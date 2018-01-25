President Trump Holds Bilateral Meeting With Prime Minister Netanyahu at Davos…

For the first time since announcing the intent to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, President Trump and his friend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The global dynamic of those who align with genuine freedom, led by President Trump, and those who stand against freedom is very visible in these summits. There’s a stunning amount of geopolitical leverage carried by those who have a true-North compass heading.

President Trump doesn’t hold back in speaking directly, genuinely and with a brutal honesty all parties can appreciate. Even those who are adverse to the U.S. interests respect hearing straight talk. President Trump tells the Palestinian Authority directly any U.S. financial assistance will stop if they refuse to enter peace talks.

WHITE HOUSE: President Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel met today in Davos, Switzerland to reaffirm the unbreakable bond between the United States and Israel.

The President underscored the unwavering commitment of the United States to Israel, including its security and the continuing growth of its economy. The two leaders reviewed their ongoing cooperation across a range of issues and stressed their goal of countering Iran’s malign influence and threatening behavior in the region. They also discussed prospects for achieving an enduring Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement. (LINK)

