Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – Wednesday January 17th (Video)…

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Wednesday January 17th. Secretary Sanders is joined by a DOJ official to help show the connection between immigration policy and the evolving threat from terrorism.
Department of Justice, Asst. Attorney General Ed O’Callahan (part of the National Security Division), delivered remarks on the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security Release Data Release on Terrorism-Related Activity –SEE HERE-
.
U.S. Dept of Justice – Today, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a report, revealing that three out of every four, or 402, individuals convicted of international terrorism-related charges in U.S. federal courts between September 11, 2001, and December 31, 2016 were foreign-born.
Over the same period, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement removed approximately 1,716 aliens with national security concerns. Further, in 2017 alone DHS had 2,554 encounters with individuals on the terrorist watch list (also known as the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database) traveling to the United States. (continue reading)
Can you believe the reporters are questioning the Dr’s report on Trumps Physical? They are truly deranged and this is proof that are not stable.
Not even close to being geniuses, either! 2 digit IQs across the board!
Missed this one. Will catch it later. I’m sure the brainiacs in the press will make it worthwhile.
You didn’t miss much HBD.
The president wants security and a strong military, and the dems and RINOs want more illegal aliens, amnesty for all, and a weakened military.
The dems only care about illegals, and forcing Americans to pay for them against our will.
Good Cliff Notes version.
How about the bozo numbnuts questioning the Prosecutor about terrorists from overseas not being a threat to the US. Why are we worried about them if they aren’t here?
You have to practice and study to be that stupid. Then they give you WH credentials!
I’d move the press briefings out where the garbage containers are kept. Put a tent over their heads and tell them to dive in. That’s the daily scrum.
I know, I couldn’t believe the stupidity of that question. He appeared to be implying that it was wrong to not allow someone into our country just because they planned a terror attack somewhere else…wow…who is that idiot? Anyone know.
The Democrats are truly the gift that keeps on giving! These MORONS are willing to shutdown our government for illegals especially after the moronic bill they tried to get our President to agree with.
This will be the biggest mistake in 2018. In my mind it will be far worse than not having a single Democrat vote in favor of the Tax Reform Bill.
One of the biggest reasons our President won last year was because of his stance on immigration.
70% of Americans want our country taken care of before anything is done with DACA. This will also allow our President to say that Democrats care more about illegals than they do about Blacks and Legal Hispanics.
Our President will also share with Americans that the issue with CR’s is the fact you can’t move the defense allotment to where it is needed the most. With the issue with North Korea 🇰🇵, Iran 🇮🇷, Syria 🇸🇾, Afghanistan 🇦🇫 etc. still front and center, Americans will want someone to pay for this treachery. It will be the Democrats.
I am praying that they follow through with their threat! I am also going to pray that Ryan has the House vote on Rep. Goodlette Bill next week. Leave the Senate out to dry! Especially the RINOs that love illegals more than Americans.
How will this go over with Americans! Thank you Jeff Bezos!
Even this Moron from WV understands the stupidity of his party!
Don’t believe a single BS poll they will push about the WALL and DACA! These folks know polling inside and out! They predicted Michigan & Pennsylvania a day before the election.
The WALL works and here is proof in our country!
Even this POS realizes the death 💀 of his party if they close the government for DACA!
What I find most shocking is how little they’ve actually learned over the last year. Seriously, I’ve never seen a group of people so out of touch in my life. Despite a few scattered voices of realization, the party apparatus continues to plunge head first into the elitist progressive abyss. “We need DACA or else!”… Yeah, ’cause that’s going to win over the working middle-class voters in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Michigan!
A truly bewildering thing to witness. #MoreWinning 😀
I thought what has happened with the Tax Reform Bill and how it will be thrown in their faces all this year leading up to Election Day in November would have done the trick. However, they are the Gift That keeps On Giving because they are about to commit political suicide.
Same here, it was the perfect opportunity to reach out to the people they left behind, but instead they sat on their hands ridiculing the biggest tax cuts in American history. That and Nancy Pelosi’s “breadcrumbs” comment really helped kick the chair out from under their feet. 😛
Did you see the CEO who typed TRUMP Tax cuts into the memo of his employees bonus checks?
I did, it was perfect! Gotta love the bold, truthful messaging! #MoreWinning 😀
Such great advertising all around!
The new DNC slogan: “we will never make you tired of winning”.
Fle, as usual great analysis and commentary.
I watched over an hour of DHS Sec. Nielsen getting questioned (grilled and verbally assaulted) yesterday. Nielsen used facts to support the effectiveness of the wall. Nobody could refute the facts.
Turban and Lady Graham have no interest in getting immigration properly done. Turban and Lady Graham went to PDJT with a bad bill so no wonder why PDJT blew up. They think with MSM support they can blame DJT for any “government shutdown”.
Highly principled Lady Graham said he wont vote for a CR because he wants a budget bill.
Can you say McCained?
Red they are truly the party that will go extinct! Sarah said it best to one of the prostitutes today that you need 60 VOTES in the Senate and we only have 51. That is pretty simple math on why a shutdown will fall squarely on the side of the Democrats.
The Democrats can scream like hell that the budget didn’t address DACA. So for that reason they voted NO. Our President will destroy them like it is nobodies business every single minute the government is shutdown.
I think in the end the Democrats will cave. They realized the disaster that not voting for the Tax Reform Bill has become for them. Shutting the government because of DACA will truly be it.
I hope and pray they do but I don’t see it happening.
Looking forward to the SOTU…
Wallace looks like he’s been sucking on a lemon. (No, I DON’T mean Don Lemon – so why did that leap into my mind?)
Wot no sh*tholes today? 😂
No Dimocrat will even remember talking about that in another day or two.
Boy, do yo think these media puppets ever punch back on their editors in chief Something like,
“I’m not gonna ask that stupid question again, if you think it’s so great you go to the briefing and make yourself look like a baboons a## on national TV, I quit!”
The problem is, they are baboons!
October 1, 2011, to September 30, 2017, a total of 355,345 non-U.S. citizen offenders arrested after previously of an aggravated felony, or two or more felony offenses. During that same period, a total of 372,098 non-U.S. citizen offenders were removed from the United States
355,345 – 372,098 = – Looks like someone has been working on that BackLog. Wonder what the numbers were for 2017 alone?
Sanjay Gupta is a quack, who is he to second guess President Trumps doctor. I hope Trump sues Gupta.
Dr. Jackson should offer to debate him on CNN.
No, Dr Jackson should not lower himself to that level; it would only give credibility to Gupta.
I listened to this earlier, but I had to go back and listen to the part where Sarah calls Flake a mouthpiece of the repressive Cuban regime….love it!
I was waiting for Flakey to start with the Dem talking points about the wonders of Cuban Health care next…
God bless Sarah Sanders
Missed it but heard McTurtle sayig they didn’t know what the President wanted on a deal. I tho’t what? Where have you been? In your shell again? Hard of hearing? Dementia?
