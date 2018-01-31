Trey Gowdy Announces He Will Not Seek Reelection…

Six months ago Congressman Trey Gowdy (R-SC, CD4) accepted the Chairmanship of the powerful House Oversight and Government Reform Committee (aka. the Scheme and Graft committee), after former Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, retired. Today he announces his intent to retire from congress and enter the ‘justice department’.
There is a possibility Mr. Gowdy may be a candidate for a judgeship, something his close friend Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., has pushed for. Another possibility is that President Trump has not yet nominated a U.S. attorney for South Carolina; the South Carolina federal prosecutor’s office awaits a permanent leader.
There are 93 U.S. attorneys in districts around the country. Each attorney tasked with handling high-profile federal crimes, terrorism, drug trafficking, illegal immigration and public corruption. President Trump put forward 58 nominations for U.S. attorney, 46 of those were previously confirmed by the Senate.
Senator Tim Scott issued a statement shortly after Gowdy went public thanking his fellow South Carolinian not only for his congressional service but for his friendship. The two lawmakers wrote a book together, which comes out in April, entitled “Unified: How Our Unlikely Friendship Gives Us Hope for a Divided Country.”
“I want to thank Trey not just for his service to the Upstate, or his love for South Carolina, or his commitment to justice and the truth, but for being the honest, good hearted man I know he is and will continue to be. He has always put the people of Greenville-Spartanburg first, despite his Congressional responsibilities grabbing so many national headlines,” Scott said in a statement. (SC Post)
Congressman Gowdy will exit at the end of this year. The 4th Congressional District, covering parts of Greenville and Spartanburg, counties is a strong Republican district.
The Rubio-wing of the GOPe responds.
If Trey Gowdy is what many of his defenders say he is, then he is incompetent. He couldn’t have botched Hillary’s hearing more than he did.
I’m ambivalent about Gowdy’s departure. On the one hand, I believed he held such promise for being a truth teller in his Freshman year and I subsequently supported him in his re-election campaigns when he would discuss his plans for getting results.
However, over the course of his career it became increasingly apparent that he had an eye for the limelight and a track record of talking big and delivering small. Trey, good luck in the future and you are correct it is time to move on.
I hope SC finds a good MAGA candidate!
What is it about this committee chairmanship that everyone quits? No one wants the Chairmanship of the powerful House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Growing beards and such, quitting. WTH?
What the heck just happened here? In Washington DC there are no coincidences….perplexing!
they get their money and go..
This is an interesting comment.
House oversight…
Who wants to be the rules-enforcer/investigator of people who do not want to follow the rules? (And some of them are deadly)
Is that like the student “hall-monitor” in grammar school back in the day? Didn’t everybody hate that guy? (If he actually did his job)
Is that like being the factory “overseer” making sure people were not goofing off on the job?
I wonder if Mueller has offered Gowdy a position on his team?
Now THAT’S funny
U.S.Attorney huh? I thought he’d take failure theatre to the dinner circuit. He could work up an act with Chavets & Issa…
The Sneaky Wheels? The Deceptions?
The Hot Airs?
President Trump must be using e-verify and all the rats are self deporting!!! what is the number of congresscriters not running again for reelection…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gowdy poked Godzilla. He knows the Deep State will release all the illegal surveillance on he AND his family members now that he has participated in making the FBI dirt public.
Some positions in the DOJ and FBI are opening up…
Andrew McCabe’s
Rod Rosenstein’s
Someone hasto be appointed?
Trey talks a good game.
Gowdy…no he owes…he owes bigtime…Benghazi…
He sees that everything is about to go down and a lot of the people actually involved in Benghazi are going down..Some are gonna talk and get caught with the U1 and Benghazi..
He wants to get out while he can. He is just the narcissistic type of weasel who thinks if he gets out now he can talk himself out of anything aimed at him…..
Well we have mother’s and fathers whose son’s have died and still do not have closure. Remember the heart wrenching picture of the mother and father last night. The pain for “their” son. Multiple that pain by 3 or more families.
He had Hillery in the chair and let her off. He knows his time is coming and wants to hide….AG…Judgeship…Pffft…he’s dirty , just like McCain…
He can talk and never says anything…Ok he won all his cases in SC..Fine…Do you remember what our President said about what happens to people who suddenly come to DC?
He got his 4 million. Probably getting offered much, much, more to get a a position to get the crooks off. Now he is trying to sneak away to get away, like the coward he is. the dead are on his hands….
That sums it up nicely. I watched him act like a pit bull and back off in time to question Hillary. The corrupt have dossiers on the corrupt. Not many will escape.
I thought about Benghazi too. Remember that the FBI did the Benghazi investigation. The same FBI that suppressed Project Cassandra. Who was in charge of the FBI at the time? Robert Mueller.
If your donors don’t think you’ll be elected to pull profitable levers for them why would they donate?
I distinctly believe our US drone was sending back real time video footage of the Bengazi attacks and the Powers That Be watched it live and ordered rescue/support to not intervene as our American’s were killed. Anyone with direct knowledge of the evidence supporting my belief is complicit in their silence for these crimes.
PS. That wasn’t Bin Laden’s body that was dumped at sea. He died years earlier of liver failure, or the Muslim cut him loose.
..PS. I don’t belive that wasn’t Bin Laden’s body that was dumped at sea. (To prevent DNA confirmation), so my guess is he died earlier of liver or kidney failure or another medical complication, or the Muslim cut him loose.
Remember, “if you like your health plan, you can keep your health plan.”
A friend of mine who was in Army SF in Afghanistan believes Bin Laden was killed in Operation Anaconda. He said they dropped enough ordnance on those caves to atomize anything in it, then seal them off with a trillion tons of rubble.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am way more apt to believe that than, they wacked him and he was buried at sea. They dumped a body, but I don’t believe it was him.
PS. You’ve got a good friend.
Trey is so swamp it hurts…Show me one indictment or criminal proceeding of any kind this guy investigated brought to justice….None…Now show me how many skated with alibis and dropped investigations…..Go away Trey you did enough damage and now you can fix all this for your swamp buddies in the FBI you love so much… Mueller is waiting with open arms dingo…..Good riddance…. Trey Gowdys batting average in 8 years in Congress……00000000000000
LikeLiked by 4 people
All those investigations and nothing to hang a hat on! All bark and no bite? He had the “Turkey on the Table” with Benghazi, and he passed!
How ever it happens…..I welcome openings for New MAGA Patriotic Blood.
I just we could replace them all with a snap of a finger.
I read that there is a vacancy on the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals that just came open yesterday.
http://judicialnominations.org/judicial-vacancies
Roosterhead’s on drugs if he thinks he’ll get that job.
Fence rider, not hot or cold, not sorry to see him go.
Twitter is all a flutter with admirers hopeful of a court appointment. Didn’t any of these people watch Trey in action during the televised hearings during Obama? Isn’t anyone suspicious of the FBI lovers text sudden deletion, after Trey was brought on board? Don’t trust him, Don’t like him. He is just too smooth.
On Sale Now! On the NYT’s Best Seller List…
“My Wheels are Spinning but I Haven’t Moved an Inch”
My Time in Congress, by Trey Gowdy
https://mises.org/wire/trump-shows-us-why-its-so-hard-drain-swamp
Who knew…
House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes issued the following statement today:
“Having stonewalled Congress’ demands for information for nearly a year, it’s no surprise to see the FBI and DOJ issue spurious objections to allowing the American people to see information related to surveillance abuses at these agencies. The FBI is intimately familiar with ‘material omissions’ with respect to their presentations to both Congress and the courts, and they are welcome to make public, to the greatest extent possible, all the information they have on these abuses. Regardless, it’s clear that top officials used unverified information in a court document to fuel a counter-intelligence investigation during an American political campaign. Once the truth gets out, we can begin taking steps to ensure our intelligence agencies and courts are never misused like this again.”
Good riddance. All hat, no cattle. And the hat was shaped kinda funny.
Wasn’t there a post from someone referencing Q about watching all those resigning as a prelude to the s**t hitting the fan? Who remembers that?
For those who need a reminder about Gowdy’s poor judgement… see exhibit ‘A’ (especially the last third of this interview).
LikeLike
https://intelligence.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=854
Gowdy=🐂💩.
He got bought and paid for.
He’s a never Trump weasel.
God, attorneys really do suck.
Amoral and proud of it.
We have seen thru the cellophane Trey.
All hat and no whistle.
Good riddance.
