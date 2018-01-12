Fusion Collusion – Dan Bongino Asks The Right Question…

Dan Bongino is asking the right question on Twitter:
Pages #83 through #96 of the FISA Court Opinion provide the context for this question.
The fastest way to answer the question is to ask the guy at the epicenter of the FISA-702 queries. W.H. “Bill” Priestap, the FBI Director of Counterintelligence. Mr. Priestap could easily answer that question…. and he’s on the Nunes witness list for questioning this month… but will he answer?
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/apr/13/british-spies-first-to-spot-trump-team-links-russia
The Brits were right at the center of this. They were the conduit to the press. Remember the NYT hired Louise Mench, the madwoman? She never wrote a story cause the 702 well dried up when Rogers shut it down.
Britian was central to the Muh Russia hysteria that was deployed as a smokescreen.
Don’t forget, GCHQ director Rob Hannigan RESIGNED WHEN TRUMP WON.
Hannigan was connected to the Clintons. Google it.
The Brits were the contractors running the 702s.
The Brits were running Steele
The Brits were serving their American masters by using the 5 eyes bullshit to help stage a COUP against Trump.
This is why Trump cancelled his trip.
All the spys know who the other spies are. They all work in the embassy staffs worldwide. The state dept. is packed with spys and all the other state depts; are packed too. Happy hour is spy hour. They all hang out in the bars and try to recruit the other country spys to be double agents. They should have phones on the tables with a number for the other tables to call to make it easy. It is so pathetic. We had Kerry and Hillary running the CIA SHOW for years. How do ya think it got this bad?
If we get to the bottom of who these contractors are, and who they are sharing the information they plucked from the Intel, we might find out who the people are who pressure people like Dianne Feinstein. Did Comey lie on the stand the way he did to exonerate Clinton because he was a die-hard committed Clinton Marxist, or did he fear Arkancide. Were the twisted gyrations of a John Roberts inventing reasons to save Obamacare any different than the gyrations of Comey? And were the pressures he felt the same?
Can anyone prove the FBI-DOJ-Private Contractor Cabal didn’t give the raw intel to Google’s CEO Eric Schmidt?
No.
So far they have avoided the courts. The courts will kill them. They have no legal defense. The law and rules will obliterate their schemes if ever applied to the simple facts of the matter. Judges are ‘bound’ by the precedents of black letter law. The criminal law has not been converted to ‘social justice’ by new cases.
So true Howie!!!!! There’s another one or two I’d like questions asked of. Those people quit when they saw the avalanche coming. Mr. Carlin (head of the DOJ-NSD) who quit immediately before/after the Election. He had also been Chief of Staff to Mueller, FBI.
…….”Mr. Carlin joined NSD after serving as Chief of Staff and Senior Counsel to Robert S. Mueller, III, Director of the FBI, where he helped lead the Bureau’s evolution to meet growing and changing national security threats, including cyber threats.”….https://www.justice.gov/nsd/staff-profile/former-assistant-attorney-general-john-p-carlin
Yes the EU Remainers engaged in espionage against Trump as revenge and an attempted coup, and a similar operation is probably underway in the UK as well, conducted by deep state EU Remainers in the UK who are similarly attempting to nullfy Brexit. These deep state shadow government agents are no friends of The People in the UK or in the US, or anywhere else in the world, because their allegiance is to the globalist agenda.
The Islamification of the UK has turned them into an enemy of America – until they PROVE otherwise by outing their Coup-Conspirators from their Intelligence Services and turning them over to America for prosecution.
Wondering how the Las Vegas shooting investigation is going —
I hear the FBI has “top people” working on it…
I would suspect that white hats know exactly what took place in Vegas and have given that Intel to PDJT and others. I think there were deep state actors, foreigners and others who planned and carried it out. It will be one of the many depraved things that will be brought to light and exposed for all to see here and around the world. In a sense it will be earth a shattering event and people will be shocked with what they see and hear. For many of the people they have looked up to and admired will be taken into custody and most likely be incarcerated or worse.
According to one account, GCHQ’s then head, Robert Hannigan, passed material in summer 2016 to the CIA chief, John Brennan.
Steele’s a loyal man–passing his work product to GCHQ. They passed it to Brennan. Brennan did not know it was FBI (Ohr/Fusion) disinformation laundered through Chris Steele.
If Steele didn’t write the memos, he might have believed he was getting real FBI/CIA intel and he was Saving America! He does sound stupid.
BTW, The “Beacon” or whatever Republican outfit said they were paying Fusion GPS before Hillary’s campaign claimed Fusion GPS was investigating multiple Republican primary candidates. Did Fusion surveil with the 702 trick these other campaigns? Did they send Velnitskaya to each of them as a “Russian cell phone trap?” Trump tweeted “and others.” Obama might have also snooped on groups against the Iran Deal.
Should ask if Fusion had access via 702 on Jewish groups against the Iran Deal. That would be interesting. Also journalists like Sharyl Atkinsson.
Good job….see the problem is FUSION should NEVER had access via 702 against any one, period.
Note the Poppydopelus schem was hatched….in a bar.
The Papadoofus is the Origin of RussiaGate Story is fake news invented by the New York Times and maybe Podesta’s people. They knew it was looking bad that it was being revealed that RussiaGate began in the FBI not the Trump Campaign. So they invented a fake inside-the-campaign origin story. This story only proves that the Australian diplomat is an example of the people who didn’t realise thousands of people were guessing the Russians had Hillary missing emails.
Good job! GoodJob ha!! Papdoofus is the NYTimes theory on how this all got started. They wrote about it I think, Dec.30th or 31st.
Paraphrasing……Papdoofulous and an Aussie named Downer met in a bar…….(sounds like the set up to a bad joke!)
I am not being flip or sarcastic…..I had and do have a top level security clearance…You would be absolutely amazed at the things that go on in bars…just sit and listen…amazing……but because you are in a bar most people just think….nah…..they’re drunk…..yeah…right.
As an X Bartender I agree 100…….; ) Oh the conservations I could talk about ……
Sayit2016,
You and me both and lots of others. They forget we’re the sober ones.
Bartending paid for my bachelor’s degree in full. No loans, no debts, paid in cash free and clear. So I missed a semester here and there to save for continuing my education, but when I did so, I was behind a bar.
I think many of us who have worked a lot of hours behind a bar could write a book or two, but not many would believe us. They’d put it under fiction, but we know better don’t we?
It did the same for me….. paid for college and while my friends were spending money drinking their faces off, I was banking cash— and a lot of it. ; )
I maintain if bar tending does not make you a expert on human nature nothing will.
I had everyone at my bar, students, Drs, lawyers, city council, judges, lawyers, police, local business owners, riggers, tool pushes, derrick guys… construction guys….. I had my finger on the pulse of the town. If it was happening I knew about it.
I can not tell you how many times I had men as tall as trees ( I am 5 feet) get into a dust up… I had to sit them down….
Sayit : Hey –( snaps fingers) look at me- do you want to drink in my bar ?
Bad Boys : Um Yeahhh
Sayit: Then settle down …. Ok what are you fighting about ?
Bad Boy 1: Well Smitty, here said …..
Sayit: Ok… I do not want to hear it– smarten up or I will bar you for 90 days and you can go drink at THE PARK with the Indians. We clear ?
Bad Boys: Yes Ma’am…….
same here girls.
Been there done that.
Yes, and the Aussie prick that spoke with Poppydoppy had worked for/with Mueller in mid=2000’s.
LikeLiked by 2 people
YES, Proud American, a lot of the same people show up repeatedly throughout, for sure, since Slick Willy and the Hilldabeast hit D.C.
I agree. As a hobby follower of 5 eyes, I was writing this months ago. But it might not have been an official 5 eyes collection cuz all participants would have then known about it. Heck, come to think about, maybe at least the Aussies also did.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Alexander Downer told some of his Aussie friends who then informed some of their contemporaries here in the States.
I agree….
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/01/10/a-political-battle-over-dossiers-fisa-warrants-and-surveillance-clouds-a-much-bigger-story/comment-page-2/#comment-4833701
The brain Trust in this nation among “We the People” is demonstrated in the post I am replying to and so many others. And We need a more then a Swamp drain . And I prey we get it
Tony, I’ve been researching now for going on 12 years. Yikes! From like year 2 or so, just looking at all the spread sheets I had that proved employee numbers & costs for all these Depts doing God knows what, in our name, and with our money!!!!:
I told my hubby, that this “thing” (govt) is going to need a big re-boot!! Everywhere I looked…..SHM! and then you start adding some of the players, and all their corruption, and how that snowball has been rolling down that hill for so long that it’s ginormous!
Then, once Gov’t has gotten so big, it’s unmanageable, like even for oversight….yea, I’ve changed that term oversite to over-look, cause those congress-criminals up there don’t have time to really do any oversite with any meaning. They’re only working on average 3 days a week, and then busy fundraising for the committee-turnstile fees, and or party fees which you pay, or get ostracized for not., Then don’t forget there are constant fundraisers in DC and at home states, and both parties have phone rooms where leadership expects congress-criminals to dial-for-dollars.
Add then, that everybody seems to have too many committee assignments per person; there generally is no real over-site, it’s over-look!
Britain has demonstrated it is NO LONGER a TRUSTED ALLY.
Verify to Trust.
Educate me: We know the subcontractors were doing the work at Fusion GPS was CIA. How do these folks fit in?
LikeLiked by 1 person
bill…..can you rephrase your question? Fusion GPS was a contractor, or sub doing the work for the Intel community. Or, I prefer to call FUSION GPS and information-launderer.
(wink to the guy who gave me that phrase!}
Were it Christopher Steele only accessing the dbs, no one would suspect. Steele was “highly respected;” FBI/Steele relied on each other’s cred. Steele was laundered through Fusion. Who would know? Had the queries been done from Britain, who would look?
A Treeper last night was posting about her hubby who had lived in the UK for a long time. Her hubby said that this Christopher Steele wasn’t just any old retired MI6 guy, he was the head of the Russia House which was a BFD, and there is no way he got involved in this without the knowledge/tacit approval of MI6, retired or not.
.
I also read an article somewhere written by a Brit at least a month ago saying essentially the same thing but adding further that there is no way that this would have happened without MI6 letting the PM know and getting the PM’s approval, and the PM would be kept apprised.
So, if we want to talk foreign interference in our election, we need to stop yapping about Macedonian content farmers and Russian bots and look squarely at the Brits.
Exactly!
Retired is a cognitive term….if you want something done correctly, you get someone with “experience”…who better than an individual with 20 to 30 years in the work? …retired is just a smoke screen for “nah he’s too old”….but retired guys need money too….and want the easy money. 😎
In my opinion….Great Britain is still kinda pissed that some rag tag army kicked their Hessian mercenaries arses…..failure dies a hard death ; )
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s not we remind very often. heh.
heh….; )
😉
I read a couple of articles about Theresa May & Boris Johnson being briefed on the dossier before it was public knowledge. The articles were from the British press.
And I wonder to myself, where’s the outrage? Is it because, you know, the Brits are supposedly the good guys? Our allies? It is okay for our ally to interfere in our election?
I don’t know. Don’t get it. But old Europe has changed so rapidly I’m not sure I would even count them as an ally anymore. Maybe just more like a neutral party. For now.
I had hoped they had managed to make a big step by Brexiting, but Theresa May seems to have done her level best to stall, drag her feet, and put spanners in the works. It may be too late for them.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The GCHQ and CIA being run by muzzies – with Germany and France willingly handing themselves over to the Islam-ization-
The world is now the caliphate, no?
LikeLike
Don’t tell me Nigel was being run by MI6 when he was so cozy with candidate Trump. Man, can I get any more paranoid? Is that not paranoia I feel running down my back?
dutzie….Nigel is a good-guy. Am skeptical of the other two.
Yes, both the Brits and the Aussies if not the entire 5 eyes slate of countries…… It was an Aussie that met with Popidoofalous in the bar and one report stated that the Aussies were feeding the FBI information.
Where is all of this leading?
I believe the trail will eventually go straight to Obama and the Clintons.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh, and the Popidoofalous guy and the Aussie, that’s the NY Times version of how this all got started.
Looks like the Brits might turn out to be our biggest enemy.
and I believe that would qualify the FBI/DOJ persons involved to be charged with treason. So once again POTUS is right.
Considering the large number of comments confirming that POTUS knows every step taken by the traitors, it seems reasonable to me that complaints about the lack of speedier action against the traitors is an indication that the complainers do not seem to understand that based on his knowledge of FACTS and not speculation, POTUS acts the best way possible.
I was commenting recently to my TCH family about my suspicions that the British government was in this up their eyeballs. So now the question I have is: how high does the collusion go? All the way up to #10 Downing St.? All the way up to Royalty circles? What about the “shadow government” that seems to play a part in British government?
So perhaps the Brits have a DEEPSTATE of their own?
LikeLiked by 2 people
They all have a deep state. And they all answer to the same people.
yes, ultimately to the CFR- Trilateral etc groups, who were originated by the original Rockefeller, Rothschild, etc familes – leading to Davos.
The entire world has a Deepstate of its own. I once wrote a long-out-of-print on this very subject and anyone who believes that this is just a huge conspiracy theory needs to do some objective research.
It consists of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFA) in the Americas, the ECFA in Europe (and there are other CFAs in parts of the world), the Tri-lateral Commission in the Pacific Rim, and the Bilderberg Group.
Almost all leaders of the world belong to at least one of these organizations. This includes the Politicians, the Boards of directors of all major corporations, news anchors, the famous reporters and their managers, military officers above a certain rank, CIA and FBI managers, Cabinet officers and so on……
If you want to know who runs the world, look no further…..
*out-of-print book……
jerrydon…….Name please of out-of-print book……
the EU seems a deep state
There is a theory from another source indicating that the CIA started an investigation into Russia Collusion before the FBI.
Did GCHQ pass information to Brennan (CIA) which started the FBI investigation with the NSA? The eyes only material Obama received at the WH?
Did GCHQ start the wiretapping of Trump and Trump’s people at Trump Towers on behalf of the CIA and FBI prior to FISA approval? But, with Presidential (i.e., Obama) approval?
According to one account, GCHQ’s then head, Robert Hannigan, passed material in summer 2016 to the CIA chief, John Brennan. The matter was deemed so sensitive it was handled at “director level”. After an initially slow start, Brennan used GCHQ information and intelligence from other partners to launch a major inter-agency investigation.
Here’s part of the Napolitano transcript:
Three intelligence sources have informed Fox News that President Obama went outside the chain of command. He didn’t use the NSA, he didn’t use the CIA, he didn’t use the FBI, and he didn’t use the Department of Justice…
***He used GCHQ.** What the heck is GCHQ? That’s the initials for the British spying agency. They have 24/7 access to the NSA database. So by simply having two people go to them and say. (So all the had to do was to use the NSA database just like Fusion GPS did?)
President Obama needs transcripts of conversations involving Candidate Trump, conversations involving President-Elect Trump,’ [Obama’s] able to get it, and there’s no American fingerprints on this.
https://www.dailywire.com/news/14394/bombshell-fox-news-sources-say-obama-used-brits-john-nolte
Could it be the CIA(Brennan) was the Carrier Pigeon to Obama? that started all of this?
GCHQ information and intelligence was feed to CIA(Brennan) and others. But they wanted a legal a version (i.e., the FBI version via FISA). Why, if we find something then we can not say how we got the information, from GCHO. Just talking out loud. How do you go about getting it. We will creator cover for it’s creation, Fusion GPS a CIA subcontractor.
oh and GCHQ = Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) not to be confused with the Queen’s communications team.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t disagree about the five eyes role in this. It is abused frequently. The opinion of the FISA court stated private, not government. Contractor implies a monetary relationship. The feds have thousands of private contractors. Follow the bank records.
She did write the original story on the June and October FISA requests and sourced the story to “sources with links to the counter-intelligence community.”
RACIST RACIST RACIST now we know why all the fake news….
Uranium 1 first indictment!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/former-president-maryland-based-transportation-company-indicted-11-counts-related-foreign
Lock Her UP!!!
AG Sessions announced that the DoJ is opening an investigation into Project Cassandra / Hezbollah.
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/01/11/jeff-sessions-justice-department-hezbollah-team-336396
The primary allegations of racism and the $$hit comments are coming from Dick Durbin and Lindsey Graham. They’re 2 of the 6 that came up with the DACA deal that Pres Trump (correctly) referred to as “going backwards”. IMO the racism angle is to allow them to pressure Pres Trump by claiming that he doesn’t like the deal because he’s racist.
Pres Trump said that he’s going to have to start recording all his meetings from now on. I agree. It will stop this nonsense.
Start his own channel and televise ALL MEETINGS! Now, that’s transparency.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This to me proves why Nixon did just that, and was part of reason they made him resign.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sanford & Son. The funniest show ever
Most definitely.
The Jeffersons is not to be forgotten either 🙂
Yep, I still laugh at Mother Jefferson……I wonder why she ran for office and changed her name to Maxine Waters?!
“The indictment includes allegations against Lambert based on his role in effectuating the criminal scheme with Condrey, Mikerin, AND OTHERS.”
I was wondering what the Friday night (before a long holiday weekend) news dump might include!
Exciting and related to Uranium One but this also relates to an old case tried by the Obama DOJ:
“In June 2015, Lambert’s former co-president, Daren Condrey, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the FCPA and commit wire fraud, and Vadim Mikerin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering involving violations of the FCPA”
This is why Sessions was confused about U-1 when he was first ask about it. He said the case had been prosecuted & people went to jail. He didn’t realize that there needed to be more investigating done.
Perhaps, since Sessions wasn’t in Zero’s White House and only saw the congressional “investigations”, he thought all was good and they had found all there was. He probably had no clue as to the door blocking by holder and lynch.
Yes. He knew enough to know it had been looked into but didn’t know how corrupt the whole deal was. Obama WH sure not going to let Rep senators know the truth.
BOOM!
Or how about yesterday’s presser that there’s now a hezbollah narco-terrorism money laundering task force?
Mopping up those involved in Oboobie’s shutdown of surveillance and drug interdiction operations against hezbollah in South America.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/attorney-general-sessions-announces-hezbollah-financing-and-narcoterrorism-team
Sure will be interesting to find out who in the media was involved in the attempt to overthrow the duly elected President of the U.S. Donald J. Trump:
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Iridium….Sally be doin’ it. Also wanted to inform the old frequency switcheroo. You can set your transmit and receiving set up up to flip every few seconds to another freq. Predetermined by the parties….just like on yer car radio presets. Simple but effective.
5 seconds on channel x five on y five on c etc. Nobody could ever figger it out.
You have to be outdoors to “see” the Iridium birds. Otherwise no line of sight, no telecom.
Embedded frequency hopping for voice is common going back to the Sprint Nextel’s (and before) with local talk (which are in high demand now). Those are up in the 900 mHz and worthless for long distance.
The amateur license still makes little sense to me. You want to be heard with amateur, and she didn’t because there are no logs of her call sign. You also can easily run rogue with hand helds.
She could have been running CW via text to code encoders. Virtually no one looks at CW, and everyone avoids the front ends of the bands. She was a noob, and someone would have had to really get her up to speed or set it up for her. Maybe her pals at CIA. Still, why bother with the license? It’s almost like bread crumbs thrown out there.
Something like timed CW would be reminiscent of the weird Cuban spy number stations that we come across (down here in FL).
Someone drive by her house and see if she has a long wire delta antenna set up in the back yard.
Did you see her set up in that picture of her?
I am not expert, but with that set up, doesn’t seem she was talking to truckers on channel nine.
Consensus was that picture was Photoshopped foolery.
Does anyone know why or who initiated the release of the FISA court opinion? It sure went from top secret to available to the general public quickly.
ODNI released it with a statement. Some other documents in the link are from UCLU FOIA request.
Sorry, didn’t know it was going to do the whole kit & kaboodle.
Dan Coats, DNI. Nominated by President Trump on Jan 5, 2017, slow-walked through Senate confirmation, and took office Mar 16. Date on FISA release is Apr 26.
https://www.lawfareblog.com/office-director-national-intelligence-releases-fisa-section-702-documents
Think about it: PRIESTAP and all the others are draining their bank accounts and investments in lawyers’ fees. This alone is sublime justice.
That said, who would be willing to eradicate a good portion of one’s life savings to give to lawyers to save oneself?
The lawyers are taking great advantage of them in view of their vulnerability. To terminate these dishonest and seditious individuals, get the IRS involved. See how fast they tallk.
Their pensions and Cadillac Health Care paid by the American taxpayers should be permanently canceled. What they all did in this Fusion GPS scheme was a waste of taxpayer money. They all used the Taxpayer’s funded time to take down President Trump and WeThePeople. They are all blood-sucking vampires. Cold Anger and disgust.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Grandma– other than your cold anger and disgust—- has the awful flu you had been getting better ?
Exactly, I will not contribute to Lisa Page’s dental procedures! I am in a silly mood.
That ain’t shit. This is. It begins
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/former-president-maryland-based-transportation-company-indicted-11-counts-related-foreign
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
Background
Daren Condrey serves as Co-President and Managing Partner of Transport Logistics International, Inc. (TLI). Mr. Condrey has been with Transport Logistics International, Inc. since its start and has been involved in the nuclear industry for over 20 years.
https://www.bloomberg.com/research/stocks/private/person.asp?personId=98915512&privcapId=6760990
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whoaa..
Thanks,
Just coming to post this – looks like it has begun, baby!
Due to my inability to get internet routinely, I need someone to hit me up on skype and explain everything going on over the last few days. Email me at nukingpolitics@gmail.com if you feel you can do this adequately. I’m trying to keep up, but the pace lately is beyond what I can do with my current work schedule, and we’re getting into the good stuff now.
Hi there! Bongino’s last few radio shows have been covering this extensively, and uses a lot of SDs work. He also tweeted out today that his shows are available on iTunes which theoretically would mean you could download them.
It’s well done imo bc h just walks his audience through it. Straight up reads out a script with very little interruption.
Thank you, but I need someone I can interact with, to ask questions.
Keln, Cetera comments here and he did a very good summary of the whole situation on one of the threads last night. Don’t know how easy it would be to interact with him as he doesn’t post often but perhaps reads enough that he might see and reply to any comment you might make.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/01/11/the-doj-and-fbi-worked-with-fusion-gps-on-operation-trump/comment-page-6/#comment-4843324
It is so sad…when our country was founded on the Honor System, that these criminals would take advantage of it in order to destroy us.
I really pray we can figure a way to permanently outlaw The Communist Party, The Socialist Party, Sharia Laws, and others that do not work side-by-side with our Constitution.
The meaning of “The Press” needs to be clearly defined and the ethics rules set down firmly, too.
It’ll be tough, but it was a very expensive and valuable lesson we learn, to let the media inform us what is going on in the gov’t business. I pray we can all find a way to tell our children and grandchildren to always keep an eye on DC business. Hollywood, sports and other distraction should never be allowed to stand between us and our government. Never again. Thankfully we now have the internet to stay engaged and informed.
God Bless you all.
Grandma, that’s the problem. In a free society, the people need to be diligent, aware & active. The scum will always be attracted to that which they can take advantage of. It’s up to those who have a true vested interest to police & protect that which they hold dear
Well said.
—Covfefe Rules—
Never give in.
Never give up.
Never back down.
And
Never ever stop dreaming.
Donald J. Trump
President of the United States of America (Thank God!)
12-8-17 Florida Rally
‘The price of freedom is everlasting vigilance’
The week ahead:
– 1.2M documents are scheduled to drop on Monday.
– The Senate is due to vote on Tuesday (I believe), which means the full House could be briefed as early as Tuesday on WHAT NUNES SAW.
“Nunes vowed that he plans to address his concerns by trying to share the evidence with the entire House later this month, after the debate over Section 702 is complete, according to the three sources familiar with the conversations”. http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/01/12/nunes-charges-abuse-government-surveillance-by-fbi-and-justice-officials.amp.html
(This has been reported above, but not sure if the BOOM registered. Hope Nunes has SS protection pre-arranged.)
– PDJT holds his awards on Wednesday evening.
– Thursday, Obama and Clinton are transferred to Guantanamo Bay in chains.
(OK, I made the last point up – so sue me)
When all documents are dropped, what happens….? How will all of this be info be spread to the masses?
LikeLike
Drop starts today…
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/former-president-maryland-based-transportation-company-indicted-11-counts-related-foreign
And a revision for next Thursday: Comey memos get released for public viewing
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/judicial-watch-statement-federal-court-order-fbi-turn-comey-memos-court-review-next-week/
Friday repeats another CR Charade for the Budget.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My attorney just offed your attorney so you need not worry about lawsuits, etc..
Carry on with the good fight. #MAGA…and we will.
No no it’s all true. I heard it directly from reliable sources who in the building that day. They aren’t authorized to speak on the record but they assured me these are the core details of the plan.
Bruce Ohr was supposed to be interviewed today, right? Keep hoping we hear something from that. Or if he took the fifth. Wanna know who his wife was wanting to communicate with via her new ham radio (my guess Christopher Steele) and if he was passing along 702 queries to her for her report. Maybe that’s why she was hired, because of Bruce’s access to that info.
One would think that if this ‘small group’ of people had members at the highest level of gov’t, could they not get a ‘fake’ HAM radio license??
Why did she do the application in her own name?
Also, some of these people, like Pete and Lisa, are stupid to leave such a trail on texts.
I saw on one of the 4chan threads an explanation for how those texts were discovered. Apparently they were supposed to have been “disappeared”, so they felt comfortable in that knowledge.
Sorry – can’t give you details, but at the time the explanation given made sense to me.
Perhaps.
I thought one of the quotes was Petie telling Lisa to not use her work phone for a search, and she said ‘too late.’
Like with a cloth?
LikeLiked by 2 people
My thinking is Bruce probably passed along 702 searches to his wife and Nellie discussed that classified info on Americans with Chris, a foreign spy. If I’m right, wouldn’t that constitute espionage against the United States? People better go to prison for this attempted coup.
You answered your own question. Stupidity. (Also arrogance.Stupid arrogance.)
I remember hearing reports of mystery towers or tower being built.
My guess is that didn’t happen. That would be what, his second no-show?
You are correct. It would be his second no show.
Did anyone hear if he went sightseeing in Ft. Marcy Park?? /s
If Fusion GPS employees were the actual ones looking at the ‘feed’ of NSA data, it begs the question if any of those Fusion GPS employees had proper security clearances??
The biggest joke is a company that does work for Russian Kremlin related clients can be a contractor for the FBI and CIA etc.
LikeLiked by 4 people
with so many employees at such high pay rates, why is it that “contractor” are hird? (think.. manning…….reality winner…….simpson…..snowden)
See page 86, especially the footnote.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Nunes makes it clear in that article that FBI and DOJ people abused 702 which probably 100% confirms that fake new dossier was used for their justification after the fact.
So the FBI/DOJ get this cool new computer where all they have to do is type in a name/ address/ whatever and presto-chango all this information comes streaming out. Here is my question: where does that information come from? NSA? CIA? Google and /or BookFace?
Seems to me NSA and CIA could have the information but they would need another country to provide it to the conspirators. Where could this information possibly come from?
I know! Let’s Google it!
The Unibomber manifesto laid it all out. Amazing. criminal genius.
http://partners.nytimes.com/library/national/unabom-manifesto-1.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
3. If the system breaks down the consequences will still be very painful. But the bigger the system grows the more disastrous the results of its breakdown will be, so if it is to break down it had best break down sooner rather than later.
And I trust Trump to right the ship. No one else would have even tried, even if they wanted to.
I never read it. The ‘news’ told us it was a ravings of a crazyman.
I will read it now. Thanx
Remember when Maxi Waters was talking about a large data base that Obama had?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama’s stash!
LikeLike
Surely we’re nuking the airwaves around his house, no? He should have to drive 10 miles away to pick up 1 bar on his cell phone.
I truly don’t believe she was talking about anything more nefarious than their DNC voter database.
I just can’t see her being privy to any deep state machinations. She’s a 40 watter that has dimmed to about 10 watts with age.
Just can’t see her having been briefed on anything that important.
Maybe some loverboy was sharing secrets with her to gain access, to get into her panties? Ever think of that?
/ralph 😦
Oh Ralph, Pretty cruel of you to suggest that this time of night. It’s 16 degrees, dark and icy outside, and I now need to run to Walmart for a gallon of eyebleach.
I apologize with hat in hand 🙂
Of note, Steve Jobs to the left of Obama, refused to participate.
Apple didn’t fall into the Government’s hands until Steve died.
He hated government.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Facebook, Google, everything you search as well as your private texts and calls. Prism
ECHELON: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ECHELON
And, by now, others much more capable. (what do you think the Boeing X-37 was doing? Looking for UFO’s?
Yes. It all begins with the 702s that generated the violations that Admiral Rogers discovered. Wouldn’t the Congressional investigators already know who the subcontractor is? Can’t they get unredacted copy of the FSIC ruling that has that information?
Just imagine on election night when all these traitors realized Trump won.
LikeLiked by 8 people
one of the rare times I actually tuned in to CNN on purpose… so glorious to see the looks of horror on their liberal mugs…
I have re-watched the videos at YouTube many times!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well next day…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can anyone tell me who the crier is? would be funny if Ohr child….
And another…
LikeLiked by 2 people
It would be funny if Julian shows up in DAVOS.
LikeLike
I used this unforgettable image as my Chistmas card last year….they’re STILL talking about it……..WINNER!
…had we only listened to the dhimmicrats…….
Tell me there are no Ohr children….
I almost made a rather crude comment here, but I didn’t think my Marine buddies could take it. /s 🙂
if so, they can only be by artificial insemination
is that andrew Weinstein beside her with the glasses?
There is no path to 270. Repeat after me: There is no path to 270. LOL
…bolt another round…..
repeat
I don’t think they will talk; all will plead the 5th. Cowards.
They don’t need to talk. Too much evidence. Flipping is encouraged, however.
If they don’t talk, they walk….down to the gallows! After #1 succumbs to the cord, the rest will surely tell their “story” and Sundance’s domino effect begins. Any volunteers?
There was a time and there was a place (not saying where or when) when one could take two “combatants” up in a Huey to about 500 ft., open the door and ask the first the question you wanted answered. If he declined, out he went.
Never had a problem getting the 2d to “chat.”
talk ? talking is not the problem.
It’s getting them to shut up that’s the problem. The shere amount of excrement these libs spew is beyond belief.
Minor question: is it necessary for Nunes to say, in his letter to Rosenstein, the part about “his mistress FBI Lawyer Lisa Page” ?
I am not being an SJW or prude or anything, but did he have to drop in the part about her being a “mistress?” What say the Treepers? Could he have just said FBI Lawyer Lisa Page?
yes, Lisa, it is
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ben, that is funny!!!
yes it just felt good for him……after 8 months of ethics investigation of him.
AB SO LUTE LY necessary and Recorded for Eternity! 🙂
Looks like thes a uranium one indictment:
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Friday, January 12, 2018
Former President of Maryland-Based Transportation Company Indicted on 11 Counts Related to Foreign Bribery, Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme
Executive Allegedly Paid Bribes to a Russian Official So His Company Could Win Highly Sensitive Nuclear Fuel Transportation Contracts
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/former-president-maryland-based-transportation-company-indicted-11-counts-related-foreign
Didn’t Rosenstein work in Maryland before he landed this job?
Yes. That’s what I think may hit Rosenstein. If he refuses someone can keep mueller on a very short leash. Weissman press stuff too.
FISA Court opinion April 26, 2017
They didn’t give up on election night they doubled down. Their tentacles are everywhere. Part of the game plan is a united front and obedience. Stray from the talking points and you get slapped back into line. This even extends to the “entertainment industry”. Shortly after the election Tom Hanks no less said something conciliatory towards President Trump and suggested that we all worked together. They must have something on him and kicked his butt big time and said no resist and be active. Nicole Kidman said something similar and got lots of push back. She just got quite.
Aren’t Roberts’ one eighties interesting?
Heads up, it has begun! 🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 4 people
Goody goody gumdrops!
I was wondering why Trump left town. Maybe the arrests will begun sooner rather than later. No bail.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Friday, January 12, 2018
Former President of Maryland-Based Transportation Company Indicted on 11 Counts Related to Foreign Bribery, Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme
Executive Allegedly Paid Bribes to a Russian Official So His Company Could Win Highly Sensitive Nuclear Fuel Transportation Contracts
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/former-president-maryland-based-transportation-company-indicted-11-counts-related-foreign
bammy people expedited the export of US U to Canada….where the trail was conveniently lost…
.should have parenthesized “Lost”…..as in ‘bullshit’….
They panicked after HRC lost. They scrambled to fake the process and make it look legit. This is so obvious. When they were in power, they didn’t bother to follow rules. Rules are for suckers, they said. Total crony crooks. Guilty of crimes. I wish we had a real Attorney General.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where have you been?
Are you reading and understanding all that has been happening?
LikeLike
Will there be something this weekend on these documents?
Hmmm, Tulsi Gabbard (Congress, D, HI) was just on Tucker Carlson speaking about being against 702 loophole.
LikeLike
Unrolled …
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/951978018704183296.html
Refresh thread at the bottom for more.
Strzok told Page to use her personal phone, not her work phone. Who has her personal phone?
These ‘contractors’ may not actually be contractors or be employees of a company with a contract.
Don’t be surprised if it turns out they are individuals who were simply given access to dig up dirt – it is easier to put down ‘contractor’ on the pass than military or US Gov Civilian Employee (both of which would be verified before issuing the pass). Put down ‘contractor’ and it would be assumed they are in fact contractors.
Samantha Powers is apparently a good name to write in. (according to her)
So glad that you mentioned Samantha….
It seems a while back she stated that over 20 dozen unmasking requests were made in her name in regards to ‘questioning’…and that she was not the originator of all of the requests…and all is silence since oct 16….
I can’t help but wonder why?
And I can’t help but wonder….why the thundering silence?
Was it perhaps an aide?
oops….oct 17
Ambassador to UN reports to Sec of State and POTUS.
It’s not just DoJ (and subordinate FBI).
