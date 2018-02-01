Executive Branch Will Declassify Intel Memo Without Redactions, Returning To HPSCI Today…

As anticipated, the Executive Branch, having completed a full review, has approved the declassification request from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and will deliver the Intelligence Memo, without redactions, back to the HPSCI for public release.
WASHINGTON DC – According to a Thursday afternoon pool report, a White House official confirmed upon arrival to West Virginia that the president “has read the memo.”
Trump will declassify the controversial four-page memo that reportedly details surveillance abuses by the Department of Justice and FBI, and send it back to House Intelligence for a Friday morning release.
“The president is OK with it,” a senior administration official told reporters. “I doubt there will be any redactions. It’s in Congress’ hands after that.” (read more)
Meanwhile, as the media comprehends the significant consequences to full public disclosure of the Justice Department’s intentional weaponization, they are apoplectic amid a reality of the ensnared Obama administration officials outlined within the corruption.
There is a palpable, and highly visible, sense of desperation amid all of the former officials within Main Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Example:
Democrats are desperate and thrashing wildly while trying to find some method, manner or procedure to stop the sunlight. EXAMPLE:
The Media have lost their minds… Example:
….And have become schizophrenic in their coverage:
Why are the corporate media freaking out so badly? Well,…
The bottom line is very simple. This is only part one of a well developed and long-thought-out strategy to confront the administrative state and reset the entire apparatus of the Justice Department.
Behind this memo is the underlying evidence that shows how the former Obama administration intentionally weaponized and corrupted the institutions of government.
In addition to this memo, the Office of Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, is holding a massive report on the internal corruption with specifics of who, what, where and why.
Due to the severity of the issue Chairman Nunes, Chairman Grassley, Chairman Goodlatte and Inspector General Horowitz have worked through a plan to release information and simultaneously rebuild the corrupt entities.
I hope Comey is in this memo. He said himself that mess was salacious and unverified after he was fired for incompetence yet he let them use it to illegally spy for political purposes.
Hilarious! Joe McCarthy was proven right after taking all the slings and arrows from the same people praising Stalin only a decade or two earlier.
BTW Jim, I’ll let you know the first time I see a Comey Street.
He should know about weasels and liars.
Oh dear Lord go away Comey, you are out thank goodness.
Rest assured none will be named Comey either… an unmarked grave and your name scratched into a federal prison wall is the only namesake you shall ever see.
Hey Jim, why don’t you and Hillary just shut up and go away. You no longer have power. Get used to it.
So, Comey admits he and his FBI cabal are communists?!
Obviously the “delay” in releasing the memo has successfully drawn more public attention to it. But it has also spotlighted those who are curiously against its release. In that regard, what is up with Senator Thune today?
Thune is RINO UniParty. Always has been.
Need to have the house and senate vote with no absentees to find out who the rats are.
PEOPLE WILL DIE hahahahaha! Was it Nancy who said that? About the tax cuts or something?
I thought the Christopher Wray threat to resign was extremely odd, and for a split wondered how to explain it.
Below is all from Q researach board, but I saw Kristol’s tweet myself yesterday…thought it was damn insensitive… never paid attention to the time…
Note his tweet is time stamped 11:07 a.m.
Amtrak said in a statement that the train came into contact with a vehicle that was on the tracks at 11:20 a.m. ET in Crozat, Virginia, just outside Charlottesville.
Can this be right? Bill Crystal posted this Tweet 13 minutes before the train crash.
Then he deletes tweet
Popcorn refill is in order
My Speculation:
I think their are two parts to this spying business. Both approved of by Obama. First, request for spying help from GCHQ. Second part, when the Dossier and the FISA entering the picture.
These guys … the Democrats can’t get anything right.
I’ll just leave this here. It is self explanatory.
