If the apparent Nunes, Grassley, Goodlatte and Horowitz timing remains as previously evidenced, today should be Memo Release Day.
The White House having allowed a full 36 hours of media discussion time to talk through the SoU address, is poised to permit the Executive Branch declassification approval of the Legislative Branch intelligence work product.
In a last minute effort to block the executive approvals, Minority Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, claimed last night there were changes to the legislative work product.
Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes shared with Adam Schiff some minor edits to the drafted memo that resulted from the executive branch (FBI Director Wray) making a request upon initial review:
Counting on people not to know the FBI is part of the executive branch, Schiff claimed, wrongly, that any changes made the initial work product contrary to that which was approved for submission by the House Intelligence Committee.
A desperate attempt to stop the declassification by the White House, as quickly pointed out by Chairman Nunes:
In the back-and-forth it becomes evident why we stated last week to pay attention to the process. The memo is classified legislative work product of the legislative branch. The legislative branch is asking the executive branch to declassify the memo. When Devin Nunes invited FBI Director Christopher Wray to review the memo on Sunday night he was inviting the executive branch to preview the work-product prior to submission.
It would be ordinary for any minor executive-branch-requested adjustments to be made, prior to submission/approval for executive declassification. That’s exactly what happened.
Minor adjustments were made at the request of the FBI Director prior to submission for declassification approval. Majority Chairman Devin Nunes shared those adjustments with Minority Chair Adam Schiff.
Schiff tried, and failed, to make a political issue out of a simple process.
Additionally, Minority Chair Adam Schiff, along with most corporate media, are trying to present the intelligence community (DOJ/FBI) as a fourth branch of government. As silly as it sounds, former DNI James Clapper attempted the same argument on Wednesday night during a CNN appearance. They’re not. All of the intelligence community resides under the executive branch and the Chief Executive is President Donald Trump.
The normal review for any declassification request is a review by the National Security Council, the Office of Legal Counsel (all depts); all impacted cabinet officials; all heads of potentially impacted national security departments (DOJ-NSD, FBI Counterintelligence, NSA, CIA, State, DoD etc.); along with the White House Chief-of-Staff (General Kelly).
That review complete, it’s now up to the Chief Executive, President Trump, to sign off and release. This is the formal process, and this is the process that has been followed.
As much as the formal and appropriate process annoys Representative Adam Schiff, all of the correct procedures have been followed. Additionally, the memo itself is not the biggest benefit to exposing the corruption. The real goal will be reviewing the underlying documents and evidence that support the memo. That’s phase two:
Beyond the obvious reasons, the political reason Adam Schiff is annoyed is that his party leadership is intent on selling a false narrative that President Trump is undermining the institutions of the Intelligence Community. If people accurately review events against the backdrop of factual structures of government: Legislative Branch, Judicial Branch, Executive Branch, the claims by Democrats toward “undermining institutions” fall flat.
A desire by the President to address needed structural reform resulting from revealed corruption within the Justice Department is no different than the desire by the President to reform a corrupt Veterans Affairs department. Same/Same. Both fall under the authority of the executive; both agency officials capable of gross misconduct.
The Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI), Devin Nunes, (by position) is directly responsible to conduct oversight on the intelligence apparatus within the national security departments as they relate to potential FISA and FISC abuses. As a Gang of Eight member, that specific aspect of oversight falls to the HPSCI Chairman.
The person directly above the HPSCI chairman in this regard is the Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan. Devin Nunes has followed the correct procedure for notifying the chain-of-command of a violation based on his oversight findings. Paul Ryan was notified.
Once the issue of intelligence abuse is identified via committee review, and with the House Speaker informed of the committee findings, the next step is to inform the head of the Executive Branch, that’s President Trump.
Now that President Trump has been notified of abuses within the intelligence apparatus, directly under the supervision of the executive, President Trump is compelled to take action to resolve those abuses. In the matter of this specific FISA-702 abuse, solely as an outcome of the specific DOJ/FBI conduct, the office responsible for dealing with the misconduct is also the office victimized by the misconduct.
Thus we see the historic nature of corruption within what has taken place. The intelligence apparatus of the United States Justice Department, via the DOJ and FBI was weaponized against the person running to hold executive authority over the United States Justice Department; and the misuse of the offices within the DOJ and FBI continued after the election – as the same officials sought to eliminate the person who holds ultimate accountability and authority over them.
The U.S. corporate media has been working overtime trying to cloud this structural reality by attempting to create, out of loincloth, some non-existent separation of authority between the Office of the President and the U.S. Justice Department.
The Executive Branch did not create the DOJ or FBI, the Legislative Branch did. However, when the legislative branch created those entities – they placed them directly under the Executive Branch. President Trump is the Chief Executive and he can reform any agency under his executive authority. Period.
Normally I would tell someone to put down the shovel, but I think Adam Schif and his co-conspirators can go ahead and dig themselves to hell.
Schiff isn’t an actual “natural born @$$hole”…his mommy paid for him to take lessons
Schiff and rhe Dems have truly lost it. What an absolute disgrace.
And he took that seat from a great guy, Jim Rogan. I’ve lost touch with Jim but we have a good mutual friend who can update me. His wife hated DC so hopefully they’re someplace nice – happy and abundant!
It seems Schiff and friends are truly afraid and desperate, we nshall see why soon.
I LOVE PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP End of Story.
Excellent! Oh what a glorious day it shall be!
This snippet comes in handy when swatting gnats:
Last Spring Comey and company were chanting that Trump was wrong to have requested meetings with him but had to be excused because “Trump is a political neophyte “and just doesn’t understand that the Executive Branch is to remain separate from the Judicial Branch and is not even supposed to discuss any issues with them. I suspect MANY don’t know the CORRECT jurisdiction, vsavi the Executive Branch and the Judicial Branch. I know I would have thought the FBI is under the Judicial Branch rather than the Executive Branch.
Judicial branch is the courts and judges.
All local, state and federal prosecutors – i.e., the DOJ – are executive branch. The FBI is a component of the DOJ so also executive branch. It’s an easy mistake to make.
The democrat socialist party is fracturing and falling to bits while RINO trashbags are resigning in droves. S’gonna be a good year, y’all. I’m looking forward to midterms.
I agree with all of you fellow night owls!
If the memo is any way near what many have stated, there are many people having a sleepless night….too bad…yeah right…
Myself, I place myself as a “night crawler”….more apropos to my caveman ways..😎
Always liked listening to the owls back on the farm…
Where’s the memo?
Still confused about Wray and Rosenstein’s loyalty (white or black hat). Why would Wray allow an official statement from the FBI to UNDERMINE the memo. I know the theory about wanting to get the rest of the information out but doesn’t that make them look very dirty after the allegations are proven true. Both were almost unanimously confirmed by Senate and supported by Deep State. I remain very skeptical of both
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me, too. But time will tell what roles they actually played and whose side they are on, so I guess we are stuck doing what I hate–waiting and seeing. Impatiently. Toe tapping.
I have noticed quite a bit of gnashing of teeth still taking place over SOTU and would prefer to see the memo released Monday to avoid distraction over the weekend by the enemedia.
Thanks, SD and CTH.
MAGA
“All the forces of darkness cannot stop what God has ordained.” Isiah 14:27
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope today is the day.
OTOH, an official announcement today that he has no objection to the Congressional Release, via Chairman Nunes of the memo, merely says he sees no need of the full five days and no objections to THEIR releasing THEIR memo.
It may seem a technicality, but if POTUS doesn’t personally release it, but he merely states no objection to its release, the lawyers can wrangle with that fact in any future claims/discussion of “the release caused obstruction of Mueller’s investigation.”
Let the anti-Trump lawyers claim the entire Congress was obstructing simply by doing their duty to inform their own constituents, because that will not fly.
Nunes then releases the memo. It might be today or tomorrow.
I’m up early in anticipation of “breaking news” memo released.
I figure at about 7am or 9am EST.
It’s like Christmas Eve for me.
📑💥📑
I am now convinced that AG Jeff Sessions has been doing his due diligence behind the scenes, yet, as Sundance has pointed out, the legislative side has to to recommend that the DOJ investigate oblivious malfeasance. This is a three pronged attack, Chairman Nunes’ HIC, Chairman Goodlatte’s Judiciary Committee, and Senator Chuck Grassley’s Judiciary Committee. This operation is taking place by the numbers, air tight, no mistakes; this is what makes me believe that Mr. Sessions is making sure none escape the sunshine.
I just wonder, like an iceberg only being partially revealed above the surface of the ocean, will we ever be allowed to see the Obama Regime’s full corruption/police state in its entirety?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the enemedia doesn’t have the power they once did. And more people will be focused on the Super Bowl.
Smacking of Democrat desperation, Buraq Hussein Obama, Adam Schiff, the garbage truck and the train.
Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. At first it was simple disallowance of the signatures on a local ballot petition, next it was the revelations of supposedly sealed messy divorce proceedings against not one, but two opponents, then came George Soros and his Rothschild inspired short squeeze on the US banking system. But once Obama got into office, the level of malfeasance seriously escalated, Fast and Furious, the IRS Targeting. After 2010 came Obama’s surveillance of his political enemies, the Seth Rich murder, the DNC primary rigging, the debate rigging and finally, the Strzok/Page insurance policy. With the impending FISA Memo revelation, Obama’s and the Democrat’s house of cards is about to come tumbling down, yesterdays train meet garbage truck was no accident, straight out of the Obama playbook, the only thing accidental was that no Republicans died.
God was watching November 8, 2016, God was watching, yesterday, at 11:20 AM in Crozet, VA.
I hope they wait until Monday morning to release it. After the SuperBowl the unwashed masses will have little else to focus on. Right now Tom Brady is a shiny object distraction.
Remember the promotional phrase, “Ready for Hillary”? Today I am happy to say, “Ready for the Memo”.
