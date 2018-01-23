President Trump Signs Section 201 Trade Action With USTR Robert Lighthizer…

Posted on January 23, 2018 by

President Trump and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer held an open-press Oval Office event to announce trade action, tariffs, against China (solar) and S-Korea (washing machines) for product dumping. [Details Here]

The backdrop of this executive action happens on the first day of NAFTA round six talks beginning in Canada.  Ambassador Lighthizer will be traveling to Canada shortly.  It is increasingly likely that President Trump will exit NAFTA as part of the larger initiative to draw manufacturing jobs back into the U.S.   In this round, we are hearing from those close to the work that Mexico and Canada are panicked and ready to concede in an effort to keep access to the U.S. market they are dependent on.

President Trump and Ambassador Lighthizer are now in the process of leveraging the U.S. business tax policy changes to hammer bilateral trade deals.  This is where the teeth of Team wolverine become visible.  All future action builds on all preceding action.

.

The economic shift in 2018 will be a very visible Ambassador Lighthizer. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross built the larger foundation for U.S. trade policy and USTR action in 2017. Now that a smooth policy foundation is established, Robert Lightizer shifts into gear and becomes the trade-deal closer in 2018.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, China, Economy, Environmentalism, media bias, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

67 Responses to President Trump Signs Section 201 Trade Action With USTR Robert Lighthizer…

  1. Publius2016 says:
    January 23, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    Yes, we are open 24/7 and ready to MAGA! Davos here we come…bring your businesses to the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave…ample land, low regulations and taxes, best financial services and property rights anywhere in the world! Also, we do not discriminate against Globalist multi-nationals, only ask you abide by the laws of our country.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  2. rsanchez1990 says:
    January 23, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    It’s much better to get a $350 billion stimulus for “free” from Apple than having the government pay for it.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. kate says:
    January 23, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    What a great year this is going to be.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • maiingankwe says:
      January 23, 2018 at 6:27 pm

      Kate,
      Absolutely, and I’m thinking with the next seven it will just get better as each one goes by.

      I cannot imagine where we will be in seven years, but I do know during those years I will not tire of winning! We are so blessed.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. TheWanderingStar says:
    January 23, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    I would love it if our President, at the end of his remarks and as the chattering class begins lobbing their asinine questions, would he begin to question the press about what he just spoke about. For instance, “What do you think of protecting the US against badly negotiated business deals and other countries predatory pricing practices? – I’d like to hear your thoughts on that…”.

    Nothing but screeching and squawking about nothing would be their answer I’m afraid.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. fleporeblog says:
    January 23, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    This was done purposely before our President left for Davos! America First bitches! When he talks to those European Corporations that do business or are interested in doing business in the US, he will tell them that his administration doesn’t have any issues issuing Section 201s on behalf of American businesses!

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  6. Sean Supsky says:
    January 23, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    Can anyone say Mexico WILL FUND the wall?

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • TwoLaine says:
      January 23, 2018 at 5:13 pm

      Inherently understood.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Sean Supsky says:
        January 23, 2018 at 5:14 pm

        President Trump laid it all out on the campaign trail. He is doing everything he said he would do.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • maiingankwe says:
          January 23, 2018 at 6:21 pm

          It just feels so amazing to have someone keep their promises to us. We’ve gotten so used to all of the lies, and yet it still hurts deep when they don’t do as promised.

          I swear my my feet are lighter and so is my heart even though it has been filled with so much happiness.

          I never thought I would look into my child’s future with such positive thoughts and great dreams for her to achieve. Every step our President is making is not only for us, but for our future generations. And what a feeling it is to have someone believe so much in us and what we can achieve with paths cleared.

          I will forever be grateful for all he has done for every American and trust me when I say, my child’s children will know as well. I’m starting to document everything for them.
          Be well and stay smiling,
          Ma’iingankwe

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
          • Sean Supsky says:
            January 23, 2018 at 6:32 pm

            Your sentiments are shared by many, not only on this site, but in public as well. There is a freshness in the air, a release of a burden. Hope and a positive feeling all around. A strength and glory in this country and for this country. The American Dream, not just being successful, but being free and alive, is pervasive everywhere I go.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
      • Oldschool says:
        January 23, 2018 at 7:25 pm

        Understood by us deplorable hicks, but the intellectual class, no comprende

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  7. fleporeblog says:
    January 23, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    The chart SD shares above will be revised shortly because at the end of the 3rd Quarter our countries GDP is currently sitting at $19,500,600!

    https://bea.gov/newsreleases/national/gdp/gdpnewsrelease.htm

    Click the link in the blue section on the right hand side that is labeled as:

    Key source data and assumptions

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. wodiej says:
    January 23, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    I was thinking, a lot of people who are told they can’t do something will work even harder to prove them wrong. Someone like Trump who is very ambitious would be one of those people. Liberals just keep doing the opposite of what they plan.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. magatrump says:
    January 23, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    So much winning. Thank you President Trump. America will not be taken advantage of again!
    MAGA

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. parteagirl says:
    January 23, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Hear that giant blowing sound? That’s the sound of jobs blowing back into the US!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. lfhbrave says:
    January 23, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    I would say the Davo trip is a show of America’s confidence and determination for POTUS’s America First policy. It’s Trump v. the Globalists and it’ll be POTUS at its finest.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. sammyhains says:
    January 23, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    Here’s a Trump end-run around Chuck Schumer:
    Make the offer to Mexico to stay in NAFTA in exchange for renegotiation of the treaty and Mexico building the Wall on their side of the border. Using the American contractor and design of Trump’s choosing, of course.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Pam says:
    January 23, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    The UNIparty still has no clue who they are messing with!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • KittyKat says:
      January 23, 2018 at 6:46 pm

      It seems to me that the press is seeming a tad more respectful and deferential … today at Sarah’s press conference, the questions were mostly serious instead of trollbait. I think they might be finally getting a clue how formidable an opponent they have in President Trump, and are starting to pay serious attention instead of playing games.

      Like

      Reply
    • Founding Fathers Fan says:
      January 23, 2018 at 7:04 pm

      The People who refuse to vote out incumbent RINOs in their Republican primaries are the clueless ones. The incumbent RINOs know exactly what they are doing and they count on clueless voters staying home and even more clueless ‘conservatives’ voting for third candidates that can not possibly win. This pathetic behavior has even spread to the general elections such as in Alabama when ‘conservative’ voters gave the election to democrat Jones.

      Like

      Reply
      • linda4298 says:
        January 23, 2018 at 7:12 pm

        I understand where you are coming from, but, sometimes that logic puts the other party in the seat.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • kroesus says:
        January 23, 2018 at 8:25 pm

        “smart” conservative voters will settle in the BEST choice and push that one in the primaries…….RINOs have mastered splitting the conservative vote to get them past the first gateway

        Like

        Reply
  15. American Georgia Grace says:
    January 23, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    Donald J Trump is President of the United States of America!!! … President Donald J Trump, Commander in Chief, i will never get tired of saying these words or seeing him in the Oval Office🇺🇸💖🇺🇸

    God bless you President Trump for everything you and your family are doing I am so mightily humbled by your Grace 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. kriseton says:
    January 23, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    Here come the articles that are secretly anti-Trump, but pretend to be about ‘business’ in America: http://thehill.com/policy/finance/370378-study-withdrawing-from-nafta-will-cost-18-million-jobs-in-the-first-year

    Like

    Reply
  18. Publius2016 says:
    January 23, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    Lighthizer Is one of those “KILLERs”; Thank You President Trump for hiring the best person and not the best personality!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. thinkthinkthink says:
    January 23, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    God Bless our Lion of a President.
    God Bless his cabinet, family, and all that touches his sphere of influence.

    I loved seeing the photos and statue behind him.
    Photos of his parents, I think.
    Statue of a cowboy that seems to be joyfully tipping his hat.
    Also the beautiful scenery out the windows. Wow.

    How encouraging to see him tirelessly restore order to our Nation and our world!

    Fun to catch his smile at the end when asked if he had concerns about the top levels of the FBI.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Brad says:
    January 23, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    The grand strategy is really interesting. President Trump is saving his ammunition till he can see the whites of their eyes, just like Andrew Jackson. From now until the midterms we will see his popular issues: immigration, trade, and then infrastructure.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. ForGodandCountry says:
    January 23, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    Fellow patriots – A word of caution for your expectations.

    I keep seeing posts like “what a great year this is going to be!”, etc. And, no doubt, on many fronts this will be true.

    That said, a word about the economy, and the markets in particular. It is VERY unhealthy for the markets to go on the tear they’ve been on without solid pull-backs and retracements. Pull-backs are normal and healthy. But we haven’t had any in a LONG time. That is not normal and very unhealthy.

    My great concern is that the Globalists are intentionally running up the markets to extreme highs with no pull-backs, creating the conditions ripe for a crash that will be precipitated by some kind of “unexpected” black swan event. Hold this thought for a second.

    Meanwhile, our President has been pointing at the gains in the markets as evidence of his good management. And, he has a point there. However, this is where the risk comes in, politically speaking.

    See, the dims are gonna try to make the mid-terms in Nov. a referendum against Trump. Any dim running is going to be running against Trump, not whomever the R they are running against. Which means that, should my fears be confirmed and the Globalists successfully pull off a black swan and crash the markets, it will get very, very scary…very, very quickly. (See: 2008-09)

    All of a sudden, Joe-Shmoe the voter isn’t going to be worried about gov’t collusion and corruption at the FBI and DOJ….he is going to be focused on his 401K and retirement funds suffering terrible losses.

    PLEASE NOTE: This is not a prediction. I’m simply trying to tap the brakes a little on some of the expectations I am seeing here re: the economy, because ultimately un-met expectations will HARM our President and his efforts to drain the swamp. If we can all stay cool in the event of a black swan event and NOT freak out, we can greatly help the Trump administration in it’s messaging during such an event instead of making it tougher on him/them. Why? Because we saw the risk and set our expectations accordingly.

    Personally, I’d like to see the WH start messaging expectations of some kind of market pullback, forestalling the narrative the MSM would inevitably attempt against him in the coming mid-terms. Then again, I’d be shocked if the President and his advisors hadn’t thought of this already and are planning accordingly. I just haven’t seen any messaging in this regard, and that worries me.

    Anyway, thanks for reading. CTH is a special place and I know the folks here are pretty savvy. What am I missing?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      January 23, 2018 at 7:06 pm

      Note: After “terrible losses.” in the 6th para. above should be:

      And the MSM will immediately try to blame the crash on Trump and his policies. Nevermind that that isn’t true, it will both serve as A) a battering ram against his “look at what I’ve done for you” rhetoric and, more importantly B) greatly distract from the democrat corruption narrative heading into the mid-terms. And it will be effective, because NOTHING captures people’s attention and focus like losing money.

      Like

      Reply
    • Founding Fathers Fan says:
      January 23, 2018 at 7:09 pm

      Hundreds of thousands of registered republican voters will stay home because they think that the republicans will win, never having a clue that by staying home it benefits the democrats.

      Like

      Reply
    • rightofb says:
      January 23, 2018 at 7:13 pm

      I agree to an extent but due to slow growth over the last while you could say that this run is a correction to an oppressed market. Trump has created the conditions to break the lock and create the reverse correction if we want to call it that. I am sure we will see a bounce later in the year but for now there is simply too much good economic news on a daily basis to stop the bull.

      Like

      Reply
      • ForGodandCountry says:
        January 23, 2018 at 7:50 pm

        Right now I’m trying to think about what the black hats and the MSM could do to regain control of the narrative they’ve lost.

        Can you think of a better way?

        Like

        Reply
  22. Ziiggii says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    telegraphing that NAFTA is dead – Canada looks to fill their coffers from other places…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    January 23, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    Bigger Picture…. The people of this country and around the world will NEVER EVER SWALLOW NWO GLOBALIST BS EVER AGAIN…. American Patriot President Donald J. Trump will leave a Legacy made of SOLID GOLD that will last for eternity.

    For Generations to come, they will learn by his example and make sure their children and their children learn the MAGAnomics lessons being taught today.

    Like

    Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      January 23, 2018 at 7:34 pm

      This is exactly the kind of over-the-top rhetoric and expectation-setting I fear.

      Just look at the dems today and their rhetoric at Obama’s 1st year mark.

      Please….slow your roll. I hope what you say is true. Honestly. But this kind of talk sets an impossibly high bar for Trump to get over, and his enemies will use that against him if we allow ourselves to set that bar.

      Like

      Reply
  24. Fishelsea says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    Trump in Davos reminds me of Ben Franklin in France as ambassador. Franklin, one of our founding fathers and the founding capitalist of the U.S. served in Paris until 1785 spreading the word of free capitalism (and raising funds) . July 1786 began bastille day and the french revelution. Franklin was a great man and a Very Stable Genius.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s