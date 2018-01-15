Project Veritas Outlines Risk of Weaponized Social Media…

There is more than a little connective tissue behind a series of Project Veritas undercover investigative reports on how Twitter surveillance data is utilized, and recent discoveries of how FBI contractors were weaponizing FISA surveillance data against political opposition.
In each example, private company or big government, surveillance data forms the basis for the weaponization. In an era when people don’t think twice before engaging on social media platforms, the Project Veritas series presents a warning worth sharing.
Part I HERE – Part II HERE – Part III is below:
(San Francisco) Project Veritas has released undercover footage of Twitter Engineers and employees admitting that Twitter employees view all of your private messages on their servers and analyze it to create a “virtual profile” of you which they sell to advertisers.
The footage features four current Twitter software engineers–Conrado Miranda, Clay Haynes, Pranay Singh, and Mihai Alexandru Florea. (more)
As a Deplorable that is protective of my right to privacy, have chosen for years to NOT participate with or on any of those “social media” platforms. I realize the NSA intercepts every call and text sent but I purposely do not use any of the “modern” media. I have been laughed at for years but now I am laughing, sorry suckers!
Why is the FCC not regulating the “free” mediums, which are all the big names. If they were “pay services”, then the service agreements would require your agreeing to their selling your info, etc., and since if you’re stupid enough to pay, it serves you right. “Free” services should fall in to the public utility type domain and should therefore be subject to anti discrimination rules. Good luck sheeples that continue to use those mediums and wonder why your junk email and computer freeze ups keep happening.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At this point, HB1 Visas need to fall under a National Security threat. I firmly believe that blackmail is being done and private information is being sent to terrorist networks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tucker Carlson has been reporting frequently on the power of Google Facebook Amazon Twitter and he keeps asking why nothing is being done.
He suggested at one point a solution would be to classify these as utilities for regulatory purposes. He had Senator Mike Lee, Utah, on a week or two ago to talk to him about Google, I think, specifically and how powerful it has become and how it censors what we see. Tucker asked him why Google wasn’t considered a monopoly and why no one seems interested in doing anything. You should have seen Mike Lee go to town defending Google.
Basically, I think Tucker has suggested that Google is so wealthy and lobbies lawmakers so lavishly that, well, here we are and nothing will change. Bought and paid for. Worse than the CoC.
Random covfefe string word altering salad mind vascular salamander pickle fries
LikeLike
I’ll just leave this here
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who are these people working for Twitter? Almost everyone had a different accent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the most important work Project Veritas has done to date.
LikeLike
I’ve never thought that smart phones were such a smart idea.
What am I going to do when I have to get rid of my flip phone?
LikeLike