Rep Matt Gaetz on FISA Corruption Memo: “Very Foundations of Our Democracy” At Risk…

Washington, D.C. — Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) today released the following statement after reviewing information from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, including a memo held in the Congressional Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) that contained previously-undisclosed information involving the Federal Bureau of Intelligence (FBI) and Department of Justice (DOJ).
“The House must immediately make public the memo prepared by the Intelligence Committee regarding the FBI and the Department of Justice. The facts contained in this memo are jaw-dropping and demand full transparency. There is no higher priority than the release of this information to preserve our democracy,” Rep. Gaetz said. (more)
https://saraacarter.com/2018/01/18/a-bombshell-house-intelligence-report-exposing-extensive-fisa-abuse-could-lead-to-the-removal-of-senior-government-officials/
LikeLiked by 10 people
And awaaaay we go..
LikeLiked by 8 people
“Oh how sweet it is”!
LikeLiked by 6 people
To da moon, Alice…
LikeLiked by 3 people
You’re going to the moon Alice!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Howie we have even more reasons to dance! I talked 💩 about the House Freedom Caucus and don’t mind eating crow for it! What they did tonight for our country and our President was brilliant. Paul Ryan had to promise two votes. One on increasing the Military Budget but in my mind the most important was that the House will vote on the Bod Goodlatte “American First” Immigration Bill. This destroys the House Democrats and more importantly the RINOs and Senate Democrats. Our President supported them on both requests!
From the article linked above:
Up until around 6 p.m. Thursday the House also did not have the votes needed to pass the CR, but reluctant Republicans got on board after House GOP leaders negotiated a deal with Freedom Caucus leaders Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan for upcoming votes on defense spending and immigration. President Donald Trump was also involved in the dealmaking, Meadows said.
Specifically, the Freedom Caucus secured a commitment for two votes.
The first, on a defense funding bill, will occur within the next 10 legislative days, Meadows said. (The House has a congressional recess scheduled for next week.)
That measure would include language to raise the $549 billion sequestration spending cap on defense funding for fiscal 2018 to the level Congress approved in the National Defense Authorization Act — a roughly $80 billion increase — and then appropriate that money, Meadows said.
The second vote leaders committed to would be a conservative immigration bill and would occur before Feb. 16, the end date in the CR, Meadows said. He said he expects that vote would largely mirror a bill by House Judiciary Chairman Robert W. Goodlatte but with some changes related to visas for agricultural workers.
The Goodlatte bill would fund Trump’s requested border wall, end the diversity visa lottery program and terminate extended family visas. It also provides a three-year renewable status for current recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects some 700,000 young undocumented immigrants from deportation.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The Goodlatte bill is not perfect but it is definitely the most America First bill.
LikeLike
I’m a Treeper, you’re a Treeper, wouldn’t you like to be a Treeper too. It’s happening, it’s really happening!
LikeLiked by 4 people
“We hope to get this released by the end of the month” = “Next two weeks are the most dangerous in recent world history”. How will the people be distracted?
LikeLike
This is excellent…
https://www.theepochtimes.com/fusion-gps-and-the-insurance-policy-to-prevent-trump-from-becoming-president_2417742.html
LikeLiked by 8 people
It is. But it’s got Lisa Page as an FBI employee, and she was loaned over from the DoJ, from what SD has told us earlier. That’s why she was sent back to DoJ after the text messages came out. Doesn’t she work for McCabe now?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Adding….I’m interested to see the Jeh Johnson link in this. I’m super-curious to learn more about Obama’s DHS’s involvement in “election integrity.” Do you remember the reports of DHS hacking? Jeh Johnson IMHO is a few brain cells short of a functioning spinal column, and an Obama appointee.
LikeLiked by 8 people
That broad, Yates needs to be on the list, bigly.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I had the impression that quite a few Obama appointees were a few brain cells short of an intact neural system. 🙂
LikeLike
Big problem with this diagram…is that it makes it seem like Obama was innocent, and the “unverified claims” were simply given to him.
It’s good work, laid out well, but some of the wording needs to be changed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Be patient Treepers. It’s ALL going to come out. The fact that these congressmen etc are saying as much as they are tells us that deepstate can’t keep the cat in the bag anymore. MOAB of MAGA incoming!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Tonight Rep. Gaetz added that Rod Rosenstein and Bruce Ohr, the demoted agent at the Department of Justice, will be immediately fired after the memo is released.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Oh dear! Whatever will we do without Rod Rosenstein and Bruce Ohr????
I’m hoping for so much more than firing. Do you think flogging in the public square can make a comeback??
Thanks for the post, I haven’t started to watch Lou yet but look forward to it!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Get out your hammer, Sylvia.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I may have to start doing some weight training to ensure effective swing strength!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rely on adrenaline!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And always caffeine!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I want them indicted, pensions taken. Take their coats and their boots.
LikeLiked by 4 people
No Bail! Watch the airports. House Select Committee with Special prosecutor. Get the criminals at DOJ OUT!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Put surveillance teams on Hillary and Obama.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope McCabe is IMMEDIATELY Fired also. Stop that fat pension right in its tracks!
LikeLiked by 4 people
That was one of my 1st thoughts as well! A criminal conviction can disqualify a government employee from receiving pension benefits and rightfully so.
LikeLike
And bruce’s appearance before intel committee was postponed this week. Hmmmm
LikeLike
18 U.S. Code § 2384 – Seditious conspiracy
If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Screw fines and Imprisonment I want to see executions. Make the executions public so that no one will forget the traitors and what they did
LikeLiked by 5 people
Twenty convicted traitors.
Twenty weeks in an NFL season.
One execution by firing squad per week.
(Unannounced game location chosen at random)
The NFL will not only make a comeback but will even set standing room only-attendance records.
LikeLike
Unfortunately, it is not force. It is mendacity, deceit, sub rosa connivance that is at play here.
LikeLike
I’d really like someone with inside info (hello Dan Bongino) to just lay it out on Twitter or on his podcast. Or climb into the Treehouse and make a post. I resent depending on anyone in the swamp for the big reveal.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mccain is involved too!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Sorry…..but I’m fully expecting someone to give old Songbird a premature and big dose of Morphine soon.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He’s on his death bed. I don’t expect that we’ll be seeing much more of that twisted bastard.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes…if Meg starts missin’ time on The View, that’ll be the clue.
LikeLike
I don’t know if that’s true. I’m sorry, but it sounds like a real convenient reason to keep McCain out of Washington D.C. and out of the public view.
LikeLiked by 1 person
**Re-post from “The Clinton Dossier”… 1/16/2018
At the time the only people known to have had a complete copy of the dossier are McCain, Kramer, and BuzzFeed reporter Ken Bensiner, who claimed to have received his copy from a “source” in late December of last year.
Kramer, serves at the McCain Institute, has been identified as major player in the passing of the document. Also, word is that Kramer, is reportedly “avoiding service” of a subpoena to testify in a defamation lawsuit involving the Fusion GPS dossier published by BuzzFeed.
Attorneys representing Russian tech representative Aleksej Gubarev, who was identified as an agent of his government in the dossier, are seeking his testimony in their defamation lawsuit against BuzzFeed, which published the dossier. Kramer’s testimony would likely shed enormous light upon how the online news outlet obtained the documents, as well as McCain’s role in its funding and creation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gonna be alot of begging ‘fore long.
LikeLike
Once a coward always a coward.. Did he worry about Donald J. Trump’s safety when he conspired with the Clinton Klan to try and destroy his nascent presidency?
LikeLike
It’s a good day to remind everyone of that donate button here on the conservative treehouse site. Good way to show how thankful we are for all the work Treehouse does…just a thought
LikeLiked by 7 people
i would think you have to arrest these people BEFORE the memo, et. al. goes completely public; don’t want anybody leaving the country. these teaser interviews serve to prepare the citizenry for what’s coming. america and her people are strong and, basically, righteous; we will support what has to be done to cleanse the government and return it “to the people”. may the punishment truly fit the crime–searing it into the nation’s consciousness for all time. politics will never be the same.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“It’s shocking”? So shock US. We’re big boys and girls, and it’s our damn country too. If Washingtonians think shifting guilty peoples’ jobs around, legal hoodooing and selecting ideologue judges is going to satisfy the population now, they need to think again.
Punish these people, without vengeance, but to the fullest extent of the law. Any less and we might as well fold the flag for the last time. This (excuse me) bullshit has likely been going on for years, and if not totally extinguished right now, will pretty much wrap up our forefathers’ experiment in democracy. And for us, the great unwashed, well, you might want to say goodbye to your pretty white buildings. The United States did fine before they or our politicians were here. They’ll do just as fine without them now.
“Tell all the other curs the law’s coming. You tell ’em that we’re coming. And President Trump’s coming with us, you hear? President Trump’s coming with us!”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Very well said, Frank.
LikeLike
I highly doubt I, nor many of you will be at all shocked.
What we are seeing here is the bread and butter of the average conspiracy theorist and/or small government Libertarian. The Shadow Govt. The unelected “betters” who have been running out government for some time obviously tried to pull off a soft coup because they didn’t like the Proles presidential choice. I, and likely many of you have been laughed at, called names (loon comes to mind) and we have been resented by both parties for “wasting” our vote on the likes of Perot or Dr. Paul.
Unless this document has something to do with the imminent arrival of aliens from Neptune, I won’t be shocked.
LikeLike
Dear Sean Hannity – stop informing your audience that you and maybe only a dozen other people knew about this crime. You insult the thousands of us Treepers. We are way ahead of you.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hannity is just a carnival barker now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
On another site that I visit they are requesting prayers for safety of our President.
LikeLiked by 8 people
There have been several request and prayers here on CTH also
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes. Now is a great time. While this is exciting…..there are trillions at stake.
LikeLike
I pray for our POTUS every night before bed and every morning when I wake up. I’d encourage everyone else to do likewise.
LikeLike
Oh how they will fall when sunlight doth expose
Their treasonous actions upon those
Those of us who get up and work everyday
Those of us who tax cut is a crumb they say
Those of us angry at the corruption we detected
Those of us praying for our leader to be protected
Our voices are raised as one
Justice for Those must be done
And keep our Lion and his precious family safe
For we are many of with guns, pitchforks and rakes
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen!
LikeLike
Amen. Onward Christian soldiers….
LikeLike
#HSPCI is blocked. Tweets being deleted…suspicious.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
BB and Drudge are not covering this – they only want to cover Harvey stories. This site, Gateway Pundit, Liberty Daily, and Citizens Free Press are the only sites you can get any info on this right now besides Lou Dobbs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Drudge only appears to update once each morning. Breitbart is a little better, but doesn’t really do breaking news.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lead story on BB now
LikeLike
But, Lou Dobbs didn’t come out swinging as I expected.
Hannity will hit it with both barrels on his show tonight. This has to be front page news and anybody and everybody helping in that effort are essential. We need truth and justice.
LikeLike
Need Winnie the Pooh Trump and Pence, good day visual
LikeLike
I wonder if this will turn out to be what Sundance laid out for us earlier? That is, the sort of “intelligence laundering” circle jerk where 702 info was made directly available in raw form to “contractors” who used it to write up a so called dossier that they could wash through Christopher Steele back to the FBI.
Then we have our Macaulay Culkin “Home Alone” moment of holding the palms of our hands up to our cheeks with mouth open in a perfect”Oh!” And the FBI scampers off to the FISA court.
My imagination is not vivid enough to visualize more than this coming out at this time in this four page Top Secret House Report. That alone would be quite shocking, don’t you think? But personally I’d love to see something tying all of this to the Obama WH like a can to a stray dog’s tail…
Or maybe not. Maybe the media would just go “meh…how many Diet Cokes did PDJT drink today?”
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think one of the problems will be that unless there are drugs and kinky sex involved, perhaps a video of Obama firing up a blunt while Cankles cackles in the background, anyone who hasn’t been following all this will not immediately understand the gravity of the situation. People these days have very limited vocabularies and incredibly short attention spans, so this information, when it is finally revealed, needs to be written at a 4th grade level, with pictures to illustrate the main points.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sadly, I agree.
LikeLiked by 1 person
this MUST be a hot story, google is hiding links to it (surprise, surprise)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not trending on Twitter, either. However, Trump asking Stormy to spank him with a Forbes magazine? Trending!
LikeLike
Seriously?
LikeLike
Yep.
LikeLike
I thought she said this was untrue?
LikeLike
Doesn’t matter, right? Lies, lies and more lies.
LikeLike
And how convenient the Stormy story was released today…
LikeLike
Also not on CNN or NBC’s web sites
LikeLike
LikeLike
someone needs to aks the great Patriot and Speaker of the House; Where’s the damn budget?
LikeLike
i still want to know what the Fusion GPS bank records show–who paid and who played???????? judge ruled they had to turn them over. this should add to the explosiveness…
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Visited site twice within ten minutes…current tweets were wiped on second visit.
LikeLike
I hope that we have people watching the airports because I think full on panic is setting in right now for many swamp creatures. I pray that God has had enough of these evil, corrupt people mocking Him and is about to open the floodgate on these traitorous pukes.
LikeLike
Tucker has not mentioned this story as of yet. Is media being silenced?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The BIG UGLY… Wreck IT!… WRECK IT HARD!…
LikeLike
MAGA!!!…
LikeLiked by 1 person
CR to the senate!
LikeLike
I think things will bust wide open after the Senate passes the CR
LikeLike
I always assume that by the time even a morsel of information is made public, there’s much more not being said/held back, and even more actions having already been taken. Sort of how I’ve always believed that there’s a lot of technology in existence now that makes what we think is advanced (e.g., the latest iPhone) an abacus.
LikeLike
They need to go to Maxine Waters and question her about that fabulous database that Obama has created-never seen anything like it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hear hear
LikeLike
So what are we supposed to think about the “charges” of Trump money laundering?
LikeLike
fiction… like everything else in the dossier
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do you think Mueller is going after this?
LikeLike
Fox has talked of little else – doom and gloom for POTUS according to the Judge.
LikeLike
We think and know that it’s horse sh*t!
LikeLike
I would have to believe so. Why would a successful business man do that?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gateway Pundit is pretty good at updating breaking stories, this one just popped up
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/sht-hit-fan-ex-secret-service-agent-warns-devastating-fisa-memo-set-expose-obama
Say what you want to about Q but he said a false flag would be perpetrated soon to distract from major news, watching with me side eye…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, Hope Hicks, Steve Bannon & Corey Lewandowski have all been called and all of their interviews have been postponed?
LikeLike
Dan Bongino @dbongino
Take it to the bank, the FBI/FISA docs are devastating for the Dems. The whole image of a benevolent Barack Obama they’ve disingenuously tried to portray is about to be destroyed. The real Obama, the vengeful narcissist, is going to be exposed for all to see.
LikeLike
Lawmakers from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) have called for the classified memo’s immediate release. According to Fox News contributor Sara Carter, the contents of the memo are so “explosive,” that it could end special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe once and for all.
Tonight Rep. Gaetz added that Rod Rosenstein and Bruce Ohr, the demoted agent at the Department of Justice, will be immediately fired after the memo is released.
LikeLike