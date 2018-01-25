President Trump Holds Bilateral Meeting With Prime Minister Netanyahu at Davos…

For the first time since announcing the intent to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, President Trump and his friend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
The global dynamic of those who align with genuine freedom, led by President Trump, and those who stand against freedom is very visible in these summits. There’s a stunning amount of geopolitical leverage carried by those who have a true-North compass heading.
.
President Trump doesn’t hold back in speaking directly, genuinely and with a brutal honesty all parties can appreciate. Even those who are adverse to the U.S. interests respect hearing straight talk. President Trump tells the Palestinian Authority directly any U.S. financial assistance will stop if they refuse to enter peace talks.
WHITE HOUSE: President Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel met today in Davos, Switzerland to reaffirm the unbreakable bond between the United States and Israel.
The President underscored the unwavering commitment of the United States to Israel, including its security and the continuing growth of its economy. The two leaders reviewed their ongoing cooperation across a range of issues and stressed their goal of countering Iran’s malign influence and threatening behavior in the region. They also discussed prospects for achieving an enduring Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement. (LINK)
Just love how POTUS “steeples” with his hands! Excellent body language! We never saw any of that from #44!
Who was 44? …….. 🙂
He was the guy who made Prime Minister Netanyahu come through the back door to the White Hose and also wouldn’t dine with him
YouTubers call him Traitor44.
All these World Leaders copy his body language, sitting forward in chair etc. never crossed legs.
Barry from Kenya always had the metro sexual pose, shuck n jive poses, sitting back in chair with legs crossed. Always.
Alpha vs Beta.
One of the reasons that women are at times less than ideal in leadership roles is that the body language of leadership means something wildly different in a female. It’s an automatic disadvantage.
Alpha vs Beta? No,no, no; Alpha vs Omega!
Two true World leaders
The press teaser on this was epic! Old fashioned lyin’ pretty-spoken politicians are TOAST!
These two really LIKE each other. Remember the disdain Bibi had for the ladies-bike-rider-pretend prez?
This was absolutely fantastic! The love between these two men is so apparent. Bibi said that the people of Israel will be forever thankful to our President for generations to come. Our President stated that he was shocked that previous administrations never considered stopping the millions that are given to the Palestinians. He made it clear as day that they won’t get another dime if they are not willing to negotiate. You can tell our President was pissed off about the Palestinian leadership refusing to meet with VP Pence.
Our President also had to let Bibi know that he gave him a big nugget with rightfully recognizing Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel. He even said that he would expect Bibi to give in to certain requests from our President if negotiations kick in again.
What our President has done in the ME is absolutely remarkable in his first year. The GCC is stronger than ever before. Terrorist organizations have had a majority of their funding turned off. Iran is on the cusp of having the Mullahs overthrowned. Palestine has to take meeting with John Kerry who has absolutely nothing to offer other than false promises of our President no longer being around after this year. Syria and Iraq completely cleared of ISIS in their countries. Pakistan put on complete notice and all funding cutoff. The war in Afghanistan is starting to be won since our President changed the rules of engagement. Saudi Arabia allowing women to drive and attend sporting events. Arresting criminals within their own rank.
Best PM Israel has had in a long, long time. No contest.
I had to giggle to myself. These people know when The Boss has arrived.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Yep. The World’s Chairman of the Board.
**Hat tip to Oldschool 🙂
You KNOW Obama is just livid about this. LOL. The most vain, narcissist jerk in the room totally upstaged by Trump at every turn.
LikeLiked by 12 people
And that makes me happy.
😄🤗😀
Never thought I would live to see history.
And remember either of the Bush’s could have moved the embassy and kicked the Palestinians to the curb at any time during theior Administrations.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes. Yes they could have.
But that would require that they love America and are beholden to no outside influence.
MAGA
God Bless the United States of America
It was entertaining to watch Bibi as he looked like he wanted to burst out laughing as he watche POTUS slam dunk the Palestinians! He is really enjoying himself. After 70 years, Israel deserves RESPECT!
LikeLiked by 17 people
Love our President Trump more every day!! Keep winning Mr. President!!
Two giants meet. And Bibi says (on the news of Trump’s decision to move US embassy to Jerusalem):
“This is a historic decision that will be forever etched upon the heart’s of our people, for generations to come.”
Remember this historic moment?
WE ARE WITH YOU, MR. PRIME MINISTER!!
I remember BiBi’s speech in 2015 like it was yesterday. What a speech – I remember longing for a strong leader like him.
Little did I know at the time…
PM Netanyahu has a way of speaking — I guess it’s his tone — that matches the sincerity that President Trump conveys to those willing to hear it. I was touched by the emotion behind the prime minister’s words and it was fun watching his face while our great President established the rules for peace negotiation.
The old saying “I never thought I’d live to see the day” has come to mind so many times over the past year and did again today when I watch a couple clips of President Trump answering questions at the presser with him an Bibi. I never thought I’d see an American president be so straight forward and say what needs to be said. I love that – best president in my lifetime and I was a very big fan of the Gipper. He makes me proud to be an American because with his leadership America is something to be proud of again.
I suppose all of us informed and rational citizens of Normalville have that same fulfilling thought of appreciation for what is happening before our very eyes. We never could imagine this happening as recent as 3 years ago.
I don’t want this MAGA Trump Train ride to ever end!
Each day I grow more appreciative to be witness to the restoration of this great nation my one man. His victory becomes even more extraordinary as we learn about the magnitude of our country’s seditious adversaries. There isn’t enough combined creativity in Hollyweird to write this novel.
Even if there was enough combined creativity in Hollweird, they would have botched the final scene and totally screwed up the credits.
The more President Trump wins and is respected and applauded by those that count in the world, the greater he becomes armored against any shenanigans Mueller and/or the Deep State could dream up. We will not see them destroy this man, our leader with gossip and lies. I for one will go to DC if the attempt is made to show my anger and disgust at the state of affairs in our Capitol.
And if enough people do that they will HAVE to back off. Hopefully they will see in advance the futility of doing anything illegal or unfair.
You can count on me as well! I will not allow my duly elected leader to be overthrown by a cabal of treasonous serpents!
Speaking of #WEF18, Bibi & Trump were the manly leaders present, as opposed to the below goody two shoes…
Omigosh, the photo reminds me of the kiddie table at Thanksgiving!
😂😂😂
What an embarrasment… showing up in rubber ducky socks like a seven year old, at a world leaders meeting. Sad! doesn’t begin to describe it.
well, he’d know all about girls…since he acts like one.
The socks say it all.
Justing Trudeau: saving the world through therapy sessions and fabulous socks. At one point in time, us French Canadian types would have eaten by bears rather than be photographed like that.
Canada is always eight years behind
I used to live there and some of them claimed 20 years behind.
Those are yellow ducks on his socks! Sigh….
I am glad he is in charge of Canada and not the US.
Yellow ducks on purple socks.
Signalling he is “just ducky” with Soros planned Purple revolution.
Looking forward to SD’s post about Soros’ speech at Davos.
“Even those who are adverse to the U.S. interests respect hearing straight talk. President Trump tells the Palestinian Authority directly any U.S. financial assistance will stop if they refuse to enter peace talks.” It’s got to me so much easier to deal with people, even if you disagree with them, whose motivations are at least straightforward and open. The globalism mindset is highly narcissistic and has a bad habit of being both flakey/inconsistent and wanting to address issues that are counterproductive to the main problem.
Even when you hold all the cards, you have to play them or you still lose. The US holds all the cards. It’s been a long long time since we had a president who knew how to play them.
The arabs had their spring. Countries around the world have had their ‘color’ revolutions. After a long spell of traitors and globalists, this is our Orange revolution, an American spring, fueled by deplorables: normal people doing normal things; wanting only the best for their families, communities and Country,
MAGA.
Wow
So proud to have the Lion enter the globalists’ den. Red, White, and M-Effin’ Blue. No limp wiggly wrists, no panty-waist metrosexual skinny jeans, effeminate handshakes, and cowardly bow-downs.
No embarrassing capitulations, to save the planet, the children, whatever.
Just, “America is open for business. Who wants success?” Step Right up. My president is gonna ‘strut like a cock, until he’s 99.’
I am proud to be an American again. Thank you DJT.
I went back and watched a body language expert from the primaries say that Trump’s “almost clapping” hand motions signal out-of-the-box, creative thinking. He does it here, too.
Trump is top of world class, not world class, Top of World Class. Let Kerry advise the Palestinians, but I doubt they will listen to a known world class loser.
For muzzies money and power is the only thing that talks, muzzies have no respect for the weak and for losers. It has been true for 1400 years, you better not lose to the muzzies or slavery, death, or worse is your fate. Bank on it. And watch your wallet, women, children. Remember Taqqiya.
POTUS working for his country at Davos.
Love the way our president is so completely disarming in his dealings with others.
Really good one
Expect this President of Siemens will be giving USA some trade.
POTUS beimg the leader he is at Davos.
The funniest video of President Trump’s arrival at Davos!! He trolls like no other!!
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/like-boss-davos-trump-asked-will-received-well-responds-already-look-video/
Great video!!!
Can’t Stump the Trump!!
The former President shows how to deal with threatening behavior ….
When President Trump appears the room, hall, stairway entrance stops. Stunning, amazed and watching a President of Presidents, a man above men, a true world leader and hero bring a hush to all present. They all want to see the Lion. One can sense this electricity of aura in every scene. Wow!
Trump is the man(so is Bibi)!
Trump knows that money talks at the end of the day and he’s using that leverage beautifully.
Elain Chao forthrightly stands up for POTUS Trump and the USA. Well said.
Really wish POTUS Trump’s Davos speech will be live streamed.
