excuse, what would that be?
If Satan was creating a political party, what would he add that the Democrat Party doesn’t already do?
You cant live in a free society with ̶d̶e̶m̶o̶c̶r̶a̶t̶s̶ marxists/Goebbelists.
Fixed. No charge. 🙂
I keep on telling folks; We are in a Civil War, to consider this anything else is a huge mistake…
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/266197/civil-war-here-daniel-greenfield
THE CIVIL WAR IS HERE
The left doesn’t want to secede. It wants to rule.
March 27, 2017 Daniel Greenfield
FTA – …’Civil wars end when one side is forced to accept the authority of the other. The left expects everyone to accept its ideological authority. Conservatives expect the left to accept Constitutional authority. The conflict is still political and cultural. It’s being fought in the media and within the government. But if neither side backs down, then it will go beyond words as both sides give contradictory orders.
The left is a treasonous movement. The Democrats became a treasonous organization when they fell under the sway of a movement that rejects our system of government, its laws and its elections. Now their treason is coming to a head. They are engaged in a struggle for power against the government. That’s not protest. It’s not activism. The old treason of the sixties has come of age. A civil war has begun.
This is a primal conflict between a totalitarian system and a democratic system. Its outcome will determine whether we will be a free nation or a nation of slaves.”
I hope that many more on our side become aware of the war we are in to save America. If hey are not woke by now I am not sure what it will take to wake them from their happy slumber in their warm cozy beds on Melody Lane.
It will be exposed piece by piece and when necessary the military will be on alert and ready to put down any organized rebellion. Also many in this nation are armed legally and as citizen soldiers will take measures to keep their turf safe. We will win this fight.
I just watched a talking idiot on FBNews about the FISA warrants are a nothing burger
What’s the big deal, “You could get a warrant with anything.”
The big deal was,the miscreant was as old as I am and he was wearing bright agua colored glasses.
It’s a civil war alright.
And the very people who were hired to fight for our government are on the other side!
A MUST read. Pass it along to friends and family.
Remington – this link led me to another great Frongpage article “Who really wrote the dossier?” There is another dossier written by Cody Shearer, who is a long time Clinton dirty tricks operative. Christopher Steele gave a copy of the Shearer dossier to the FBI in order to corroborate his own dossier. What is the chance that there are 2 untrue, uncorroborated dossiers with the same information? The article suggests that Shearer wrote the 1st dossier and Steele used the information and made it appear as if it came from an investigation.
The FBI is currently investigating the Shearer dossier.
More than a civil war.
Life is a battle everyday whether it is understood or not.
We have alien invaders working to destroy us with traitorous help from within.
The most determined wins.
The Right primary wants to go about it’s business unmolested and to pursue happiness.
The Left wants to rule just like valerie jarret said.
The left never gives up. Never concedes. Only change tactics.
Scares me enough to be willing to put my life on the line for my kid. I cannot abide it. POTUS saud he will take the slings and arrows for us but at some point he may need reinforcements.
“Shortcomings”? There weren’t “shortcomings” in the application. There was multiple layers of fabricated allegations, used to misdirect and mislead the court. This was deliberate by the FBI.
In plain language, the FBI lied to FISC in order to process their attempted coup.
Still not a big deal?
Exactly.
I am not a lawyer but I am pretty certain this means Mueller and Rosenstein knew from the beginning this was all bullshit. I suspect Rosenstein helped Trump fire Comey and Rosentstein, Comey and Mueller set this whole thing up. In a normal court of law, I would suspect all cases and surveillance starting from this nonsense would be thrown out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“normal” is the word in question. I agree Rosenstein is part of the plot, Mueller definitely is, and Comey..well, no comment needed.
What is bothering me now is that the Dems keep threatening POTUS; if he fires Rosie, if he fires Sessions, if he fires Mueller…I mean, he has the right to fire them all. And, btw, how can he obstruct justice to a fraudulent investigation and fraudulent ‘crime’….I hope this works out…in Trump I trust.
Trust Sessions.
I am wondering about the Judge(s) that approved the warrants over and over every 90 days.
Was there only 1 FISA judge that they used?
Here’s the problem. Obtaining that warrant, requires someone swear under oath testifying to probably case a crime was committed “the facts and circumstances within their knowledge and of which they had reasonably trustworthy information” (from Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fourth_Amendment_to_the_United_States_Constitution#Warrant).
Thus, unless we want people passing off made up information to those swearing before the judge, it’s the responsibility of the people who swore before the judge that their information was trustworthy. However, as the memo told us, higher ups at the FBI and DOJ knew the dossier was Clinton/DNC funded and produced via a partisan. Thus they and whoever swore before the judge, are all guilty of violating the Constitution.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree- the FBI knew Steele was not trustworthy as evidenced by them Black-Balling him (fired).
Every federal Judge that I appeared before when seeking a warrant or court Order always asked after reading my Affidavit- Do you trust this Guy?
Shaping public opinion is an immense power.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”
One take away is that it REALLY sucks to be named Ohr right about now.
Another take away is that this “memo” is just the first seed to be planted in the public consciousness regarding corruption in the FBI and the “Just Us” Department. The public will now be looking for the IG report next. The white hats are building their case, one release at a time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The left always wins.”
LOL
Sincerely,
President Hillary Clinton
Exactly. Nicely shaped propaganda, that was. They get better all the time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It kills me that these folks get it wrong every time. Being right just isn’t enough.
I think that Sundance has previously described James Comey’s texts as a cry for help . Reading between the lines on his most recent text , I think that we can readily discern the following ” Bob Mueller , Save me ! Make the mean Trump monster go away !
LikeLiked by 3 people
The list of Democrats sharing that sentiment is long and very, very corrupt…
God’s Promise💖💖💖 No kidding, on my wall at home now and remaining, been this way a very long time💖💖💖
LikeLiked by 8 people
And now😊💖😊
Promise Kept……; )
Amen!
Cool. He is good. (((((((( : )
Amen💖💖💖 Always & Forever😊💕😊
Beautiful piece of Scripture to add, ForGodandCountry💖💖💖 Thank you & God Bless you💖
Just downloaded for my computer wallpaper, thank you💖💕💖
I know most here are not surprised by the Memo and it’s contents. The MSM has totally discredited the memo as propaganda and still believes nothing bad happened. I hope Trump and company have more up their sleeve, because this memo just makes him look weak unfortunately. We need prosecutions Sessions!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not sure Sessions is on our side
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ryan definitely isn’t… he’s fully in collusion with the ‘deep state’.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not to mention the fact that it is illegal to pay a foreigner for intelligence. I use the term loosely. This was total fabrication.
Ryan so badly wanted the memo redacted. Is he really so stupid that he gave himself away like that?
Yes he is that stupid.
Tom and Judicial watch are heros too
Paul Ryan wants the Democrats memo released. What a dirtbag. Why would he want something he knows to be false to be released?
He sure sent out an idiotic comment today with that Rosenstein comment. Personally I don’t have any faith in the guy and that really sealed the deal. He has to go.
That’s how I feel; Sessions, Rosie, Mueller….they all have to go.
The lamestream hasn’t discredited the memo as propaganda…they have only attempted to do so.
President Trump weak?
Try again…….
People are not looking carefully. They didn’t hand Trump a nuke. They handed him a half-dozen sniper rifles with plenty of ammo. Each guaranteed head shot with one of the rifles gives the shooter 2 or 3 more rifles with plenty of ammo.
Comey is as good as TAGGED AND BAGGED. Same with Squeaky Yates. McCabe is at the butcher’s already. Rosenstein can be taken with hollowpoints or a tranquilizer and used as bait, if he hasn’t already. Mueller is cornered. Loretta Lynch is in a thicket in the clear.
EVERY CASE ANY OF THEM WORKED ON IS OPEN FOR REVIEW UNDER SUSPICION OF CRIMINAL FIXING.
And that’s just what any chump reading the memo can figure out. Can you even imagine what the IG has on these guys and girls?
The “Silent Executioner” has just been given nearly unlimited license. And it matters not one bit what the media says. They are already on thin ice. Sharpen the nails on how to deal with them. CNN does not deserve WHPB seats, IMO. Yahoo needs some document demands from .gov, too. Time to put Blondie on the stand and see what she knows. Bet it’s WAY worse than Twitter and Google.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And may I add wolf, PDJT is, once again, playing these nitwits like a Stradavarius 🙂
yikes – a democrap typo Strad’i’varius 🙂
I agree. All this does everytime some factual info cones out about how bogus all this is……. it gets buried by the media. Our side keeps hoping something will break. Meantime, calls for keeping Mueller cone from both sides. Dems and Repubs ( looking at you Gowdy). And PDT had tocome out again and reassure evetyone he’s not firing Mueller. So PDT legitimizes the very man out to get him.
Sessions is a dud. For a man who says he is about law and order, to condone this. Knowing his recusal was based on a lie. Bullsh$t. He should shut all this crap down. Now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think we need either a special council, or a DOJ investigation of the people involved, with indictments and prosecution. Further, the Mueller investigation should be terminated, because it’s all based on a false dossier that someone swore to the court was accurate, when those high up in the FBI/DOJ knew it wasn’t, and when they chose to not reveal to the FISA court that Clinton and the DNC paid to have it produced, during an election, with the intended purpose to create a reason to spy upon and investigate Trump. That’s corruption at the highest level and far worse than Watergate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rep. Jim Jordan is out saying we definitely need a SC because nobody else can or will prosecute these crimes. He said sessions won’t and obviously the DOJ won’t unless compelled. He says an SC is essential for prosecution. He also said Mueller cant/won’t do it either.
You are correct. No federal prosecutor would go in front of a Grand Jury with this memo and offer it as fact. He/she would get the source documents this memo is based on. The memo is the first step. I think the source docs will be next to be unclassified.
Unfortunately for you, Donald John Trump calls the shots… he’s the POTUS, Not you.
As, lookit…Troll thread, with (as usual) all the troublemakers affirming each other.
LOL.
Go back home to Huff(com)Post, y’all.
You still watching FAKE NEWS? Most Americans surf the net for what’s happenin’
I wish for ONE DAY we could be grateful for the progress we are making instead of asking “where is such and such”
Trump has never looked weak except to those who are pre-determined to think that way.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Important not to watch the Fake News disinformation. I didn’t realize that until I cut the cable – even Fox is used by the other side to channel our thinking AWAY from key ideas. It’s a brilliant attack on us. Sometimes I think it isn’t even human. But we have superhuman resources to fight back.
No – when I cut the cable, I actually felt SMARTER within weeks, just like I did when I started listening to Trump. Trump set my mind free to look ahead, and now I see the TRUE FUTURE OF TRUTH that the LOSER ENEMY so desperately tries to hide from us.
Cut the cable. If every Treeper cut their cable, every day would be popcorn day.
This whole scam is a massive Democrap collusion matrix…that is called a criminal conspiracy! I want blood, nothing else will be good enough!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep!
I suppose hunting for their heads would be cultural appropriation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
thank you, thank you Sundance for all that you do… we appreciate so much the superb way you connect the millions of dots that enable us to get a picture of what is going on.
I see your Twitter account is growing by almost 1,000+ daily… so many are following and bringing puzzle pieces to you…
God bless and keep you safe.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Media Logic: Memo is republican partisan. But dossier to spy on political opponent by democrats isn’t partisan.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh look….a mis-spelling…
̶M̶e̶d̶i̶a̶ ̶L̶o̶g̶i̶c̶
Dimocrap propaganda
There ya go. 🙂
LikeLiked by 5 people
Not the first time Sessions has gratuitously praised Rosenstein who picked Mueller, and is supposed to be ensuring Mueller does not exceed his authorized limits.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe consider it IS for show. What would the benefit be to give the impression Trump admin is not eager to dump him? It’s been discussed.
Remember, Sessions was not supposed to be in the loop on this at all. I suspect he is playing along. Hell my cat even knows about all of this. He lays in front of my computer every day.
Well, I can’t know of course.
But, every time he does that he reinforces the authority of the Mueller investigation.
That is a negative for Trump.
When I describe these as gratuitous, I mean, that no one asked him. He could just keep his mouth shut about it if not asked.
Right.
Sessions SUCKS. He gave the lamest damn statement re. the DOJ/FBI possible. What a disappointment. If he had any shame, he would have resigned long ago. I can’t stand even looking at the SOB. He’s a incompetent uniparty pol. The swamp is in his DNA, He cannot change.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, I commented elsewhere on his comment that could have been written by a junior PR staffer. It said nothing.
To believe Sessions is a white hat guy; you have to believe he is play some kind of underwater 10 dimensional chess.
And the end game for an un-corrupted AG would be grand jury indictments. Well guess what, AG Sessions has recused himself and can’t seat grand juries on anything involving the campaign, which the dossier is all about.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t decide if he is part of the conspiracy or just a complete simpleton.
And Sessions picked Rosenstein.
Which FISA continuing application did a Rosenstein sign off on? Flynn?, Manafort? Don Jr? The Memo is definitely first man up and he hit a homer run!!! Everything is tainted…except for that the Democrats are now about to get COMEUPPANCE TIMES 2!
That does it for me……Sessions praising Rosenstein means Sessions is a black hat too. Wow, I was soooo willing to believe otherwise.
It’s been 4.5 hours and not a single line of the HIC memo has been refuted or denied by anyone.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They can’t deny only minimize…the End game may be Obama’s owning the Surveillance by labeling Trump an enemy of the state.
As someone tweeted earlier they only have two ways to explain
1. The FBI/DOJ/Intelligence Community is an out of control, unaccountable banana republic secret government that violates every line of the US Constitution and morality in general.
or
2. They aren’t out of control and unaccountable — they were entirely controlled and accountable to these actions by the clear and deliberate direction of the Obama White House.
Save the secret society or save Obama. That is their choice
LikeLiked by 2 people
The “They were only following orders” excuse was discredited at Nuremberg.
LBJ has MLK and RFK under constant surveillance.
Yep, the left is trying to dismiss the entire memo. The supporting FISA documents need to be released to convince the marginally reasonable liberals.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not releasing the supporting documents is what someone meant earlier on, saying Trump sounded weak. The whole case is weak without the supporting documents, but there probably is some kind of legality I’m missing?
The scary part is that they are embracing the surveillance.
There is a huge problem here.
91% of DC voted for Hillibot. Where in the DC FBI would you find anyone to even investigate these crimes? Where in the DC DOJ would you find a prosecutor that would bring charges? I don’t think unbiased people even exist in those agencies…
That, is the problem.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ahhh, try the US House and Senate oversight committees
Relax JAS. There is a guy by the name of Michael Horowitz who is the DOJ IG.
And if you don’t think there aren’t hungry, low-level DOJ prosecutors who would love nothing more than to make a name for themselves by successfully prosecuting someone like a former Director of the FBI or an AG, you don’t know lawyers.
But the IG can’t refer criminal charges from what I understand. The IG can’t prosecute anyone. Only turn over info to department heads for action. If the Dept heads are Dems, it goes nowhere.
We need guliani as SC.
Yes, and a DC jury is the last line of resistance for these crooks. No way Holder, Lynch or Obama would ever get convicted in DC
Ever hear of a “change of venue”? It’s used for just what you’re concerned about.
Why would you choose someone from DC anyway? We only needed Sessions to look at the warrant, see who signed it and what the supporting docs said and it all be over with all the Democrats OUT of the White House.
These are not little matters…These are the basis of our US Constitution…if someone like Carter Page can be weaponized into a human 3D recorder than none of us are safe! The Zero ahour revelation shows clear collusion of Globalist corporate interests working with government syndicates to take down the Republican Presidential Candidate and then President of the United States!
LikeLiked by 3 people
If current administration is allowed to use intelligence tools to spy on private citizens trying to help political campaigns, it will only serve to put anyone wishing to do this in fear.
Snicker, I know, right?
All these silly posts, oh, well, they don’t believe us, so let’s just go home with our tails tucked in our legs….
I’m getting the idea that they haven’t a clue what’s at stake here. At least somebody does.
Carter Page was the one originally tapped to spy on and he has not been charged with anything so far. Doesn’t this make you want to scratch your head.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, it doesn’t make me want to scratch my head.
Remember, none of this was supposed to be made public or see the light of day. Page was a “story” to throw to the FISA court.
The Page who is going to wind up getting charged is Lisa Page (maybe).
Agree Pub… yet FBI investigations with San Bernadino, Orlando and Las Vegas shooters were all closed down bc there was no there there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s kinda a surprise with Scott Adams. He had been saying that he wasn’t expecting much from the memo because he doesn’t put much credence into anything that only one side writes. In fairness he wouldn’t believe the Democrat reply memo, and doesn’t believe the phony investigation either, all because of that very reason.
But this memo is so specific as to clear coordination, collusion and motives of the people and entities involved, that it is impossible to ignore if read.
IMO, it’s not just Steele here who hated Trump. I think the entire British government wanted Trump to go down over his support of Brexit and his friendship with Farage.
Yes. There’s your collusion. Period.
And I say again: WHO in the British government knew about the activities of Christopher Steele? How many in the British government DID NOT want Donald Trump to become President of the United States and wanted Hillary Clinton instead? Why would the DNC/Hillary Clinton campaign/FusionGPS hire a former MI6 agent to do anything even assuming that Steele didn’t like then-candidate Trump? Did Steele need money?
Steele had done work for previous administrations, I forget the case, but whoever ordered it had liked his work.
Probably multiples players in the British government . They hated Trump over his support of Brexit and his work with Farage.
To lighten the mood a little, let’s look ahead to what is sure to be a blockbuster film-although so complex it might need to be more of a Netflix series-or several. It would rival House of Cards.
Who would play the key parts?
Donald Trump – played by himself of course
Melania Trump – same
Jim Comey – Brad Garrett
Jim Mueller –
It will be produced by Hollywood nutters, unfortunately. Unless Clint Eastwood does it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or Mel Gibson
Thank you! I had fun with this and it provided much needed comic relief.
If I were casting an actor for the part of President Trump I might consider James Woods or Jon Voight.
I don’t watch a lot of movies so it is hard to think of an actress with the beauty, grace, and intelligence of Melania, but I think the Israeli actress who played Wonder Woman might be a good fit.
Steve Martin could play the part of the spineless weasel Comey adequately but Christopher Walken might be even better.
And then for Mueller….William Davis (actor who plays smoking man…x files)
Do we know who was surveilled under the FISA warrants in question? Was it just Carter Page, or was it the entire Trump campaign? Is that information still classified?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
The DOJ has been stonewalling providing the FISA requests to Congress for good reasons, all illegal I imagine.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Masterminds don’t get caught.
We already know that Clinton is dumber than the average rock. It’s becoming clear that Obama isn’t too far behind – but he is a mean teleprompter reader (above average).
If there is such a thing as a ‘master-idiot’ then these 2 dopes qualify with flying colors.
Close your eyes and imagine a world where the police state (FBI/DOJ) uses ill-gotten surveillance information to blackmail lawmakers, judges, agency heads and others for their own gain. Now open your eyes and behold!
It’s called Communism. This is HOW CLOSE the United States of America was to starting down that road until our POTUS along with courageous people like Devin Nunes swore to stop it.
The memo, in my opinion is a dud. It’s about Carter Page. Aside from the individuals being appointed by Obama, there’s no indication of any involvement by Obama. Aside from the indirect funding of Fusion GPS for OP research, there’s no indication of any direct, or indirect involvement by Clinton, although she may have been pulling the strings. And the individuals involved are already removed. It’s about a few jerks, who should have known better.
Nothing about the “about queries”, or what caused And Rogers to suspend them in April 2016. Nothing about what caused Adm Rogers to visit Trump just after the election, or Trump moving his operation to NJ. Nothing about wiretapping Trump, or Trump Tower, during the campaign, during transition, or after he became President.
There is also nothing about the origins of the collusion issue.
Personally, given the advance billing, and loud opposition by the dems, I am quite disappointed.
I was disappointed too, but read again the Sundance monologue and know this is baby step business, and patience is the biggest virtue of them all so they can’t impeach the President. That is EVERYTHING now!
Holy crap. Facebook is marking All articles from here as SPAM!!!
color me stupid if you wish but I haven’t been able to wrap my brain around the facts that
1) the Marshalls haven’t gone into their offices and seized all their electronics
2) they seem to still be employed
3) they aren’t in freaking jail
WHERE IS JEFF SESSIONS pray tell
LikeLiked by 2 people
He just issued a statement, apparently:
http://dennismichaellynch.com/sessions-issues-statement-in-response-to-fisa-abuse-memo-release/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good statement Jeff.
Good if you are a Democrat.
“Congress has made inquiries concerning an issue of great importance for the country and concerns have been raised about the Department’s performance. I have great confidence in the men and women of this Department. But no Department is perfect.
“Accordingly, I will forward to appropriate DOJ components [OIG, who else?] all information I receive from Congress regarding this. I am determined that we will fully and fairly ascertain the truth.
“We work for the American people and are accountable to them and those they have elected. We will meet that responsibility.”
Sounds good to me.
His recusal is based on a lie. Frabricated. He doedn’t need to revuse himself. He needs to come out and clean up this mess. Now.
Boilerplate after the fact, we’ll fully cooperate statement.
113,000 employees, and he didn’t already know what we all knew here at the treehouse?
you’re gettin’ on my last nerve here…
LikeLike
Can’t get any lamer statement if you tried. He sucks and is incompetent.
Remember, he is recused. If he even mentions Russia, or shows knowledge of what transpired today, he will be pilloried. This announcement is good news. It is very vague on purpose. But it tells us that white hats in the DOJ are being set to work. That is all that ultimately matters.
We need to seriously discuss and elevate this. There should be criminal charges.
Listening to a lawyer on FBN, even making a submittal that is lacking relevant information known to the submitter is illegal.
Wait.a.cotten.picking.minute……
The Memo states Steele was paid $160,000 by the DNC and Clinton campaign.
Early reports said 12 MILLION was paid….. where did the other money go ?
12 million was paid to the law firm that paid Steele. They performed a lot of other middleman services for DNC and Clinton. Some were probably even legitimate. /s
Hey now, no need to go off the deep end. /s
🙂
hmmmmmmm 12 Mill ?
Bernie’s summer home had to been a been million or 2.
Ha! Good catch and reasonable assumption 🙂
FBI bonus payouts— someone needs to double check the accounting
I bet they all got something.
The rest went for lobster risotto for Podesta – and pizza.
Whew ! I thought it went to pay other BAD actors ; )
Most of the money went to Steele’s Russian contacts to pay them for writing this drivel. The $160 K was just his commission payment.
The “Russian contacts” supplied nothing. They were just names added to the ginned-up dossier. Probably got paid a few rubles.
right.
The Russians didn’t write it and Steele didn’t write it…………..GPS Fusion wrote it.
I notice the statement of Nellie turning over her research to her husband and the FBI. There are too many husband/wives/lovers intertwined within the FBI/CIA etc. It is a family affair. That is one reason they have been able to get by with this-with outside help from their spouses. Wasn’t surprised at the memo cause SD has laid it all out here before us. I am just sick at how little respect for this great country they had not counting the little respect they had for us and President Trump. Makes me sick to my stomach.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Extend that line of thinking that out to the “private” sector- not only research firms, think tanks, lobbyists, and law practices but also, and most importantly- the corporate media- and the extent of the problem becomes crystal clear.
That raises an interesting question….
So a wife’s and husband’s communications aren’t admissable in court….unless it’s FISC….
99.99% of what was in memo, as I said a few days ago had already been covered and reported by our brilliant Sundance. He is what no current living journalist could ever be.
I am so impressed with you, Sundance. Words just cannot convey how brilliant you are. I agree w/you 99.99% of the time. I have to be allowed a little wiggle room to think for myself.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed 100%.
I was slightly disappointed after reading the actual memo, which was odd, only to realize this was because sundance and the CTH team correctly inferred and deduced all of its contents months ago. Nothing was shocking or surprising because CTH “spoiled” the reveal.
I was not disappointed. I was ecstatic that it confirmed all SD’s work and showed the perps as far more compromised and guilty than I had dreamed possible.
Let’s not forget that the same players from the FBI and DOJ that were involved in this dossier and spy campaign, used this very information to force Jeff Sessions to recuse himself.
The GOP House and Senate needs to get off their arse and pass a majority resolution that renders Jeff Sessions’ refusal as void
sorry…. “recusal”
“refusal” is correct. He refuses to do anything except sleep.
WHO signed twice for the DOJ in the Page FISC app?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the better question is….just how many (fraudulent) FISA applications were there??
LikeLiked by 2 people
only the Page application is highlighted by Nunes…. things that make you go – hmmm?
We know there were at least two because we have the FISC opinion.
I got a response for you Manny that will need to fished out of the nether region…
You, good sir, have helped answer a lot of my hmmmms, And you don’t get enough credit for it.
.02
Yes, this memo seems just to tell how Carter Page was targeted. There should be other FISA applications to spy on other members of the Trump campaign and Transition team. There were a lot of unmasking during that time..maybe based on the Page FISA warrant which we know now was patently illegal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
we know that there would have to be at least one for the Trump Tower server craziness… right? I mean right? There should be an application for that as well – one would think 🤔
Manafort?
Flynn?
Gates?
remember the discussion from last night?
I’m glad you’re trying to figure that out. It gave me a headache after a bit, so I moved on.
Yates
what’s the timing for renewals and when were all these names in a position to “sign”?
I keep hearing from Dems that this is a “nothingburger” (Comey asks: “That’s it?”). Does this mean that in 2018 and 2020, President Trump and the GOP can adopt those nothingburger tactics against all comers in the political arena? Hey, why not, eh?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They know they’re cooked. They’re hoping people will take their word that nothing’s there. Old rhetorical technique called “laughing it off”. Bill Clinton did it when Sandy Burglar was bagged stealing (and ultimately destroying) top secret documents.
Sessions statement….all agencies aren’t perfect. WTF Jeff sedition was committed here. These are not just some rogue agents they are the heart beat of the FBI…..If jeff is acting he’s doing better than all expectations…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is an act. He is recused. He has to speak in very general terms. If he mentions the dossier, he’s broken his promise.
Will a nuked New York be the ultimate outcome of this corruption?
Without an honest FISA court, it goes away.
We lose a valuable tool to fight terrorism.
That’s why Holder & Hussein must also be held accountable.
We don’t need a Paki nuke smuggled into New York because we could not use FISA wiretaps because some corrupt politician didn’t want Trump for President.
Is that you, McCain?
Is that you, Comey?
Trump reacts to contents of Nunes memo: It’s a disgrace
Cavuto guy from fox looks so disappointed.
Lately I have found myself not getting overly excited about all this Memo stuff until I hear about indictments of the conspirators. Then I’ll perk right up again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You may never perk up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This could be different, but I won’t get excited till I see it deviating from past patterns.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For there to be indictments, there has to be a grand jury. AG Sessions won’t be seating any grand juries. He recused himself from anything having to do with the campaign, the Dossier falls under this recusal.
President Trump, to show that the DOJ, FBI, ect. are under the Executive Branch, should proclaim that all Intelligence departments will be abolished in 90 days if they can not justify, in writing, the necessity for their existence. If after the 90 day period there is no reply or unsatisfactory reason to survive, that department will be abolished immediately.
Wouldn’t it be fun to watch the MSM go nuts over that.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just read through this thread. Very worthwhile.
So the judge removed from flynn’s case probably was involved and knew the warrant was bs or didnt check that higher standard was applied?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yes! Build the gallows!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Me. Me. Me. Me. Me. I volunteer. Pick me James. Me. me. me. Me.
I just said to my wife, “I know I say this all of the time, but Sundance was all over this from the beginning. Without him, I wouldn’t known that any of this was coming down the pike. And I certainly wouldn’t know the players and about the upcoming IG Report.”
I hope everyone realizes what a difference-maker Sundance has been. There isn’t a site like this on the net.
LikeLiked by 6 people
We are so very lucky and blessed that there are citizens that would not give up.
Sundance, CTH and many other Patriots forced the sunlight into the Swamp to disinfect our Republic. Sundance dances like no one is watching 🙂
May the blessing of light,
Be with you always,
Light without and light within,
And may the sun shine
Upon you and warm your heart
Until it glows
Like a great fire
So that others may feel
The warmth of your love
For one another.
Sundance and Q have been invaluable. And I do MEAN invaluable…as in, I would give my life to protect them if it ever came to that and I was in position to do so.
Citizen journalism…..the last line of defense against the Goebbelists.
I don’t give a https://i0.wp.com/tazz2293.files.wordpress.com/2018/01/ryano-rat.png Arse if that traitor scum is dying of brain cancer. Hang the treasonous POS ASAP.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know it is getting close to an obsession, but I can just feel the Soros claws all over this.
I want to catch Soros and Brennan so much. If I had a nickel for each time I spent hours looking for the missing pieces to get these two I could afford to have a dossier made….
Oh, wait. Bad precident. My apologies.
The interagency MOU (Memo of Understanding) for the 3rd Party to get a 702 minimization created by FBI attorneys is the document that I want investigated.
That is such a typical weasel lawyer trick. The MOU stinks and anyone involved in it’s creation should be put under a microscope and then into a sweat box.
Potential smoking gun? Yep.
I could name maybe a third of the folks who post here at CTH from memory. Each of them, while not always agreeing on everything, I count as Patriot. Another third I recognize when they post and count them as Patriot. Others I recognize and count as Patriot. There is a small faction while well meaning I wouldn’t share a foxhole with if my very life depended on it.
We are in a war to save this country. If some of you have given up already just when the going is getting real rough let me just state I’m just glad we will never serve together.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Courage is fear that has said its prayers.
Well you know, how many are newbs looking for a quick fix and not reading through posts? Lots me thinks.
We must all remember to exercise ALL our rights…. vote in every election, and be prepared to execute your 2nd ammendment right.
Paul Ryan is a black hat…
Fitton: FISA Memo Is ‘Devastating Blow’ to Mueller’s Russia Investigation
I’ve uncovered another actor in Russia-gate.
Somewhere up in these pages, I posted a speech from Gen. (ret.) Keith B. Alexander here:
https://www.yahoo.com/news/blogs/ticket/intel-chief-clapper-gave-least-untruthful-answer-u-164742798.html?ref=gs
—————————
-The basic gist of his speech there is that, “Pffft, nooooo, the NSA doesn’t collect any 702 About Queries information on Americans, that’s just dumb.” Basically.
So he’s bald-faced lying saying they aren’t collecting this data when the FISC opinion proves differently. Okay. Proven liar….
——————————-
So I did a little more study on this guy to find out where he is today, and I found some really interesting things……
1. He was the guy that preceded Mike Rogers, vacated the position in 2014. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Keith_B._Alexander
Guess who was in charge of the NSA during the time period in question laid out in the FISC ruling? Why, none other than Gen. (ret.) Keith B. Alexander.
Pretty interesting, right? Well, it gets better….
————————————-
2. You remember Steven Chabinsky?
2016-04-25 Obama appoints Steven Chabinsky to a presidential commission for enhancing cybersecurity.
Who is Steven Chabinsky? General counsel and chief risk officer for CrowdStrike.
Well, guess who else was serving on this commission? If you guessed Gen. (ret.) Keith B. Alexander, you guessed correctly!
So why do I think that’s particularly interesting? Because I believe Obama created this commission in response to the Russians hacking the DNC computers (supposedly hacking).
————————————
Wait, I’m not finished…..
———————————
3. Oh, so guess who is the “expert” that confirms to the Senate Intelligence Committee that, yes, indeed, it was the Russkies who hacked the DNC?
Why, if you guessed Gen. (ret.) Keith B. Alexander, you’re on fire today!! Not bad for some guy who never even examined the evidence. Maybe he’s got the ultra tinfoil hat version not available to poor people
file:///C:/Users/Owner/Downloads/802222.pdf
———————————
But, wait, we’re still not done…..
Check out a small segment of his testimony:
“During the Cold War, these activities [by the Russkies] included efforts to undermine the FBI, the State Department, and civil rights leaders, as well as efforts to incite racial violence and hatred, including through the dissemination of false information about private organizations, individuals, and the government via false publications and materials misattributed to particular individuals or organizations, among other things.”
George Orwell, anyone? I’m starting to wonder if “The Net” with Sandra Bullock was more of a blueprint than a movie.
Isn’t it interesting how he refers in his testimony to portions of the dossier as though they’re fact?
————————————–
And silly you if you thought we were done yet…pfffft!
They actually tried to sell the narrative that Rex Tillerson is really a Russian spy/stooge: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQmtu-_ct-0
——————————–
I’ll bet you anything that he’s one of the unauthorized subs of 702 About Queries…..
The Nunes memo shows a civil RICO conspiracy against Donald Trump, specifically to injure him in his trade as a presidential candidate through the use of interstate wire (electronic) fraud across a state line. The fraud was on the FISA Court. A civil conspiracy is an agreement to act in concert to either use unlawful means (here interstate wire fraud) to achieve a lawful end, or to achieve an unlawful end.
Whether this rises to the level of criminal RICO depends on the evidence. Civil conspiracy does not require an overt act, only proof that an agreement was made. Criminal conspiracy requires overt acts. The burden of proof of a criminal conspiracy is beyond a reasonable doubt. The civil conspiracy burden is only more likely than not. Civil conspiracy requires money damage, and there wasn’t any because Trump won even though the 2016 Presidential election was rigged against him. Criminal conspiracy only requires an unsuccessful attempt – the overt act requirement.
I am confident that there is sufficient evidence to establish the civil conspiracy shown in the Nunes memo, which is enough to merit firing, for cause, of every federal employee who was a party to the civil conspiracy.
The perps should be quaking in their boots about the evidence. Their pensions, and particularly McCabe’s, are at stake in the event of criminal convictions, as well as their freedom.
I’ve been reading your comments all day. Thank you for your unselfish and tireless efforts. Its humbling to realize how much you don’t know.
It has occurred to me that Rosenstein will have to recuse himself from anything touching this whole affair now since he is one of the principals in the FISA scandal. So can Wray appoint a white hat to take his place?
