Curiouser and Curiouser: Rick Gates Attorneys Withdraw from Case Initiated by Robert Mueller…

It was announced this afternoon the lawyers representing, Rick Gates, the business partner of Paul Manafort, have withdrawn from the case. The judicial notification is HERE, and details of withdrawal were filed under seal.
Amid the news cycle of the HPSCI memo release, and considering there could be ripple effects therein, lots of media speculations follows:
WASHINGTON DC – Three attorneys representing Rick Gates told a federal court Thursday they are immediately withdrawing as counsel for the former Donald Trump campaign aide, who is fighting special counsel Robert Mueller’s indictment of him on money laundering and other charges.
Lawyers Shanlon Wu, Walter Mack and Annemarie McAvoy said in a two-page motion that they would explain the reasons for their abrupt move in documents filed under seal with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. (read more)
There is possibility the three lawyers could be withdrawing after discovery of the length of time the DOJ was investigating Manafort and Gates; and that might just dovetail into the FISA702 abuse story and the 2016 counterintelligence investigation of Donald Trump. I’ll try to explain.
If you go back to the original indictment (pdf below); you will note the charging document states: “In order to hide Ukraine payments from United States authorities, from approximately 2006 through at least 2016, Manafort and Gates laundered the money through scores of United States and foreign corporations, partnerships and bank accounts.”
The indictment is purely focused on alleged financial crimes involving Paul Manafort and Rick Gates and does not include any charges related to the broader question that formed the basis of Mueller’s investigation – whether Donald Trump’s presidential campaign colluded with Russia. In fact the indictment describes criminal allegations that predated the Trump campaign and President Trump’s name is not mentioned at all in the 31-page document. This has nothing to do with candidate Trump or President Trump.
However, one of the key issues is the dates, and that might explain something else entirely. Notice the indictment recognizes action from 2006 through 2016.
One of the key questions we have been unable to solve over the past eighteen months is what initiated the 2016 FISA surveillance of candidate Trump. Others have asked the question: what was the predicate crime that initiated the FISA ‘warrant’? etc.
Last night, in a generally overlooked media interview, former DNI James Clapper stated the “Clinton-Steele Dossier” was used by the DOJ-FBI in gaining an “extension” of an original FISA-702 warrant.
Consider the word ‘extension’ would also likely mean ‘expansion’, and that might explain why there was never an originating FISA application directed specifically toward Donald Trump.
What if, there was an existing FISA-702 surveillance ‘warrant’ granted to the FBI, at some considerably earlier time-frame, based on the targeting of Paul Manafort and Rick Gates and their engagements with foreign actors, Russia, Ukraine, and foreign money laundering.
What if, the hiring of Manafort by candidate Trump, simply to manage the delegation process in advance of the convention, opened a back-door to expanding an existing FISA warrant of Paul Manafort. The extended and expanded FISA surveillance now includes the Trump campaign and all associated officials.
In this scenario, there would never be an initiating FISA-702 surveillance request because the originating FISA authority was attached to Paul Manafort and pre-dated the Trump/Manafort relationship.
See where this is going?
In this scenario, all subsequent FISA filings would need to show a reason to continue the expanded FISA-702 surveillance authority to include candidate Trump and/or any other campaign officials. That’s where the ‘Clinton/Steele’ dossier comes into play.
Look at the BIG PICTURE.
When you consider the FISA Court already admonished the FBI for allowing contractors unlawful use, access and removal of raw NSA and FBI intelligence database information…. and you consider that Fusion GPS (Bean LLC) was likely one of the contractors…. and when you overlay Glenn Simpson and his wife had already spent a great deal of time investigating Russian entities, Paul Manafort and Donald Trump…
Well, a pattern of convenient association and timing appears.
After months of prior opposition research, including what appears to be their access to FISA-702(17) “Search Queries“as a sub-contractor for the FBI, the wife of Glenn Simpson (Fusion GPS), Mary B. Jacoby, with years of Russia-angled reporting –including Donald Trump– visits the White House.
This is April 19th 2016, the day after the FBI, stopped allowing Fusion-GPS access the NSA FISA-702 database. Immediately following this White House visit the Clinton campaign hire Fusion GPS to conduct opposition research on Donald Trump, surrounding Russia. Fusion GPS then hires Nellie Ohr.
[The Tablet] … Simpson and Jacoby had ID’d Manafort as a world-class sleazeball and they were right. A slick Georgetown Law grad running in GOP circles since the Reagan campaign, Manafort used his talents and connections to get paid by some very bad people.
I would only add here that, in my personal experience, journalists are not in the habit of forgetting major stories they’ve written, especially stories with a character like Manafort at the center.
So when the Trump campaign named Paul Manafort as its campaign convention manager on March 28, 2016, you can bet that Simpson and Jacoby’s eyes lit up.
And as it happened, at the exact same time that Trump hired Manafort, Fusion GPS was in negotiations with Perkins Coie, the law firm representing the Clinton campaign and the DNC, to see if there was interest in the firm continuing the opposition research on the Trump campaign they had started for the Washington Free Beacon. (more)
D. Manny picked up on this connective tissue last night:
-Court found illegal surveillance was conducted on American citizens over a five year period.
-Judge chastised NSA’s inspector general and Office of Compliance for Operations for an “institutional ‘lack of candor’” for failing to inform the court.
-The judge called the breach “a very serious Fourth Amendment issue.”
-Redacted part of ruling is the extent of the illegal surveillance and number of analysts who made the searches and the number of queries.
-NSA blamed it on human error and system design issues.
-The court document also criticized the FBI’s distribution of intelligence data, saying it had “disclosed raw surveillance data to sectors of its bureaucracy” … “largely staffed by private contractors.” Contractors had access to raw FISA information that went well beyond what was necessary to respond to the FBI’s requests.
.
The FBI was already conducting FISA Court authorized surveillance on Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, likely going back long before Manafort became engaged with the Trump campaign. “Long before.”
And specifically because the DOJ and FBI Manafort/Gates investigation involved potential money laundering and financial schemes related to “organized crime” and Russian figures, who from the DOJ-NSD would have been intimately familiar?….
[…] Bruce G. Ohr held two titles at DOJ: associate deputy attorney general, a post that placed him four doors down from his boss, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein; and director of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF), a program described by the department as “the centerpiece of the attorney general’s drug strategy.” (link)
Perhaps, through sealed discovery, Rick Gates’ attorneys discovered their client was under FISA surveillance going back multiple years:
I’m not litigation attorney but I am in attorney. (I wouldn’t admit it in person.) Without the attachment to that PDF, I think the most likely reason they withdrew is that they weren’t being paid. (Imperator Rex said the same thing.) Otherwise, they would remain on the case because there are still going to be things that have to be mopped up even if the indictment eventually gets thrown out. Like I said, I don’t do litigation so I could be completely in error.
I am only a paralegal, but as the case expands into a lawsuits against Mueller they lack the willingness to pursue a lawsuit against an colleague. I know many lawyers are reluctant to sue other lawyers.
There is no such thing as “only”. You are providing a service that is necessary and there’s no shame in that. (I’m not saying you were ashamed, but I didn’t have any other words.)
Great point, Greg. An conscientious attorney might want to recuse if his adamant, innocent client, wanted to sue everyone for Constitutional violations, even where the attorney felt he could never prove the case. Most less conscientous atorneys might allow the client’s insistence to convince them it was time to take three steps toward the door.
I am an attorney. Lawyers sue lawyers all the time. Lawyers do not sue Robert Mueller all the time.
What if Manafort wanted to sue Mueller if the FISA warrant was bogus in the first place?
Hi Tempo, If the withdrawal is due to the client’s inability (or failure) to pay, would the judge agree to seal the documents? That seems rather odd, no?
Also, would a judge allow immediate withdrawal for non-payment or would s/he order the attorneys to continue until their client secures other representation?
But why make such a big deal about withdrawing. Just say effective immediately.
Too easy. If that was viable, under what cause for consealment would be fitting with non-payment?
Its a federal court case and the judge has discretion whether to allow them to withdraw or not. Generally its allowed, but there are exceptions, primarily based on the status of the case. Not being paid does not always work.
tempo, having worked in law for some 50 yrs., they withdrew from shall we say fear via threats and with the memo coming out to us all, we can hope they hide.
You are correct that non-payment is usually the reason, but I have never seen non-payment information filed under seal.
I think his attorneys were former DOJ types, So maybe if the FISA warrant dates back to a time where these attorneys were at DOJ, this would be a conflict – and require withdraw. In other words, a former client or former boss being a material witness in the case would present a conflict and might require withdraw – The creditability of Struk, Macabe and Comey might be an important factor.
It’s a conflict. Withdrawal is mandatory under this circumstance and the court must allow it.
Whoa, that would fit. Wow! If this memo exposes even one of them, would all three be compromised?
Here is my earlier post of the attorneys. I have not yet tried to match up anyone’s bio to the origination of the FISA warrant…not even sure if we know. Would have to read again. However, your theory might work.
Mack looks to be Mueller’s age and was a Marine, the other two are younger and may have been at the FBI or DOJ during a time when that surveilllance might have been started on Manafort.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/02/01/curiouser-and-curiouser-rick-gates-attorneys-withdraw-from-case-initiated-by-robert-mueller/comment-page-1/#comment-4951572
it is also odd that one of Gate’s employees who also worked for The Trump Campaign just happened to be in Kabul and was killed in an attack. That link is also on this thread.
Here:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5317083/Rick-Gates-aide-Im-risk-Taliban-killed-flack.html
I agree, money is likely the issue Rick Gates used a public defender after his initial arrest. Likely many of his assets were seized by Mueller. Any lawyer they get would also be mindful that they might be subject to needing a lawyer themselves, as Mueller already pierced attorney client privilege in that case.
FYI for all the newcomers… this is an exercise SD likes to employ from time to time. To game out sceneries; to cast a wide net just to see what comes in. When things get a little foggy it’s good to cast a light and see where the shadows fall to gain insight/direction…
it’s all speculation for speculation sake. Opening new avenues for research
This is a huge part of detective work.
Yes– throw everything in the middle of the floor and start organizing it.
I can’t get myself to read the new Crais novel b/c this is more interesting.
Ha ! me too, I have not picked up a book in months !
Socratic Method, works for me.
👍
Perhaps if these people were long time company paid retainer lawyers to Manafort and Gates, that they viewed old indictment dating back to 2006 through 2016 and discovered their names (the Lawyers that is) were part of the money laundering possibilities.
Crowd-sourcing works.
With that in mind, Ziiggii, let me expand on SD’s scenario.
Something that always bothered me was the seeming antipathy (at the time) of the Fake News Media toward Corey Lewandowski – followed by their endless love toward Paul Manafort. Really? REALLY? It’s backwards from what it should be. Beyond that paradox, BOTH attitudes struck me as a bit “off”, like they were the result of guerrilla marketing campaigns.
It explains Michelle Fields as well. A lot of this is psychological – it’s not like somebody goes out and gives explicit orders to everybody to jump Corey’s cr&p. No – they just seed the masses with proper opinion, and the masses on the left seed very easily, like schooled fish coming toward food.
This is CLASSIC guerrilla marketing. The pros who initiate opinion are never discovered. The actors are all real. So it all seems natural. But it’s not. It’s PLAUSIBLE, and thus people assume it’s natural.
I think they WANTED Trump to go to Manafort. I think they were listening (for a REALLY long time, probably), abusing the Manafort intel against Trump as much as they COULD, but were not getting enough, and saying to themselves “Boy, wouldn’t it be great if Trump walked MORE into this surveillance?” So they started doing things to make it happen.
I don’t believe in coincidences here. I think some people were very smart about this whole thing, and used a combination of illegal surveillance and targeted whisper campaigns to make it happen. “Sleaze up the Trump”. ON PURPOSE.
A successor attorney would likely enter via a substitution of counsel or something similar. This very much looks like the attoreys are spooked (surveillance) or they have a fundamental disagreement with their client as to what happens next. Another thought: a client with less damning culpability than most feel like Manafort probably faces might want to challeng the gov’t NOW. That is, if Gates wants to stop dilly-dallying and send motions for discovery, speedy trial, and the like NOW, while the gov’t clearly wants to buy time, that could be a reason for his attorneys to tell him they refuse and will instead withdraw.
Yes, the attorney being substituted would file something that says Notice of Substitution of Counsel. Here, where there is no successor counsel, that usually means there is no money to pay for one. But then again, I can’t say I’ve ever been involved in treason cases before.
I read an article today summarizing an investigation into parallel construction (story first broke in August of 2013), and it referenced cases where the gov’t has dropped charges rather than reveal/concede the use of information gathered in much the same way as 702(17) info discussed here (rank 4th Amendment concenrs). I could see a lesser defendant wanting to go the challenge route, whilst his attorneys want to ‘take the deal.’
Also, wouldn’t a successor attonrey preparing to bring the goods want to keep his cards close? Seems possible that he could assent to the withdrawal via private agreement, have the predecessor attorney announce the same to the court, and then file a follow-up motion of some sort. This is all just fanciful conjecture….it’ll play out soon enough.
Open mind you will be an asset here. Your post are really thoughtful and I have learned a lot.
domo arigato (hopefully not mr. roboto)
It has been rumored Mueller’s spending is out of control.
IF, Manafort & Gates investigations were initiated / established years prior by another *division*, that means the investigative buget was was also appropriated at that time.
Rumors of millions spent already, definitely calls for an audit. Hopefully, the Court is responsive to Judicial Watch’s cause.
(Thank you, Judicial Watch!)
Glad to see old Jeff is setting new standards within the DOJ.
Please educate yourself before snarking about and undermining a member of President Trumps team. How is that productive or helpful. FYI Sessions has ZERO say over releasing Muellers budget. That is up to Rosenstein who is “overseeing” the Mueller investigation. This decision just provides more rope.
Question here for anyone. Why would they just now charge Manafort and Gates? They have been surveilled for years , why charge now? It would seem they would have had plenty of evidence long ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is exactly what I was just gonna post about.
If we are to explore this Fisa-Leap-Frogging theory, that being that Manafort was surveilled for 5+ years (IIRC his charges related to dealing circa 2012 + or minus), then what did Mueller find out that the DOJ/FBI didn’t already have (with their 702 capability)??
– I have read failure to register is often not prosecuted. What was the DOJ doing constantly renewing a Frickin FISA WARRANT and not indicting anyone ? Were there bigger fish to fry before he joined Trump ? (note: we have to assume he was near clean as a whistle after joining trump…)
Side question: Does Mueller have access to the NSA database?
—- I’ll skip ahead:
If this theory is true, I believe the above poster and myself are wondering if Mueller grabbed this “unprosecuted” case from the bowels of the DOJ files in order to ‘show progress’ in Their Russia Investigation.
Would this be illegal or unethical? … I don’t think so. But it certainly would be misleading, and maybe political, as all this would have been know to the FBI for years prior to him ever becoming involved with trump.
I mean DOJ could have equally well indicted Manafort in October based on existing evidence .. am I wrong? It’s not like this evidence was ‘found’ by Mueller – if we believe the Theory of course.
Bullshit. The DOJ continues to refuse to cooperate with congress in all matters. That is a policy that is set by the head of the DOJ. That is the AG. He did not recuse himself from running the entire department. If he did then what is he getting paid for?
You defenders of Sessions are running out of excuses. As I always said. He betrayed the President when he recused himself and placed Rosenstien, a swamp dweller in charge of the SC. Of which, Rosenstein has done nothing to regulate or control. He gave the SC an open ticket in investigating all things PT. In violation of the SC requirements.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
I don’t like this. The only Republican who has seen the warrant the memo is based on, announced his retirement yesterday.
>”Mr. Nunes has not read the warrant from which the memo is said to be drawn. The Justice Department considers such warrants extremely sensitive and allowed only one Democrat and one Republican from the committee, plus staff, to view it. Rather than do so himself, Mr. Nunes designated Representative Trey Gowdy of South Carolina to be the Republican reader.”
Agreed. All kinds of alarm bells clanging here for me. This better not go sunny side up.
Pro Tip : Never believe anything NYT puts out. They are nothing but mouthpiece of the Deep State
It’s not just the NYTimes, unfortunately. I already barked up that tree.
It was fine to send Gowdy.
He only had to report one thing back. Was the FISA warrant application based primarily on the Steele dossier and the joint intelligence report on same. Yes or No.
That’s Top Secret. I don’t know if he could have reported that back.
Don’t believe Nunes is a lawyer. Gowdy is one, and with some experience under his belt.
nunes was a dairy farmer
What?!@#$ OMG, this is so weird. Why in the world would Nunes do that??
Because he’s not a lawyer? He is, as we keep hearing, merely a farmer? Much like Grassley?
And Gowdy has substantial experience in and love for prosecution, so perhaps better suited.
The lede in NYT story… who the hell cares?
Nunes has either undergone a conversion or is still GOPe in some ways but clearly on the right side on others. That they’re mixing this all up discredits them. NYT has officially become a junior high Mean Girl.
From the politico article:
“GATES was reprimanded in December by U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson for appearing in a brief, videotaped address ___TRYING TO RAISE MONEY___ for his own legal defense fund, a move that she said raised questions about his following a gag order issued for all parties and lawyers involved in the high-profile case.”
For what its worth, an acquaintance familiar with law says that failure to pay is by far the most common reason for withdrawal (defense attorneys don’t care about guilt as long as they get paid); and that the prospect of being caught up in surveillance would be highly unusual and likely require some imminent threat … or something.
I love speculation so hope this is explored here, but dude was online asking for money … ? just sayin
Why? I think that is a great idea. These guys are getting railroaded by an unlawful special counsel IMHO. This defense will cost millions. Why not ask for a little support?
No kidding, everybody doesn’t get paid by the taxpayers with an unlimited salary like Mueller and his gang of crooks.
The thing that still worries me about Mueller is basically he has free reign to do anything he wants with Trump and his campaign.
I think if you put any major presidential campaign under a microscope like this you will find 1-2 people doing some shady stuff to try to get an edge in the race. I bet Hillary’s campaign had some major crap going on with foreign powers since none of them wanted Trump to win.
Trump probably never even knew if that’s what happened bit he will be tarred with guilt no matter what. We aren’t out of danger with Mueller at all.
Biggest problem for muller is those texts from 2 fbi fake lovers. Muller suppose to be hiding those texts from releasing. They are not giving all texts to congress. Once they get those texts, there is nothing for muller to stand on.Rat needs to go first in order to muller to close his shop.
also, it seems that once mueller was appraised of the lovers’ texts, he did not investigate them. his mandate as SC would seem to require him to follow up on any trails he finds connected to the election. When he saw the insurance policy text did he put strzok, page and mccabe in separate rooms and interrogate them as to the meaning?
if all he did was fire them from his team, and also stonewall the congress for months, then, arguably, mueller obstructed justice.
There is also the people that get snagged up in process crimes.
I don’t post links, but the January 9th Human Rights Watch paper is relevant here. Fusion GPS really looks like a weapons grade parallel reconstructor, whether or not it was one of the private contractors revealed by Coates.
I see a number of serious problems with a FISA warrant being used to spy on Trump.
1 – While FISA 702(17) surveillance of the Trump campaign may have been vaguely legal from march 2016 to August 2016, we see that surveillance continued after Manafort leaves in August 2016.
2 – We see that surveillance continues even after the FISC suspends FISA 702(17) provisions on 26 October 2016.
3 – We see that the surveillance continues after the election when Gates has left to work at a non-profit group.
4 – To me this is the big one. Trump suddenly moves his transition team out of Trump Tower the day after a visit from Admiral Mike Rogers of the NSA to inform Trump of the surveillance (18 Nov. 2016). This means there must have been some site specific surveillance of Trump Tower.
For me, point 4 raises some very serious questions. Because Trump Tower is not a facility or building wholly controlled by a foreign power, blanket surveillance of the building or specific floors of the building could never have been allowed under the FISA.
So after 26 October 2016, there could have been no legal basis for FISA surveillance of Trump campaign communications, and there could never have been a legal basis under the FISA for site specific surveillance of Trump Tower by any American security agency. So how was Trump spied on?
Professor Plum with the Candlestick in the Library?
Or the FBI with GCHQ / Five Eyes in Trump Tower?
(The second option gives a cluedo as to how Admiral Mike Rogers found out about the site specific surveillance).
Put yourself in the shoes of an attorney with a practice specialty in international business or election law. Just a guess, but any attorney approached by a client (newly elected POTUS, no less) claiming the NSA director told him he’s being watched, listened to, “bugged”, etc., would be overwhelmed and incredulous; recommending a move to somewhere, anywhere else, would be the first thing the attorney would do, even if she didn’t belive the story. If the client owns golf courses, then it looks like we’re doing this transtion from the members’ locker room.
I never understood why TP not removed some of then on first day . He continued with them and kept them. He should have removed few of them on day 1. Probably his inexperience with politics.
Lol. That’s hilarious. President Trump has more political experience than anyone ever elected. He’s interacted socially with all the major players from BOTH parties for decades.Hes outwitted the most corrupt politicians on the panet to get his many complex projects completed. Politics is reading people and leveraging them. He’s a master at both. Politics is negotiation. He wrote the international bible on negotiation, the Art of the Deal. Politics is war. Trump is a ruthless genius and life long practioner of the Art of War articulated in the books by Sun Tzu and Machiavelli. If you want to have a clue about why he’s done what he’s done read any or all of the 3 books I mentioned above. Those of us who have, are enjoying Trumps brilliance.
Excellent cozette
No, the “knee jerk reaction” excuse doesn’t work.
A move to the New Jersey golf course would not have evaded legal FISA surveillance via NSA or other US agencies data collection of phone metadata, emails and texts.
There must have been something site specific. A physical location move won’t protect against texts, emails and phone metadata being collected. The Trump transition team were clearly trying to shake off some site specific surveillance.
I agree, but put yourself in the positioin of having NEVER seen anything like this. It’s at least possible that your response is that we go someplace else, control access, hire spook contractors, etc., and try to regroup. This could be wrong, but if I’m advising someone receiving a message as outrageous as the Rogers visit must’ve seemed, I’m moving, if for no other reason than to buy myself some time to call everyone I know who has left the DOJ for private practice to bring them in for lie detector tests and to sign retainer agreements.
Actually Adm. Rogers would have known exactly how Trump was being spied on. If Trump or his staff were spied on personally, a move would be a waste of time.
I’d say the spying was site specific, Rogers knew this and conveyed it to Trump.
I’m also guessing Trump asked Rogers what he would recommend he do (common sense no?) and Rogers told him to move.
remember, trump doesnt email (i assume he doesnt text either). it is possible he only uses landlines for phone calls…
Remember Clinton campaign talking about “Trump Tower Computer Network communicating with Russia(Banks?)” before election?
Sounds now to me like another info they picked up via surveillance query’s. (Sold by Fusion GPS?)
agree. when was that?
i remember during one of the debates clinton had a list of specific things she knew about trump, which seemed like inside info.
They might have used that as non-dossier fodder for FISA–since we keep hearing that IT WASN’T ALL THE DOSSIER YA KNOW.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
i have always assumed tom barrack was also the man who tipped ronan farrow off to the harvey weinstein story..
but thats a story for another posting…
Looking again at the Manafort/Gates indictment reposted here, I can’t help but be reminded what a sticky issue “Company A and Company B” are going to be. But that’s another issue for another day
?
Podestas.
Could lawyer change be related to Podesta side of things coming into play?
For me personally, the biggest question is, is who recommended Paul Manafort to Trump? It gave the FBI the backdoor they needed to spy, and to try and bring him down. Another scenario, is why spy on Manafort for so long without bringing charges? Were the FBI blackmailing Manafort, did they force I’m to inject himself into the Trump campaign for favors?
Not “I’m” but HIM!
Not implausible. Papadopoulos was clearly a plant.
This is what would be expedient and painful for the Swamp 🙂
If the evidence against these two is part of the campaign shenanigans of the FBI against President Trump…perhaps Manafort and Gates should hire attorneys that have been before the Supreme Court. Just take the FISC Memorandum from April 2017, file 4th Amendment violations using the Clinton Fusion GPS dossier as the basis. The government cannot keep it’s evidence secret.
The Special Counsel (Mueller) was chosen by Rosenstein the AG that signed off on the FISA warrant. Dirty dirty evidence at this point. The “fruit of the poisonous tree” doctrine is an extension of the exclusionary rule,
The doctrine is subject to four main exceptions. The tainted evidence is admissible if:
it was discovered in part as a result of an independent, untainted source; or
it would inevitably have been discovered despite the tainted source; or
the chain of causation between the illegal action and the tainted evidence is too attenuated; or
the search warrant was not found to be valid based on probable cause, but was executed by government agents in good faith (called the good-faith exception).
No one in their right mind is going to see “good-faith” by the government agents based on the evidence we’ve seen.
Russian collusion by the government (Bruce and Nellie Ohr) conspiring with 5 Eyes and Fusion GPS to create a false Democrat campaign smear document about Russians, submitted to FISA as evidence to extend surveillance (signed by Rosenstein). If this was picked up during the FISC audit, then this is the poisonous fruit I think that meets the requirement to have all of it thrown out.
The FISC is limited to hear only government therefore citizens like Manafort and Gates should take the matter of the exclusionary rule/manner in which the FISA was obtained and appeal this to the FISC/FISA administrator, the USSC/Chief Justice John Roberts.
Found it! “In February 2016 Manafort approached Donald Trump, whom he did not know well, through a mutual friend, Thomas J. Barrack Jr. … that he would “remain the campaign chairman and chief strategist, providing the big-picture, long-range campaign vision”.
Thanks.
I think behind all this maneuvering is chaff misdirecting from the fact that gossip cooked by CIA into counter-intelligence from CIA, FBI and private contractor queries of NSA and CIA databases on DJT were in The Magic Negro’s PDB all through 2016. That is what Nunes saw at the WH SCIF. That is why D’s next Presidential Nominee, Michelle Zero, says all left is hope. Meaning, that the truth stays suppressed or at least confused. Americans belong to their government, right down to their flaming nickers. So she/hers believe. This is all about maintaining that delusion, that tyranny.
Correction: “I think behind all this maneuvering and chaff is misdirection from the fact that …”
“Magic Negro”? Grow up.
Recall the reason Trump hired Manafort was bc Ted Cruz was working at stealing electors. He and his wife are uber connected to the swamp on both their parts. What if someone put Cruz up to his prank so that someone else could get Manafort inserted into the Trump campaign so that Trump could be spied on?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ted was desperate for money.
Globalist nevertrumpers, with their tentacles everywhere, would be desperate to ‘Stop Trump’ in any way that they could.
We don’t know who all was assisting in that “insurance policy” that Strzok referred to.
Yes. Wiki and others love to point out that Manafort worked for Regan, Bush Sr, and the Dole campaign. After that it is real fuzzy, but around 2000 he started lobbying work for the Ukraine and Russia, then resurfaces in 2015 as a political advisor. So, he’s got a lot of establishment baggage, but experience that Team Trump needed when the sh%t got real I’m thinking he lost his mojo to the likes of Karl Rove until Karl became tainted goods after Romney lost. Manafort is a bit icky to me, and I can see Trump saying who’s the best for the job that didn’t work for GWBush or McCaine or Romney.
That would explain a lot. Good work Sundance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Situations that could give rise to an attorney’s mandatory withdrawal from a case include: the attorney is not competent to continue the representation. the attorney becomes a crucial witness on a contested issue in the case. the attorney discovers that the client is using his services to advance a criminal enterprise.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
Mike Levine Twitter:
✔
@MLevineReports
Three lawyers representing Trump associate Rick Gates in money-laundering case against him have asked to be dropped from the case. Meanwhile, Tom Green, a lawyer known for hammering out plea deals, stays on as counsel for Gates.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Manafort is a shaded character, into money laundering. What are dems really good at, blackmail (I’m from Chicago, I live where all this crooked stuff is invented).
Hear me out, manfort gets busted by his boss for something so shady he is looking at prison time. The boss shares this with his brother, hillary’s Campaign manger. I got an idea, let’s see if we can get him involved with the Trump campaign. If he can get in a position that puts him in touch with Trump daily all of a sudden Hillary has an inside guy who can fill them in or he can go to jail. The cherry on top is, they can always use guilt by association.
Wouldn’t the Secretary of State be able to find out if the fbi was investigating Manfurt (I just realize I don’t know how to spell his name). Could she be so forward thinking and knowing to place him in that position and be able to get Trump wiretapped via piggy back?
Other way around. Tony Podesta (johns brother) was a subcontractor to Manafort – as was a company named Mercury. What is interesting is that it is known Podesta had the exact same money movement issues as Manafort and form filing issues, but Podesta has been ignored.
Here is a tidbit to checkout…
Back in Sept 2017, CNN published a “sources” article which says there were 2 separate FISAs on Manafort – 2014 to May 2016 and a second one sometime in late 2016.
The CNN article is linked in the Atlantic article below. This Atlantic piece is a better starting point because it has a wider view into key questions on Manafort….
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/09/five-questions-about-the-manafort-investigation/540270/
Desert – here’s an article from the Federalist regarding the CNN article. The Federalist raises 13 questions re: FISA “warrants”.
An underlying important question to me is who knew Manafort was under investigation already and still referred him to Trump? It seems to me that is a slime ball GOPe Deep State move to poison the campaign. Maybe I’m totally wrong but I think this is a. Important ancillary issue.
LikeLiked by 2 people
To make note, it has been asked by others, why was the Trump – Campaign not notified from the DOJ?
What concerns me is if Trump & campaign associates were tagged on to Manafort’s 702 extension because Manafort was hired by Trump in March, 2016. Even if the Manafort investigation greatly predates their relationship. That gives Mueller the authority to investigate Trump for anything. Rather than the Mueller investigation being fruit of a poisionus tree from illegal FISA warrants.
We do know Mueller has no boundaries on his investigation so it may be a moot point.
Finally, I trust PDJT and think he is careful in his dealings. But a SC can find anything and everything and make it wrong.
I think Manafort and Gates are both unsavory characters.
Many of the posts here sound like attorneys or people with legal experience. I am not…but I will say this – it is clear that Democrats AND Republicans (excluding a small few) want the Mueller “investigation” to continue as long as possible. At first I thought this was to drag out the timeline to near November, win back the House, and impeach Trump (which I am telling you could be as lethal as a civil war). Now I am thinking it is for another reason. Could it be that it is simply a decoy to buy time while narratives are formulated and evidence of malfeasance destroyed? Thoughts?
when in deep doo-doo, it is always good to delay…something big may come up and save your butt…you know, a sudden death, a force majeure
If it turns out the contractors were casting progressively larger nets to catch 702 info in March and April ’16 pursuant to NS interests related to an ongoing warrant on Manafort, and if those results were then used by various miscreants to plant seeds with Fusion/Steels, and if those results were used for broader surveillance (perhaps without the full knowledge of everyone at FBE, given that many knew of Steele only as a reputable source in prior cases, etc.), then does that explain the FBI response, at least from the good guys – of whom there are many, that they did this by the book? I’m still nauseated, and this still needs sunlight.
John Heilemann has attacked Nunes as a Russian spy and now Ryan as not on Team America in the past 24 hours. Anyone taking bets with good odds on whether or not he was paid by Fusion GPS?
RT: Crosstalk: “Memo-mania”
w/ Lee Stranahan, H.A. Goodman & James Jatras
(24:27 +/-)
~The Democrat’s *Cold* War on American Politics ~
speaking of curious and curiouser, can someone please explain this article i chanced upon now…
‘Russian Govt Hackers Penetrated DNC, Stole Opposition Research on Trump’—-
dated june 14, 2016
written by ellen nakashima, washington post—pre wikileaks. post trump tower meeting. Crowdstrike brought in.
WTF?!
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/russian-government-hackers-penetrated-dnc-stole-opposition-research-on-trump/2016/06/14/cf006cb4-316e-11e6-8ff7-7b6c1998b7a0_story.html?utm_term=.3f46d7821c41
Freedom Watch voted the judge on the Manafort and Gates cases, Amy Jackson, as one of the most politicized/corrupt judges. Jackson is an Obama appointed. The DOJ/FBI has been using these politically-biased judges for years to help protect Dems and go after political foes. They are starting to be exposed.
So this was interesting on Real Clear Politics, Tucker Carlson interview about Podesta, Manafort, Uranium One, Hillary Clinton, the State Dept., and the Clinton Foundation.
I don’t remember any of this. How is it possible that all these characters are lumped together? Unbelievable statements WOW! https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2017/10/25/tucker_carlson_source_podesta_brothers_and_manafort_not_trump_central_figures_in_mueller_probe.html
“The source tells Tucker Carlson that Paul Manafort worked extensively with the Podesta Group as far back as 2011 on behalf of Russia. Manafort’s Russian associates wanted to influence Washington and sought the Podesta brothers because of their ties to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.”
“He said then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton held a meeting with the Podestas that included a representative of the Clinton Foundation that specifically was about how to assist Uranium One in a deal that reportedly netted the foundation $100 million in donations.”
“Sometimes, our source said, ties between The Podesta Group and the Clintons were explicit,” Carlson explained. “Tony Podesta spoke regularly to Hillary Clinton while she ran the State Department. Our source remembers Podesta’s assistant announcing that ‘Secretary Clinton is on the line.'”
One possibility for the sudden resignation – speculation only – is this. Don’t forget that the Podesta Group lobbied on behalf of Russia in the Uranium One approval process, then worked together with Manafort for the Russia-leaning political party in Ukraine, for which Manafort was indicted, Podesta implicated as unindicted Company B.
If you approach this whole mess from the standpoint of Hillary’s core team of advisors, aides, moneymen, and fixers, in the Spring of 2015, she/they had three problems, three hurdles to clear to reach her coronation, and all the rewards that might flow from a new Clinton Administration: 1) the endless Benghasi hearings had uncovered her private server and the likelihood of classified- document-mishandling crimes; 2) the New York Times had just written an in-depth story about how the Uranium One transaction resulted in the Clinton Foundation secretly receiving over $100M from Russians who bought Uranium One and the Canadians who sold it, while failing to disclose many of those donors, as required by law; and 3) (we learned recently) those protecting her interests in the DOJ and FBI had apparently stifled news that an investigation of the transportation affiliate of the Russian company that bought Uranium One had been engaged for many years in extensive kickbacks and foreign corrupt practice violations. Rather than share this information throughout Justice and the larger group of agencies that had to approve it (CFIUS) someone in Justice and the FBI had caused or allowed the DOJ to approve the sale without taking note of this basis to disapprove it or sharing that information, and had even placed under a gag order a confidential informant (Walter Campbell, a lobbyist who had also with Podesta worked for Russia on the transaction), who reportedly had actual recordings of Russian officials confidently stating that approval of the sale was ensured via these multi-million dollar donations.
What the Clinton Inner Circle needed was a way to destroy all evidence of pay-to-play schemes like Uranium One while she was at State, get herself absolved from wrongdoing in the handling of classified materials, and pin the stink of selling out to the Russians on her opponent, a public accusation of such volume and repetition that no one would credit the poor patsy’s assertion that it was she not he who had sold out to the Russians. They probably wanted Trump as their opponent, in the mistaken belief that he could not possibly win, and he appeared to them to be the perfect target for their game of pin-the-tail on the Russian Bear. The whole plan was brilliant in its evil way, and came very close to working.
In this light, of a very well-thought out plan by the most talented but least ethical in the political operative business, it is conceivable, and even likely, that the team would have planted people in the Trump campaign, to facilitate the process. It is possible that Gates was such a plant. His guilty plea to lying the FBI, coupled with the promise of leniency in exchange for cooperation, could all have been part of the deal that would reward him handsomely somewhere in the future in the Clinton Machine or network, for helping to set Trump up, providing or creating evidence of the much trumpeted “collusion.”
If his lawyers discovered that Gates had been systematically lying to them, that would explain their abrupt resignation: their attorney-client privilege prevents them from disclosing their client’s remarks to the court, while their discovery of his lies makes it unethical for them to present anything based on those lies to the court without disclosing that they know them to be false. An ethical box that can only be resolved by resignation.
There may be other reasons for resignation, and they are unlikely to ever publicly share their reasons, but this is a speculative possibility.
Smile bait for Bedtime:
Imagine the number of Swamp Perps about to be indicted.
Imagine the number of “winning” DC lawyers and support staff they’ll need.
Imagine how many years each case might take, through all stages of litigation and appeal.
NOW … Imagine how many perps are ensnared in EACH OTHERS’ CASES!
Imagine the skyrocketing hourly rates for those “winning” DC lawyers and staff!
Imagine how many YEARS and YEARS of their lives will be consumed in the process!
THEN … Imagine the rush to turn state’s evidence and rat each other out!
Nice Yoda, dude. 🙂
No time to research right now, but I recall that soon after the Manafort/Gates indictment in DC the Mueller attorneys filed motions to disqualify the attorneys for Gates in DC because these same attorneys were representing another defendant under indictment in the Southern District of New York for foreign-assets money laundering. The Mueller attorneys claimed that Gates was listed as a witness for that defendant in the New York case, hence the claimed conflict.
The dockets in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York could show more connections with the Fusion GPS line of the Sundance blog post above.
