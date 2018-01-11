President Trump Meeting and Discussion on Prison Reform…

Earlier today President Trump held a roundtable meeting on prison reform. Participants included AG Jeff Sessions, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, Kansas Governor Brownback and several prison reform experts. Video and Transcript below:
[Transcript] 1:55 P.M. EST – THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. And today we are going to be discussing the important topic of prison reform. I want to thank Attorney General Sessions, Governor Bevin of Kentucky, Governor Brownback of Kansas, and other prison reform experts who are here. We have the best in the country.
We’ll be discussing a number of opportunities to improve our prison system to better promote public safety and to help former prisoners reenter society as productive citizens. Very important. Very big topic. It’s become a very big topic, especially, I think, over the last 12 months or so. We’ve been focused on it very strongly.
We support our law enforcement partners, and we’re working to reduce crime and put dangerous offenders behind bars. At the same time, we want to ensure that those who enter the justice system are able to contribute to their communities after they leave prison, which is one of many very difficult subjects we’re discussing, having to do with our great country.
The vast majority of incarcerated individuals will be released at some point, and often struggle to become self-sufficient once they exit the correctional system.
We have a great interest in helping them turn their lives around, get a second chance, and make our community safe. Many prisoners end up returning to crime, and they end up returning to prison. Two-thirds of the 650,000 people released from prison each year are arrested again within three years.
We can help break this vicious cycle through job training — very important, job training — mentoring, and drug addiction treatment. And you know how we’re focused on drugs pouring into our country and drug addiction. It’s a big problem even as we speak of this subject. We’ll be very tough on crime, but we will provide a ladder of opportunity to the future.
The governors with us today have pioneered reforms — they’ve been very, very successful and we appreciate your being here very much — that can inspire change. Kansas improved its juvenile justice system to help make sure young offenders do not become repeat offenders. Kentucky is providing job training to inmates and helping them to obtain professional licenses upon release, and it’s been very successful. And he’s been a great governor, I will tell you that — my friend.
My administration is committed to helping former inmates become productive, law-abiding members of society. And I want to thank you all for being with us and thank you for the discussion. And maybe we’ll take a couple of minutes and, Governor, you might want to say something as to prison reform. You’ve been very successful.
GOVERNOR BEVIN: Sure, I appreciate it. Thank you, Mr. President. And thank you truly to those of you in the media for being here and for covering this. It does matter. You’ll hear a lot from people who know far more about this than myself if you stay in here as we go around the horn.
But I will say this: If you take nothing else away than this absolute fact — and communicate this to people — that 95-plus percent of everyone who is incarcerated is going to be released. The vast majority — more than 95 percent will be released. What are we doing as a society, at the federal level, at a state level, at local levels — what are we doing to ensure that they have been rehabilitated and that they can be re-assimilated? We are good at removing, but we need to do more than simply remove people from society.
Something we’re battling with in Kentucky, as are other states — I look to states like Kansas and others who have done this well, Texas and Georgia, and Oklahoma. Many are doing it well. There’s no pride of ownership in any of this. We want to steal good ideas from one another. We want the best ideas to make their way forward, and I’m truly grateful to the President, to the Attorney General, and to others who are taking this seriously at the highest levels because it will make a transformative change in America.
The final point I’ll say is this: The workforce in America demands this, is begging for this. There are millions of jobs that need to be filled. We have millions of people — 2 million people — currently in our penal system, 95 percent of whom are going to come out. We need them to become a functional part of our economic society. And so that is really what we’re here for today.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you, Governor.
GOVERNOR BEVIN: Thank you, sir.
THE PRESIDENT: Governor Brownback, would you like to say something
GOVERNOR BROWNBACK: Yeah. First, I want to thank you for taking this topic up. I don’t know of a recent presidency that’s taken the topic up in a serious way. It’s one that needs discussion and it needs focus. And I just — I deeply appreciate you doing it.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you.
GOVERNOR BROWNBACK: We have a Bureau of Prisons facility in Leavenworth, in our state, and they need them to do these sort of programs.
The biggest thing that we’ve gotten done that’s been successful have been mentoring programs, private person-to-person mentoring programs. We’ve got 7,500 matches that we’ve made. Because most people, when they come out of prisons, they don’t have many relationships that are reliable or good for them to get back on their feet.
And that has cut the recidivism rate, for those 7,500, in half — from 20 to under 10 percent. And I just think that makes sense for us to do to help them out.
THE PRESIDENT: Absolutely.
GOVERNOR BROWNBACK: And so I applaud you and I really think it’s an important topic to take up.
THE PRESIDENT: Well, thank you very much, Governor. Jeff, would you like to say something?
ATTORNEY GENERAL SESSIONS: Thank you, Mr. President. I look forward to hearing from this group of people who are really a great group. Jared, I appreciate your leadership on this and pushing this.
We believe that we’re already spending money in the federal prison system. Frankly, we got a report late last year that it’s not — the money isn’t being spent well. Our new prison commissioner is committed to doing a better job on reentry programs and job-training programs. And so, if we do this right, I think we can make progress.
THE PRESIDENT: Good. Thank you very much.
Matt, would you like to say something before we go back to a private discussion?
MR. SCHLAPP: Sure. Yeah, look, I think this is one of the issues that people from the community I spend a lot of time with — conservatives — are focused on. I also think there’s people on the other side of the political spectrum that have a heart and want to make sure that people’s lives can be put back together.
But one thing that’s interesting is, when you look at this crime recidivism, and it’s too high — the rate is too high. People need to have a job. They need to be able to get hired. They need to feel the pride and the ownership of a job. And the fact that this economy is rolling, and that these regulations and taxes and everything are going in the right direction, it’s giving hope to a lot of people. So that’s the first step.
Now we got to do the right things on the public policy.
THE PRESIDENT: Brooke, how about you?
MS. ROLLINS: Well, thank you for taking this on. Thank you for making it an issue. You know I think about your great vision for America, which is to make it great again, and I think about all that you and your team have done on tax reform, and regulatory reform, and coming into welfare reform. Those are all things that the state of Texas has been doing for a long time, as you know.
But about 10 years ago, we decided that it was time that we really look at criminal justice reform because America has 5 percent of the world’s population, but we have 25 percent of the world’s incarcerated. And when you think about 95 percent of those folks are all coming back out in the communities, what can we do as a society to make sure that they are reintegrated in a successful way, instead of going back into prison, which 400 [thousand] of 600,000 do.
So, in Texas, we changed our laws, we’ve shut eight prisons down, we’ve decreased our incarceration rate by 20 percent, but the most important part of all of that is our crime rate is down 31 percent in the state of Texas since we undertook all of these reforms.
THE PRESIDENT: That’s fantastic.
MS. ROLLINS: This works. And it is a beautiful, beautiful policy issue because it’s bipartisan. Everyone agrees that we want those who are coming back out into our communities to have safer streets, to go back to their families, to have stronger families, and be able to work in the communities where they once resided.
So, amen, and we applaud you for really bring this on. Thank you.
THE PRESIDENT: Well, thank you very much, Brooke. I appreciate that that very much.
Thank you very much everybody. Thank you.
Q Mr. President, what’s your current thinking on Iran, sir? On Iran, what’s your current thinking?
GOVERNOR BEVIN: Focus.
THE PRESIDENT: You’re going to be finding out very soon. You’ll be finding that out very soon.
Thank you.
Q Mr. President, have you ruled out a meeting with Mueller? Or is this still something that you —
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much.
Q How do you think the physical will go tomorrow?
THE PRESIDENT: I think it’s going to go very well. I’ll be very surprised if it doesn’t.
Q Mr. President, why did you backtrack on your stance on FISA?
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much everybody.
Q (Inaudible) immigration?
THE PRESIDENT: It better go well, otherwise the stock market will not be happy. (Laughter.)
It’s a very important subject matter. These individuals eventually are living among us.
What to do with the gang members?
Also, islamisation of the inmates because of beneficial privileges. That is a huge problem everywhere.
If one pays attention to the Inspector General community, their twitter feed https://twitter.com/OversightGov and their website https://www.oversight.gov/
one sees that prison reform has been very big on the IG list in recent months.
Thank you for including this.
AG Jeff responds to the IG community. Pres Trump responds to AG Jeff and the IG community. Nothing is overlooked.
Maybe part of “prison reform” can be expanding GITMO for treason?
This is good news. Anyone who has had a family member experience this type of challenge will tell you that it is damn hard rebuilding one’s life after a run in with the law. I don’t excuse anyone who has made poor choices that left them with limited options, what is tough though is seeing those same people working hard to re-establish themselves after “Paying their debt to society” only to be turned away time and time again. Left with few options on how to make their life better. there are many reasons why it is hard for folks like this. There are those out there who would jump at a chance to make things right in all ways possible if only allowed the opportunity
Last week Joe Pags had a couple of lawyers from some think tank in DC on discussing just this; after paying their debt to society, they still pay. Particularly those that learn a skilled trade in prison, but due to a prison record are shut out of gainful employment through the occupational license requirements some cities and states have. Very interesting discussion, made me rethink some of my own ideas and prejudices regarding former inmates.
Yes, many do still pay. I won’t argue that there are those who neither want a chance nor do they deserve a chance, but, there are those who do. The hard part is figuring out those who want the chance at an opportunity for a better life and those who don’t.
America was once the land of second chances and opportunity.
If Sessions wasnt still in Trumps blessing, he wouldn’t be there. If Trump was really really mad at him, a “firing” would be pretty much unattainable, but he could have him do some “HR” work like someone else. That Sessions is front and center in a small group like that, not just standard Cabinet meeting means Sessions is doing OK with Trump. They are working together on “other” things. This maybe was even a planned showcase of that.
On Sessions, still having doubts. However, President Trump has not disappointed me, have to believe Trump’s got this.
After January…….waiting.
Also, maybe this was a way to get Sessions into the White House undetected to discuss “other” things. He was there to talk about prison reform……..and was there for a quick 15 minute 1 on 1 with Trump…….
Prison reform is the Koch Brothers code word for letting the thugs out of prison and making it even more difficult to put them behind bars in the first place. It’s just another version of getting cheap labor just like importing millions of illegal immigrants.
Do a prison ministry and the need for good release programs prior to release is an area a good many prisons lack. Most prisoners are just given a bus ticket to get to their release area, and a few extra buck & that is it.
The other area is jobs and places for release prisoners to stay,
Too often released prisoners have no support system on the outside, even when they do have a family in the area they are being released to.. Too often there are stories of released prisoners who go to their parole office only to find that there are no jobs and/or housing resources/support for them. So within a few hours, maybe days of landing in their released city, they commit a crime hoping to be caught and re-incarcerated cause its the only life and way they know that they can survive. Thus the cycle begins again..
Interesting piece of knowledge is that many of the jobs that released prisoners usually get are the same ones that Illegals have now taken over….Restaurant, construction, janitors, delivery driving and other similar jobs are some of the jobs almost totally done by illegals now a days that felons used be able to do…. .
Now watching for Prisoner Restoration Reform to be added to the comprehensive Immigration Plan.
Ouch—So reform for the Illegals since they are all criminals??? OUCH
The Kentucky Governor shared a stat I wasn’t aware of. 95% of men and women that are incarcerated will eventually come out. I actually like the idea of what he is doing in the State of Kentucky. Teaching them a trade that allows them to leave with the certification allows them a better chance at employment and a positive future. The sad truth is that there are so many jobs that are looking for qualified workers. Hopefully more and more students that graduate high school that don’t want to incur ridiculous debt decide to go the route of trade school. There are plenty of opportunities for both.
Yes most employers are looking for skilled employees. Yet there are many released inmates with good skills, but if an employer can save a few bucks by hiring an Illegal they often do.
Prison reform? You mean, like, building more prisons?
Teach a trade in school.police,firemen,nurse, tradesmen.
One in every three black males born today can expect to go to prison at some point in their life, compared with one in every six Latino males, and one in every 17 white males, if current incarceration trends continue.
.
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/10/04/racial-disparities-criminal-justice_n_4045144.html
Actually the Hispanics are catching up to blacks for crime rates
Obama sold out Blacks for Illegals
All too many young black males are raised being told they are the man of the family. They are expected to provide for their Mothers. I look forward to the day when children can be children again.
A few weeks ago over at powerline there was a post quoting aminister in Baltimore Maryland saying roughly these men have served their time but they can I get a chance second chance. I have tried to reach out to this minister and to say do you understand that trumps immigration policy is about creating opportunities for convicts who have served their time. It remains easier for employer to hire someone who turns out to be an illegal but has no known no criminal background that it is too hire A convict illegal aliens have taken away opportunities that belong to American convicts who want to improve their lives. I am so pleased that trump is paying attention to this issue.
Exactly what I was saying. The illegals have taken over the employment areas that released prisoners used to use to get back on their feet when first released.
Work Gangs with Infastructure Construction/Maintenance. Self sufficiency in agriculture and other prison industry. 3 hots and a cot with A/C/TV/Internet/healthcare and a book to read are not repaying society. Forbid and GED/standard education to any inmate at any time, (they had their chance and blew it, taxpayers have already paid once) and most abso-damn-lutely, NO COLLEGE to inmates
At present in America there are millions who don’t fear prison. Thugs celebrate it as a rite of passage.
To Make America Great Again,
America must make Prison Hell Again.
In addition to my above comment,
Absolutely NO Section 8 Housing or Vouchers (Not allowed on HUD funded property)
Absolutely NO Food Stamps
Absolutely NO Welfare
Go beg the Church, you might get a handout.
Absolutely Zero from the taxpayers after release.
Don’t like it the job choices because of your convictions, leave the US.
We don’t need you.
The most accurate predictor of future behavior is past behavior,
They have marked themselves.
I agree with all of your suggestions.
Prison has become a lifestyle choice for some make it hell.
Christian ministry and vocational training. Only by accepting Our Savior can these men and women gain the power to reject sin.
As for the criminal justice system, it is best seen as a deterrent. Yes, crimes of passion etc cannot be deterred, but most cgiminal activity can. The strength of the deterrent is based on 1) The chance of getting caught 2) certainty of consequences 3) severity of consequences. When all three are strong, like a tripod, you have effective deterrent. This is a huge topic, but just consider one piece, what “severity of consequences” might mean. Example: Most hard core gang members are not afraid of going to prison. Their lifestyles are barely affected. They will hang out with their fellow gang members, they will have sex, they will obtain drugs. But send them out of their area, and anxiety and fear set in. No support group. No friends and family closeby on the outside. Add cell phone jamming at the facility and they can’t get anything done. To them this is severe.
If someone learns a skill in prison they should payback the taxpayers when they are released and gainfully employed. The cost should be equal to or higher than the cost that law abiding citizens had to pay to get the same skills. Not a crippling amount that they cannot afford to live, but it should be paid back.
A big part of the problem in prisons is the very significant proportion of seriously mentally ill among inmates. The stats vary but rates of mental illness among prisoners is >40%, about 4 times the general population. These prisoners complicate the management of corrections facilities and contributes to recidivism rates. The proportion of psychiatric disorders among inmates in part reflects deinstitutionalization and lack of adequate treatment for these individuals in the community.
I do not believe that at all, would love to see a breakdown of what mental disorders they are claimed to have.
