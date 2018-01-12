Fusion Collusion – Dan Bongino Asks The Right Question…

Dan Bongino is asking the right question on Twitter:

Pages #83 through #96 of the FISA Court Opinion provide the context for this question.

The fastest way to answer the question is to ask the guy at the epicenter of the FISA-702 queries. W.H. “Bill” Priestap, the FBI Director of Counterintelligence. Mr. Priestap could easily answer that question…. and he’s on the Nunes witness list for questioning this month… but will he answer?

