Time, further questioning, and a host of inherent contradictions will eventually bring more sunlight upon the authorship of “The Dossier”. Additionally, how it was used by the DOJ/FBI in gaining FISA-702 query and upstream data surveillance approvals, what the media calls “FISA Warrants”, is soon to reach sunlight. It’s unavoidable.
In addition to the absurd claims debunked within the dossier, a significantly under-discussed aspect is the actual authorship. Fusion GPS claims Christopher Steele wrote the memos which were assembled into the “Clinton Dossier”. However, there are numerous mistakes within the documents which no intelligence expert would ever make; including the repeated misspelling of the Russian “Alfa” bank.
Here’s the 35 page assembly of dated memos that media calls the “Steele Dossier”. However, Christopher Steele has never claimed authorship – and the proprietary ownership has always been Fusion-GPS. Even John McCain had to get his copy from Fusion GPS, not Christopher Steele; so CTH calls it the “Clinton Dossier”.
Holy crap! When is drudge going to link to this? If this is real it is a political nuclear bomb.
I don’t think there are many Drudge readers round these parts. Your post probably tells you why.
You can run Hillary, but that just means you’ll go to jail tired…
““The Clinton Dossier”…”
The OBAMA Dossier.
None of it happens without Hussein.
Get Hussein, and you get Clinton too.
Amen to that.
Someone on another thread yesterday or so pointed out that all the spellings in the dossier are not British but American, so that casts some doubt on Steele or the UK typing this up. Or perhaps someone Americanized it afterward, because we didn’t know about Steele until later, right?
All roads lead to Rome er the Obama Whitehouse. If Steele wasn’t the author than who was?
Mostly Nellie Ohr, I reckon.
More Levin #BatteredConservativeSyndrome nonsense.
But he’s right, did you listen to the tape?
It’s less than 5 minutes long and worth a listen.
Excellent question: Where are obunghole’s Presidential Daily Briefings?
Why do you say that about Levin?
God tends to hoist evil doers on their own petards. The weapon aimed at President Trump with such evil intent is going to be the weapon that destroys his enemies (and ours). They won’t be able to run from it. Someone needs to create a gif with Hillary walking along, the Clinton Dossier stuck to her shoe whoever she goes, like toilet paper. We know where she’s been and what she’s been up to.
Deep State UNIPARTY choose this fight on these terms…in their obedience to Globalist Masters, they have revealed themselves to the American People…it is time that the Congress holds the DOJ/FBI in contempt so we can MAGA! End the witchhunt and get back to work.
