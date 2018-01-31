Corrupt FBI Officials Fight Back Against Intelligence Oversight Memo…

There are multiple corrupt officials inside the U.S. Department of Justice. This has never been in doubt since DOJ and FBI officials made direct admissions to the FISA court that they intentionally manipulated the court system for political purposes (April ’17 FISC pdf).

After the material admissions to the court; and against revelations from sunlight upon the activity showing the DOJ and FBI manipulated the FISC to gain surveillance authority to spy on Donald Trump campaign officials; the issue shifted toward disclosure of the activity, evidence of scale of abuse and ultimately, accountability.

Accountability for the weaponization of intelligence has been the ongoing goal of House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes. Explaining what took place leads to Chairman Nunes creating the intelligence memo. However, it is the underlying classified information behind the memo where evidence of ‘how’ the apparatus was weaponized will be found.

Current and former officials within the Department of Justice (national security division) and FBI (counterintelligence division) are at the heart of the malfeasance. Those officials have a vested interest in trying to stop the public from seeing what took place. They are aided by a political media apparatus who are attempting to shield the corrupt officials due to aligned political opposition against the current President.

The corrupt FBI officials -remaining inside the DOJ/FBI- know they can rely on their media allies to assist them in keeping what took place hidden from public review. Today, those FBI entities attempt to cloud the Nunes memo and shape a narrative. Their release:

WASHINGTON – The FBI takes seriously its obligations to the FISA Court and its compliance with procedures overseen by career professionals in the Department of Justice and the FBI. We are committed to working with the appropriate oversight entities to ensure the continuing integrity of the FISA process. With regard to the House Intelligence Committee’s memorandum, the FBI was provided a limited opportunity to review this memo the day before the committee voted to release it. As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy. (read more)

Chairman Nunes responds.

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes issued the following statement today:

“Having stonewalled Congress’ demands for information for nearly a year, it’s no surprise to see the FBI and DOJ issue spurious objections to allowing the American people to see information related to surveillance abuses at these agencies. The FBI is intimately familiar with ‘material omissions’ with respect to their presentations to both Congress and the courts, and they are welcome to make public, to the greatest extent possible, all the information they have on these abuses. Regardless, it’s clear that top officials used unverified information in a court document to fuel a counter-intelligence investigation during an American political campaign. Once the truth gets out, we can begin taking steps to ensure our intelligence agencies and courts are never misused like this again.” (read more)

The White House is preparing to release the memo. However, it is important to remember, what the public really needs to see is the evidence behind the memo.

So long as corrupt officials, and media, can dismiss the claims of the Nunes memo, they will continue to do so. Ultimately and hopefully, the opposition to the memo will create momentum for the underlying content to be declassified and released.

In the interim, the institutional media will attack the executive office (President Trump), because the release of the memo and/or the underlying content is a risk to their corporate ideological efforts and political alignment.

.

(Via Fox News) The FBI said Wednesday that the bureau has “grave concerns” about the classified memo that purportedly reveals government surveillance abuses, but White House Chief of Staff John Kelly says it is going public, anyway.

“With regard to the House Intelligence Committee’s memorandum, the FBI was provided a limited opportunity to review this memo the day before the committee voted to release it,” the FBI said in a statement. “As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.”

But earlier Tuesday, Kelly told Fox News in an exclusive interview the classified memo will be made public soon. Kelly said White House national security aides have been reviewing the memo.

“It’ll be released here pretty quick I think and the whole world can see it,” he said.

The bureau’s claim that the memo involves “omissions of fact” came a day after a source told Fox News that two senior FBI officials reviewed the memo and “could not point to any factual inaccuracies” in the memo itself. (more)

Legislative Oversight.

• Devin Nunes – Chairman House Intelligence Committee (Intel focus)

• Chuck Grassley – Chairman of Senate Judiciary Committee (FBI focus)

• Bob Goodlatte – Chairman of House Judiciary Committee (Main Justice focus)

• Michael Horowitz – Office of Inspector General (Total Justice Dept Focus)

.

