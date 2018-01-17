Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – Wednesday January 17th (Video)…

Posted on January 17, 2018 by

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Wednesday January 17th.  Secretary Sanders is joined by a DOJ official to help show the connection between immigration policy and the evolving threat from terrorism.

Department of Justice, Asst. Attorney General Ed O’Callahan (part of the National Security Division), delivered remarks on the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security Release Data Release on Terrorism-Related Activity –SEE HERE-

.

U.S. Dept of Justice – Today, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a report, revealing that three out of every four, or 402, individuals convicted of international terrorism-related charges in U.S. federal courts between September 11, 2001, and December 31, 2016 were foreign-born.

Over the same period, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement removed approximately 1,716 aliens with national security concerns. Further, in 2017 alone DHS had 2,554 encounters with individuals on the terrorist watch list (also known as the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database) traveling to the United States.  (continue reading)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, media bias, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

31 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – Wednesday January 17th (Video)…

  1. conservalicious says:
    January 17, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    Can you believe the reporters are questioning the Dr’s report on Trumps Physical? They are truly deranged and this is proof that are not stable.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  2. HBD says:
    January 17, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    Missed this one. Will catch it later. I’m sure the brainiacs in the press will make it worthwhile.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Bull Durham says:
    January 17, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    How about the bozo numbnuts questioning the Prosecutor about terrorists from overseas not being a threat to the US. Why are we worried about them if they aren’t here?

    You have to practice and study to be that stupid. Then they give you WH credentials!

    I’d move the press briefings out where the garbage containers are kept. Put a tent over their heads and tell them to dive in. That’s the daily scrum.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • littleflower481 says:
      January 17, 2018 at 5:50 pm

      I know, I couldn’t believe the stupidity of that question. He appeared to be implying that it was wrong to not allow someone into our country just because they planned a terror attack somewhere else…wow…who is that idiot? Anyone know.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. fleporeblog says:
    January 17, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    The Democrats are truly the gift that keeps on giving! These MORONS are willing to shutdown our government for illegals especially after the moronic bill they tried to get our President to agree with.

    This will be the biggest mistake in 2018. In my mind it will be far worse than not having a single Democrat vote in favor of the Tax Reform Bill.

    One of the biggest reasons our President won last year was because of his stance on immigration.

    70% of Americans want our country taken care of before anything is done with DACA. This will also allow our President to say that Democrats care more about illegals than they do about Blacks and Legal Hispanics.

    Our President will also share with Americans that the issue with CR’s is the fact you can’t move the defense allotment to where it is needed the most. With the issue with North Korea 🇰🇵, Iran 🇮🇷, Syria 🇸🇾, Afghanistan 🇦🇫 etc. still front and center, Americans will want someone to pay for this treachery. It will be the Democrats.

    I am praying that they follow through with their threat! I am also going to pray that Ryan has the House vote on Rep. Goodlette Bill next week. Leave the Senate out to dry! Especially the RINOs that love illegals more than Americans.

    How will this go over with Americans! Thank you Jeff Bezos!

    Even this Moron from WV understands the stupidity of his party!

    Don’t believe a single BS poll they will push about the WALL and DACA! These folks know polling inside and out! They predicted Michigan & Pennsylvania a day before the election.

    The WALL works and here is proof in our country!

    Even this POS realizes the death 💀 of his party if they close the government for DACA!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • illinoiswarrior says:
      January 17, 2018 at 5:03 pm

      What I find most shocking is how little they’ve actually learned over the last year. Seriously, I’ve never seen a group of people so out of touch in my life. Despite a few scattered voices of realization, the party apparatus continues to plunge head first into the elitist progressive abyss. “We need DACA or else!”… Yeah, ’cause that’s going to win over the working middle-class voters in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Michigan!

      A truly bewildering thing to witness. #MoreWinning 😀

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Ditch Mitch says:
      January 17, 2018 at 5:05 pm

      Fle, as usual great analysis and commentary.

      I watched over an hour of DHS Sec. Nielsen getting questioned (grilled and verbally assaulted) yesterday. Nielsen used facts to support the effectiveness of the wall. Nobody could refute the facts.

      Turban and Lady Graham have no interest in getting immigration properly done. Turban and Lady Graham went to PDJT with a bad bill so no wonder why PDJT blew up. They think with MSM support they can blame DJT for any “government shutdown”.

      Highly principled Lady Graham said he wont vote for a CR because he wants a budget bill.

      Can you say McCained?

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        January 17, 2018 at 5:36 pm

        Red they are truly the party that will go extinct! Sarah said it best to one of the prostitutes today that you need 60 VOTES in the Senate and we only have 51. That is pretty simple math on why a shutdown will fall squarely on the side of the Democrats.

        The Democrats can scream like hell that the budget didn’t address DACA. So for that reason they voted NO. Our President will destroy them like it is nobodies business every single minute the government is shutdown.

        I think in the end the Democrats will cave. They realized the disaster that not voting for the Tax Reform Bill has become for them. Shutting the government because of DACA will truly be it.

        I hope and pray they do but I don’t see it happening.

        Like

        Reply
    • Kay Elle says:
      January 17, 2018 at 5:49 pm

      Wallace looks like he’s been sucking on a lemon. (No, I DON’T mean Don Lemon – so why did that leap into my mind?)

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  5. Johnny Bravo says:
    January 17, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    Wot no sh*tholes today? 😂

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • redtreesquirrel says:
      January 17, 2018 at 4:43 pm

      No Dimocrat will even remember talking about that in another day or two.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Johnny Bravo says:
        January 17, 2018 at 5:17 pm

        Boy, do yo think these media puppets ever punch back on their editors in chief Something like,

        “I’m not gonna ask that stupid question again, if you think it’s so great you go to the briefing and make yourself look like a baboons a## on national TV, I quit!”

        Like

        Reply
  6. Kerry Gimbel says:
    January 17, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    The problem is, they are baboons!

    Like

    Reply
    • DD More says:
      January 17, 2018 at 6:36 pm

      October 1, 2011, to September 30, 2017, a total of 355,345 non-U.S. citizen offenders arrested after previously of an aggravated felony, or two or more felony offenses. During that same period, a total of 372,098 non-U.S. citizen offenders were removed from the United States

      355,345 – 372,098 = – Looks like someone has been working on that BackLog. Wonder what the numbers were for 2017 alone?

      Like

      Reply
  7. maggiemoowho says:
    January 17, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    Sanjay Gupta is a quack, who is he to second guess President Trumps doctor. I hope Trump sues Gupta.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. littleflower481 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    I listened to this earlier, but I had to go back and listen to the part where Sarah calls Flake a mouthpiece of the repressive Cuban regime….love it!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. CBDenver says:
    January 17, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    God bless Sarah Sanders

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. TwoLaine says:
    January 17, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    Missed it but heard McTurtle sayig they didn’t know what the President wanted on a deal. I tho’t what? Where have you been? In your shell again? Hard of hearing? Dementia?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s