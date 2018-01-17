Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – Wednesday January 17th (Video)…

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Wednesday January 17th. Secretary Sanders is joined by a DOJ official to help show the connection between immigration policy and the evolving threat from terrorism.

Department of Justice, Asst. Attorney General Ed O’Callahan (part of the National Security Division), delivered remarks on the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security Release Data Release on Terrorism-Related Activity –SEE HERE-

.

U.S. Dept of Justice – Today, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a report, revealing that three out of every four, or 402, individuals convicted of international terrorism-related charges in U.S. federal courts between September 11, 2001, and December 31, 2016 were foreign-born.

Over the same period, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement removed approximately 1,716 aliens with national security concerns. Further, in 2017 alone DHS had 2,554 encounters with individuals on the terrorist watch list (also known as the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database) traveling to the United States. (continue reading)

Advertisements