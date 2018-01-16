U.S. Intelligence Apparatus Fears Losing FISA-702 Surveillance Authority, DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr Testimony Postponed…

Dear Mr. Nunes, we get it.. we really do get it. We understand why; but don’t listen to those voices. Please stop underestimating the intellectual capacity of the average American to understand how the FISA-702 intelligence surveillance system was corrupted, and yet remain cognizant that much of the system is vital and necessary.

Guns don’t kill people; people kill people. Intelligence doesn’t weaponize itself; people weaponize intelligence.

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) has delayed the testimony of DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr, likely reflecting a desperate need to keep the unlawful use of FISA-702 surveillance in 2015/2016 under wraps until FISA can be reauthorized.

The Senate FISA-702 re-authorization went through a wave flux and concern today after it appeared to fall short of the necessary votes in the Senate. FISA-702 supporters barely made it through the cloture vote.

S139 Need 60 Ayes to pass the cloture vote and end debate. #FISA #FISA702 pic.twitter.com/pfCiQzWtHm — TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) January 16, 2018

Vote still open to halt debate on FISA reauthorization. They need 60 votes. But they are at 58 yeas. Vote being held open. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 16, 2018

S139 #FISA Amendments Reauthorization Act cloture vote stalled at 58-38 and being held open. pic.twitter.com/dAEEt8FUdy — TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) January 16, 2018

GOP LA Sen Kennedy has not voted to end debate on FISA bill. Caucusing with Cornyn/Burr. Now mtg w/the privacy caucus on the flr — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 16, 2018

Dem DE Sen Coons was a no on ending debate on FISA. He’s now talking to Intel Chair Burr & top Dem on Intel Cmte Warner. FISA supporters are still short — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 16, 2018

Senate votes to end debate on FISA Section 702 renewal. Final passage later this week. Vote was 60-38. They needed 60 yeas. A lot of consternation as the vote was open an hour and 21 minutes. Kennedy finally voted yes. He was 59. Then McCaskill. She was 60. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 17, 2018

S.139 – FISA Amendments Reauthorization Act of 2017 Passes 60-38

Cloture vote passes ending debate and setting up final vote for late tomorrow night or Thursday. #FISA #FISA702 pic.twitter.com/tscBxoLJqs — TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) January 17, 2018

Senate procesural vote on FISA limits debate. Final passage either late tomorrow or Thursday. The measure CANNOT be filibustered now…but senators who oppose the plan can make really long speeches instead. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 17, 2018

The the hot-button issue is FISA-702 surveillance on Americans. The FBI and DOJ have used FISA-702 to conduct surveillance on political opposition. This is not a question of if they did it, the FISA court has provided evidence that IT DID HAPPEN:

(FULL BACK-STORY)

In the larger context any congressional testimony from the participants in the use of FISA-702 to spy on political opposition is now a threat to the ability of congress to pass legislation authorizing it to continue.

After discovering the unlawful use of FISA surveillance, President Trump and NSA Director Mike Rogers stopped allowing the intelligence community to use FISA-702(17) “About Queries”. However, FISA-702(16) “To and From” queries are still authorized.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes has proposed a series of legislative and oversight changes in an attempt to structure the FISA-702 surveillance system so that it cannot again be weaponized for political use.

However, everyone who has studied and researched the events of 2016 understands that if the larger American electorate were to see the scale and scope of the scandal, it is highly doubtful the intelligence agencies would be permitted to continue FISA-702 use.

Chairman Nunes is trying to avoid having DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr testify until FISA-702 surveillance has been re-authorized. It is highly likely Ohr was one of the DOJ participants at the center of the weaponization of intelligence.

