President Trump Holds First Cabinet Meeting of 2018…

Earlier today President Trump held the first cabinet meeting of 2018. [The cabinet met four times in December.]
[Transcript] 12:00 P.M. EST – THE PRESIDENT: Welcome back to the studio. Nice to have you. (Laughter.) Good morning, and welcome to our first Cabinet meeting of the New Year. 2017 was a year of tremendous achievement — monumental achievement, actually. I don’t think any administration has ever done — has done what we’ve done and what we’ve accomplished in its first year, which isn’t quite finished yet. You never know what’s going to happen over the next few days. And the achievements for our country, our people, and for our standing in the world have been very monumental.
We confirmed an incredible new Supreme Court justice and more circuit court judges in our first year than any administration in the history of our country, and we have many more coming.
We’ve set a new record on reducing regulation and all forms of stopping growth and stopping jobs that were crippling America’s economy. Again, the records that we’ve set — 22 to 1 — nobody has ever come close. And the amount of regulations that we’ve cut is a record also in our country’s history, as reported by many newspapers, in particular The Wall Street Journal did a big story on it.
And before Christmas, we passed the largest tax cut and reform in American history, including ANWR and including the fact that the individual mandate was terminated, which was a tremendously important thing and a very popular thing, I must tell you. People are supposed to pay for the privilege of not having healthcare; that was not good. Unfortunately, the courts didn’t cut it, but we cut it.
So, in addition to the largest tax cut and reform in history, we have one of the great oil sites that’s now been approved. They’ve been trying to approve ANWR — I don’t know if people know this — for over 40 years. Ronald Reagan tried to get it approved for exploration and for drilling. And for 40 years, they’ve been trying to get it approved. That was in the bill — an individual mandate in the bill.
Since that tax cut was enacted, more than 1 million workers have already received a tax cut bonus — something that, frankly, nobody even thought about. We didn’t think about it. Nobody thought about it. We just knew a lot of good things were going to happen.
And I must say, AT&T was the first one and they did it — $1,000 per employee; they have hundreds of thousands of employees. And many companies followed immediately thereafter, and now they’re following — I guess, the employees are saying, “What about us?” And millions of employees in this country are getting a thousand dollars and more, in some cases, tax bonuses because of the tax cuts.
Hardworking American families will receive tremendous tax relief. We lowered our tax rates, nearly doubled the standard deduction, and doubled the child tax credit, which Ivanka Trump was pushing very, very hard, I will tell you that, and so was Marco Rubio.
And I will tell you that the Republican Senate — we had no Democrat support. Zero. They didn’t want tax cuts. They want tax increases. They want to raise your taxes; they don’t want to cut your taxes. But the child tax credit has become very important to the American family, and they’re very happy about it.
Our historic reductions to the business tax will raise annual household income by an average of $4,000. That’s a tremendous number. The amount of money that’s going to be brought in — we think it’s going to be close to $4 trillion because of our tax reform — will be a number that this country has never seen pour into our country. And that’s going to create more jobs and more investment.
The stock market is shattering one record after another. Unemployment is at a 17-year low. And I’m very proud of this: African American unemployment reached its lowest level in history. Think of that. And on the campaign trail, remember I said, and would constantly say, “What do you have to lose?” Meaning, what do you have to lose if you vote for Trump? And now, it was just reported, African American unemployment is at its lowest level in history. I’m very proud of that.
We’re also making America safe again. Yesterday, we had a bipartisan meeting with House members and senators on immigration reform — something they’ve been talking about for many, many years. But we brought them together in this room, and it was a tremendous meeting. Actually, it was reported as incredibly good. And my performance — you know, some of them called it a performance — I consider it work.
But it got great reviews by everybody other than two networks, who were phenomenal for about two hours. Then, after that, they were called by their bosses for saying, “Oh, wait a minute.” And, unfortunately, a lot of those anchors sent us letters saying that was one of the greatest meetings they’ve ever witnessed. And they were great. For about two hours, they were phenomenal. And then they went a little bit south on us, but not that bad. It was fine.
They probably wish they didn’t send us those letters of congratulations. But it was good. I’m sure their ratings were fantastic; they always are — which is why I think the media will ultimately support Trump in the end, because they’re going to say, if Trump doesn’t win in three years, they’re all out of business. (Laughter.) You guys will be out of business. But the boom holders are still going to be there, so that’s good. (Laughter.) Those are the people I like.
We agreed to pursue four major areas yesterday of reform: securing our border, including, of course, the wall — which has always been included, it never changed; ending chain migration; canceling the visa lottery; and addressing the status of the DACA population. We want to see something happen with DACA. It’s been spoken of for years. And children are now adults, in many cases. The numbers are very different, very varying. A lot of people say 800,000; some people said — yesterday, first time I heard 650 [thousand]. I also heard 3 million. The fact is, our country was such a mess, nobody even knows what the numbers are. But we’ll know what the numbers are.
But above all else, any bill we passed must improve jobs, wages, and security for American citizens. The people who elected us, all of us — the people that elected us, we have to take care of them. We have to have a strong military. We can’t play games with our military. Whether we’re Democrat or whether we’re Republican, we have to have a strong — that’s not a point of negotiation. We can’t say, oh, we’re going to give you money for your military but you have to give us money for something that, frankly, is much less important than security.
And we have to keep our country strong. And our military was badly depleted over the last long period of time, beyond President Obama, I will say — beyond President Obama. Our military was very, very badly depleted.
I just spoke to President Moon. He’s very thankful for what we’ve done. They’re having talks with North Korea. We’ll see how that happens. He felt that the original — that the initial talk was extremely good. Had a lot of good comment. Rex was on the phone, and Nikki has been totally briefed.
But we had a very, very good conversation, and we’ll see where it goes. He’s very thankful for what we’ve done. It was so reported today that we were the ones — without our attitude, that would have never happened. Who knows where it leads. Hopefully, it will lead to success for the world — not just for our country, but for the world. And we’ll be seeing over the next number of weeks and months what happens.
On a separate front, we are going to take a strong look at our country’s libel laws so that when somebody says something that is false and defamatory about someone, that person will have meaningful recourse in our courts. If somebody says something that’s totally false and knowingly false, that the person that has been abused, defamed, libeled will have meaningful recourse.
Our current libel laws are a sham and a disgrace, and do not represent American values or American fairness. So we’re going to take a strong look at that. We want fairness. You can’t say things that are false — knowingly false — and be able to smile as money pours into your bank account. We’re going to take a very, very strong look at that. And I think what the American people want to see is fairness.
Finally, as we begin the new year, I want to thank my Cabinet for working tirelessly on behalf of our country. Every single day, every hour, I’m on the phone with almost all of them all the time. And we have a lot of exciting things to go.
I’m just looking at Alex Acosta. What a job you’ve done with our healthcare. He’s Secretary of Labor, but he’s very much involved in healthcare, and I think those rules and regulations will be out around February 1st, Alex, as I understand it. And this is healthcare through association and associations. And I think that millions and millions and millions of people will be signing up. It will be highly competitive. He has been able to totally get rid of state lines so there will be tremendous competition. And that will be a phase of healthcare that people don’t talk about.
But I think, ultimately, you’ll have more people than you actually had even in Obamacare, and it’s just a segment of what we’re doing. So I just want to tell you, I read a lot of those papers last night, and it is really great work, brilliant work. I think it is something that people don’t talk about, but it’s something that’s going to be very exciting and very great. It will be great healthcare at a very competitive price. There will be tremendous competition, and it will cost the United States absolutely zero. So we’re very proud of that. Thank you, Alex.
And with that, I just — we’ll start our Cabinet meeting. And we appreciate your being here, and you’ve gotten very familiar with this room. I appreciate your nice comments yesterday. Thank you all very much. Thank you. Thank you very much.
I think the president made it very clear with this statement (again) that he’s not putting DACA ahead of our nation’s security:
“Whether we’re Democrat or whether we’re Republican, we have to have a strong — that’s not a point of negotiation. We can’t say, oh, we’re going to give you money for your military but you have to give us money for something that, frankly, is much less important than security.”
I think he’s making it very plain that the wall is more important than DACA. When you consider the clown show that has taken place in the house today with dems throwing tantrums over DACA, I won’t be shocked if no deal is reached. It’s their way or the highway.
PT knows their zero sum negotiating ways. This will be the Dems downfall.
Really? How?
They’re waiting out the demographic clock. The Republican’ts, no fans of stopping the immigrant invasion–legal and illegal–will use 60 votes as an excuse to do nothing… Meanwhile, R states drift to the Dims…
Tick-tick-tick-tick-tick-tick-tick-tick-tick…
I have gone on record to day that these MORONS that make their states or cities Sanctuaries are a gift to our ICE Agents. It is duck hunting in an enclosed space. The local news and the local politicians cannot speak about it because it will show their citizens how wrong they are and that they care more for illegals, even those that commit crimes, over everyday Americans.
From the article linked above:
Immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven convenience stores before dawn Wednesday to begin checking on employees’ immigration status in what officials described as the largest operation against an employer under Donald Trump’s presidency.
Agents targeted about 100 stores nationwide, broadening an investigation that began four years ago with a case against a franchisee on New York’s Long Island. The audits could lead to criminal charges or fines over the stores’ hiring practices. Twenty-one people suspected of being in the U.S. illegally were arrested.
The action appears to open a new front in Trump’s expansion of immigration enforcement, which has already brought a 40 percent increase in deportation arrests.
Derek Benner, a top official at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said Wednesday’s operation was “the first of many” and “a harbinger of what’s to come” for employers.
They need to go after Super 8 motels next
And the food industry, in particular the fast-food industry.
There are a number of restaurant chains (IN-N-OUT Burger, for one) that pay decent wages and employ US workers. It CAN be done – it just takes some more effort, and business skill (as well as a good product, of course) to make a profit.
Yes, one of my Hispanic friends when we were discussing whether to go to a Mexican restaurant for lunch, said, “If you look in the kitchen, all restaurants are Mexican restaurants”.
Gas stations in NJ
This is going to send a strong message to other unscrupulous businesses.
Absolutely! They are killing illegals every single day and now they are going after employers. Self deportations will pick up massively.
At the moment, the fines and penalties for employers are but a slap on the wrist. Trump needs to get that changed but it is unlikely as these companies have lobbyists who own our Congress members financially. You frog march an executive to jail on national TV for employing illegal aliens and things will change very quickly.
fle, and right off moonbeam governor in CA started complaining and saying this could not be done in sanctuary state/city. Full of it. The fed law rules you fool and sanctuary anything is illegal. We must vote for and get a republican governor and we have two candidates running and both appear to be a better governor than we have had for quite some time.
Jerry Brown has been a gift to ICE but regrettably not to the good Patriots that live in CA.
SD/PAM, he kept saying “WE” and not “me” like the previous puppet in the WH. They are working together and all are happy to be a part of the cabinet and all that is occurring in America. Many gave up great positions to be a part of MAGA. Thank you God for Trump and the cabinet members to date, meaning that democrats need to start moving forward and faster to allow his other nominees to be approved and put to work.
We think Obama only had 28 cabinet meetings in his entire Presidency.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That many?Wow! I thought it was closer to zero.
But I have never seen anyone use their Cabinet the way that PDJT does. He convinced really A list people, not just academics from some sleepy university or big polical donors, to join his team and his vision and he works with them constantly. I’ve simply never seen anything like it. And he gets amazing results. No wonder PDJIT has had such a spectacular first year.
I love PDJT. I’ve said it before. I never understood my grandparents’ generation who had many revere FDR to the point of keeping a photo of him in their home all those years because they were so grateful for Social Security and him “getting them out of the Depression” as one of my grandmother’s used to say. (Side note: my dad quietly set me straight about that out of Grandma’s, his MIL’s, hearing!)
And I grew to love, love, love and revere Ronald Reagan, and I still do. But PDJT has a different skill set and those skills are so spot on appropriate to our time. What an incredible blessing. I can see myself as a little old lady years from now with a photo of PDJT on my wall.
I LOVE that image of you rocking underneath the photo!
President Donald Trump, so did this site, gave me more hope and helped me to battle my cancers. Not just say N. but truth.
Thanks Daughworks. I was trying to look that up. Best I found was an estimate of three Obama cabinet meetings per year, vs five in the last month for Trump.
I recall a cabinet member saying that he never once met with Obama in two years. Forget who.
President Obama today welcomed two new members to his Cabinet, as he held the 17th Cabinet meeting of his Presidency, and the first in 2013. March 4, 2013 at 2:31 PM ET by Colleen Curtis
Obama has called the group together only rarely, for what by most accounts are not much more than ritualistic team-building exercises: According to CBS News White House reporter Mark Knoller, the Cabinet met 19 times in Obama’s first term and four times in the first 10 months of his second term.
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2013/11/locked-in-the-cabinet-099374#.VBGa7yge9UQ
In more recent times, according to data compiled by the incomparable Mark Knoller of CBS, Bill Clinton held 24 meetings in his eight years, including the Monica Lewinsky apology meeting.
Cabinet meetings — Bush held 49, by Knoller’s count — are important, the aide said, to get across “the president’s perspective.”
Other interesting #’s
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/obamas-first-term-by-the-numbers/
Folks we aren’t just WINNING, we are beginning to destroy the other side!
From the article linked above:
Back in October, you may recall, Chicago-based company Warranty Group Capital announced that it would be acquired by Assurant, which would in turn move its operations to Bermuda. It was yet another example of American businesses packing up and moving overseas due to our broken tax code.
But today, just weeks after enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Assurant reversed course and agreed to remain a U.S. company. “This change follows recently enacted U.S. tax legislation,” their release notes. indeed, this decision is a direct result of our new, pro-growth tax code, which eliminated incentives for Assurant to invert.
I wonder what President Trump thinks could happen over the next few days?
You saw that, too. Indeed, I wonder what the next few days will bring.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FAKE NEWS–the bombshell re this is coming
Then the libel laws.
I noticed that and wonder too. I hope it is the big ugly. I also noted this statement when he discussed the libel laws:
That sign on the podium should read “PROTECT PEOPLE WHO BROKE THE LAW TO BE HERE”
LikeLiked by 7 people
Or “Protect Schemers”… (Really, Protect Scammers is what they’re after)…
LikeLiked by 1 person
The “Dreamers” are Schemers
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just want to thank you for all you do. You are an important contributor to truth and we appreciate you so much.
I hope associations treat this new regulation with some enthusiasm. They could make a real difference.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They really could. It would mean an awful lot to folks out here on the ground who have a real problem with health insurance.
I expect there will be a response. The market has a way of seeking and finding opportunities, and this is an opportunity with pent up demand.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve been beating this point for months. They can pass a veto-proof DACA bill. That’s the reality. The only play is to appear to be on the side of DACA, but also wall + immigration reforms. Or else you get DACA and nothing in return. It’s very simple.
They can’t and even Lindsey graham had to admit that they could get 60 votes on a clean DREAM Bill in the Senate but they will never get 67 which is needed for it to be veto proof. They can get 218 in the House but will never get to 291 votes to be veto proof. I wouldn’t lose an ounce of sleep worrying about that. Democrats and RINOs are screwed and they absolutely know it!
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh Felice I hope you are right! Thanks for your optimism. I know you do your homework so it isn’t just hot air, your optimism is founded on real things.
Even if your predictions aren’t always correct, they frequently are so I pay close attention to your posts and remain very grateful to you for sharing your insights with us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://www.reference.com/government-politics/many-votes-congress-need-override-veto-e225da986010a42e
From the article linked above:
If all 435 members of the House of Representatives votes, then at least 290 must vote to override. If all 100 Senate members vote, then at least 67 must vote for the veto. A two-thirds vote is technically considered a supermajority, which is much more difficult to get than a traditional simple majority. Fewer than 10 percent of all presidential vetoes have been overridden by a vote in the chambers of Congress.
They will get what Pres Trump allows them to get or the DACA program will expire.
fle, and thinking ahead to elections this year and want to keep their over cushy jobs. If they fail on this, they will be out Congress!
DNC now proven to be the supporters of corruption, illegals, higher taxes, less freedom for Americans and more hand outs for the victim class as the go back to there lavish life style, benefits and the taxpayer protections provided such as the porn room where signatures are not required. Sucker line forming at MSM.
Sorry, more important that what the President has just said. I was jumped to the article while in the process of posting in the Sedition article for that is what it is. Has this been reported to the White house Council or President Trump’s personal attorneys? The is a conspiracy to attack the personal freedom of each and every American. The compliancy and corruption within the media and supposed defender of the free press are guilty of some major crimes also in my opinion. The crimes against the state, America, the beacon of hope for the world, has been dimmed deeply but at the same time saved by the freedoms we gave ourselves through the constitution. Sundance, you saved a society.
Hi, just want to remind everyone: Counsel is one person; Council is a group of people. One is a lawyer, one is a group of executives, experts or such. Spellcheck be damned 😉
Remember that tweet of Pres Trumps–“consensual” vs “consequential”
I guess it was that pesky spellcheck
It often happens to me when I start typing and spellcheck puts the wrong word in and iI have to either delete and try again or go back and try to just add the correct ending of the word.
Nothing else MATTERS right now than the conduct being exposed in the sedition section. The importance can not be more stressed. What Sundance has exposed is and has world-wide consequences. These are dangerous times.
And there’s a separate thread for that.
This one is about the cabinet meeting.
One of the most important things a corporation or large business should do is interact / meet with its key people on a continuing basis to talk strategy & management issues. Not only to troubleshoot existing problems / issues, but to insure everyone is on the same page & working toward a common goal
It’s what a manager does. It’s what a true leader does
That’s business 101, & running / managing the USA is the biggest business out there
Trump knows this
That Obama wasn’t that interested in meetings regarding the peoples business is telling. He always knows better than anyone else, and/or he’s going to do what he wants no matter what, no matter the consequences
With Trump it’s, “put the smartest, most knowledgeable people together & figure out the best course of action for the people”
With Obama it was, “ideology-personal feelings before the people & before anything else, no matter the consequences
No wonder our country is a massive mess
That’s what MBWA (Management by Walking Around) is all about. It’s a big part of how Bill and Dave made Hewlett-Packard great (and how the crew since 1999 destroyed it).
By getting the pulse of what was going on, and what could be improved (or eliminated, or added), they were able to act and direct. The same was true with customers (having been one…). President Trump gets the pulse of his cabinet members (employees, so to speak), the Congress (dare I say competition?), and the people (customers/bosses). And his use of social and other media is exemplary, indeed breathtaking at times (especially those zingers…).
The narcissist illegal-alien-in-chief couldn’t care less what anyone thought. And I suspect he had an awful lot to hide, which would explain his reluctance to share things with his cabinet and others not “in on the scam”…
I keep hearing about foreign companies building new factories and plants in the United States (which is good), but I’m not hearing much about American companies doing the same.
Sundance, maybe you need to update the photo of the Cabinet meeting. Surely you can find something more current than Bannon sitting next to Jared. 😉
“On a separate front, we are going to take a strong look at our country’s libel laws so that when somebody says something that is false and defamatory about someone, that person will have meaningful recourse in our courts. If somebody says something that’s totally false and knowingly false, that the person that has been abused, defamed, libeled will have meaningful recourse.
Our current libel laws are a sham and a disgrace, and do not represent American values or American fairness. So we’re going to take a strong look at that. We want fairness. You can’t say things that are false — knowingly false — and be able to smile as money pours into your bank account. We’re going to take a very, very strong look at that. And I think what the American people want to see is fairness.” Is it just me or did the media just get put on notice??
In his second (or third, direct deposit hasn’t been working so there’s been some confusion) paycheck my husband got a $500 bonus. In a couple more paychecks he’s getting a $2500 sign-on bonus. He works for a company that only just moved into the area. I credit President Trump & Cabinet.
We only just missed the child credit bonus – our son was born January 5th – but we’ll get it next year, which will be nice.
Congratulations and congratulations! All the best. I think that MAGA also includes MMGA
(Make Motherhood Great Again) 🙂 [OK, it’s always great (erm, teens and twos…), but in terms of how it’s viewed]…
Discussing DACA, the President said:
“The fact is, our country was such a mess, nobody even knows what the numbers are.
But we’ll know what the numbers are.”
There’s gonna be a signup list and everyone will be accounted for or be sent home?
Neither do I.
Donald Trump—the Grownup in the Room on Immigration
https://pjmedia.com/rogerlsimon/donald-trump-grownup-room-immigration/
