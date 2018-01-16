“The Clinton Dossier”…

Posted on January 16, 2018 by

Time, further questioning, and a host of inherent contradictions will eventually bring more sunlight upon the authorship of “The Dossier”.  Additionally, how it was used by the DOJ/FBI in gaining FISA-702 query and upstream data surveillance approvals, what the media calls “FISA Warrants”, is soon to reach sunlight.  It’s unavoidable.

In addition to the absurd claims debunked within the dossier, a significantly under-discussed aspect is the actual authorship.  Fusion GPS claims Christopher Steele wrote the memos which were assembled into the “Clinton Dossier”. However, there are numerous mistakes within the documents which no intelligence expert would ever make; including the repeated misspelling of the Russian “Alfa” bank.

Here’s the 35 page assembly of dated memos that media calls the “Steele Dossier”. However, Christopher Steele has never claimed authorship – and the proprietary ownership has always been Fusion-GPS.  Even John McCain had to get his copy from Fusion GPS, not Christopher Steele; so CTH calls it the “Clinton Dossier”.

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Clinton(s), Cold Anger, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, FBI, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Russia, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

13 Responses to “The Clinton Dossier”…

  1. Twitter reads your DMs says:
    January 16, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Holy crap! When is drudge going to link to this? If this is real it is a political nuclear bomb.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Caius Lowell says:
    January 16, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    You can run Hillary, but that just means you’ll go to jail tired…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. scott467 says:
    January 16, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    ““The Clinton Dossier”…”

    _____________

    The OBAMA Dossier.

    None of it happens without Hussein.

    Get Hussein, and you get Clinton too.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Kaco says:
    January 16, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Someone on another thread yesterday or so pointed out that all the spellings in the dossier are not British but American, so that casts some doubt on Steele or the UK typing this up. Or perhaps someone Americanized it afterward, because we didn’t know about Steele until later, right?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Paco Loco says:
    January 16, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    All roads lead to Rome er the Obama Whitehouse. If Steele wasn’t the author than who was?

    Like

    Reply
  6. Ari says:
    January 16, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    More Levin #BatteredConservativeSyndrome nonsense.

    Like

    Reply
  7. NoOneButTrump says:
    January 16, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    God tends to hoist evil doers on their own petards. The weapon aimed at President Trump with such evil intent is going to be the weapon that destroys his enemies (and ours). They won’t be able to run from it. Someone needs to create a gif with Hillary walking along, the Clinton Dossier stuck to her shoe whoever she goes, like toilet paper. We know where she’s been and what she’s been up to.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Publius2016 says:
    January 16, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    Deep State UNIPARTY choose this fight on these terms…in their obedience to Globalist Masters, they have revealed themselves to the American People…it is time that the Congress holds the DOJ/FBI in contempt so we can MAGA! End the witchhunt and get back to work.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s