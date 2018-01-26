Congressman Matt Gaetz Discusses: “A Criminal Conspiracy”…

Well, well, well…. that’s a shift in language. Congressional Rep Matt Gaetz: “I believe there’s been a criminal conspiracy”… This specific language elevates the current political dynamic toward an exponential level of risk for those within the “conspiracy”.

18 U.S. Code § 241 – Conspiracy against rights: If two or more persons conspire to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him by the Constitution or laws of the United States, or because of his having so exercised the same; or

If two or more persons go in disguise on the highway, or on the premises of another, with intent to prevent or hinder his free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege so secured — They shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both. (link)