Executive Branch Will Declassify Intel Memo Without Redactions, Returning To HPSCI Today…

As anticipated, the Executive Branch, having completed a full review, has approved the declassification request from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and will deliver the Intelligence Memo, without redactions, back to the HPSCI for public release.

WASHINGTON DC – According to a Thursday afternoon pool report, a White House official confirmed upon arrival to West Virginia that the president “has read the memo.” Trump will declassify the controversial four-page memo that reportedly details surveillance abuses by the Department of Justice and FBI, and send it back to House Intelligence for a Friday morning release.

“The president is OK with it,” a senior administration official told reporters. “I doubt there will be any redactions. It’s in Congress’ hands after that.” (read more)

Meanwhile, as the media comprehends the significant consequences to full public disclosure of the Justice Department’s intentional weaponization, they are apoplectic amid a reality of the ensnared Obama administration officials outlined within the corruption.

There is a palpable, and highly visible, sense of desperation amid all of the former officials within Main Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Example:

Democrats are desperate and thrashing wildly while trying to find some method, manner or procedure to stop the sunlight. EXAMPLE:

The Media have lost their minds… Example:

….And have become schizophrenic in their coverage:

Why are the corporate media freaking out so badly? Well,…

The bottom line is very simple. This is only part one of a well developed and long-thought-out strategy to confront the administrative state and reset the entire apparatus of the Justice Department.

Behind this memo is the underlying evidence that shows how the former Obama administration intentionally weaponized and corrupted the institutions of government.

In addition to this memo, the Office of Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, is holding a massive report on the internal corruption with specifics of who, what, where and why.

Due to the severity of the issue Chairman Nunes, Chairman Grassley, Chairman Goodlatte and Inspector General Horowitz have worked through a plan to release information and simultaneously rebuild the corrupt entities.