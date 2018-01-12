More MAGAnomic Success – Chrysler Moving From Mexico To Michigan, Toyota Building in Alabama, and More…

The recently passed Tax Bill continues to enhance the MAGAnomic policy of the Trump administration, leading to more great economic and jobs news amid the headlines.
Do the math. The three single-day announcements below will add more than 6,500 new jobs, average around $50,000 per job, and contribute tens-of-billions to a revitalized new America-First economy. This is MAGAnomics in action. This is a direct result of economic policies initiated by President Trump. This is part of the reason why the U.S. GDP will easily exceed 4% growth in the next three years of Trump’s first term.
Economic Nationalism – America’s largest private employer, Walmart, has announced their plan to increase their minimum wage to $11/hr and give out bonuses between $200 to $1,000 to each of their more than one million employees:
CNBC – […] “We are early in the stages of assessing the opportunities tax reform creates for us to invest in our customers and associates and to further strengthen our business, all of which should benefit our shareholders,” he added. “However, some guiding themes are clear and consistent with how we’ve been investing — lower prices for customers, better wages and training for associates and investments in the future of our company, including in technology.”
Walmart said the changes will benefit the retailer’s more than 1 million hourly employees across the country and will go into effect as soon as February. (read more)
Additionally, as a direct result of the new tax landscape in combination with the one-time write-offs for investment, Chrysler has announced they are moving the majority of their Heavy Truck manufacturing from Mexico to Michigan:
DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is moving production of heavy-duty trucks from Mexico to Michigan and paying bonuses to U.S. workers in response to the passage of U.S. tax reform late last year.
The automaker will invest $1 billion in its Warren Truck Assembly Plant to make the Ram Heavy Duty Truck starting in 2020. That truck is currently made in Saltillo, Mexico, where workers will continue to make commercial vehicles.
FCA says the Warren plant will add 2,500 new jobs.
The company also plans to pay $2,000 bonuses this spring to about 60,000 hourly and salaried U.S. employees. Senior executives won’t get the bonus.
FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne says the company should adjust its manufacturing footprint to reflect “improvement in the U.S. business environment.” He says employees should also share in the tax savings. (read more)
Capping off the trifecta of good news, Toyota/Mazda has announced a massive $1.6 BILLION investment in new manufacturing in Alabama that will employ 4,000 U.S. workers:
Toyota Motor Corp (TM) and Mazda Motor Corp announced on Wednesday they will build a $1.6 billion joint assembly plant in Alabama that will employ up to 4,000 workers, a boost for President Donald Trump, who wants automakers to expand U.S. production.
Toyota President Akio Toyoda and Mazda President and Chief Executive Officer Masamichi Kogai joined Alabama Governor Kay Ivey in Montgomery at an event to announce the decision.
“Welcome to sweet home Alabama,” Ivey said to the two executives, after saying that the anticipated 4,000 workers at the plant to be built in Huntsville would earn an average of $50,000 a year.
The plant will produce 300,000 vehicles a year and should open on a 2,500-acre former cotton field in 2021, about 14 miles from Toyota’s engine plant in Huntsville. (link)
Good News.
I love it…it’s great to see Business coming back to our country.
More jobs jobs jobs.
And Obama will probably try to take credit for this, too.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I thought someone said “Those jobs are never coming back”
He should have said I don’t want those jobs to ever come back.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Men who helped make America great as capitalist innovators are probably starting smile down upon us…..Walter Chrysler and Horace Dodge. Thank you President Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mexico is paying for the wall the hard way.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Such a shithole country as Mexico should have to pay for the wall several times anyway to reimburse the U.S. for past offenses.
Remember the Alamo.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Tax the illegals’ currency transfers to Mexico bigly.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Soon. heh. Notice how that “chip” hasn’t been mentioned in forever? I seriously doubt the Trump team has forgotten this obvious tool to easily raise money OR trade for something else.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tax their pay directly. Use E-Verify to make sure they don’t avoid paying their fair share.
LikeLike
Remember BJ Clinton’s famous war room mantra, “It’s the economy, stupid”?
Now that President Trump is successfully implementing it, all the Demonrats have gone dumb.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They should locate the ghost of George McGovern and run him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Democrats should bring back the Smothers Brothers and run Pat Paulsen
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
I just knew that Sec Mnuchin wouldn’t allow the IRS minions to slow-walk getting the new Tax Tables out.
They’ve gotten this done in less than 30 days…which is like light speed for a govt agency.
He must have been standing over them with a whip!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
It’s been totally amazing to see the responses from businesses at such a fast speed. No one expected it.
The Dems are in panic mode. They call these gestures “crumbs for employees”.
They have also pointed out that a few of these businesses have closed down sites and layed off hundreds of people too. Walmart was one of them. This is normal business activity…but Dems are trying to dampen gains any way they can.
One CA Dem Rep the other day mocked businesses raising salaries and bragged how CA forcing minimum wage hike was done without tax reform. Someone should show him this….
———–
STUDY: CA Will Lose 400,000 Jobs By 2022 Because Of Minimum Wage Hike
https://www.dailywire.com/news/24695/study-ca-will-lose-400000-jobs-2022-because-hank-berrien
ANOTHER MINIMUM WAGE FAIL: Red Robin Restaurants Eliminate All Busboys
https://www.dailywire.com/news/25597/another-minimum-wage-fail-red-robin-restaurants-hank-berrien
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Dems will never get it through their commie brains that using heavy-handed govt ‘force’ will never achieve the results they are wanting.
It always backfires and hurts the very people that they >>claim<< they are doing it for.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I read something a week or so ago that mentioned that the US’s “on fire” economy was a rising tide that was lifting all boats. Apparently our economic recovery has been rubbing off on other economies, too, for various reasons. I thought that was interesting.
Random fact from the article I linked below is that retail job openings are at a 15 year high, even though Amazon was going to murder brick and mortar.
“…Liberals told us that the corporate tax cut bill was a sop to the rich, etc. Yet lots of solid economic studies found that our high corporate income tax rate had a depressing effect on workers’ wages, and that a cut in the corporate tax rate would be a boost to wages.
In the immediate aftermath of the tax bill’s passage the number of big companies passing out bonuses to workers (usually $1,000) and/or raising wages is up over 30.
Yesterday, citing the tax cut, Waste Management announced it will give out $2,000 bonuses to nearly 34,000 employees. And WalMart announced that it will raise its starting wage to $11 an hour, increase fringe benefits, and will give out bonuses of up to $1,000 to most employees depending on length of service.
And Pepco and Washington Gas, the public utilities for the Washington DC area, say the tax cut will allow them to reduce rates for their customers. That’s more money in everyone’s pockets….
The significant reduction in the corporate tax rate has lowered the cost of capital across the board. Other countries are quickly following the U.S. in cutting their corporate tax rates to remain competitive. Japan, Australia, Austria, even Argentina and France (!) have announced plans to cut their corporate tax rates, and several other nations indicate they won’t be far behind.
And liberals furious about this!…”
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2018/01/lessons-in-economic-literacy.php
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those other countries don’t want to see their Corporations heading for the exits and locating here.
Our President wanted to lower our Corp Rate to 15%…because he knew it would be even harder for other countries to go that low.
I hope he brings it up again.
He can now point to the ‘positive results’ that happen from a lower Corp Rate.
Better yet, we should just eliminate the Corp Income Tax altogether, imo.
Our economy would explode, if we did that.
LikeLike
List of companies that paid bonuses or boosted pay since tax bill passed
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.usatoday.com/amp/1023848001
LikeLiked by 2 people
TWO MILLION Americans (and counting) will receive tax reform bonuses
https://www.atr.org/list
LikeLiked by 2 people
It seems that WMT closed a whole bunch of Sam’s clubs right after they announced the news of increased pay. While some are saying that it will cover 1/2 the cost of the increased wages I think that is cynical. In order for companies to be healthy they have got to close locations they do not feel are profitable. This a great time to be looking for work for those whose jobs have been eliminated unlike the last 15 years.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My cousin has been with Sam’s Club for over twenty years and is a higher up. He said this has been in the works for a long time, and simply has to do with profits. He said they are only closing stores that haven’t made profit in years. He also said they created too many stores too close together.
LikeLike
I read the number as closing 63 stores out of 597. Some of them will be changed to distribution centers.
LikeLike
Has “Leader” Pelosi denounced these moves as “pathetic” yet?
LikeLike
But muh s***holes. We must impeach now!
LikeLike
I watch the Toyota presser yesterday. It was very exciting to watch.
It feels so good to be winning for a change!
LikeLike