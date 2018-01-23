President Trump and Mark Meadows Tweet About FBI Corruption…

President Trump wonders why FBI “lovers” messages are missing:
Representative Mark Meadows has a great perspective on the issue:
Remember the key figure here: Peter Strzok, the former deputy of counter-intelligence at the FBI. Guy who ran the 2016 Clinton investigation, who interviewed key witnesses including Cheryl Mills, Huma Abedin, and Hillary Clinton. Former Mueller team member. Strzok is the guy here
We have all these anti-Trump texts in 2016 from Peter Strzok, talking about an “insurance policy” in case Trump gets elected President. We have texts from Strzok to Lisa Page saying “We can’t take the risk” Trump wins the Presidency. By itself, that’s a huge problem.
But there’s more. We now have a text between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, FBI agents, directly talking about the pressure to finish the Hillary Clinton investigation–a text which occurred right after Donald J. Trump became the presumptive GOP nominee
We have a text from May 4, 2016 where Peter Strzok says: “Now the pressure really starts to finish MYE…” (or ‘Mid-Year Exam,’ the FBI’s code name for the Clinton investigation.) May 4, 2016 is important–because it’s when Ted Cruz dropped out. That day, Trump was the nominee.
So we have Peter Strzok, the deputy of FBI counter-intelligence and lead Clinton investigator, who we already know blasted Trump in text messages, talking about the need to end the Clinton investigation… right after he knew Hillary would be running against Trump. Major problem.
Now pause, and circle to FBI Director Comey. Remember Director Comey’s exoneration letter? The letter from 2016 that, at first, called Hillary Clinton “grossly negligent” but was mysteriously changed to “extremely careless”? That change is massively important.
Remember, “gross negligence” under the “reasonable person standard” is a crime. “Extreme carelessness” is not, however. That change is hugely significant. Had Dir. Comey called Hillary “grossly negligent” in his letter, he would’ve essentially been saying she committed a crime.
Now take that letter change, and go back to Peter Strzok. We have email documentation that suggests the “gross negligence” claim in Director Comey’s exoneration letter was changed to “extremely careless” between May 4, 2016 and May 6, 2016… by none other than Peter Strzok.
Think about how important that is. We have a text from Peter Strzok talking about the pressure to end the Clinton investigation, and then–within 48 hours–documents suggesting Peter Strzok changed Dir. Comey’s letter from criminal charges to just “carelessness.” That’s major.
Folks, this stinks to high heaven. If this is anything what it looks like–the FBI changing course on investigation, putting their thumb on the scale to undermine Donald Trump and essentially help Hillary Clinton–that is as wrong as it gets. This demands further investigation.
And remember, this doesn’t even address a host of other questions! The dossier. The Carter Page FISA application (that they still won’t show us). The 5 months of mysteriously “missing” Page/Strzok texts. The FBI communicating with Fusion GPS/DNC-hired Christopher Steele. Come on.
This is not party politics. This is not partisan bickering. This is an issue that gets at the very heart of who we are as a nation. If any officials at the FBI were engaged in this kind of behavior, we need to know.
Bottom line: tell us the truth. Tell us the truth about what happened with the Clinton investigation, the 2016 election, and leading up to this “collusion” investigation. All of it. Americans deserve the truth. (LINK)
Man – Meadows is learning from you guys tweeting these coherent threads of info SD.
Kudos to him for being a quick learner!
It’s called progress/Winning……
Keep up the heat…..
Corruption is to nice of a word for the swamp critters.
*too*
How about “treasonous”?
We’re there (i.e., people who have followed the situation closely).
The general public has to move its knowledge of events and evidence in that direction…this affects all citizens.
Then, the powerful words “sedition” and “treason” can be thrown into the public domain.
Treasonous Traitors caught in the act of HIGH TREASON!
That is an epic wrap-up of (a portion of) Strzok’s culpability.
Thanks for posting their pictures. Cause if either one of these two was walking in front of my car I might forget to brake. I mean have a failure to brake.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You would be careless instead of grossly negligent?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Page; the mistress, the paramour, the lover, the other woman, the friend with benefits… She has really destroyed any credibility she ever had. Strzok stroked her ego in one of the text strings that I read, telling her she is a great lawyer with vision, or insight, or whatever line he had. Clearly, he was either lying, or is terrible at reading people (not a good trait for an investigator), because if she was soooo good at seeing where the small details of the law could lead, she would have kept her panties on. If I was a client at a firm that brought her in, I would move my business so fast the receptionist would be left spinning on her chair!
I hope they keep the pressure UP. Release the memo. Then release the underlying data. Then repeal the Byrd rule. Stop playing nice. Then enact the MAGA agenda and, if the Dems don’t like it, they can do what they want when they’re in the majority.
“Then enact the MAGA agenda and, if the Dems don’t like it, they can do what they want when they’re in the majority.”
They’re not going to be in the majority.
They are not even going to be a viable political party, soon.
‘This is not party politics. This is not partisan bickering. This is an issue that gets at the very heart of who we are as a nation. If any officials at the FBI were engaged in this kind of behavior, we need to know.’
This
I think it’s time to hang this one where it belongs- on the modern Democrat Party. This whole thing is symptomatic of how they think and how they operate. This wasn’t just some crooked cops, they were put in place, directed and supported by the leaders of the Party, for the benefit of the Party. Every damned move they make is for the benefit of the Party.
The UniParty is responsible, not the dems only. Remember McCain’s role in this matter. Remember the GOP’s shameful silence and duplicity over the past 15 months.
No sir, it is not the Democrat Party that is responsible, it is the dems + GOP + Freedumb Caucus.
May 4th? May 6th? Well, at least he’s not Peter the Procrastinator. Good boy, Pete.
They’re all going down.
^^^ LOL!
How about this? The people who are getting the vapors over some fake Russia stuff are the same people who don’t care one bit about millions of illegals draining the US treasury.
They’re so corrupt…they don’t even see how corrupt they are.
These people like Strzok and Page are so marinated in their herd ideology, that they believe whatever they do to further it, is okay.
They need a catchy slogan…like ‘Allahu Akbar’.
That’s what I see, too, them and all the Lefties. Hard core, they think they are heroes and so do their followers.
I decided to thank Rep. Meadows and the HFC for fighting for Americans by forcing a vote on the Goodlatte Bill.
LikeLiked by 12 people
That’s a beaut.
BKR I actually deleted and retweeted. I removed our from the sentence.
Hey Flep, mind if I send this Via email to my congressman he’s a HFC member
I’ll sign it the deplorables……….
Absolutely! You don’t ever have to ask MM
Goodlatte’s bill incorporates parts of Durbin’s “Dreamer Act”.
I warned, and took a lot of grief for warning, that we would be presented with a false choice and now here it is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Renewable wor permits every three years! No citizenship ever. You have to give something to get something.
The law requires deportation. Why not follow the law?
I have a question. Would they have proceeded if Trump was not the nominee?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe all the GOPe candidates knew Hillary was going down unless Trump was the nominee. Obama probably hates only Trump more than the Clintons. I always thought Obama wanted Hillary to lose so he could take over the money laundering operation at the DNC. If Hillary and Bill got back in at the top he’d be pushed back a few years.
They were listening to Trump so they knew what he’d do to them, ergo he must be stoped at all costs. What’s the alternative? Therefore, no need to proceed with delicate gloves since a Trump win would sink them all.
Probably because the GOPe candidates are complicit, weak or stupid.
Yes…they had to discredit Trump regardless because they feared him and he had started a movement. Their were plenty of Republicans (UniParty) who would have allowed it to proceed. I still remember the convention drama with Cruz stealing electoral votes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Everybody ALWAYS talks about “should” but nobody EVER does anything about it. Yak, Yak Yak. #DoSomething
I can’t retweet so will just repost.
Meadows says “…Peter Strzok changed Dir. Comey’s letter”, but I thought that current thinking was that it was Bill (the invisible man) Priestap, no? Or have I misremembered reading this within the last day or two?
It was a group effort. Bill Priestap removed the Obama part, the others removed and changed other aspects..
LikeLiked by 7 people
Truly it was a group effort to shield Obama and themselves from scrutiny. But they forgot to cover their tracks and which is leading to their downfall.
Page has denied all of the allegations made in Steele’s document, which he refers to as the “dodgy dossier.”
The FBI reportedly relied on the dossier to open an investigation into potential collusion. The dossier was also reportedly cited in the FBI application for the FISA warrant on Page. The warrant application also reportedly cited a Russian spy’s attempts to recruit Page back in 2013.
https://www.google.com/amp/amp.dailycaller.com/2017/08/03/report-trump-campaign-adviser-was-under-secret-surveillance-much-earlier-than-previously-thought/
2013? Earlier?
Please clean up your comment. Lisa “Page” is a woman, and therefore it is impossible for her to be a “he”. Your comment makes no sense.
I think he meant Carter Page – not Lisa Page. 🙂
I think he is talking about Carter Page.
Carter?
He’s referring to Carter Page. It makes perfect sense!
I double-took on “Page” too though b/c Lisa is the perennial topic of conversation these days. Better to prefix with “Carter” or “Lisa” as the case may be…
LafnH2O, are you referring to CARTER PAGE?
The article link is about “Trump campaign adviser” Carter Page.
Anyone else feeling more than a little annoyed and insulted that all these Congress critters are publicly decrying the FISA surveillance abuse AFTER it was voted to be reauthorized? That’s no coincidence. I guess they think we’re too stupid to realize the coordinated timing.
And, yes, I know…but, but…they put in new and improved safeguards so this abuse can never, ever, ever happen again! Until it does. 😐
I would hope we are smart enough to never vote in democrats again. They are crooks. All of them/
One only has to think – what if this was Joe Q. Public telling the FBI that the text messages they wanted were “lost” –
“oh, okay Mr. Public, sorry to have bothered you, have a nice day”
It reminds me of that time back during the Clinton Administration when there was news that “one billion dollars” of aid to Haiti “had gone missing” – it could not be accounted for, you see – I kept looking for articles back then about the money finally being found but there was nothing, fizzle-fazzle. I could not help but imagine the average person telling the federal government – let’s say the IRS – that there was this one billion dollars in income they could not track down where it went – and they would just let it go!
I often wonder whatever became of that one billion dollars in aid that was supposed to help the people in Haiti.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I’m thinking it became part of the Clinton foundation (cash for Clintons) budget.
I want Loretta Lynch to sweat it out also.
Everyone else notice how this story is really picking up steam now? Most MSM now at least discussing some portions of it, and several questions about the story were asked today at Sarah’s press conference. The word is really getting out (Thanks in no small part to Sundance) and there is no putting the genie back in the bottle.
Bet by now they all read Sundance but do not credit him. Gateway uses CTH graphics without attribution for example. Lucianne, on the other hand, frequently links here and the reader comments are glowing.
“Think about how important that is. We have a text from Peter Strzok talking about the pressure to end the Clinton investigation, and then–within 48 hours–documents suggesting Peter Strzok changed Dir. Comey’s letter from criminal charges to just “carelessness.” That’s major.”
____
Pressure?
Pressure from whom? Loretta Lynch? From ValJar or O?
This could be why Strzok is being gifted such high-powered legal representation from Boies.
David Boies is a longtime Clinton crony.
That is where Strzok’s legal bill will be paid… in exchange for certain “cooperation.”
Boies also donated $1 million to O’s campaign.
He’s a bigtime Dem ‘fixer’.
Hi @wheatietoo,
The reference about ‘pressure’ to conclude MYE investigation;
May 04 2016 – Cruz dropped out which only left the then candidate Trump as Republican nominee.
If FBI / DOJ raised criminal proceedings against HRC there wouldn’t be a democratic candidate, at least not HRC.
Strzok et al had to unlawfully conclude HRC investigation pronto to keep the witch as a candidate.
Yes, we know ‘why’ Strzok would be under pressure…the question is, ‘who’ is applying the pressure.
Was he referring to the ‘general feeling of pressure to help out their preferred candidate’, that as Dem operatives, they all felt?
Or was he referring to pressure being applied from the Top?
The small group O-team is likely going to claim that they ‘didn’t know’ about all this going on in FBI/DOJ…and that they are just innocent lambs.
But we know that they liked to micro-manage their operations.
Hi @wheatietoo,
Apologies, I read your first comment incorrectly.
My suggestion would be Loretta Lynch as there was no way HRC would be criminally investigated while Lynch was AG.
Keep in mind when then New York district attorney Lynch opened the FIFA soccer investigation 2010, Christopher Steele was the British contact of Bruce Ohr, DOJ and Michael Gaeta, FBI was lead investigator on FIFA case and is FBI attaché in Rome, Italy.
Obviously Lynch must know of Christopher Steele as his credibility to FBI / DOJ is supposedly not in question.
Also, Christopher Steele apparently was a US state department source and provided intelligence reports to for a number of years, including on Libya.
Remember when Sidney Blumenthal ‘intelligence’ reports / emails to HRC were uncovered during Benghazi investigation.
Who was telling the guy all that nonsense ?
Would Christopher Steele provide ‘intelligence’ reports for free ?
Who’s paying the gadgee ?
Yes, details like this will be helpful in making Loretta Lynch the fall guy for all of this.
But what are the chances that the White House O-team weren’t the source of the pressure “help Hillary” and “get Trump”.
Proving it is another thing.
If just one foot soldier like Strzok could be flipped and gives testimony that they were acting on ‘pressure’ from the WH…then the whole house of cards would fall.
Shades of Watergate…irony of Hillary being deeply involved. Then we had the POTUS and a few loose political cannons doing a Peter Sellers of breaking into an office and the Democrats were up in arms, demanding impeachment and forcing a sitting president to abdicate. Now we have the nation’s highest justice officials, the nation’s premier law enforcement agency, the nation’s most two most powerful intelligence agencies and unknown others engaging in attempted regime change, knowingly conspiring to thwart the voter’s will by ensuring a presidential candidate does not get elected.
Let’s look beyond their manufacturing false evidence (a charge the FBI’s been petarded on more than once), let’s ignore their violations of laws they are charged with enforcing, let’s ignore their still destroying evidence (an Obama era specialty – missing emails), let’s ignore their violating their agencies charters. Let’s look at the fact they conspired to violate the Constitution and the rights in it they are charged with protecting. At its base level it was nothing less than a coup, an attempt to install a government of their and not their voter’s choice, the same as the US through the CIA did in Iran, the Dominican Republic, Vietnam and other countries. Not just meddling, a coup – or what would you call it?
We still have key members in Congress and the government trying to kill the investigations into this attempted coup – imagine what they’d be doing if this had been Republicans trying to steal a national-level election with the illegal assistance of the DoJ, FBI, NSA and CIA. Criminal facilitation in covering up a crime that could be easily defined as treason is still ongoing.
It’s been over 55 years since the last successful American regicide, let’s pray there isn’t some lone gunman and grassy knoll being ginned up since their peaceful coup failed.
Clean house. Or We the People will.
“Folks, this stinks to high heaven. If this is anything what it looks like–the FBI changing course on investigation, putting their thumb on the scale to undermine Donald Trump and essentially help Hillary Clinton–that is as wrong as it gets. This demands further investigation.”
Sundance— IMO—We all appreciate that you are carefully investigating and untangling the twisted, complicated spiderweb of injustice within our Government. I respect you and I think that you are brilliant.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sundance, in all this web you give me a sanity break with your map through the mire.
Tonight on newsmax Wayne Allyn Root show, Wayne talked about while the media came unglued over “sh!thole”, President TRUMP quietly signed an interesting executive order on December 21st. He thinks this is how the swamp is gonna go down. LOL
Hey Pam, Mark Taylor was also on the show tonight. Here’s the link. (i just fast forward through the commercials)
http://usaradio.com/2018/01/23/president-trump-is-about-to-go-scorched-earth-on-hillary-and-the-dc-swamp/
This EO… this is what Trump is really going to Davos for… to send a stern message to the foreign friends of HRC/Obama, right inside their hive.
With respect to Meadows and other people who are doing great work, be advised that the interpretation of ‘insurance policy’ as referring to post-election actions to destroy trump, is spin and almost assuredly wrong.
when the texts were first released in early December 2017, the original interpretation was that it referred to actions to destroy trump to be taken during the election campaign. ie leaks to the press, passing along the steele dossier etc.
it was a WSJ article in mid December which suddenly offered a new and somewhat exculpatory interpretation that ‘insurance policy’ referred to heightened investigation of trump in case he gets elected. that makes very little sense.
for some reason, this interpretation has become canon even among many of the white hats.
Who’s blaming Samsung?
Even the Daily Mail, is finally covering the FBI malfeasance.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5305407/FBI-informant-told-Congress-secret-society-meetings.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ain’t it grand? Nine miles ahead of the competition….gassin’ on the big block..and fingering the blower switch………
Ketch…US…mofo…..
and ain’t even in overdrive yet…
MAGA
Interesting to see this slowly seeping into the mainstream (CNN video).
Also, please keep this in mind folks: as horrible as the coverup and rigged investigations are, they surely must be covering things up that are far, far worse! Why risk jail by repeatedly destroying evidence, unless the evidence itself reveals crimes far more severe than obstruction of justice? Sort of like a murderer isn’t concerned about being charged with obstruction of justice when he throws the gun into the Hudson.
What’s in the 5 months of missing text messages? What is within the 33,000 acid-washed emails? It isn’t yoga routines, that’s for sure. This obvious coverup and perversion of justice is horrific on its own. The crimes they’re trying to cover over must be far far worse than even that.
I agree. This is just the tip of the iceberg. As outrageous as that is, it is true.
We’re facing a legitimate crisis in our nation. This is the silent war I’ve been talking about. The fighting has started but most don’t seem to notuce it yet.
“Bottom line: tell us the truth. Tell us the truth about what happened with the Clinton investigation, the 2016 election, and leading up to this “collusion” investigation. All of it. Americans deserve the truth.”
That isn’t going to happen, they’ve been lying the whole time along with their media.
exactly……there will be no truth forthcoming without threat of imprisonment….REAL threat…but they don’t seem to fear that…….
It isn’t real until it is?
there is still time for the truth to set them free..they should avail themselves of the opportunity…….
they COULD save themselves from Arkancide……maybe…once it’s out there is no need to kill them…….
ANYONE scheduled to ‘testify’ in this issue had best watch their ass….and those of their family and loved ones…..their comprades could see to their demise…..
Red Rover Red Rover let snitchies come over…
or you could pay the price with your lives.
I love Mark Meadows. He has shown a lot of integrity over the course of his career and that’s rare. I hope he makes it go NC Senate or higher someday .
