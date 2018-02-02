Nellie Ohr Research Was Provided To FBI For FISA Application Source Material…

Like you, I’m going through the HPSCI Memo release FISA and mining some of the more nuanced facts the media will overlook. This one is quite explosive (memo page 3 pdf-pg 4):

That is a stunning aspect. Nellie Ohr was hired by Fusion GPS in/around the end of April, beginning of May, 2016. According to the memo, while employed by the Clinton Campaign (via Fusion) to do opposition research on Donald Trump, Nellie Ohr’s findings were delivered directly to the FBI by her husband Bruce Ohr.

Mrs. Nellie Ohr’s findings were not only delivered to the FBI (likely to Peter Strzok) by her husband, DOJ Offical Bruce Ohr, but her findings were used in the FISA Court application and never revealed to the FISA Court.

As such, the Hillary Clinton campaign was funneling opposition research to the FBI through contracted agents of the campaign (Fusion) and their employees (Nellie Ohr).

The FBI then used the Clinton Opposition Research to supplement their ongoing FISA surveillance of Donald Trump campaign officials.

We suspected that was what was happening. We outlined the strong likelihood that was happening. However, yeah, that’s a big deal to see confirmed.

Review continues…

ps. Where might this go? To the contractor question: Don’t be surprised to discover Nellie Ohr, having a pre-existing relationship with the FBI and CIA, was one of the 2016 contractors pointed out within the admonitions of the FISA Court in 2017.