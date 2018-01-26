Congressman Matt Gaetz Discusses: “A Criminal Conspiracy”…

Posted on January 26, 2018 by

Well, well, well…. that’s a shift in language.  Congressional Rep Matt Gaetz: “I believe there’s been a criminal conspiracy”…  This specific language elevates the current political dynamic toward an exponential level of risk for those within the “conspiracy”.

.

18 U.S. Code § 241Conspiracy against rights: If two or more persons conspire to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him by the Constitution or laws of the United States, or because of his having so exercised the same; or

If two or more persons go in disguise on the highway, or on the premises of another, with intent to prevent or hinder his free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege so secured — They shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both. (link)

 

This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, FBI, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Russia, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

92 Responses to Congressman Matt Gaetz Discusses: “A Criminal Conspiracy”…

    • Mayo says:
      January 26, 2018 at 8:31 pm

      Hillary and Obama have committed treason for sure.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • H.R. says:
      January 26, 2018 at 8:31 pm

      I don’t think Treason is legal, if you catch my drift.
      Criminal means ‘illegal.’

      Like

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      January 26, 2018 at 8:32 pm

      Or…Treasonous Sedition?

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • ladypenquin says:
      January 26, 2018 at 8:35 pm

      Treason is in time of war. We’re not in a declared state of war. But I agree – it’s be nice. In the meantime we likely have sedition along with conspiracy. Hope they find RICO possibilities. Won’t it be fun if it all erupts like a volcano, lava sweeping up everyone in its path?

      These two represent just the tip of the iceberg.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • ladypenquin says:
        January 26, 2018 at 8:36 pm

        “it’d be nice.”

        Like

        Reply
      • Mayo says:
        January 26, 2018 at 8:39 pm

        Definition of treason
        1 : the offense of attempting by overt acts to overthrow the government of the state to which the offender owes allegiance or to kill or personally injure the sovereign or the sovereign’s family

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
      • Bill says:
        January 26, 2018 at 8:47 pm

        Not so fast: LOOKS LIKE A STATE OF WAR TO ME.

        SJ 23 ES

        107th CONGRESS 1st Session S. J. RES. 23

        JOINT RESOLUTION
        To authorize the use of United States Armed Forces against those responsible for the recent attacks launched against the United States.

        Whereas, on September 11, 2001, acts of treacherous violence were committed against the United States and its citizens; and

        Whereas, such acts render it both necessary and appropriate that the United States exercise its rights to self-defense and to protect United States citizens both at home and abroad; and

        Whereas, in light of the threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States posed by these grave acts of violence; and

        Whereas, such acts continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States; and

        Whereas, the President has authority under the Constitution to take action to deter and prevent acts of international terrorism against the United States: Now, therefore, be it

        Resolved by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled,

        SECTION 1. SHORT TITLE.

        This joint resolution may be cited as the `Authorization for Use of Military Force’.

        SEC. 2. AUTHORIZATION FOR USE OF UNITED STATES ARMED FORCES.

        (a) IN GENERAL- That the President is authorized to use all necessary and appropriate force against those nations, organizations, or persons he determines planned, authorized, committed, or aided the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001, or harbored such organizations or persons, in order to prevent any future acts of international terrorism against the United States by such nations, organizations or persons.

        (b) War Powers Resolution Requirements-

        (1) SPECIFIC STATUTORY AUTHORIZATION- Consistent with section 8(a)(1) of the War Powers Resolution, the Congress declares that this section is intended to constitute specific statutory authorization within the meaning of section 5(b) of the War Powers Resolution.

        (2) APPLICABILITY OF OTHER REQUIREMENTS- Nothing in this resolution supercedes any requirement of the War Powers Resolution.
        Passed the Senate September 14, 2001.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • svenwg says:
        January 26, 2018 at 8:49 pm

        If I am not mistaken, the Korean War ended with a truce and is technically still being fought. Therefore it would be possible to charge someone with Treason as the US is still at war with North Korea!!!!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Sgt Stryker says:
      January 26, 2018 at 8:51 pm

      The charge would be sedition…..treason applies to military and civilians in time of WAR.
      III/0317

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • dman1971 says:
      January 26, 2018 at 9:01 pm

      This charge would be in addition to treason and sedition charges. Make no mistake all of these people involved have indeed committed treason.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. H.R. says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Criminal… That’s ratcheting things up a notch or two… GOOD!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      January 26, 2018 at 8:35 pm

      Yeah, I’m liking the use of these phrases like “criminal conspiracy”.
      And “felonious activity”.
      Also…”Framing Donald Trump with false evidence”.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        January 26, 2018 at 8:57 pm

        “Criminal conspiracy” is beautiful because it doesn’t hint at the why. People like me can speculate and theorize, but criminal conspiracy will be shown by the evidence and the dang commies can’t do JACK about it!

        Criminal [Communist] Conspiracy

        Watch how Snopes defends this for the lofos. “Communist Conspiracy: FALSE”

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  3. huecowacko says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    Who’s going to be the canary?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. ok4ayl says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    Chuck and Nancy can barely keep up, gosh this is fun watching POTUS run circles around the entire MSM and the Democrats. Think back to the inauguration, its been a constant DRUMBEAT of negativity and complete nonsense, POTUS takes the slings and arrows while simultaneously tasking the Wolverines to slay the Deep State dragons for MAGA……Its almost like the cartoons before the FEATURE, lets roll!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. kltk1 says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    Being patient, but, wasn’t the IG report supposed to be released on, or around, January 15th?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Bill says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    Treason was done by Obama and the Clinton’s. They directed and approved and funded the operation against President Trump.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. alliwantissometruth says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    All I can say is…

    “DUH!”

    Of course it’s a criminal conspiracy. By any definition, what’s transpired has been criminal conduct & the absolute perversion & degradation of our system

    I’m so sick & tired of this smoke & mirrors bullshit. It’s totally obvious & everybody knows it (except for brain dead Hillary & Bernie voters)

    I can’t wait until these scumbags are in jail & purged from our government, so we can finally focus on MAGA full time

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • billrla says:
      January 26, 2018 at 9:03 pm

      alliwantissometruth: Remember, we’re talking about the law, here, not reality, which happens in real time. Law only happens when the judge says so, and then, everyone adjourns for the weekend.

      Like

      Reply
  8. Boots says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    If the White hats refer Strozyk and Page to DOJ for violating 18 USC 241, and if DOJ does charge them, and the prosecution then pushes full bore towards trial, then at the last minute the prosecution can ‘make a deal’ if the star crossed liberal lovers agree to tell everything about everybody.

    The deal would have to include prison time. Reduced, but still prison time. And none of this 18 months horse pucky. They get 5-7 years. And if they refuse the offer? The jury’ll put ’em away for the max 10 years.

    Oh, yeah. That’d be so nice. Either way. So nice.

    Like

    Reply
    • Winston says:
      January 26, 2018 at 8:52 pm

      If you do not know who the Chalupa sisters are, you’ve barely started down
      the rabbit hole.Don’t be happy with designated decoys.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • litlbit2 says:
      January 26, 2018 at 8:57 pm

      Possible, however I do believe there is a very long list already printed. There are so many to squeeze that will offer up much more. I would not offer anything without absolute verifiable proven facts that takes down top names.

      10 years a start, I would think many more charges waiting in the wings. May I suggest being fitted for a wheel chair with the possibility of not being wheeled out on a covered gurney.

      Karma?

      Like

      Reply
      • Winston says:
        January 26, 2018 at 9:18 pm

        The Chalupa’s are central to this tale, they are the smoking gun
        leading to HRC and BHO.The committees are ignoring them. Why ?
        Misdirection is built into every intel operation to divert you.
        Get the Chalupa sisters, before they leave the country never to return.
        They will the moment eyes start looking at them.
        There are numerous crimes,including war crimes to discover.Pillars of the
        establishment are deeply involved.Names that will shock you from both parties.
        Could that be the reason the committees are ignoring them ?
        You think your getting the whole truth ?
        You want to drain the swamp, look at the Chalupa’s, before the evidence is wiped clean,
        and they are beyond reach.

        Like

        Reply
  9. Ziiggii says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    “criminal conspiracy”

    The road that leads to RICO….

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Gil says:
      January 26, 2018 at 9:20 pm

      New US attorney. Notice his former partner? What was the specialty again? 🤔🤔🤔😎

      NEW YORK
      The new, top federal prosecutor in Manhattan is a Republican, a former law partner of Rudy Giuliani and was reportedly interviewed personally by President Donald Trump before getting the job.

      But people who know Geoffrey Berman say he will keep politics out of a prosecutor’s office that has long prided itself on independence from Washington.

      “He’s not about politics. He’s about doing the right thing and the law,” said Mary Jo White, who led the office from 1993 to 2002 and was later chairwoman of the Securities and Exchange Commission under Democratic President Barack Obama.

      Berman, 58, was appointed Jan. 3 as the interim U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, a post that gives him oversight of more than 220 federal prosecutors who often take the lead battling wrongdoing on Wall Street and international terrorism. He had served in the office once before as an assistant U.S. attorney from 1990 to 1994.

      http://amp.star-telegram.com/news/nation-world/national/article196878534.html

      Like

      Reply
    • MTK says:
      January 26, 2018 at 9:24 pm

      Exactly.

      Like

      Reply
  10. Minnie says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    Are you ready?

    Do you feel it?

    It’s building.

    State of the Union
    Tuesday
    January 30th

    Schedule has been cleared to watch Mr. President’s momentus speech live – alongside all the Treepers 😁

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • sickconservative says:
      January 26, 2018 at 9:11 pm

      God I hope so but have my doubts, guess just the sceptic in me as R’s really don’t know how to fight.
      Thank God we have a real fighter in President Trump.

      Like

      Reply
    • Oldschool says:
      January 26, 2018 at 9:23 pm

      I have never in my life cleared my schedule so often to watch my president. Whether it’s a rally, Davos, SOTU, press conference, interview or whatever. I wait anxiously and excitedly to listen to this great man and I have NEVER been disppointed.

      Like

      Reply
    • mimbler says:
      January 26, 2018 at 9:26 pm

      I’m not a gambling man, but if I were, I’d wager that PDJT won’t mention this in SOTU. No legally established charges yet, and it would step all over the tremendous accomplishments he needs to be talking about,

      Sure, we understand and know a lot of what has happened, but the country at large doesn’t, and this would be spun as petty partisan politics by the MSM.

      IMHO SOTU is not the time nor place to talk about the DOJ/FBI mess.

      Like

      Reply
  11. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    Exciting Times! We all knew Treason has been afoot in DC long before obama came along.
    But honestly, Who thought we’d ever see this level of exposure in our lifetime? Much less with in his first year! 2018 will be major drain the swamp and then we are onto more MAGA

    I’m savoring ever delectable detail of the history i am living through right now, I’ve waited a long time for it … ~ Enjoy This Time , We deserve it!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. albrevin says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    Hey, Peter and company… can you smell us now?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. nerveman says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    Matt Gaetz is a star being born. He takes great risk being out front.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. karmytrumpateer says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    Here is a video of Dr. Jerome Corsi discussing Q’s POSTS FROM JAN 24th & 25th. Pretty interesting video. He talks about how the military was going to doing a coup against Obama. They decided not to do it but talked Trump into running and now they are doing a counter-coup which is what the famous chess game that Assange tweeted referenced.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • litlbit2 says:
      January 26, 2018 at 9:02 pm

      So funny. Brings back memories in one of the trials I was in for lack of payments. They said the same thing. The lawyer they hired did not make the cut.

      Again Karma

      Like

      Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      January 26, 2018 at 9:19 pm

      Note that the Obama lawyer who went here clerked for Kagan, and Trisha B. Anderson ALSO clerked for Kagan at the beginning of her appointment to SCOTUS. Trisha B. Anderson being GITMO QUEEN as I have been calling her, and also the DOJ representative in the drafting of Comey’s memo.

      Small world of elites here, people. SMALL WORLD.

      Like

      Reply
  15. Elizabeth Carter says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    President Trump is home safely from Davos. I am grateful. Thank You Lord.
    God Bless President Trump
    God Bless America
    MAGA

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  16. J. Alcott says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    Matt Gaetz is following the script.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. simicharmed says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    This “group” conspired and violated constitutional rights! Lets get that straight! This “group” VIOLATED the civil rights of Donald Trump; this “group” conspired to not only “collude” (with the Russians and their AGENT-Fusion GPS), but they VIOLATED various Federal Laws in the process. Lastly…this “group” conspired to actually “take-out” a lawfully elected US President! The “group”, their co-conspirators (the media), the DNC (which is a dead ideology to ANY thinking US Citizens), and the various “contractors” actually attempted to subvert the Will-of-the-People….of this Nation! THAT my friends is a SEDITIOUS CONSPIRACY! Sedition is a punishable offense under Article 94 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. THERE YOU HAVE IT! Military Justice!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • simicharmed says:
      January 26, 2018 at 8:58 pm

      AND they FRAMED him for a crime, they themselves committed! Sorry, I intended to add that in my original post

      Like

      Reply
    • albrevin says:
      January 26, 2018 at 8:59 pm

      Yep, they violated the rights of PDJT and family, but business associates, friends and campaign. AND they violated the rights of every citizen in this country to a free, fair and honest election. They’ve totally torpedoed our any hopes of a fruitful alliance with Russia and risked a major war with their juvenile spite. Off with their heads!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • simicharmed says:
        January 26, 2018 at 9:03 pm

        Exactly! And, I as I added to my original post – They FRAMED the POTUS for a crime they actually committed! Disgusting! Unacceptable in a Civil Society!

        Like

        Reply
  18. Preppin247 says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    Oooowee. .can’t wait for the state of the union speech.. Hopefully our great President will announce the impending arrest of these traitors.. Perp walks a coming..who knows before this is all said and done we might even get the truth about the Las Vegas massacre. . gut the FBI

    Like

    Reply
  19. Ziiggii says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    The push back is intense

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. trapper says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    knock knock knock

    Like

    Reply
  21. Pam says:
    January 26, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    This is criminal without question. I realize because of the rumored number of sealed indictments that once things get going that this process will take a long time but hopefully things will truly get rolling soon!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • KimmyK says:
      January 26, 2018 at 9:22 pm

      Here’s hoping (and praying)…

      M – Many
      A – Are
      G – Getting
      A – Arrested

      Tried copying picture (which looked just like the Trump sign) to paste here but I guess I’m too technically challenged. LOL

      Like

      Reply
  22. MTK says:
    January 26, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    Insurance policy my ass.
    The whole ploy, has been from the get go.
    Start a fire, and then nail PDJT for the obstruction. And, that is the point, small blinded minds tend to rational a person’s reaction through the lens of how then would react. To them, their reaction would be to obstruct the investigation, hence all that was required was to groad the President into reacting.

    It is their tell and it been weaponized against them.

    Would not want to be sitting down, playing poker against PDJT, might not even be left with a barrel and still be thanking him in the end how great it was to lose to him.

    What a perfect MEME imagine to work with…
    Let the exceptionalism begin. MAGA

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • MTK says:
      January 26, 2018 at 9:12 pm

      Here a great one…
      PDJT and (fill in the blank) sitting at a poker table.
      PDJT got like ten chips on the table and ( fill in the blank) is just starting to sit down as Scrooge McDuck. And there in the back ground behind PDJT is a stack of Barrels.
      The placard on the barrels reads…

      Everything is negotiable.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  23. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 26, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    I’m telling ya, I have been liking Matt Gaetz for a while now. He has the guts and fortitude to get out there and tell it like it is. There are some others too, such as Jordan. Gaetz is scheduled to be on Laura’s show tonight at 10:00 p.m. on FOX as well.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. LannyD says:
    January 26, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    I like this dynamic. Dems complain that FBI and DoJ are being picked on, Reps put the damaging lost texts out there. Dems put out PDT thought about firing Mueller, Reps used the words Criminal Conspiracy. Hopefully this is a trend beyond the present controversy. Hitting back feels good for a change.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. MaineCoon says:
    January 26, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    FTA: Conspiracy against rights: If two or more persons conspire to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate any person… in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him by the Constitution or laws of the United States,…

    One claim re: voting right/privilege

    1. Including every Bernie voter
    2. Every Trump voter

    This Code states:

    “They shall be fined …or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and if death results from the acts committed in violation of this section or if such acts… include an attempt to kill, they shall be fined…or imprisoned for any term of years or for life, or both, or may be sentenced to death.”

    Short of death, to ensure life time imprisonment, a class action o/b/o Bernie & Trump voters should not be filed, imo. 50 individual lawsuits for each state should be filed o/b/o Bernie/Trump voters for each state. That would ensure lifetime sentences, imo, even if they were enjoined.

    This is just ONE aspect of the conspiracy. IMO, only have one claim. No justice awarded? Then, new suits, new claims. Short of death for this Code, life time sentences must be the justice served.

    As for an Arkancide, death sentence is the Code and Rule of Law is the order.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Sylvia Avery says:
    January 26, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    The arrival on the scene of Matt Gaetz, freshman Representative, photogenic, kinda attractive/kinda cheesy, but with a TV ready presence has been an interesting side note in this entire evidently orchestrated “REVEAL” of the underlying conspiracy.

    Someone, who has been clever and thoughtful about the arrangement, has set up this reveal as Sundance has pointed out and for once has some members of Congress playing carefully scripted and assigned roles.

    It reminds me a little bit of the Christmas and Easter programs the kids in my Sunday school would perform in. We’d get our small parts to memorize and the teacher would get us all in order to recite our parts. (“Thank you, oh thank you, said little lame Jake. I never, no never had such a good cake.” I can barely remember my phone number but by golly I still remember the fabulous role I had in that play!)

    Watching the players has been a fascinating part of the show. I was surprised they let Trey Gowdy have a part, but then again if he plays along and recites his pieces of the script Trey can be very effective. He’s a good actor as we have seen.

    So I was interested to see Matt Gaetz arrive on the scene here a month or two ago with a big toothy grin standing next to I think Jim Jordan and either Ron De Santis or Mark Meadow and I kept looking at him and wondering who he was and why he stood there grinning like a monkey in the background while the others did the speaking. Now I see it was his trial run.

    Gaetz keeps getting better, smoother, more polished. And they let him BLAM lay it on us today with this bit about the criminal conspiracies. I totally agree with Sundance. They have turned up the intensity a notch or two here on Friday evening just in time for the Sunday Shows. Hmm….criminal conspiracy. That should give everyone, Black Hats included, a little something to talk about or consider carefully.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. South Col says:
    January 26, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    Strozyk is primed for immunity to get at the very top tier of this govt by bureaucratic elites.
    The problem for S is that a criminal conspiracy against the Office of President won’t get him 2 years on a prison farm, he’s looking at decades.

    He’ll be casting about for a deal as we speak.
    Let’s hope that isn’t needed and they all go down on the evidence available.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Buckeye Ken says:
    January 26, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    What is the capacity at Gitmo?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. Donna in Oregon says:
    January 26, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    For anyone in government that was part of Uranium One, including Mueller (please note language “however minute”)

    North Korea was a declared war, we have a treaty…..however, what are the chances that Russia sent Uranium from Wyoming to North Korea?

    Does anyone know if that Uranium made it to one of our enemies? Because that is Treason under this:

    4. If war be actually levied, that is, a body of men be actually assembled for the purpose of effecting by force a treasonable enterprise, all those who perform any part, however minute, or however remote from the scene of action, and who are leagued in the general conspiracy are to be considered as traitors.

    Like

    Reply
  32. marinovibe says:
    January 26, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    Food for thought: Business owners like myself work 16 hours a day. We log on to trustworthy websites for reliable news updates.

    With that said, patience wears thin. Eventually doubt sets in, and the Dems are allowed to regain the narrative. Legalities aside, the memo needs to be released.

    Just sayin’.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s