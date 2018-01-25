President Trump Holds Bilateral Meeting With Prime Minister Netanyahu at Davos…

For the first time since announcing the intent to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, President Trump and his friend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The global dynamic of those who align with genuine freedom, led by President Trump, and those who stand against freedom is very visible in these summits.  There’s a stunning amount of geopolitical leverage carried by those who have a true-North compass heading.

President Trump doesn’t hold back in speaking directly, genuinely and with a brutal honesty all parties can appreciate. Even those who are adverse to the U.S. interests respect hearing straight talk.  President Trump tells the Palestinian Authority directly any U.S. financial assistance will stop if they refuse to enter peace talks.

WHITE HOUSE: President Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel met today in Davos, Switzerland to reaffirm the unbreakable bond between the United States and Israel.

The President underscored the unwavering commitment of the United States to Israel, including its security and the continuing growth of its economy. The two leaders reviewed their ongoing cooperation across a range of issues and stressed their goal of countering Iran’s malign influence and threatening behavior in the region. They also discussed prospects for achieving an enduring Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement. (LINK)

  1. Pa Hermit says:
    January 25, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    Just love how POTUS “steeples” with his hands! Excellent body language! We never saw any of that from #44!

  2. nigella says:
    January 25, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    Two true World leaders

  3. MaineCoon says:
    January 25, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    These two really LIKE each other. Remember the disdain Bibi had for the ladies-bike-rider-pretend prez?

  4. fleporeblog says:
    January 25, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    This was absolutely fantastic! The love between these two men is so apparent. Bibi said that the people of Israel will be forever thankful to our President for generations to come. Our President stated that he was shocked that previous administrations never considered stopping the millions that are given to the Palestinians. He made it clear as day that they won’t get another dime if they are not willing to negotiate. You can tell our President was pissed off about the Palestinian leadership refusing to meet with VP Pence.

    Our President also had to let Bibi know that he gave him a big nugget with rightfully recognizing Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel. He even said that he would expect Bibi to give in to certain requests from our President if negotiations kick in again.

    What our President has done in the ME is absolutely remarkable in his first year. The GCC is stronger than ever before. Terrorist organizations have had a majority of their funding turned off. Iran is on the cusp of having the Mullahs overthrowned. Palestine has to take meeting with John Kerry who has absolutely nothing to offer other than false promises of our President no longer being around after this year. Syria and Iraq completely cleared of ISIS in their countries. Pakistan put on complete notice and all funding cutoff. The war in Afghanistan is starting to be won since our President changed the rules of engagement. Saudi Arabia allowing women to drive and attend sporting events. Arresting criminals within their own rank.

  5. sundance says:
    January 25, 2018 at 4:00 pm

  6. joninmd22 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    And remember either of the Bush’s could have moved the embassy and kicked the Palestinians to the curb at any time during theior Administrations.

    • Bach says:
      January 25, 2018 at 4:32 pm

      Yes. Yes they could have.

      But that would require that they love America and are beholden to no outside influence.

      MAGA
      God Bless the United States of America

  7. MaineCoon says:
    January 25, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    It was entertaining to watch Bibi as he looked like he wanted to burst out laughing as he watche POTUS slam dunk the Palestinians! He is really enjoying himself. After 70 years, Israel deserves RESPECT!

  8. Hutzpa says:
    January 25, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    Love our President Trump more every day!! Keep winning Mr. President!!

  9. ForGodandCountry says:
    January 25, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    Two giants meet. And Bibi says (on the news of Trump’s decision to move US embassy to Jerusalem):

    “This is a historic decision that will be forever etched upon the heart’s of our people, for generations to come.”

    Remember this historic moment?

    WE ARE WITH YOU, MR. PRIME MINISTER!!

    • chojun says:
      January 25, 2018 at 4:18 pm

      I remember BiBi’s speech in 2015 like it was yesterday. What a speech – I remember longing for a strong leader like him.

      Little did I know at the time…

  10. rvsueandcrew says:
    January 25, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    PM Netanyahu has a way of speaking — I guess it’s his tone — that matches the sincerity that President Trump conveys to those willing to hear it. I was touched by the emotion behind the prime minister’s words and it was fun watching his face while our great President established the rules for peace negotiation.

  11. EbonyRapror says:
    January 25, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    The old saying “I never thought I’d live to see the day” has come to mind so many times over the past year and did again today when I watch a couple clips of President Trump answering questions at the presser with him an Bibi. I never thought I’d see an American president be so straight forward and say what needs to be said. I love that – best president in my lifetime and I was a very big fan of the Gipper. He makes me proud to be an American because with his leadership America is something to be proud of again.

    • Golden Advice says:
      January 25, 2018 at 4:23 pm

      I suppose all of us informed and rational citizens of Normalville have that same fulfilling thought of appreciation for what is happening before our very eyes. We never could imagine this happening as recent as 3 years ago.
      I don’t want this MAGA Trump Train ride to ever end!

  12. Golden Advice says:
    January 25, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    Each day I grow more appreciative to be witness to the restoration of this great nation my one man. His victory becomes even more extraordinary as we learn about the magnitude of our country’s seditious adversaries. There isn’t enough combined creativity in Hollyweird to write this novel.

  13. jakee308 says:
    January 25, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    The more President Trump wins and is respected and applauded by those that count in the world, the greater he becomes armored against any shenanigans Mueller and/or the Deep State could dream up. We will not see them destroy this man, our leader with gossip and lies. I for one will go to DC if the attempt is made to show my anger and disgust at the state of affairs in our Capitol.

    And if enough people do that they will HAVE to back off. Hopefully they will see in advance the futility of doing anything illegal or unfair.

  14. MaineCoon says:
    January 25, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    Speaking of #WEF18, Bibi & Trump were the manly leaders present, as opposed to the below goody two shoes…

  15. AM says:
    January 25, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    “Even those who are adverse to the U.S. interests respect hearing straight talk. President Trump tells the Palestinian Authority directly any U.S. financial assistance will stop if they refuse to enter peace talks.” It’s got to me so much easier to deal with people, even if you disagree with them, whose motivations are at least straightforward and open. The globalism mindset is highly narcissistic and has a bad habit of being both flakey/inconsistent and wanting to address issues that are counterproductive to the main problem.

    • Bach says:
      January 25, 2018 at 4:44 pm

      Even when you hold all the cards, you have to play them or you still lose. The US holds all the cards. It’s been a long long time since we had a president who knew how to play them.

      The arabs had their spring. Countries around the world have had their ‘color’ revolutions. After a long spell of traitors and globalists, this is our Orange revolution, an American spring, fueled by deplorables: normal people doing normal things; wanting only the best for their families, communities and Country,

      MAGA.

  17. MIKE says:
    January 25, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    So proud to have the Lion enter the globalists’ den. Red, White, and M-Effin’ Blue. No limp wiggly wrists, no panty-waist metrosexual skinny jeans, effeminate handshakes, and cowardly bow-downs.
    No embarrassing capitulations, to save the planet, the children, whatever.
    Just, “America is open for business. Who wants success?” Step Right up. My president is gonna ‘strut like a cock, until he’s 99.’
    I am proud to be an American again. Thank you DJT.

  18. parteagirl says:
    January 25, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    I went back and watched a body language expert from the primaries say that Trump’s “almost clapping” hand motions signal out-of-the-box, creative thinking. He does it here, too.

  19. MVW says:
    January 25, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    Trump is top of world class, not world class, Top of World Class. Let Kerry advise the Palestinians, but I doubt they will listen to a known world class loser.

    For muzzies money and power is the only thing that talks, muzzies have no respect for the weak and for losers. It has been true for 1400 years, you better not lose to the muzzies or slavery, death, or worse is your fate. Bank on it. And watch your wallet, women, children. Remember Taqqiya.

  20. MaineCoon says:
    January 25, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    POTUS working for his country at Davos.

  21. MaineCoon says:
    January 25, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    POTUS beimg the leader he is at Davos.

  22. Hutzpa says:
    January 25, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    The funniest video of President Trump’s arrival at Davos!! He trolls like no other!!

    http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/like-boss-davos-trump-asked-will-received-well-responds-already-look-video/

  23. trumptyear says:
    January 25, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    The former President shows how to deal with threatening behavior ….

  24. mickeyhamtramck says:
    January 25, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    When President Trump appears the room, hall, stairway entrance stops. Stunning, amazed and watching a President of Presidents, a man above men, a true world leader and hero bring a hush to all present. They all want to see the Lion. One can sense this electricity of aura in every scene. Wow!

  25. JuiceMan_V says:
    January 25, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    Trump is the man(so is Bibi)!

    Trump knows that money talks at the end of the day and he’s using that leverage beautifully.

  26. MaineCoon says:
    January 25, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    Elain Chao forthrightly stands up for POTUS Trump and the USA. Well said.

  27. MaineCoon says:
    January 25, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    Really wish POTUS Trump’s Davos speech will be live streamed.

