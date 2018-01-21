Intel Committee Ranking Dem Adam Schiff: “Can’t Release Memo Because American People Won’t Understand It”…

Fyi, here’s the spin from the other side of the aisle. The ranking democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, explains the reasons why the House intelligence memo should never be released.
CABRERA: “Let me ask you about the Russia investigation because I can’t have you here and not. Especially given how much we talked about it in the first year of the presidency. And now if you turn on any conservative media, they keep talking about this Nunes memo, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, that he’s put out there and many Republicans have taken a look at it and they want it made public. Can you tell us about this memo? What exactly is it?”
SCHIFF: “It is essentially a set of talking points that the Republican Intel staff drafted. Based on the highly classified materials which most of the Republican members were forced to acknowledge they’ve not even read. So they don’t know how distorted these talking points are. But as part of the narrative they want to push out. Interestingly enough, they’ve made common cause, once again, with Russian bots because Russian bots are pushing their narrative out there. It’s in a redux of the campaign. We have Julian Assange and Wikileaks and Russian trolls and bots saying, you know, hashtag whatever the GOP narrative is. That ought to tell you a lot about what’s driving this. And that is —“
CABRERA: “Why not allow people to look at it and let Americans make the decision for themselves about whether it’s useful information or not?”
SCHIFF: “Well, because the American people unfortunately don’t have the underlying materials and therefore they can’t see how distorted and misleading this document is. The Republicans are not saying make the underlying materials available to the public. They just want to make this spin available to the public. I think that spin, which is a fulsome attack on the FBI, is just designed to attack the FBI and Bob Mueller to circle the wagons for the White House. And that’s a terrible disservice to the people, hard working people at the Bureau, but more than that, it’s a disservice to the country.”
CABRERA: “Adam Schiff, congressman, thank you.”
This is only a small portion of this afternoons Q drop as it relates to the above
Will SESSIONS drop the hammer?
1 of 22
#Memo shifts narrative
#Memo reinstates SESSIONS’ authority re: Russia/ALL
#Memo factually demonstrates collusion at highest levels
#Memo factually demonstrates HUSSEIN ADMIN weaponized INTEL community to ensure D victory [+insurance].
#Memo factually demonstrates ‘knowingly false intel’ provided to FISA Judges to obtain warrant(s).
THEY NEVER THOUGHT SHE WOULD LOSE.
My old employer’s motto was “Give light, and let the People find the way. “
I like that one. He had wisdom.
Or, sin it was a motto, he owned a flashlight factory 🙂
When you only hang around democrats you are correct in saying that they won’t understand. Most are permanently brain dead.
Spot on!
LOL! Life according to Schifty and Crew: Russians took over the White House, Congressional Republicans wrote a memo to assist the Russian takeover, and anyone who talks about The Memo is a Russian bot.
A white jacket in these peeps near future!
Stop it. Adam Schiff is a tremendous spokesperson for the Democrats, much in the way that Keith Ellison and Tom Perez and Lieawatha, and Kamela Harris and Bernie are tremendous spokespersons for the Democrats. Why aren’t I behind bars for 50 years you might ask?
LOL!
This is nothing. Twitter sends fake warning emails that people followed or retweeted a Russian bot during the election cycle in 2016. The funniest thing about this piece of DNC propaganda – I didn’t even have a Twitter account in 2016 and still received their warning.
This is too good. Totally agree #LiberalismisAMentalDisorder.
Evidently subtle isn’t their style! I can’t quit laughing now b/c they keep stepping in quicksand no matter what they try to do 🙂
It would be funny if it did not REALLY mean that you used the word MAGA, or any other pro-Trump language in 2017, and THAT is actually why they will be messing with your twitter account.
The russiabot thing is a made up story.
To give them a “reason” to flag your account for censorship.
The censorship of Trumpers is very real.
Its worse than we thought.
I would prefer they obtained a room at the hotel Gitmo. Courtesy of the American patriots.
“The R’s are not saying make the underlying materials available to the public, they just want to make the spin of it available to the public…”
Schiff just felt into the next trap. He must’ve read SDs article on the process.
#ReleasetheMemo&UnderlyingDocs
#ReleaseTheMemo and #LockUpTheTraitors
yepp I picked up on that happy to oblige
“they’ve made common cause, once again, with Russian bots because Russian bots” it’s over…he’s just treading water. he can’t stop it from coming out
Once again, a lying sack of Schiff! And the Russian bot thing….ugh. Is he throwing shade for the Project Veritas/Twitter discoveries? Regardless, I am so sick of this crap!
Two Dem/Progressive debate techniques I’ve recently noticed on various message boards: 1. Any widespread opposition to Illegal Immigration expressed on Twitter/Social Media is not legitimate opposition but due entirely to “Russian Bots.” 2. Anybody that opposes DACA only wants white people to immigrate to the USA.
Correction on #1 : meant to say that Libs contend that the widespread calls on twitter, etc. to “Release the memo” are caused by “Russian Bots.” I too am sick of this ridiculous claim. Libs.are still completely ignorant of MAGA adherents and Libs still exist in a bubble. Any opposition to Lib views must still be explained and caused by Russian interference.
If anyone gives me that guff I just say “I like Russian people, I like white people.”
“What, you believe in hating people for their nationality or skin color? You are Racist!”
He really is a Schiff head!
The old joke about “Who’s easier to operate on?” really applies here. DemonRats have only two moving parts, a mouth and an azzhole . . . and they’re interchangeable.
yup…..isn’t it ironic their “mascot” is a jackass? S**t outta both ends
Kind of like “The Soldier In White” in Catch-22…
(traded the drip with the “drop”, as it were)…
yossarian is in complete agreement with you. Or as that 70’s movie stated,” Is that the DRIP DRIP DRIP of gonorrhea?
I like that, can I borrow?
My request is for BakoCarl
Not my original. Part of a very, very old joke about 3 or 4 surgeons talking together.
I’m sure it’s copyright has expired by now.
He is in a Schiffhole
Schiff thinks we are all morons just because he is.
I actually think that it is the opposite. If we really were a bunch of ignoramuses, then there would be no threat. I am pretty sure that he knows that we Deplorables are quite the snappy thinkers! Most of the smartest people I know are Treepers.
Imagine what the Founders would think of Schiff?
Schiff is invulnerable given the district he represents. However, ordinary Americans are about to have the scales fall from their eyes, and Schiff and his fellow Marxist travelers, will be exposed as the duplicitous traitors that they are in body, mind, and soul. Their being has nothing in common with the Constitution or the rule of law, only the discredited European ideology of 160 years ago.
And look at the troglodyte media who have shamelessly propped up the Clintons, Obumbles, Holder, Lynch etc? As a fellow patriot pointed out to me, look at who their friends are, amoral charlatans who the media casts their ideological lot with. The statist media shamelessly throws in with the criminal, subversive, seditious, element.
They are about to become cell mates with each other.
Believe you me, there are people all over the globe thinking exactly the same thing! When I see the amount of cozying up to BO & BC & HRC that our politicians & “senior publicly paid reporters” have indulged in grrrr.
The Q post regarding the “Shot heard all around the world” – it has been!
Fight, Fight, Fight.
Hahahaha Adam Schiff just made the case for releasing all the supporting documents as well. Seems like he just fell into a well-laid trap. He shoulda read TCTH !
My first thought exactly and my comment aloud just a second ago to my beloved is that clearly Schiff doesn’t read the Treehouse. I’m still laughing!
I’ve never heard a bigger bunch of mangled mish-mash incoherent bullcrap in all my life. Talk about “stupid is as stupid speaks!” Forrest Gump had ‘Schiff for brains’ number a long time ago. Frankly, I think the Congressman is absolutely and unbelievably terrified inside and, therefore, is struggling badly to sound like a “tough guy.” He is, in fact, a pathetic, meaningless, lying piece of Democrat politician swamp pond-scum just waiting to be drained off and evaporated by the clear, blazing sunlight of a dawning new day in an America made great again by President Donald J. Trump!
Hey Schiff-hole could you refrain from lumping the rest of us in with your constituents.
We are not the Grubercrats!
I love this recourse to fantasy claims about bots by people who have no understanding of what a bot is, or how they work. “Bot” sounds like a scary word that “in the know” people would use, so they blather about them in a failed effort to sound knowledgeable. In reality, most of the entries on major search engines are bot located. The internet’s full of them, they’re just a tool anybody can use. One of the techniques the phony Soviet web sites use in an effort to avoid being easily spotted, is to pick up new stories and share them. At the moment, It’s probably also true that “Russian bots” are “talking” about Vikings.
Vikings??? Oh my God!!! It’s definitive proof of Russian/Norwegian collusion!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
It’ll be a fight to the Finnish…
(sorry).
And the Vikes still won’t win the SuperBowl…
Bots WERE the search engines, before Google and Yahoo and AskJeeves and such.
Look up “Gopher” and “Lucy”, among others… Web crawlers, they were.
Are any other Democrats out there denouncing this “unfair” attack on the FBI ? No.
The Hill Swamp creature democrats don’t have any legal expose to this. The is an Obama executive branch scandal.
Schiff does have exposure because of this illegal leaking. He has nothing to lose.
Other Hill Dems are staying well away from this (just like McCabe “recused” himself from the Clinton email investigation when the Weiner laptop was discovered).
dont be to sure Dem Intelligence committee heads might need to know to employ chaff and counter measures as needed. It appears this was going on for years perhaps so a little help here and their for a senators election. Or perhaps a little heat now and again on an overly ambitious junior Senator
Schiff is now calling us, Trump supporters, Russian bots. Let that sink in; he has lost it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is a fairly good chance this House Intel memo will come out.
When it does, Schiff will look dumb – saying we won’t understand it. He must face this assessment once the memo comes out.
The Uniparty has won on the memo release. It was predictable that both the GOP and dems would create a circus around the Memo. The Memo does not advance the prosecution of the criminals in any way, shape, or form so to me the Memo is unimportant. What if the Memo has is released and it is a partial whitewash or mis-understands key points as pointed out by sundance? The Memo could be very detrimental to the Truth.
The only thing that matters are those that happen in a Court of Law.
Is that you Schiff..?
could be his twin brother Les
Everyone who has seen the memo and then appeared in public has said the contents are shocking (or worse). Do ya maybe think that if Joe and Jane Sixpack see it, the Swamp counterattack you know is coming will be largely blunted? That they might demand those perpetraitors (spelling deliberate!) be brought to justice?
Lots of dem seats up for grabs this time……
I think we are aware that spying on Americans, a pattern and practice of the Obama Administration is not Kosher. I believe Adam Schiff, a rabid supporter of both Hillary, Barack, and the DNC, is aware of the likely collaboration between the DOJ, the FBI and the CIA and the big cheese in the White House. It is very nasty business, much like the KGB in the Soviet Union.
Isn’t Adam Schiff an attorney, and former prosecutor aware of the difference between our Republic and totalitarian governments?
Maybe the majority of the Liberal snowflakes that believe Racheal Maddow is gospel.
This guy Schiff seems to be channeling Baghdad Bob
“There are only American infidels in the Republican Party!”
“My feelings, as usual, we will politically destroy them all.”
“Our initial assessment is that they will all die.”
“No I am not scared and neither should you be!”
“We will welcome them with slurs and shoes.”
“They’re not even [within] 100 years [of proving any of this].
This is an illusion … they are trying to sell to the others an illusion.”
Never interrupt your enemy while he is making a mistake.
Let Schiff-ty continue spouting his nonsense; he’ll hang with the rest of them.
It was a real draw as to which one in the vid made the worst presentation:
1. Moron Schriff, or
2. Cabrera who was extremely apologetic for ‘having’ to ask such a tough question for the people: “Why not allow the people to look at it?”
Both were losers.
A real journalist would have followed up with the “then why not release all the information and not just the memo?”, but of course this was a CNN talking head, so he did what he could to not embarrass Woody Schiff. Pathetic, but expected from the fake news network.
So according to Schiff we are too simple minded to read a four page memo. Funny, we weren’t too stupid for the Pentagon Papers decades ago.
Tower Commission Report….
You will have to wait until the coup has passed to know what’s in it.
This is where the Communists are on The Global Warming:
1. Everyone understands the issue fully and knows this is settled science – duh!
2. If you question it: are you a climate scientist? I didn’t think so. Only a climate scientist can questions the Global Warming. So shut up and get in line.
It would be poetic justice if Schiff calling everybody too stupid to understand the memo would have the same impact as Hillary calling the same people deplorable 🙂 🙂 🙂
Seems suspiciously similar to being told we weren’t allowed to read the Wikileaks emails. Only the media were allowed to do that.
Quiet, Peons! You’re too damn dumb to understand this high & mighty crap!
Hey Shifty!
I can do math well beyond multivariate calculus and physics past Modern Physics… Don’t call me names, don’t insult my intelligence which is by all evidence a magnitude higher than yours. Don’t insult the intelligence of the electorate… which is by all evidence also a magnitude higher than yours.
You are a fricking liar and cheat.
Go ki$$ my a$$ you MF. If you think We The People don’t understand the context of this memo.. then release the ENTIRE BODY OF EVIDENCE so we can understand, Oh You Eiinstein, You.
Hmm.. wait, didn’t we expect the Dems to do something like this? Huh? So now we have the excuse to RELEASE THE SUPPORTING BODY OF EVIDENCE.
Duh… Shifty is pretty dumb….
I wonder how Shifty will look in orange coveralls.
Unfortunately for you Adam, it doesn’t take a genius to understand what you & your ilk have been up to
The people of America are made up of varying IQ’s. Some are smart & some are dumb. (see your voters) But again, one doesn’t need to be a brain surgeon to see through your bullshit
What most Americans possess is common sense, along with honor & integrity. You see that in everyday Americans who do the dirty jobs that keep our great nation moving ahead
Most Americans have no interest in going into politics because of people like you, who’ve taken the once noble endeavor of governing & turned it into a corrupt, filthy cesspool of self interests
Understand this, Americans can handle anything, & when that “anything” involves the abuse of power, we won’t tolerate criminals politicians defecating on & making a mockery of our Constitution, our laws & the American way
When what comes out of your mouths belongs in a toilet, Americans are smart enough to know it’s bullshit when they hear it
Yeah, like a badly drawn cartoon (Klintoon?) character.
Adam Shiff-ant…
Schiff doubling down on the Russophobic conspiracy theories.
CNN interview. WTF did you expect? The man is delusional. As SD writes, It will all come out in due time. I too was a raving deplorable until I saw (thx to SD and other conservative sites) that the bigger picture is worth 10 million words. Like others have said on this site, “take a deep breath and let the white hats do their jobs”. Meanwhile, keep your powder dry just as a precautionary tale. It won’t too much longer now.
I despise the elitism because its coming straight from our supposed representatives of the people, us. I get the real deal, SD has laid it out many a time. Sometimes some people just have to be slapped and hes on the short list.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Well, because the American people unfortunately don’t have the underlying materials and therefore they can’t see how distorted and misleading this document is. The Republicans are not saying make the underlying materials available to the public. They just want to make this spin available to the public. I think that spin, which is a fulsome attack on the FBI, is just designed to attack the FBI and Bob Mueller to circle the wagons for the White House. And that’s a terrible disservice to the people, hard working people at the Bureau, but more than that, it’s a disservice to the country.”
Declassify the whole damn thing! Let’s see who’s playing us and who’s not. Sounds pretty simple to me. Grrrrrr.
Someone should start a #Memo-DeclassifyEverythingWeWantTheTruth
So true, Adam Schiff and other Black hats don’t want the supporting documentation out. Get the memo out!
Spotty the cat says, “Take away this democrat bullsh!t artists toilet paper.”
Russian Bot conspiracy is emanating from a tool called “Hamilton 68” and an outfit called “Securing Democracy” which has people such as Brennan, Clapper and Meathead (Rob Reiner… yes him!) as founding members.
So, there you go.
Not linking to their site, but here is a story about it:
https://venturebeat.com/2017/08/03/hamilton-68-website-tracks-russian-backed-propaganda-on-twitter/
And another description of how the tool works:
https://weaponizednarrative.asu.edu/library/hamilton-68-new-tool-track-russian-disinformation-twitter
Ridiculous! If you have a very active account, tweet stuff TPTB don’t approve of, that makes you a “Russian bot”.
This makes my head spin. How can he sit there and lie? Is he lying? Is what we believe the truth?? Is it creditable that he believes what he is saying? Is he sincere? What end is up?
BS Absolute BS
Heres a summary of the memo:
http://www.nytimes.com/1992/05/24/style/weddings-melissa-schiff-robert-d-soros.html
WEDDINGS; Melissa Schiff, Robert D. Soros
Published: May 24, 1992
Melissa Robin Schiff, the daughter of Marlene S. Schiff of New York and the late Dr. Haskel Schiff, was married May 5 to Robert Daniel Soros, a son of Annaliese Soros and George Soros, both of New York. Rabbi Dr. David Posner performed the ceremony at Temple Emanu-El in New York.
Mrs. Soros, 28 years old, graduated from New York University. She is a freelance photographer and film maker in New York. Her father was a renal specialist at the Duke University Medical Center in Durham, N.C. Her mother is the chairwoman of the advisory board of the entrepreneurial center at the Wharton School.
Mr. Soros, also 28 and an N.Y.U. graduate, is an investor in New York. His stepmother, Susan W. Soros, is the director of the Bard College Graduate Center for Studies in the Decorative Arts. His father is the chairman of Soros Fund Management in New York. He is the founder of the Central European University in Prague, as well as a network of foundations in Eastern Europe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Eyes = Runaway Bride
Face = Punchable
He’s scared that one the memo is out that the underlying documents will be demanded!
Once – I hate auto correct.
So true, Adam Schiff and other Black hats don’t want the supporting documentation out. Get the memo out!
Rep. Jim Jordan is FED UP, Demands Second Special Counsel After FBI Loses Peter Strzok’s Text Messages
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/rep-jim-jordan-fed-demands-second-special-counsel-fbi-loses-peter-strzoks-text-messages/
Text Messages Reveal Peter Strzok and Mistress Lisa Page Knew Charges WOULD NOT BE FILED Against Hillary — BEFORE She Was Interviewed
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/text-messages-reveal-peter-strzok-mistress-lisa-page-knew-charges-not-filed-hillary-interviewed/
Wait.. What? Loretta Lynch Already Knew Comey Would Let Hillary Go Free When Announcing She Would Accept FBI’s Conclusion
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/wait-loretta-lynch-already-knew-comey-let-hillary-go-free-announcing-accept-fbis-decision/
I wish I could find my comments from way back before Comey made his announcement in July 2016.
I said something is up with Crooked Hillary……She must know something that we don’t know because her arrogance is overwhelming. Every time she got in front of a camera, she said “I’m not worried about this investigation because nothing will become of it. I did nothing wrong.”
It was almost as if she were daring James Comey to reneg on the deal he made with Loretta Lynch.
The ranking democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff,
uh House Intelligence Committee …it’s an oxymoron title lol lol
Adam Shiffty couldn’t get away with this with Judge Jeanine…they don’t call him Shiffty for nothing. The whole interview is so choreographic, catch the camera angle as she asks the question right in the beginning. sooooo choreographed it’s pathetic.
Boy o boy are the dims in for a rude November. I only hope they continue to pump up their “blue wave” expectations like they did for President Pantsuit.
Guess what, schiff head? We are not the ones who were arrogant enough to leave bread crumbs and get caught. That would be your “smart” pals.
“@Jack, MZ, ES, JB, EM, SH, MSM, etc.
Do you know that we know?
Do you know that we see all?
Do you know that we hear all?
FEAR the STORM.
NOBODY PLAYING THE GAME GETS A FREE PASS.
NOBODY.
Q”
Schiff is a REAL XENOPHOBE on these Russian bots conspiracy… Isn’t he related to full blown communists dating back to the Revolution in the Soviet Union?
