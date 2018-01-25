Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Panel Discussion – Davos World Economic Forum….

The entire economic world is unilaterally focused on President Trump and the U.S. delegation in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum. CTH has stated for several years that MAGAnomics, the U.S. economic outlook, would be the primary generational change evident from a successful election of Donald Trump. What’s happening at Davos is simply visible confirmation therein.
Boil all international and geopolitical issues down to their common denominator and everything, E.V.E.R.Y.T.H.I.N.G., every issue, every discussion, every person, every policy, every position, everything -all of it- circles around economics. Nothing matters except the underlying economics of every single issue. Power or weakness, famine or war, peace or conflict, master or servant, culture or crisis, growth or collapse, the entirety of everything -including the foundation of freedom- centers around the economics.
There are trillions at stake.
Yesterday we saw U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross commanding around 80% of panelist discussion, and factually 100% of all questions and attention from the Davos audience. Every single question was for Wilburine. Team U.S.A. is the epicenter of the economic universe and Secretary Ross was well prepared for the severity of attention.
Today, the same theme continues as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin engages with a similar panel discussion.
The question about the “strong or weak dollar”, and Secretary Mnuchin’s response therein, is directly because President Trump and Steven Mnuchin understand that dollar valuations can be used in leveraging successful geopolitical outcomes.
If the dollar is strategically lowered by policy, the U.S. can suck money directly out of China (or any large economic multinational) because their vaults hold dollars as an outcome of trade surpluses with the U.S. The globalists are scared shitless that POTUS Trump and Secretary Mnuchin will start crushing their global goals by utilizing this inherent trade leverage.
There is a potential for POTUS Trump and Secretary Mnuchin to weaponize the U.S. reserve currency if they don’t get the deals they want. That looming threat exists and is an existential threat to the entire construct and worldview of ideological globalists.
The globalists, multinational corporations and banks, and those who gain by exporting U.S. economic wealth, always want a high dollar valuation. They spend billions on lobbying efforts because they are used to controlling U.S. policy by influencing DC politicians; and using Wall Street finance constructs to purchase influence on U.S. monetary policy.
When the panel begins discussing “interest rates” (the cost of borrowing), at exactly the 24:37 moment I personally enjoyed lighting a cigar because CTH has been discussing the disconnect between Main Street (GDP growth, wages, etc.) and Wall Street monetary policy, via interest rates, for years.
The panel ‘smart set‘ still are struggling to understand how rising interest rates in the U.S. will do nothing to curb economic growth – because they are entirely stuck in an economic outlook framed from the past 30 years of Wall Street influence.
Interest rates can rise to 4%, perhaps higher, and there will be no negative outcome visible on Main Street; because simultaneous to this monetary rate increase the GDP growth rate is going to match it, or exceed it, point-for-point.
MAGAnomics is centered around inherent investment being determined by where investors will get the best return. President Trump has made that place RIGHT HERE.
The U.S. Main Street economic engine, which was dormant and unattended for decades, is now alive and traveling faster than fiscal policy. There is an inherent lag that will take a few years before the MAGA system balances again. In this interim period, exactly as the panelist is stating, wage inflation will be driving up average wealth creation inside the U.S.
This is the exact reverse dynamic of the prior 20 years where average middle class wealth was dropping. This is MAGAnomics baby, and the elites don’t understand it….
Like I keep saying, throw dem ju-ju bones out the window, squeeze the kids up tight, enjoy yourselves and hang on !!
Do you get the feeling that Secretary Mnuchin and Secretary Ross are really, really enjoying themselves? They both appear so relaxed and their thoughts, answers and discussion is wonderfully free flowing. I really appreciate these two leaders and Ambassador Lighthizer as well.
I think they are enjoying themselves…they are making History.
They’re not doing this for the money.
They are doing this out of love for our country; they are working to save it.
Not many people have the experience and intelligence to do what they are doing.
Mnuchin and Ross make it look easy.
But it’s not easy, it is hard work.
We are blessed to have such men working for us…and I am very grateful for their service.
And thank you, Sundance, for the work you’re doing to highlight and illustrate these historical events.
That French guy with the white hair sitting next to Secretary Mnuchin doesn’t sound happy with MAGA. Sorry, dude, the train doesn’t care what you think.
Lol, that wasn’t a dude. THat was IMF bigwig, Christine LaGarde.
Hot damn! Hot diggedy damn!
Praying for you Mr President. Thank you for doing such amazing things and keeping your word, praying with Christians, saluting our flag, honoring our military, giving hope to my children, may Christ Jesus bless you as you negotiate for our future.
Praying daily for your success and protection of you and all of your agenda as it aligns with Gods Holy will for the USA.
In Christ Jesus’ Name Alone
1st John 4:10
Rising interest rates will actually stimulate economic growth.
Lenders will be more inclined to make loans, if they are making a little more.
People will make more off of their savings accounts, too.
Having such low interest rates has had a Stagnating Effect on our economy.
It’s time to turn that around.
BINGO! They don’t teach the time value of money in high school, and apparently, in most colleges, so the average voter is ignorant of it.
Start your Roth ASAP, kiddies!!
Sadly the average voter only reads the sports page of their newspaper, watches sports, talent and reality shows on their TV and plays idiotic games on their computer.
Different means have to be used to get such peoples attention. Such means might include the televising of multiple arrests of the swamp villains.
I am guessing here and I may well be wrong, but the perfect timing to arrest the bad guys and girls has yet to arrive. The general public loses all interest in news events after about a week and the arrests have to be perfectly timed so as to impact the upcoming elections.
There may well be some lower level arrests in the near future. We just saw a Uranium One figure indicted. The big fish however will likely be fried starting about the end of September. Thats when we will need to have our popcorn. hotdogs and beer ready.
I used to think I knew enough to understand how some things worked in government, politics, economic, and such until I began reading CTH. I’m now understanding things as near before, thanks in very large part via Sundance
Can you earn a Masters degree in Sundance Studies?
Go (re)read The Art of the Deal.
I can only imagine what’s going on through Christine Lagarde’s mind when Mr. Mnuchin talks about American worker.
Oops, sorry, that was intended for the individual fussing about the “amnesty proposal”.
Curious what’s going to happen to the real estate market with rising interest rates. Housing prices are beginning to rise and I’m wondering if, or when, rising interest rates and housing prices will balance each other out. Housing costs have risen incredibly fast in the last 30 years while interest rates have come down dramatically, making many homes affordable to a lot of people. If interest rates go up, and housing prices continue to go up, at what point do homes become unaffordable and the real estate market cools off? Unless wages rise at the same, or similar rates of interest and housing costs then it’s a non-issue. Unless I’m way off the mark on that.
It is mind-numbing to watch the expertise of these Very Stable Economic Geniuses juxtaposed against the unfolding incompetency and corruption of the FBI Strzok-Page soap opera and lefty hysteria about #ReleaseTheMemo.
The #Darkness of the past gives way to the #MAGA of our current/future.
And you, Sundance, enjoy that stogie. You earned it 💥
Alison
“It is mind-numbing to watch the expertise of these Very Stable Economic Geniuses juxtaposed against the unfolding incompetency and corruption of the FBI Strzok-Page soap opera and lefty hysteria about #ReleaseTheMemo.”
Perfect.
So very proud of our guys!!!
#MAGA
When I see these types of global leadership meetings I can’t help but be reminded of these beautiful words:
“The only thing that can stop this corrupt machine is you. The only force strong enough to save our country is us. The only people brave enough to vote out this corrupt establishment is you the American people.” ~ President Trump
…and it’s happening right before our eyes… Enjoy it! #MoreWinning 😀
Very high home prices exist in CA, after the first bubble crash a few years ago we are in another. Heavy competition, selling over asking, etc. The theme is not enough homes to sell as well as an unavailability of rentals, apartments and homes, except I see both all the time. 30 year fixed mortgages are about 4%, average sold home prices here are $418k. The average in CA is $524k. Totally out of control and who can pay that without tricky financing?
Can we expect MAGA to make any impact in CA real estate?
There is going to be a huge correction in housing prices soon.
Makes sense now why very fake news lobbed attacks on Ross recently.
