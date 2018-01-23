President Trump Signs Section 201 Trade Action With USTR Robert Lighthizer…

President Trump and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer held an open-press Oval Office event to announce trade action, tariffs, against China (solar) and S-Korea (washing machines) for product dumping. [Details Here]
The backdrop of this executive action happens on the first day of NAFTA round six talks beginning in Canada. Ambassador Lighthizer will be traveling to Canada shortly. It is increasingly likely that President Trump will exit NAFTA as part of the larger initiative to draw manufacturing jobs back into the U.S. In this round, we are hearing from those close to the work that Mexico and Canada are panicked and ready to concede in an effort to keep access to the U.S. market they are dependent on.
President Trump and Ambassador Lighthizer are now in the process of leveraging the U.S. business tax policy changes to hammer bilateral trade deals. This is where the teeth of Team wolverine become visible. All future action builds on all preceding action.
.
The economic shift in 2018 will be a very visible Ambassador Lighthizer. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross built the larger foundation for U.S. trade policy and USTR action in 2017. Now that a smooth policy foundation is established, Robert Lightizer shifts into gear and becomes the trade-deal closer in 2018.
Yes, we are open 24/7 and ready to MAGA! Davos here we come…bring your businesses to the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave…ample land, low regulations and taxes, best financial services and property rights anywhere in the world! Also, we do not discriminate against Globalist multi-nationals, only ask you abide by the laws of our country.
I know there is a summit coming up in Canada, in Quebec. Sock-boy Justin is ready with his speech directing them towards parity, gay rights, women’s rights, global warming… Sit back, grab your popcorn, and enjoy.
It’s much better to get a $350 billion stimulus for “free” from Apple than having the government pay for it.
small correction rsanchez, instead of TAXPAYERS paying for it.
Remember Obama snickering I guess there was no shovel ready jobs. So where did all the money go?
We are still waiting to find out. I had hoped for a full accounting by now.
I think President TRUMP eeds to make a BIG DEAL of this before this next budget b.s. goes down.
He needs to remind the American taxpayers that there has been NO BUDGET for 9+++ years, and that TRILLION+++ $timulu$ is still being doled out for something every year. The question is what?
He should also remind everyone of the utterly dismal failure of the Budget Super Committe and all the parties on the Super Committee that wasn’t.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Congress_Joint_Select_Committee_on_Deficit_Reduction
Absolutely, and I’m thinking with the next seven it will just get better as each one goes by.
I cannot imagine where we will be in seven years, but I do know during those years I will not tire of winning! We are so blessed.
This was done purposely before our President left for Davos! America First bitches! When he talks to those European Corporations that do business or are interested in doing business in the US, he will tell them that his administration doesn’t have any issues issuing Section 201s on behalf of American businesses!
Can anyone say Mexico WILL FUND the wall?
President Trump laid it all out on the campaign trail. He is doing everything he said he would do.
It just feels so amazing to have someone keep their promises to us. We’ve gotten so used to all of the lies, and yet it still hurts deep when they don’t do as promised.
I swear my my feet are lighter and so is my heart even though it has been filled with so much happiness.
I never thought I would look into my child’s future with such positive thoughts and great dreams for her to achieve. Every step our President is making is not only for us, but for our future generations. And what a feeling it is to have someone believe so much in us and what we can achieve with paths cleared.
I will forever be grateful for all he has done for every American and trust me when I say, my child’s children will know as well. I’m starting to document everything for them.
Be well and stay smiling,
Ma’iingankwe
Your sentiments are shared by many, not only on this site, but in public as well. There is a freshness in the air, a release of a burden. Hope and a positive feeling all around. A strength and glory in this country and for this country. The American Dream, not just being successful, but being free and alive, is pervasive everywhere I go.
Sean, you said that so well; my sentiments exactly among so many others. Too cool. 😁
The chart SD shares above will be revised shortly because at the end of the 3rd Quarter our countries GDP is currently sitting at $19,500,600!
https://bea.gov/newsreleases/national/gdp/gdpnewsrelease.htm
Click the link in the blue section on the right hand side that is labeled as:
Key source data and assumptions
FISA doc:
https://www.scribd.com/document/369818480/2016-Cert-FISC-Memo-Opin-Order-Apr-2017#from_embed
Here’s a Trump end-run around Chuck Schumer:
Make the offer to Mexico to stay in NAFTA in exchange for renegotiation of the treaty and Mexico building the Wall on their side of the border. Using the American contractor and design of Trump’s choosing, of course.
Shmucky has reneged on his pledge to fund the Wall now, because all the leftists called him a “sellout” after he got rolled by Trump.
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/01/23/chuck-schumer-trump-wall-offer-359156
Head Clown Chucky only offered to “authorize” the $1.6B amount in the already passed House version of the appropriations for FY 2018 not the estimated $18-20B total cost……700 miles of fence have been “authorized” since 2006 where are we at with that?……as with most of the prog/commie speech you have to dissect what they said and compare it to what they meant……they often change the meaning of words to suit their purpose so when you seem to be in agreement what you are agreeing to is 2 different things
“Trump is making the 2018 midterms about immigration because the 63 million angry people who voted for him will crawl over hot lava to pull the lever for anyone who promises to build the Wall and send illegal immigrants away. You can take that to the bank.”
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/955232835610316800.html
The People who refuse to vote out incumbent RINOs in their Republican primaries are the clueless ones. The incumbent RINOs know exactly what they are doing and they count on clueless voters staying home and even more clueless ‘conservatives’ voting for third candidates that can not possibly win. This pathetic behavior has even spread to the general elections such as in Alabama when ‘conservative’ voters gave the election to democrat Jones.
I understand where you are coming from, but, sometimes that logic puts the other party in the seat.
“smart” conservative voters will settle in the BEST choice and push that one in the primaries…….RINOs have mastered splitting the conservative vote to get them past the first gateway
Here come the articles that are secretly anti-Trump, but pretend to be about ‘business’ in America: http://thehill.com/policy/finance/370378-study-withdrawing-from-nafta-will-cost-18-million-jobs-in-the-first-year
The grand strategy is really interesting. President Trump is saving his ammunition till he can see the whites of their eyes, just like Andrew Jackson. From now until the midterms we will see his popular issues: immigration, trade, and then infrastructure.
Fellow patriots – A word of caution for your expectations.
I keep seeing posts like “what a great year this is going to be!”, etc. And, no doubt, on many fronts this will be true.
That said, a word about the economy, and the markets in particular. It is VERY unhealthy for the markets to go on the tear they’ve been on without solid pull-backs and retracements. Pull-backs are normal and healthy. But we haven’t had any in a LONG time. That is not normal and very unhealthy.
My great concern is that the Globalists are intentionally running up the markets to extreme highs with no pull-backs, creating the conditions ripe for a crash that will be precipitated by some kind of “unexpected” black swan event. Hold this thought for a second.
Meanwhile, our President has been pointing at the gains in the markets as evidence of his good management. And, he has a point there. However, this is where the risk comes in, politically speaking.
See, the dims are gonna try to make the mid-terms in Nov. a referendum against Trump. Any dim running is going to be running against Trump, not whomever the R they are running against. Which means that, should my fears be confirmed and the Globalists successfully pull off a black swan and crash the markets, it will get very, very scary…very, very quickly. (See: 2008-09)
All of a sudden, Joe-Shmoe the voter isn’t going to be worried about gov’t collusion and corruption at the FBI and DOJ….he is going to be focused on his 401K and retirement funds suffering terrible losses.
PLEASE NOTE: This is not a prediction. I’m simply trying to tap the brakes a little on some of the expectations I am seeing here re: the economy, because ultimately un-met expectations will HARM our President and his efforts to drain the swamp. If we can all stay cool in the event of a black swan event and NOT freak out, we can greatly help the Trump administration in it’s messaging during such an event instead of making it tougher on him/them. Why? Because we saw the risk and set our expectations accordingly.
Personally, I’d like to see the WH start messaging expectations of some kind of market pullback, forestalling the narrative the MSM would inevitably attempt against him in the coming mid-terms. Then again, I’d be shocked if the President and his advisors hadn’t thought of this already and are planning accordingly. I just haven’t seen any messaging in this regard, and that worries me.
Anyway, thanks for reading. CTH is a special place and I know the folks here are pretty savvy. What am I missing?
Note: After “terrible losses.” in the 6th para. above should be:
And the MSM will immediately try to blame the crash on Trump and his policies. Nevermind that that isn’t true, it will both serve as A) a battering ram against his “look at what I’ve done for you” rhetoric and, more importantly B) greatly distract from the democrat corruption narrative heading into the mid-terms. And it will be effective, because NOTHING captures people’s attention and focus like losing money.
Hundreds of thousands of registered republican voters will stay home because they think that the republicans will win, never having a clue that by staying home it benefits the democrats.
I agree to an extent but due to slow growth over the last while you could say that this run is a correction to an oppressed market. Trump has created the conditions to break the lock and create the reverse correction if we want to call it that. I am sure we will see a bounce later in the year but for now there is simply too much good economic news on a daily basis to stop the bull.
Right now I’m trying to think about what the black hats and the MSM could do to regain control of the narrative they’ve lost.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bigger Picture…. The people of this country and around the world will NEVER EVER SWALLOW NWO GLOBALIST BS EVER AGAIN…. American Patriot President Donald J. Trump will leave a Legacy made of SOLID GOLD that will last for eternity.
For Generations to come, they will learn by his example and make sure their children and their children learn the MAGAnomics lessons being taught today.
This is exactly the kind of over-the-top rhetoric and expectation-setting I fear.
Just look at the dems today and their rhetoric at Obama’s 1st year mark.
Please….slow your roll. I hope what you say is true. Honestly. But this kind of talk sets an impossibly high bar for Trump to get over, and his enemies will use that against him if we allow ourselves to set that bar.
Trump in Davos reminds me of Ben Franklin in France as ambassador. Franklin, one of our founding fathers and the founding capitalist of the U.S. served in Paris until 1785 spreading the word of free capitalism (and raising funds) . July 1786 began bastille day and the french revelution. Franklin was a great man and a Very Stable Genius.
