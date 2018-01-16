U.S. Intelligence Apparatus Fears Losing FISA-702 Surveillance Authority, DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr Testimony Postponed…

Dear Mr. Nunes, we get it.. we really do get it. We understand why; but don’t listen to those voices. Please stop underestimating the intellectual capacity of the average American to understand how the FISA-702 intelligence surveillance system was corrupted, and yet remain cognizant that much of the system is vital and necessary.
Guns don’t kill people; people kill people. Intelligence doesn’t weaponize itself; people weaponize intelligence.
The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) has delayed the testimony of DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr, likely reflecting a desperate need to keep the unlawful use of FISA-702 surveillance in 2015/2016 under wraps until FISA can be reauthorized.
The Senate FISA-702 re-authorization went through a wave flux and concern today after it appeared to fall short of the necessary votes in the Senate. FISA-702 supporters barely made it through the cloture vote.
The the hot-button issue is FISA-702 surveillance on Americans. The FBI and DOJ have used FISA-702 to conduct surveillance on political opposition. This is not a question of if they did it, the FISA court has provided evidence that IT DID HAPPEN:
In the larger context any congressional testimony from the participants in the use of FISA-702 to spy on political opposition is now a threat to the ability of congress to pass legislation authorizing it to continue.
After discovering the unlawful use of FISA surveillance, President Trump and NSA Director Mike Rogers stopped allowing the intelligence community to use FISA-702(17) “About Queries”. However, FISA-702(16) “To and From” queries are still authorized.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes has proposed a series of legislative and oversight changes in an attempt to structure the FISA-702 surveillance system so that it cannot again be weaponized for political use.
However, everyone who has studied and researched the events of 2016 understands that if the larger American electorate were to see the scale and scope of the scandal, it is highly doubtful the intelligence agencies would be permitted to continue FISA-702 use.
Chairman Nunes is trying to avoid having DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr testify until FISA-702 surveillance has been re-authorized. It is highly likely Ohr was one of the DOJ participants at the center of the weaponization of intelligence.
Dig Frank Church up and have him DESTROY the intelligence agencies since the republicans won’t do it. Then move on to google and facebook and twitter. Reagan was for freedom but I haven’t heard a peep out of anyone since then.
The entire NSA intel collection apparatus is a warrantless unreasonable search of our persons, houses, papers and effects.
Not anymore as President Trump just reinstated EO12333 and APPLIED it to ALL agencies not just the military so now it is prohibited to spy on Americans period. Brilliant master stroke.
Temporary sauce. But it beats a poke in the eye with a sharp stick. For now.
Sens. Church, Fulbright, and Kennedy, what a triad, eh?
The next time the democrats get in they are going to vote for the GOP to be hung by the neck until dead and it will be approved by a bipartisan vote.
Of course, most Republicans must maintain decorum above all else.
dream– guess Nunnes is in the same camp with Gowdy, Issa and the rest of the rinos s.
I wouldn’t go that far. Not yet.
Pretty damned close.
I’m there. He’s a pit bull for Trump in give him that. But still another deep state in sheep’s clothes.
They wouldn’t know what decorum was if it slapped them in the face like a wet buzzard. And you can throw in ethics, integrity and honesty too.
Last time I looked the date read January 16. Wasn’t something supposed to happen on January 15? It’s so long ago now I forget exactly what. But I do remember the promise of SOMETHING happening on January 15.
Sundance, can you throw any light on the delay? Promises were made. If we can’t depend on little promises can we really depend on BIG promises? Is this all a big buildup towards a big squib?
Release of the 1.2 million DOJ documents from the IG. It did happen (early) but not to the public.
IIRC the dates were the 4th the 8th and the 18th.
It happened Jan. 12th instead. OIG through the DOJ started dropping documents to Congress. 1st load of the 1.2 million.
I fear this has a much deeper problem. Our government has consistently lied to us for years about the extent of collection on all Americans. In order to reveal the Obama era abuses they must reveal the extent of collection on all of us.
They’re collecting and storing everything every purchase you make every prescription you take….and they’ve made is searchable. Who wants to bet Obama’s countering right wing extremism initiatives were used to spy okn Americans under the guise of national security?!
We don’t need the damn law ;!! Name who they have caught?????? Zero!!!
Worse, those which commit terrorism are all “known” or “suspected” or were “being watched.” It happens anyway doesn’t it?
There are no white hats. There is only Trump athwart a swamp of compromised souls.
It certainly appears that way sometimes. Bravery among men is all but lost. It takes bravery to take on the Deep State. Even if it means putting your job on the line, it takes real “knight in shining armor” bravery. It’s the kind of bravery that Admiral Rogers displayed when he went to Trump Towers to warn President Elect Trump just what the Deep State was doing. So I believe there are a few White Hats among a full swamp of Black Hats. I also believe they have God’s army on their side.
It’s not just a job … in this environment, it’s their lives.
1000% correct. They are ALL rotten.
I had high hopes for Nunes but just demoted him to the Black Hat list which now includes every one of them except PDJT
Wut? Have I not realized this or is this new info?
Also from the article,Simpson got caught lying:
But according to numerous sources the decision to release Simpson’s interview backfired.
The most fascinating part of Simpson’s interview was that Steele was told by an FBI agent that there was a confidential informant, a “human source from inside the Trump organization.” Shortly after Simpson’s testimony was made public, Fusion GPS backtracked those statements through NBC reporter Ken Dilanian who tweeted that “there was no walk in source” and that Simpson was referring to George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy advisor to the Trump campaign. The New York Times reported on Dec. 30 that it was a conversation between Papadopoulus and an Australian diplomat at a bar in London that led to the investigation.
“It backfired,” said a congressional official. “I doubt Glen Simpson really wants his testimony to be public and Feinstein’s release took him by surprise. Why did Simpson lie about it in his testimony and his (New York Times) op-ed?”
Simpson was NOT lying about that, though he has backtracked and is lying now.
The FBI in fact DID tell Steele that there was a confidential informant inside the Trump campaign.
Think it through…
Steele’s FBI/DOJ contact passes on information for him to put in the dossier.
Steele naturally asks “where did this information come from?”
The FBI/DOJ contact can’t say “we got it from an illegal FISA-702 query.”
So instead, they tell him a lie: “we have an informant inside the Trump campaign.”
Simpson has changed his story now to protect his FBI/DOJ co-conspirators.
Remember, it is ok for the FBI to lie to us but not for us to lie to them.
I hate to say it: Trust no one. Everything and everyone can be turned, compromised, neutralized.
So will we have anything happen in February? Or will things just …sort of… fade… away.
Stay tuned!
Crime does pay. It pays very well and we are fools.
Going to have to disagree with Sundance on this one. The reason the constitution was written, and especially the bill of rights, was to LIMIT what abuse government can do. FISA is absolutely in violation of the constitution. The data is ALL collected. It’s discriminant in its collection systems and it gets EVERYONE at all times.
That is absolutely a violation of the constitution.
And it’s “necessary”? No it’s not. It’s the fact that we allow people we shouldn’t allow into this country that we THINK we need to abuse the rights of every person in the country.
And even if somehow, the NSA data collection program were “ok” the fact is ALL government power gets abused. Yes, it’s people that weaponize the government and it does happen. STIFF punishments are needed and also LIMITS are needed. We don’t need FISA. It needs to go away. Period. It violates all of our rights.
My conversations from years ago are still recorded somewhere in a database. Any “about” query could certainly pull me up. How is that NOT a violation? There was no probable cause to collect my private communications. Yet it’s there. It’s not “incidental” collection when the purpose of the program is to collect ALL data.
Frankly, I’m sick of it and sick of how people defend the program.
Next people are going to defend the TSA too right? Why should we be molested because “profiling” is evil? There are types of people who should never ever be in this country. Yet we have to give up all of our rights so that likely criminals can visit our country?!
I was actually going to do the same. This is an interesting argument falling almost immediately after the previous post about the “system”. When a system has access to tools like this they will use it; rules won;t stop them (heck there were already rules against what they were doing!).
The warrant-less dragnet of my private communications simply because “they can” is a violation of my rights.
“The data is ALL collected. It’s discriminant in its collection systems and it gets EVERYONE at all times.”
_______________
To think that this activity will not be abused is insultingly stupid. There is no argument that passes the LAUGH TEST that can be made which would eliminate the certainty of abuse — and that’s what it is, a certainty that if this information is collected, it WILL be used, and when it is used, it WILL be abused.
It’s like someone collecting ALL the MONEY in the world, and then promising to keep it safe and never steal or spend a nickel of it.
Just trust me…
I agree to a certain extent. Just passing a “law” makes it go away? Whether they had the FISA right or not – they would still do it. We are talking about commie criminals in powerful positions, like they are going to obey the law if FISA is taken away?
(When government took over the underground from the Italian/Sicilian Mafia in the ’60’s-’70’s it was all over – at least the Italian/Sicilians had some morals. You keep your nose clean and stay out of each others business, you have no problems. Live your life the way you want, mind your own business. You could walk the streets in relative safety at night. But I digress..).
This surveillance has been going on for at least a century, it just wasn’t made “lawful” to do so. When there were “good fellas” in positions to do such surveillance – they only did it when they really needed to catch very bad guys. Nowadays those in government are nothing more than obsessive complusive peeping toms and narcissists – gotta surveil everybody. Kind of like getting dirt on politicians I guess – you might can use it later for leverage if you need to.
Nellie: -.. .. -.. / -.– — ..- / … . -. -.. / … . -.-. .-. . – / — . … … .- –. . … / – — / — ..- …. / .-. ..- … … .. .- ..–..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry, typo. New message:
-.. .. -.. / -.– — ..- / … . -. -.. / … . -.-. .-. . – / — . … … .- –. . … / – — / — ..- …. / .-. ..- … … .. .- ..–..
DANG IT WordPress is screwing with my secret message to Nellie! Grrrr. It’s turning double dashes into a single character. Anyone know how to post characters and avoid WordPress’s mangling. I have some important info to convey to comrade Nellie and don’t want to have to drag out the ham radio.
LikeLiked by 5 people
How about two tin cans with a string?
Could be intercepted. lol
Here let me try this:
-.. .. -.. / -.-- --- ..- / ... . -. -.. / ... . -.-. .-. . - / -- . ... ... .- --. . ... / - --- / -- ..- .... / .-. ..- ... ... .. .- ..--..
That worked. So one trick (there may be more) is to use code and /code, surrounded by the triangular brackets as per usual html tags.
End it. It makes spying on American citizens too easy. There will always be some evil players and the temptation will be too strong. Look, the Dems tried to rationalize it’s use … to them the ends justified the means.
What if, in 1950, the government said they wanted to make a copy of every letter sent by the USPS, and they would lock all the letters up in a warehouse, but would never ever use them without a warrant and justified it by saying it would protect us from Soviet spies … would the courts find that legal? Would the citizens of the time allowed it?
LikeLiked by 2 people
___________________
Wouldn’t even have to go to the courts.
The men of that generation, fresh out of WWII, would shoot every government official on sight if they tried to do that.
I’m going to disagree about the men of WW11 not going along with government decrees – both my Father and Grandfather were in WW11 – Navy and Marines. All of their communications were censored and copied. I have all the letters from both of them to my Grandmother – all with the censor’s signoffs. The Government ran everybody’s lives during WW11 – and it conditioned them to obey and not question the government. That is how we got where we are today.
The storage capacity of the NSA Utah Data Center is classified, but the word is zettabytes.
I may have it totally 180 degrees wrong — Just for the sake of speculating:
Maybe because IF the FISA-702 program is re-approved, all previous “misuse” becomes OK…which renders irreverent anything the IG might have found …
I’m thinking of it in sort of the same way that earlier illegal surveillance becomes legal “retro-actively” if the FBI later gets an FISA “warrant” approval (ie; anytime after the surveillance began)…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry – this was supposed to be a reply to Takeadeepbreath at 8:37
Don’t think so. There are rules that have to be followed. When Adm Rogers found out about the abuses he stopped that part of the program. I do not believe there was an IG for NSA at the time but Rogers being a good guy did discover the abuses. There is an IG in place now. Still, the program should not exist because government cannot be trusted.
“Guns don’t kill people; people kill people. Intelligence doesn’t weaponize itself; people weaponize intelligence.”
_______________
And the next ‘people’ to take office after DJT will weaponize it all over again.
If it’s a Demonrat, there is a 100% certainty.
If it’s a Republi-Con, there is a 100% certainty, because only an establishment Uni-Party stooge will be allowed to ‘win’ the forever rigged nomination process, unless there is a “Trump II” on the horizon.
The time to change the ‘system’, to come up with some creative ‘safeguards’ and ludicrously brutal punishments is NOW, while DJT is still in office.
There won’t be another chance.
The Uni-Party globalists will make sure of it.
Excuse me, why do the tweets above have tomorrow’s date???? — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 17, 2018
and also the one from Trump Soldier??
They maybe using UTC for time which I think puts things on London time, 0 meridian.
Damn globalists.
Good news: They are worried about what “we” the vulgar masses are thinking. Bad news: we have let it get this far, the last hour of the last day….etc.
I don’t get why the 702 (An American caught up in the process of Foreign Surveillance) can’t be required to get a warrant like any other American investigation into potential crime. Why make it simple and get a 702 approval from an insular group?
I read that the Obama Administration used the 702 on at least 1,000 GOP people for dirty political reasons. The DNI and NSA Directors have promised they have fixed it. But all it will take is one database administrator or one computer programmer to open the 702 back up again for dirty political tricks or blackmail of sitting officials.
As far as I know there are felony criminal laws, poisonous fruit laws, etc. already on the books to prosecute people who break these warrant laws.
Prosecution and sever mandatory sentencing is the only thing that will stop it. We will only have President Trump for 7 more years. What if we get another President Obama type or equally as bad a Clinton? How long do you think it will take to get the Data Base Administrator or Programmer to open the 702 back up? It sounds like Silicon Valley is grooming them right now if you listen to the Veritas Twitter reports.
I believe without a doubt the NSA data has done great good work but the data has been used to do great harm too. I think it should be treated like a nuclear device. Where I imagine many high level sign offs are needed for use. The 702 approvals have been treated with the exact opposite level of security. UN Ambassador Samantha Powers said she virtually did not monitor who used her authorization power. In fact you might say she was extremely reckless with handing out the authorizations.
The problem is always the camel’s nose under the tent. Once you get in front of that terminal what’s to prevent someone from searching whatever they want? Warrant or not just becomes an issue in a court of law down the road.
When it comes to all this Ben Franklin was right.
Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.
When promise to kill them and anyone else involved in the spying, and do not accept any delays, follow thru with about 20 executions, then they will think long and hard before they spy on innocent citizens again.
It is an easy problem to fix … make it very very uncomfortable and unprofitable to spy on American Citizens.
We have a right to know which politicians we pay to govern who have been compromised by this unlawful snooping! Many things are making sense now!
I think the answer would not be comforting.
They will hand pick the judges.
We need a structured program with an administrator where we can all get together and overwhelm the “from to” and “about” searches. That is the way to deal with this.
I have suggested on prior days that we should insert crap in our comments to pollute the data. Like putting Manafort in every comment. Or random words to screw with the marketers.
Let’s see, today I think I’ll be interested in the following: salt, crown molding, dry cleaning, fois gras, cumulus clouds, annnnnnd ruptured spleen
I think the reason Bruce Ohr’s testimony has been delayed is because he’s under criminal investigation.
In fact, I don’t think he’ll ever be in front of Congress.
If so he will take the 5th.
Weren’t you Rep. Nunes one of the transition team members? Were you unmasked? Did they collect the upstream data on your family like they did to Rosen’s parents? Or were you okay with it? Spit
Years ago, I told my family and some friends that I thought our phones and emails were being monitored. Eye-rolls and “Here Mom I made you a tin hat today”.
Before the leaking became front page news (Snowden) I knew my Smart phone was activating itself without my help….just listening, tracking, being nosey. My computer and web searches had delays and weird stuff.
When I wrote President Trump the first time, my computer was scanned by someone….IDK who it was. Didn’t know who it was the first time. But here is what I do know. I would state my opinion on MSM. Pretty sure that was why my electronics were monitored. I was pretty good at mixing it up with the paid trolls because I thought we were still a free people.
Don’t think that anymore.
When Snowden came out my friends and family said, “I don’t have anything to hide, let them look.” And I thought at the time, you’re wrong about that too. They will do whatever they want to you, and they don’t have to have a reason or even an explanation.
It’s more like that movie with Gene Hackman and Will Smith, “Enemy of the State”. 1998. When “good guys” go bad, who will stop them?
As we can see, RIGHT IN OUR FACE, no one stops them.
Also reminds me of the great Gene Hackman movie about surveillance, “The Conversation”.
Very true.
It’s despicable that the Intel Committee (Nunes) would delay justice (Ohr’s testimony) to get what he wants—amazingly, that seems to be 702 WITHOUT ANY MORE RESTRICTIONS! Knowing what he knows, this move is in bad faith with the American people. Shame on him and shame on all of Congress! Their masters in this is the Intel Community hiding behind a “keep us safe” trope—the same one they’ve been using for years!
Mr. Nunes heard that the Federal government will not be able to stop terrorist attacks and that he will be personally responsible for the next 9/11…….
I would do the same thing if given the same circumstance, even knowing it has been abused.
That doesn’t mean I don’t want them all punished severely, summarily, publically. I want them to lose so much that it never happens again.
When this is done. On to Seth Rich matters…..
I’m tired of Americans being kept in the dark of the treachery that has been done to them! We are a resilient people and have been thru much worse and came out stronger! I want to see some action now!!
Much of FISA 702 is vital and necessary? Not true. We aren’t electing saints to office. And even if we were, saints would get rid of FISA 702 just to avoid the temptation. If we keep it, FISA 702 will just be corrupted in the future. Get rid of it!
I bet this 702 is totally used to spy on Americans only.
Have you read the 9/11 Report? I did. It was so long (War & Peace was easier).
What I learned is field offices are great, they would have stopped 9/11 if Washington DC had not stopped them. DC would not issue warrants due to politics/political correctness.
FISA was supposed to get around politics so investigations would proceed without interference. If you read the report you will see that it is for the field offices to avoid Washington DC.
https://www.9-11commission.gov/report/911Report.pdf
I’ve felt all along that all this data gathering has nothing to do with national security but with providing big business with more data to screw the consumer. It’s easy to imagine walking into a car dealership and a RFID scanner in the doorway reads the chip on the card in your wallet and before the sales zombie gets near you, his smart phone will already have your income, debt load, credit history, how many kids you’ve got and if it keeps going, they will even know what sales pitch has worked on you in the past. If I read correctly, I believe car dealers were exempted from the consumer financial protection scam that was recently discussed.
Imagine prices that automatically adjust to your financial status before you even get near the product. Makes me think of the old saying “How much does it cost? How much have you got?”
If you cant beat them, then f with them. 🙂 Post false data so marketing databases are polluted. Maybe have your friendly neighborhood (well, not YOUR neighborhood) credit card fabricator make one in someone else’s name with all sorts of false data, which of course you would never use for shopping but the convenient RF info will cause lots of fun.
Question…..what does this squirrel have that few in our Congress does not?
* correction,,,that many in our Congress do not have
Off topic, but I never knew that squirrels have belly buttons but I guess it makes sense that they do.
covfefe…yep makes sense to me
Uh… that’s not a belly button.
A bushy tail instead of a rat tail?
Curry…yes that too
Hmmm… a low hanging curve ball?
Curry ya getting warmer
Confucius say, “man who go to bed with squirrel, wake up with no nuts. “
“However, everyone who has studied and researched the events of 2016 understands that if the larger American electorate were to see the scale and scope of the scandal, it is highly doubtful the intelligence agencies would be permitted to continue FISA-702 use.
Chairman Nunes is trying to avoid having DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr testify until FISA-702 surveillance has been re-authorized. ”
__________________
So the treason-class fears that an informed electorate would never allow them to commit their evil deeds, to continue abusing US.
What they should fear is the electorate finding out that the treason-class manipulated and abused the hearings, to delay relevant testimony, in order to re-authorize their ability to abuse US.
What punishment could be too harsh for such people?
Flaying them alive?
Maybe?
Unfortunately, anytime you give the govt. power, the Democrats will corrupt it.
And the republicans will be right behind them.
Mark Meadows was on Hannity radio today enraged because they have only received 600 of the 1.2 Million docs. Heads are going to fall, starting with Rosenstein.
Those are IG docs.
WE’RE WATCHING YOU!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s our political correctness that has brought us to spying with a big net. Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime. All of us have committed a federal crime, because everything is criminalized.
Law enforcement has to profile to be effective. To ignore what fits is stupidity. We all profile or we wouldn’t live long. They would have us believe we have to spy on all to be equal. This has to go.
Sally Yates is getting very nervous….
That was a great tweet stream, read it a lil earlier!! Love how Rex always calls her out!
Sally Yates needs calling out and bawling out!
Let’s hope Sessions is going to see that she’s prosecuted.
He will😉
Isn’t the postponed testimony date after the statute of limitations runs out on Hillary Clinton?
Republicans are pathetic. They figure out how to get 60 votes to spy on Americans before Friday deadline but wring hands over closing government because of illegals.
I see this as weakness, capitulation, and bad faith. You NEVER trade away the advantage. In movies, the hero should never turn his back on a merely injured villain; the bad guy always gets back up and attacks. You don’t give them clean DACA, with a promise that they’ll do “comprehensive” later. You don’t believe the guy that says he “still respect you in the morning.”
The IC wants/needs/desires/demands a re-authorization? Ok, IC you’ll get it, with safeguards, AFTER you give us what we want. What do we want? Full FOIA responsiveness, now. Access to every witness we want, in days, not weeks/months. And those witnesses had better be forthcoming or the deal’s off.
When someone purports to want something of value and has a sterling, one-time, unique opportunity to extract that value, and then fails to act……well, you have to question whether he/she really wanted it in the first place.
I had such high hopes.
H/T – Chillum
https://www.dailywire.com/news/25935/armed-federal-agents-seize-massive-store-emily-zanotti
There you go. The reason Puerto Rico could qualify as a shithole. It has been messed up for decades and will remain so. Government corruption at its finnest. San Juan is that nice tourist spot. Drive ten miles away and you enter a third world twilight zone.
Sundance has link to Steele Dossier on his twitter account – you can click and read
https://www.scribd.com/document/369319684/The-Steele-Dossier
The NSA Utah Data Center was one of the U.S. Defense Department’s largest construction projects in the continental United States it cost $4 Billion plus to build. Uses $1 Million a month for electric to pump cooling water, 1.7 Million gallons a day! In a dry state! Maintenance is $1.2 Billion a year. No one in Congress cares what this place cost!
As a side note, the War On Terror cost $4B plus a year.
The Trump Wall can be built per PDT from $8B to $12B, but illegals aliens cost to tax payers is $100B per year! Does not include drugs! But most everyone in Congress is concerned what this cost?
So any great business man would quickly surmise that the wall would be a good return on investment but very few in Congress do!
Only solution I got is to buy more rope and more ammo. We’re gonna need it
Why would anybody ever believe that the people who violated our trust by spying on American would not have done it if it was against the law? That’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard. They would have done it anyway. All the law does is allow honest people to do it legally. Criminals will do it whether it’s legal or not. It’s like the gun control debate.
Now, if you want to eliminate the ABILITY to do the data collection/spying and the infrastructure that goes with it, that could be a debate worth having. However, we would need to stop allowing potential terrorists into the country and get the ones that are already here out. That may be impossible so, for the time being, we need to have the ability to watch them.
The key here, I believe, is that there needs to be severe punishment for those that have abused the system. That could act as a deterrent.
