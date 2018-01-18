Rep Matt Gaetz on FISA Corruption Memo: “Very Foundations of Our Democracy” At Risk…

Posted on January 18, 2018 by

Washington, D.C. — Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) today released the following statement after reviewing information from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, including a memo held in the Congressional Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) that contained previously-undisclosed information involving the Federal Bureau of Intelligence (FBI) and Department of Justice (DOJ).

“The House must immediately make public the memo prepared by the Intelligence Committee regarding the FBI and the Department of Justice. The facts contained in this memo are jaw-dropping and demand full transparency. There is no higher priority than the release of this information to preserve our democracy,” Rep. Gaetz said. (more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, FBI, media bias, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Treason, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

502 Responses to Rep Matt Gaetz on FISA Corruption Memo: “Very Foundations of Our Democracy” At Risk…

Older Comments
    • ginaswo says:
      January 18, 2018 at 7:50 pm

      And awaaaay we go..

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      January 18, 2018 at 8:09 pm

      Howie we have even more reasons to dance! I talked 💩 about the House Freedom Caucus and don’t mind eating crow for it! What they did tonight for our country and our President was brilliant. Paul Ryan had to promise two votes. One on increasing the Military Budget but in my mind the most important was that the House will vote on the Bod Goodlatte “American First” Immigration Bill. This destroys the House Democrats and more importantly the RINOs and Senate Democrats. Our President supported them on both requests!

      From the article linked above:

      Up until around 6 p.m. Thursday the House also did not have the votes needed to pass the CR, but reluctant Republicans got on board after House GOP leaders negotiated a deal with Freedom Caucus leaders Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan for upcoming votes on defense spending and immigration. President Donald Trump was also involved in the dealmaking, Meadows said.

      Specifically, the Freedom Caucus secured a commitment for two votes.

      The first, on a defense funding bill, will occur within the next 10 legislative days, Meadows said. (The House has a congressional recess scheduled for next week.)

      That measure would include language to raise the $549 billion sequestration spending cap on defense funding for fiscal 2018 to the level Congress approved in the National Defense Authorization Act — a roughly $80 billion increase — and then appropriate that money, Meadows said.

      The second vote leaders committed to would be a conservative immigration bill and would occur before Feb. 16, the end date in the CR, Meadows said. He said he expects that vote would largely mirror a bill by House Judiciary Chairman Robert W. Goodlatte but with some changes related to visas for agricultural workers.

      The Goodlatte bill would fund Trump’s requested border wall, end the diversity visa lottery program and terminate extended family visas. It also provides a three-year renewable status for current recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects some 700,000 young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Joe says:
      January 18, 2018 at 8:25 pm

      I’m a Treeper, you’re a Treeper, wouldn’t you like to be a Treeper too. It’s happening, it’s really happening!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Swrichmond says:
      January 18, 2018 at 8:30 pm

      “We hope to get this released by the end of the month” = “Next two weeks are the most dangerous in recent world history”. How will the people be distracted?

      Like

      Reply
    • Shadrach says:
      January 18, 2018 at 7:53 pm

      It is. But it’s got Lisa Page as an FBI employee, and she was loaned over from the DoJ, from what SD has told us earlier. That’s why she was sent back to DoJ after the text messages came out. Doesn’t she work for McCabe now?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Shadrach says:
        January 18, 2018 at 7:57 pm

        Adding….I’m interested to see the Jeh Johnson link in this. I’m super-curious to learn more about Obama’s DHS’s involvement in “election integrity.” Do you remember the reports of DHS hacking? Jeh Johnson IMHO is a few brain cells short of a functioning spinal column, and an Obama appointee.

        Liked by 8 people

        Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      January 18, 2018 at 8:15 pm

      Big problem with this diagram…is that it makes it seem like Obama was innocent, and the “unverified claims” were simply given to him.

      It’s good work, laid out well, but some of the wording needs to be changed.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  3. USA First! says:
    January 18, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    Be patient Treepers. It’s ALL going to come out. The fact that these congressmen etc are saying as much as they are tells us that deepstate can’t keep the cat in the bag anymore. MOAB of MAGA incoming!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  4. hardworkingsob says:
    January 18, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    18 U.S. Code § 2384 – Seditious conspiracy
    If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  5. jahealy says:
    January 18, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    I’d really like someone with inside info (hello Dan Bongino) to just lay it out on Twitter or on his podcast. Or climb into the Treehouse and make a post. I resent depending on anyone in the swamp for the big reveal.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. codasouthtexas says:
    January 18, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    Mccain is involved too!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • webgirlpdx says:
      January 18, 2018 at 7:56 pm

      Sorry…..but I’m fully expecting someone to give old Songbird a premature and big dose of Morphine soon.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Paco Loco says:
      January 18, 2018 at 7:58 pm

      He’s on his death bed. I don’t expect that we’ll be seeing much more of that twisted bastard.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Mickey Wasp says:
      January 18, 2018 at 8:01 pm

      **Re-post from “The Clinton Dossier”… 1/16/2018

      At the time the only people known to have had a complete copy of the dossier are McCain, Kramer, and BuzzFeed reporter Ken Bensiner, who claimed to have received his copy from a “source” in late December of last year.

      Kramer, serves at the McCain Institute, has been identified as major player in the passing of the document. Also, word is that Kramer, is reportedly “avoiding service” of a subpoena to testify in a defamation lawsuit involving the Fusion GPS dossier published by BuzzFeed.

      Attorneys representing Russian tech representative Aleksej Gubarev, who was identified as an agent of his government in the dossier, are seeking his testimony in their defamation lawsuit against BuzzFeed, which published the dossier. Kramer’s testimony would likely shed enormous light upon how the online news outlet obtained the documents, as well as McCain’s role in its funding and creation.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • farmhand1927 says:
      January 18, 2018 at 8:16 pm

      Gonna be alot of begging ‘fore long.

      Like

      Reply
    • free2313 says:
      January 18, 2018 at 8:29 pm

      Once a coward always a coward.. Did he worry about Donald J. Trump’s safety when he conspired with the Clinton Klan to try and destroy his nascent presidency?

      Like

      Reply
  7. Angelone says:
    January 18, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    It’s a good day to remind everyone of that donate button here on the conservative treehouse site. Good way to show how thankful we are for all the work Treehouse does…just a thought

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. giveadamn says:
    January 18, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    i would think you have to arrest these people BEFORE the memo, et. al. goes completely public; don’t want anybody leaving the country. these teaser interviews serve to prepare the citizenry for what’s coming. america and her people are strong and, basically, righteous; we will support what has to be done to cleanse the government and return it “to the people”. may the punishment truly fit the crime–searing it into the nation’s consciousness for all time. politics will never be the same.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. Frank says:
    January 18, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    “It’s shocking”? So shock US. We’re big boys and girls, and it’s our damn country too. If Washingtonians think shifting guilty peoples’ jobs around, legal hoodooing and selecting ideologue judges is going to satisfy the population now, they need to think again.

    Punish these people, without vengeance, but to the fullest extent of the law. Any less and we might as well fold the flag for the last time. This (excuse me) bullshit has likely been going on for years, and if not totally extinguished right now, will pretty much wrap up our forefathers’ experiment in democracy. And for us, the great unwashed, well, you might want to say goodbye to your pretty white buildings. The United States did fine before they or our politicians were here. They’ll do just as fine without them now.

    “Tell all the other curs the law’s coming. You tell ’em that we’re coming. And President Trump’s coming with us, you hear? President Trump’s coming with us!”

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • farmhand1927 says:
      January 18, 2018 at 8:19 pm

      Very well said, Frank.

      Like

      Reply
    • TreeperInTraining says:
      January 18, 2018 at 8:25 pm

      I highly doubt I, nor many of you will be at all shocked.

      What we are seeing here is the bread and butter of the average conspiracy theorist and/or small government Libertarian. The Shadow Govt. The unelected “betters” who have been running out government for some time obviously tried to pull off a soft coup because they didn’t like the Proles presidential choice. I, and likely many of you have been laughed at, called names (loon comes to mind) and we have been resented by both parties for “wasting” our vote on the likes of Perot or Dr. Paul.

      Unless this document has something to do with the imminent arrival of aliens from Neptune, I won’t be shocked.

      Like

      Reply
  10. hardworkingsob says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    Dear Sean Hannity – stop informing your audience that you and maybe only a dozen other people knew about this crime. You insult the thousands of us Treepers. We are way ahead of you.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  11. Lopeover says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    On another site that I visit they are requesting prayers for safety of our President.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  12. ystathosgmailcom says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    Oh how they will fall when sunlight doth expose
    Their treasonous actions upon those
    Those of us who get up and work everyday
    Those of us who tax cut is a crumb they say
    Those of us angry at the corruption we detected
    Those of us praying for our leader to be protected

    Our voices are raised as one
    Justice for Those must be done
    And keep our Lion and his precious family safe
    For we are many of with guns, pitchforks and rakes

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. Buckeye Ken says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    #HSPCI is blocked. Tweets being deleted…suspicious.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Pam says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:05 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. big bad mike says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    BB and Drudge are not covering this – they only want to cover Harvey stories. This site, Gateway Pundit, Liberty Daily, and Citizens Free Press are the only sites you can get any info on this right now besides Lou Dobbs.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. Thurstan says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    Need Winnie the Pooh Trump and Pence, good day visual

    Like

    Reply
  17. Sylvia Avery says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    I wonder if this will turn out to be what Sundance laid out for us earlier? That is, the sort of “intelligence laundering” circle jerk where 702 info was made directly available in raw form to “contractors” who used it to write up a so called dossier that they could wash through Christopher Steele back to the FBI.

    Then we have our Macaulay Culkin “Home Alone” moment of holding the palms of our hands up to our cheeks with mouth open in a perfect”Oh!” And the FBI scampers off to the FISA court.

    My imagination is not vivid enough to visualize more than this coming out at this time in this four page Top Secret House Report. That alone would be quite shocking, don’t you think? But personally I’d love to see something tying all of this to the Obama WH like a can to a stray dog’s tail…

    Or maybe not. Maybe the media would just go “meh…how many Diet Cokes did PDJT drink today?”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • jahealy says:
      January 18, 2018 at 8:20 pm

      I think one of the problems will be that unless there are drugs and kinky sex involved, perhaps a video of Obama firing up a blunt while Cankles cackles in the background, anyone who hasn’t been following all this will not immediately understand the gravity of the situation. People these days have very limited vocabularies and incredibly short attention spans, so this information, when it is finally revealed, needs to be written at a 4th grade level, with pictures to illustrate the main points.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  18. merlintobie says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    this MUST be a hot story, google is hiding links to it (surprise, surprise)

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. phoenixRising says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    Like

    Reply
  20. giveadamn says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    i still want to know what the Fusion GPS bank records show–who paid and who played???????? judge ruled they had to turn them over. this should add to the explosiveness…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Pam says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Binkser1 says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    I hope that we have people watching the airports because I think full on panic is setting in right now for many swamp creatures. I pray that God has had enough of these evil, corrupt people mocking Him and is about to open the floodgate on these traitorous pukes.

    Like

    Reply
  23. Buckeye Ken says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    Tucker has not mentioned this story as of yet. Is media being silenced?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. freq says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    The BIG UGLY… Wreck IT!… WRECK IT HARD!…

    Like

    Reply
  25. codasouthtexas says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    CR to the senate!

    Like

    Reply
  26. deplorabledooku says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    I always assume that by the time even a morsel of information is made public, there’s much more not being said/held back, and even more actions having already been taken. Sort of how I’ve always believed that there’s a lot of technology in existence now that makes what we think is advanced (e.g., the latest iPhone) an abacus.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Blue Moon says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    They need to go to Maxine Waters and question her about that fabulous database that Obama has created-never seen anything like it.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. Nigella says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    So what are we supposed to think about the “charges” of Trump money laundering?

    Like

    Reply
  29. Pam says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. Piper says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    Gateway Pundit is pretty good at updating breaking stories, this one just popped up

    http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/sht-hit-fan-ex-secret-service-agent-warns-devastating-fisa-memo-set-expose-obama

    Say what you want to about Q but he said a false flag would be perpetrated soon to distract from major news, watching with me side eye…

    Like

    Reply
  31. Pam says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Mickey Wasp says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    Dan Bongino‏ @dbongino
    Take it to the bank, the FBI/FISA docs are devastating for the Dems. The whole image of a benevolent Barack Obama they’ve disingenuously tried to portray is about to be destroyed. The real Obama, the vengeful narcissist, is going to be exposed for all to see.

    Like

    Reply
  33. USA First! says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    Lawmakers from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) have called for the classified memo’s immediate release. According to Fox News contributor Sara Carter, the contents of the memo are so “explosive,” that it could end special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe once and for all.

    Tonight Rep. Gaetz added that Rod Rosenstein and Bruce Ohr, the demoted agent at the Department of Justice, will be immediately fired after the memo is released.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s