Corrupt FBI Officials Fight Back Against Intelligence Oversight Memo…

There are multiple corrupt officials inside the U.S. Department of Justice. This has never been in doubt since DOJ and FBI officials made direct admissions to the FISA court that they intentionally manipulated the court system for political purposes (April ’17 FISC pdf).
After the material admissions to the court; and against revelations from sunlight upon the activity showing the DOJ and FBI manipulated the FISC to gain surveillance authority to spy on Donald Trump campaign officials; the issue shifted toward disclosure of the activity, evidence of scale of abuse and ultimately, accountability.
Accountability for the weaponization of intelligence has been the ongoing goal of House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes. Explaining what took place leads to Chairman Nunes creating the intelligence memo. However, it is the underlying classified information behind the memo where evidence of ‘how’ the apparatus was weaponized will be found.
Current and former officials within the Department of Justice (national security division) and FBI (counterintelligence division) are at the heart of the malfeasance. Those officials have a vested interest in trying to stop the public from seeing what took place. They are aided by a political media apparatus who are attempting to shield the corrupt officials due to aligned political opposition against the current President.
The corrupt FBI officials -remaining inside the DOJ/FBI- know they can rely on their media allies to assist them in keeping what took place hidden from public review. Today, those FBI entities attempt to cloud the Nunes memo and shape a narrative. Their release:
WASHINGTON – The FBI takes seriously its obligations to the FISA Court and its compliance with procedures overseen by career professionals in the Department of Justice and the FBI. We are committed to working with the appropriate oversight entities to ensure the continuing integrity of the FISA process.
With regard to the House Intelligence Committee’s memorandum, the FBI was provided a limited opportunity to review this memo the day before the committee voted to release it. As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy. (read more)
Chairman Nunes responds.
House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes issued the following statement today:
“Having stonewalled Congress’ demands for information for nearly a year, it’s no surprise to see the FBI and DOJ issue spurious objections to allowing the American people to see information related to surveillance abuses at these agencies.
The FBI is intimately familiar with ‘material omissions’ with respect to their presentations to both Congress and the courts, and they are welcome to make public, to the greatest extent possible, all the information they have on these abuses.
Regardless, it’s clear that top officials used unverified information in a court document to fuel a counter-intelligence investigation during an American political campaign. Once the truth gets out, we can begin taking steps to ensure our intelligence agencies and courts are never misused like this again.” (read more)
The White House is preparing to release the memo. However, it is important to remember, what the public really needs to see is the evidence behind the memo.
So long as corrupt officials, and media, can dismiss the claims of the Nunes memo, they will continue to do so. Ultimately and hopefully, the opposition to the memo will create momentum for the underlying content to be declassified and released.
In the interim, the institutional media will attack the executive office (President Trump), because the release of the memo and/or the underlying content is a risk to their corporate ideological efforts and political alignment.
.
(Via Fox News) The FBI said Wednesday that the bureau has “grave concerns” about the classified memo that purportedly reveals government surveillance abuses, but White House Chief of Staff John Kelly says it is going public, anyway.
“With regard to the House Intelligence Committee’s memorandum, the FBI was provided a limited opportunity to review this memo the day before the committee voted to release it,” the FBI said in a statement. “As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.”
But earlier Tuesday, Kelly told Fox News in an exclusive interview the classified memo will be made public soon. Kelly said White House national security aides have been reviewing the memo.
“It’ll be released here pretty quick I think and the whole world can see it,” he said.
The bureau’s claim that the memo involves “omissions of fact” came a day after a source told Fox News that two senior FBI officials reviewed the memo and “could not point to any factual inaccuracies” in the memo itself. (more)
Legislative Oversight.
• Devin Nunes – Chairman House Intelligence Committee (Intel focus)
• Chuck Grassley – Chairman of Senate Judiciary Committee (FBI focus)
• Bob Goodlatte – Chairman of House Judiciary Committee (Main Justice focus)
• Michael Horowitz – Office of Inspector General (Total Justice Dept Focus)
.
Also remember, PDJT has a parallel NSA in SA documenting every keystroke, every deletion, every everything, of every loathing swamper at the FBI/DOJ, hahahahahah
Sixth Eye.
No. There’s no way SA is inside our secure fbi/doj networks. They might be slurping up data as it flows across the public net, but they aren’t inside.
They might be “inside” in the sense that the NSA is vacuuming up all the data and forwarding it on to KSA
Unless, of course, white hats in NSA set it up.
So, the offered guess, a proposed theory (THEORY) quickly turned into a “proven fact” that a parallel NSA in SA documenting all the classified information flow in the USA. Facepalm.
REP. TREY GOWDY (R-SC): My Democratic colleagues didn’t want us to find this information. They did everything they could to keep us from finding this information. I think it will be embarrassing to Adam Schiff once people realize the extent to which he went to keep them from learning any of this. That would be the embarrassment…
I mean, going to court to help Fusion GPS so we can’t find out they paid for the dossier, and that they were working for the DNC. That’s a pretty big step to go to court to try to keep the American people from learning something. So, if it were up to Adam Schiff, you wouldn’t know about Hillary Clinton’s email. You wouldn’t know about the server. You wouldn’t know about the dossier. I do find it ironic that he has his own memo right now because if it were up to him, we wouldn’t know any of it.
Got to love the question: “if there a re a few bad apples, wouldn’t they want to know the truth and clean it up?”
Better answer would have been:
– first, there is probably more than just a few bad apples. Hasnt the lengthy cover-up and other legal/procedural efforts reflected a clear obstruction of justice? You know, not the type of obstruction they claim Trump has done, but real obstruction.
– second, the desire to know the truth is and has been recognized by some to be secondary to the results. In this case we’ve seen media actively argue not to know and others who clearly fear the knowledge of impropriety and illegal activities getting out.
Amber alerts:
-Barack Hussein Obama II
-Hillary Clinton
-John Brennan
-James Clapper
-Loretta Lynch
-Eric Holder
-Samantha Power
-Susan Rice
-Ben Rhodes
-Valerie Jarrett
-James Comey
-Sally Yates
Suicide watch, LITERALLY
I am reminded of the Hunt for Red October: “You arrogant ass! You killed us!” It never occurred to them that 1) she would lose, 2) the insurance policy would fail, 3) PDJT would fight back and 4) they would be caught. They’re arrogant bullies and bullies are cowards. I wonder who will turn first.
I wonder who has.
Rosenstein and/or Priestap.
Andrew McCabe?
It will not be McCabe he has to sweat out retirement. Any deal would void retirement.
Made me laugh, Hotlanta — Thanks! lol
I have noticed the silence. AWOL for sure….I have said it before and forgive me for repeating but I hope someone is monitoring private jets that aren’t flying illegals around the country.
The lizards are squirming more and more. What a shame haha
Just release it and let us make up our own minds
Oh but that’s the problem you see. We don’t have the capacity to make up our minds. We don’t understand the nuances don’t ya know. We are not Harvard edumacated liars, um lawyers. We can’t comprehend what all this means.
The MEMO !!!
Sunday or Saturday — […no material inaccuracies…] Who in the FBI was that initial “news” attributed to?
Today — […grave concerns…] Who in the FBI was this attributed to?
Same ‘ol same ‘ol games IMO
Should be Sunday or Monday…
There is only one person that has been talked about in the text messages we have seen to date that is still a plausible black hat embed: Office of Public Affairs – Michael P. Kortan
https://www.fbi.gov/about/leadership-and-structure/fbi-executives/kortan
everyone is asking who it is that would undermine Director Wray right after the Director “removed” (wink-wink) McCabe…. their’s your most likely candidate.
Sounds like a double barrel attack.
very reasonable question.
That’s why it (very reasonable question) was used to smoke out a leaker or two. Of course the butthurt Hillary freaks at CNN fell for the leak. The CNN piece is an obvious fiction, wrapped in conjecture and tied up with wishful thinking. (How Churchillian of me! I’m so proud!) 🙂
there’s that word again…. “intent”!
Guess it’s good to have the black hats come crawling out into daylight.
Ty. My very first question. Profile says he had been there since September of 2009. Obama embed?
https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-kortan-85827b34
Oh hes a registered dem too. Uh huh.
Great catch. GREAT catch. He was there to plug any contradiction to Holder. It was part of their way to muzzle Mueller.
You guys know me – I’m the angel on Joe McCarthy’s right shoulder, finding communists but saying be nice to them. But I LIVE to sniff out commies, fellow travelers, the dupes and the compromised. I’m still not seeing any red flags of any kind on Mueller. Mueller seems clean. But it’s possible that he has a weakness or two that they learned to exploit. He may not push back hard on certain games.
It would be interesting to know why the position opened up when Obama came in. They often engineered openings. Not hard. The story on how this guy got in will make a difference.
Have you read “Blacklisted by History”, woff?
Wend…great book! It drives me crazy when even those on our side of the aisle that call out McCarthyism do not remember or have NOT read their history. Thanks to the Fall of the Soviet Union and the papers that were discovered in the early nineties, those that didn’t believe Sen McCarthy realized he was correct!!! The gov’t was crawling with Commies and very likely to this day…if you’d also like to call the Dem party a spade.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe that’s what he meant when Pogo said, “We have seen the enemy and he is us”
As long as he is in that position he will be able to spread disinformation with impunity. He has the title, therefore whatever comes out of his mouth is an official FBI statement. Besides, he could email an official FBI memo to certain reporters without having to sign it. I think you nailed it on Kortan; he seemed to be read-in on what Strzok and Page where doing
LikeLiked by 2 people
Respectfully,
If Wray does not want the FBI response on the Press Release page of the FBI, it wouldn’t be there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
“The corrupt FBI officials -remaining inside the DOJ/FBI- know they can rely on their media allies to assist them in keeping what took place hidden from public review. Today, those FBI entities attempt to cloud the Nunes memo and shape a narrative. Their release:”
_______________
Why should Nunes have to defend himself?
Where is Director Wray?
Why doesn’t Director Wray simply counter these attempted ‘narratives’ by knocking each one down, and stating for the record that there are ROGUE AGENTS in the FIB who are lawlessly LEAKING false information to the news media in order to cover up their OWN crimes, and that the media is COMPLICIT in this attempted cover-up?
Why doesn’t Wray have CONTROL over his own Department?
He couldn’t look more impotent and emasculated if he tried.
The entire situation with the FIB is schizophrenic, you have Wray at the top working (supposedly) to drain the swamp, and his own subordinates are leaking false information all over the place, and Wray does absolutely nothing about it to either set the record straight, or to put the media on notice that they are being used by rogue FIB agents to attempt a cover-up.
Who issued the FIB statement?!?
There is no NAME attached to it.
WHO is running the FIB?
Is it Christopher Wray, or are rogue and nameless agents in charge of releasing “statements” to the press?
If this is not humiliating to Christopher Wray, it certainly ought to be.
It’s like the grocery baggers at Wal-Mart issuing anonymous counter-narratives after the CEO announces plans for the coming year at a stockholder meeting.
How about the enemedia made it up?
“How about the enemedia made it up?”
_________________
All the more reason for the Director of the FIB to publicly state that the ‘release’ is false, and that the FIB has on ongoing investigation into who actually made that false statement up and published it.
But how long do you think those narratives would stay on Wal-Mart’s home page once the bag boy hacked it on there?
About a minute perhaps.
The FBI press release is still up on FBI.gov
Exactly…and it will stay there because Wray ordered it to be put there…this isnt some rogue blackhat….wakeup people
Arrogant lawbreakers.
Identify them and especially them …trial them for treason.
LikeLiked by 1 person
http://www.breitbart.com/big-journalism/2018/01/31/nolte-hillarys-sure-victory-also-explains-media-lies-obamas-trump-surveillance/
Maybe this is the best false flag/change the narrative attempt by Deep State that they could muster? Seems like Director Wray could comment on the veracity of the memo
“Seems like Director Wray could comment on the veracity of the memo”
__________________
Exactly.
Hey look everybody:
A real live conspiracy. I guess they do exist, because of course, they do.
Good call, Mr Wicks. Allow evidence of a corrupt conspiracy to keep playing out before the public’s eyes. No denying it when the evidence comes out (slowly). This suggests that Sun Tzu is not yet (openly) going to war with the FBI, because the victory is not quite won yet. The more you win the victory, the easier is the eventual war.
I love Nunes’ powerful rebuttal of the FBI.
In other words, I won’t be surprised if Sun Tzu delays the release of the memo to the last possible moment. Wouldn’t that be Friday evening, just after the stockmarket closes?
Reply to Richard Wicks – I hope you are right that this FBI response about omissions is just to further expose the corruption of the FBI (and a way to handle the corrupt main stream media).
Releasethememo!
Trump can release it if he so desires. So what’t the holdup? Release the memo .
Carter Page: I wanted ‘illegitimate’ FISA application released, memo seems to be ‘next best thing’
LikeLike
It’s true. The radio was non-stop with “grave concerns” over the factual basis of the memo from the FBI….straight-out falsehood. Plus “Trump was boring, divisive, and etc.” nonsense from the SOTU….erm what were you listening to? He was awesome, and “divisive” should be tattooed on the backside of those Black Caucus members who didn’t clap/stand for those black families who lost their daughters or acknowledge huge gains in black employment.
But in the actual world, I haven’t heard any “anti-Trump” commentary from anyone in a while, and I’m deep in the deep blue depths of the swamp. Haven’t heard anything positive, but not hearing anything negative is a huge improvement. “Orange Julius” hasn’t been used in conversation in months.
What is wrong with us that the SOTU is the highlight of January and not an annoyance that makes us miss our shows?….isn’t just that fact alone just incredibly awesome???? How amazing is it that we are thrilled when Mattis smiles and are so proud of Wilbur? How cool is it that we were all watching Gorsuch to see if he’d slip in his “completely neutral judge” face? And we all know who he is? Diverting from topic, sorry. I’m just still on top of the world.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too! It was an historic evening.
You are right on! I had so much fun asking my mom who she would finally choose between Gorsuch, Perry, Pence, Kelly…so many hotties, and for you fellas, Nikki, Hope, Betsy, Kirsten, etc. Our administration is hipper and hotter and more glamorous than any of that dreck on TV (except Game of Thrones which isn’t on right now)!
That Mattis smile was quite awesome.
Go over to the Washington Post and see what name is on this garbage press release. Sundance has told you in the past who they leak to.
By Devlin Barrett, Karoun Demirjian and Elise Viebeck January 31 at 5:11 PM Email the author
The FBI, the White House, and the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee were embroiled in a public standoff Wednesday over the expected release of a Republican memo criticizing the bureau’s use of secret surveillance orders.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/powerpost/trump-wants-to-release-memo-100-percent-as-white-house-tries-to-walk-it-back/2018/01/31/240f34a4-0690-11e8-8777-2a059f168dd2_story.html?hpid=hp_hp-top-table-main_nunes-memo-1030am%3Ahomepage%2Fstory&utm_term=.193b43690e21
Wasn’t Devlin the media conduit for Lisa&Peter-Leaking-In-A-Tree?
Is he speaking for the FBI from the HR department now?
The flack is coming from Devlin, BF of Strzok & Page, then.
When are these traitors gonna be cleaned out?
I swear, we should empty DC altogether and declare the entire old city a national museum, and flood the rest of the district back into real swampland alligators and all.
Be like visiting Disney in Orlando. Hah.
Once the government offices are split up into several flyover areas and so far out in the sticks that they are lucky if the deer don’t rack antlers on their jaguars, and have to watch for bears and mountain lions and wolves instead of MS13 in the parking lots, they can contact one another via old fashioned party line phones, or via tin cans and string. Smoke signals. Just get computers OUT of it.
I’d love to see the article but I refuse to give WaPo any of my money!!
Time to bring back the Fairness Doctrine!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fairness_Doctrine
LikeLike
Those photos are missing a hangman’s noose.
They’re just outside the courtrooms.
“Ultimately and hopefully, the opposition to the memo will create momentum for the underlying content to be declassified and released.”
__________________
Why does there need to be any ‘hope’ or ‘momentum’?!?
This is insane.
The fate of the Republic, the rule of Law, whether truth comes out, rests on “hope” and “momentum”?
It’s beyond childish, this ‘game’ that is being played.
DJT can declassify whatever he wants.
He can declassify ALL of the underlying evidence for the ‘memo’, and he doesn’t need any ‘hope & change’ to do it.
While they’re playing their #$%@ games, the American people are being WHIPSAWED.
Why is this memo not released? Just do it…or else someone better leak it out…I am tired of waiting.
It may actually be better to not release it at this point…they gave the Swamp way too much time to blunt its effectiveness….as usual…Mueller will hit Trump with an obstruction charge backed up by Rosey
Nunes’ Memo>>>Clamor for release of underlying documents>>>Release of documents>>>Release of OIG Report(s)>>>Clamor for Special Prosecutor, firing of malefactors>>>Resignations>>>Deals cut for telling all>>>Floodgates open>>>Indictments>>>Convictions>>>Clintons and Obama jailed>>>Comprehensive Swamp Drainage. Well, a guy can dream.
For reality, anticipate: pervasive obstruction; destruction of evidence; lying under oath; stonewalling; legal gymnastics, endless appeals; crooked judges; corrupt and/or mentally-challenged jurors; fake news; media sob stories; hyped up scare stories that corrupt practices and personnel are saving us from terrorism; staged terrorist attacks to make that point; investigations, smears and false charges against any and everyone trying to root out the rot; Arkencides of those getting too close to the Clintons; demonstrations and street violence. The Dems will pull out all the stops to derail the cleanup, including making it all so ugly that weak people (i.e., most of the public) would rather capitulate. A wild ride and a hard slog coming up.
Hehehe DJT said we would get tired of winning, lol
“I beg your pardon, I never promised you a rose garden.”
_________________
He didn’t promise us a rose garden, but DJT did say he was going to drain the swamp. We didn’t say it, that was his campaign promise. And he said he was going to put Hillary in prison. He said that, not us. He didn’t just say it on the campaign trail, he said it DURING a nationally televised DEBATE in what was probably the best come-back in presidential debate history.
If our Republic has a chance to be saved, the Swamp needs to be DRAINED. People need to be ARRESTED and go to PRISON or to the GALLOWS.
They took care of Weiner in no time. Arrest, prosecute, plea, and he’s in prison right now. So they can do it when they want to.
Sick Hillary, Hussein, Soros, Huma, Susan Rice, Valerie Jarrett, Brennan, Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Clapper, Lois Lerner, Holder, Lynch, Samantha Power, Yates, et al… these people are all walking around free as a bird.
Where’s the beef?
It should by now, become apparent to even the most casual observer, that every time the Democrats are being exposed for corruption, a major distraction will take place. I was counting the hours this time before, predictably it happen again.!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Could this dust-up be orchestrated by Nunes-Wray in order to provide justification for Nunes to release all supporting evidence? Because that is the logical next step
^^^ This ^^^
and from a Kennedy, no less!
🙂
John Roberts on Fox just reported FIVE MORE from the FBI came to view the Memo before the State of the Union…..the FBI still released their statement against releasing memo.
🎣
FOX Catherine Herridge is reporting that both Director Wray and Rosenstein are “pushing back hard” against the release of the memo.
Christopher Wray continues to disappoint.
Remember that for the referenced year that Nunes says he was unable to obtain FBI documents and was stonewalled at every turn, Wray was calling the shots.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe he sees that he will have a scorched field of agents on public display. Maybe he thinks it will be too hard to recover from public scrutiny and he’s rather deal without the filthy laundry being aired. Who knows. He has removed McCabe. He knows he’s got major problems.
Not intended to show sympathy for him, by any means.
And Judicial Watch says it is like dealing with Obama’s DOJ/FBI when foia ing documents.
Reply to JoD – You have to remember, people are saying “why doesn’t the President just release everything”? If the President did, the crooked main stream media would say (as they have already intoned) that the President is on a witch hunt and using his political power to go after his opponents. Wray may be in the same predicament. Wray needs to try and demonstrate that he supports the FBI to gain credibilty until he is proven to be wrong. But in the end , who knows! This Russia FISA crooked media thing is just too complicated, especially for an ordinary citizen to comprehend.
One more thing to the above comment, If the President does anything (as releasing documents) they (the crooked media) will say he is obstructing justice (with the Mueller investigation going on).
What does this mean about Wray and Rosenstein? I have friends who are now crowing over how even “Trump’s appointees” say the memo is inaccurate. I thought Wray was a white hat here!
I would like to hear it directly from Wray’s lips.
Another radical and known cover-up specialist for the FBI, Candice Will ( Office of Professional Responsibility). She covered up many things McCabe pulled. She’s another true believer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.fbi.gov/about/leadership-and-structure/fbi-executives/will
Last part is interesting. She may also have been the upper managements interference from oversight.
Going to keep my box of crayons in check on this one.
As for my opinion on calls for hanging, ie executions, that I’ve read in many forums.
I would be against it.
That should not be what this Nation is about, executions are an emotional reaction.
Again, what this would do is set a presidence for the crimialization of political direction.
All politicians struggle with the, “In the moment, at this time in history, What should be done type decisions that attempt to answer, ‘Those that forget history are doomed to repeat it” expectations.'”
The falcacy, of those that second guess the nature of leadership forget that leaders do not have crystal balls. They attempt to make the best decisions, not as blindly as those who press the demands that they think they know the answer to the, “Those forget…” riddle.
The best generalized answer to, “Those that forget history, are doom to repeat it.”
That I’ve been able to analyze over a wide breadth of history
is….
“Those that forget history, are doomed to be exploited by those that don’t forget history.”
A bit of felony jail time, appropriation of ill-gotten gains would be sufficient. I do understand where Americans died as a result of compromised intel this may not be sufficient.
Maybe Phantom Zone…
I hope never again to be told “that’s not who we are” or “that’s not what this nation is about.”
This nation began with sheer guts. And yes traitors were hung.
“What this nation is about” right now and for a long time past is **corruption and treason** against the PEOPLE.
That has to stop and it has to be punished in whatever way will be most likely to keep it stopped…at least for a generation or two. Clear, visible, final.
So, following a true fair trial based on LAW (not case law) that proves sedition/proves treason/ proves conspiracy
if stopping it takes public hangings, guilotines, firing squads
in order to keep the USA alive, then so be it.
What we are about is not the point. It is what we are BECOMING: a nation full of evildoers who do not get eliminated.
I actually might have agreed with most of your post, but seeing those hated words/phrases made me stop short.
I am going away from this mess. It does no good. All this build up for the big “memo” now told it really is just a teaser until the next build up toward the next declassification that likely won’t even happen.
Y’all forgive me if I take a looooong break.
Until the parseltongue media is cleaned up 1000 new hydra heads will sprout overtime a corrupt or traitorous Gruberment man is taken down. Whether or not it is a Hummingbird CIA deep cover operation, foreign governments, some old bunch of nasty power syndicates behind them needs to be unearthed.
Anytime now would be fine with me…….
I told you so! Wray, is a Black Hat!
Does he mean ‘Memo’, not Dossier?
Who is this bill99999
I just saw a report on FOX — I believe it was changes to the Memo not the Dossier.
so PT offered a hand and they want the entire arm? if this is true
Wray decided to bring in Five more from the FBI to voice their ‘opinion ‘…..?….
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
The President Trump needs to tell Wray to go have sex with himself. And, stop trying to appease the FBI by changing the memo, more. According to FoxNews, the President changed the Dossier to make the FBI happy, and they were still not happy when they viewed it again!
Really, unhappy to find out Wray it black Hat. Otherwise, he would not have allowed this to happen.
This is ridiculous. I don’t for an instant believe that PDJT touched or could touch a word of that memo. (Also the confusion of the terms “memo” and “dossier” is a dead giveaway of someone tweeting that which he knows not of….)
It’s getting a little feverish in here. I trust PDJT’s timing impeccably, but I really hope his instincts tell him that tomorrow morning is release time.
So, now we take media reports as gospel?
Someone should investigate and then publicize the process used to issue that press release. Who drafted it, who reviewed/edited it, who approved it for release. If Wray was in that loop, he’d better have a pretty good explanation. If he wasn’t, he needs to explain how this press release could occur without his express approval.
And why he hasn’t ordered it removed/revised if he didn’t approve it.
The good guys need to nail a few pelts to the wall RIGHT NOW and squeeze the rest by the testicles until their eyes pop out. Then, we’ll see the real justice begin.
Willy Wonka: The suspense is terrible. I hope it will last.
The media is nothing if not predictable. Barely a peep about the memo until this letter from the FBI stating concerns about the facts in it and now they won’t stop talking about it. Such total BS.
The FBI statement does NOT say that there are material omissions in the Nunes Memo. Read it carefully and remember that a very smart lawyer wrote it.
“we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy”
LikeLike
Criminals always hate the prosecutor, simple.
Stand strong Rep. Nunes. We have your back.
JUST IN=> Robert Mueller Requests Postponement of Gen. Michael Flynn’s Sentencing
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/just-robert-mueller-requests-postponement-gen-michael-flynns-sentencing/
Rewrote it for them…
Some of us at the FBI takes seriously our obligations to the Globalist/Leftist/Marxist/Progressive agenda and our compliance with procedures ordered and overseen by the Obama/Clinton Wing of the Department of Justice and the FBI. We are committed to working with the appropriate corrupted & criminal insiders to ensure the continuing obfuscation of the FISA process. With regard to the House Intelligence Committee’s memorandum, the FBI was provided ample opportunity to review this memo the day before the committee voted to release it. As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about not getting our stories straight & that problem may fundamentally lead to the truth coming out
TODAY’S DEEP STATE LEAK: Strzok Helped Comey Write Initial Draft to Reopen Hillary Clinton Email Probe
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/deep-state-leak-strzok-helped-comey-write-initial-draft-reopen-hillary-clinton-email-probe/
